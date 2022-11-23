Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rino's Pizza

1711 Lebanon road

Manhein, PA 17545

Order Again

Apps

Garlic Knots 6pc

$3.49

First we take our fresh home-made dough and tie it in a knot. The knot is seasoned with Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, a touch of Grated Cheese & Parsley served with Tomato Sauce.

Garlic Knots 12pc

$5.99

First we take our fresh home-made dough and tie it in a knot. The knot is seasoned with Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, a touch of Grated Cheese & Parsley served with Tomato Sauce.

Bruschetta

$8.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Diced Fresh Red Onions and Fresh Mozzarella, topped with Balsamic Glaze

Fries

$3.99

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Topped with melted Mozzarella cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$6.49

Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese added to Crispy Fries

Rino's Loaded Fries

$8.99

Seasoned Curly Fries topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Ranch Dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Served with Marinara Sauce

Crispy Onion Rings

$5.99

Served with Marinara Sauce

Fried Broccoli Bites

$7.49

Served with Marinara Sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$6.49

Served with Marinara Sauce

Fried Calamari

$8.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Served with Marinara Sauce

Pierogies

$6.49

Served with Marinara Sauce

Nacho Platter

$9.49

Crispy Tortilla Chips topped with Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, served with Salsa and Sour Cream

Cheese Garlic Bread

$5.49

Served with Marinara Sauce

Soup of the Day

$4.49

Salads

Large House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Black Olives & Seasoned Croutons.

Small House salad

$5.49

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Black Olives & Seasoned Croutons.

Chef Salad

$9.99

Our Salad is topped with Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese & Salami

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.99

Crispy Chicken tossed with Spicy Buffalo Sauce on top of Romaine Lettuce with a side of Bleu Cheese

Greek Salad

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Feta Cheese,

Caprese Panzanella Salad

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic Croutons tossed with Romaine Lettuce, White Balsamic Dressing & Dark Balsamic Glaze on top

Mediterranean & Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.49

Romaine Lettuce Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Olives, Artichoke, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, tossed with House Italian Dressing

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Home-made Tuna mixture on top of our House Salad

Caesar Salad

$7.49

Romaine Lettuce is covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Croutons

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fresh Lettuce, your Choice of Taco Seasoned Beef or Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes & Red Onions topped with mozzarrella Cheeses & Crunchy Tortilla Chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.49

Salad mix, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, feta cheese & tortilla strip. Served with chipotle ranch dressing

Wings

Boneless Wings 6pc

$6.49

Boneless Wings 12pc

$10.49

Traditional Wings 6pc

$7.99

Traditional Wings 12pc

$14.99

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$8.49

Served with Cocktail sauce

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.49

9" Cold Subs

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Oil & Vinegar, Mayonnaise on your request. Any sub can be made with a 12" Gluten Free Roll for an Add’l $2.99

9" Italian

$7.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese

9" Ham & Cheese

$7.99

Ham, Provolone Cheese

9" American

$7.99

Ham, Salami, American Cheese

9" Mix Cheese

$7.99

American, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheeses

9" Club

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese

9" Turkey

$7.99

Turkey, Provolone Cheese

9" B.L.T.

$7.99

Bacon Strips, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

9" Super Italian

$7.99

Capicola, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese

9" Tuna & Provolone

$7.99

9" Hot Subs

All Subs on Hand-made rolls

9" Meatball Parm

$8.49

With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

9" Eggplant Parm

$8.49

With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

9" Chicken Parm

$8.49

With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

9" Cheesesteak Sub

$8.49

With Sautéed Onions, Sauce & American Chees

9" Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.49

With Sautéed Onions, Sauce & American Cheese

9" Cali Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.49

With Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo

9" Cali Cheesesteak

$8.49

With Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo

9" Buff Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.49

With Sauteed Onions, Bleu Cheese, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & American Cheese

9" Special Cheesesteak

$8.49

With Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sauce & American Cheese

9" Chipotle Cheesesteak

$8.49

Sauteed onions, chipotle mayo sauce & provolone cheese

9" Grilled Chicken

$8.49

With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo & American Cheese

9" Grilled Chicken & Sausage

$8.49

Peppers, onions, provolone cheese & chipotle mayo sauce

9" Cheeseburger Sub

$8.49

With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo & American Cheese

9" BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$8.49

chicken cheesesteak, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Fried Onions

9" Rino's Special Burger

$8.49

100%Ground beef Burger with Sautéed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, American Cheese and Mayo

9" Western Burger

$8.49

Cheddar Cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, bacon, Jalapeño & Sautéed Onions

14" Cold Subs

Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Oil & Vinegar, Mayonnaise on your request. Any sub can be made with a 12" Gluten Free Roll for an Add’l $2.99

14" Italian

$9.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese

14" Ham & Cheese

$9.99

Ham, Provolone Cheese

14" American

$9.99

Ham, Salami, American Cheese

14" Mix Cheese

$9.99

American, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheeses

14" Club

$9.99

Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese

14" Turkey

$9.99

Turkey, Provolone Cheese

14" B.L.T.

$9.99

Bacon Strips, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise

14" Super Italian

$9.99

Capicola, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese

14" Tuna & Provolone

$9.99

14" Hot Subs

All Subs on Hand-made rolls

14" Buff Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.49

With Sauteed Onions, Bleu Cheese, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & American Cheese

14" BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.49

chicken cheesesteak, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Fried Onions

14" Cheesesteak

$10.49

With Sautéed Onions, Sauce & American Chees

14" Cali Cheesesteak

$10.49

With Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo

14" Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.49

With Sautéed Onions, Sauce & American Cheese

14" Cali Chicken Cheesesteak

$10.49

With Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo

14" Chipotle Cheesesteak

$10.49

Sauteed onions, chipotle mayo sauce & provolone cheese

14" Cheeseburger Sub

$10.49

With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo & American Cheese

14" Chicken Parmesan

$10.49

With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

14" Meatball Parm

$10.49

With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

14" Eggplant Parm

$10.49

With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

14" Rino's Special Burger

$10.49

100% Ground beef Burger with Sautéed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, American Cheese and Mayo

14" Grilled Chicken

$10.49

With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo & American Cheese

14" Grilled Chicken & Sausage

$10.49

Peppers, onions, provolone cheese & chipotle mayo sauce

14" Special Cheesesteak

$10.49

With Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sauce & American Cheese

14" Western Burger

$10.49

Cheddar Cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, bacon, Jalapeño & Sautéed Onions

P - Specialty Pizzas

P - Rino's Special Pizza

$10.99

A hefty offering of Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, sweet onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and marinara.

P - Hawaiian Pizza

$10.99

A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Blend of Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese. No Pizza Sauce.

P - Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza

$10.99

A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Pizza Sauce

P - Philadelphia Cheesesteak Pizza

$10.99

A hearty blend of Steak topped with the perfect amount of American Cheese & Sautéed Onions

P - Bacon Potato Pizza

$10.99

Using Ranch Dressing as Our Canvas, it's loaded with Crispy Fries & stacked with Bacon, Mozzarella & Melted Cheddar Cheese.

P - Veggie Pizza

$10.99

Super Fresh Veggies – Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

P - Chicken Ranch Pizza

$10.99

An Appetizing combination of Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Bacon and a Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses

P - Margherita Pizza

$10.99

A Classic! Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & our signature Pizza Sauce

P - White Pizza

$10.99

A perfect symphony of Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese with Fresh Garlic

P - Chicken BBQ Pizza

$10.99

The bold avor of BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese on a Tangy BBQ Sauce.

P - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.99

You will love it ... boneless Grilled Chicken in our amazing Buffalo Sauce topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese.

P - Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.99

Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni

P - Grandmama Pizza

$10.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil & pizza sauce

P - Pickel Bacon Ranch Pizza

$10.99

Home-made ranch dressing, dill pickel, bacon & mozzarella cheese

P - Taco Pizza

$10.99

A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips

M - Specialty Pizzas

M - Rino's Special Pizza

$17.99

A hefty offering of Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, sweet onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and marinara.

M - Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Blend of Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese. No Pizza Sauce.

M - Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza

$17.99

A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Pizza Sauce

M - Philadelphia Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.99

A hearty blend of Steak topped with the perfect amount of American Cheese & Sautéed Onions

M - Bacon Potato Pizza

$17.99

Using Ranch Dressing as Our Canvas, it's loaded with Crispy Fries & stacked with Bacon, Mozzarella & Melted Cheddar Cheese.

M - Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Super Fresh Veggies – Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

M - Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.99

An Appetizing combination of Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Bacon and a Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses

M - Margherita Pizza

$17.99

A Classic! Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & our signature Pizza Sauce

M - White Pizza Pizza

$17.99

A perfect symphony of Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese with Fresh Garlic

M - Chicken BBQ Pizza

$17.99

The bold avor of BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese on a Tangy BBQ Sauce.

M - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

You will love it ... boneless Grilled Chicken in our amazing Buffalo Sauce topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese.

M - Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.99

Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni

M - Grandmama Pizza

$17.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil & pizza sauce

M - Pickel Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Home-made ranch dressing, dill pickel, bacon & mozzarella cheese

M - Taco Pizza

$17.99

A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips

L - Specialty Pizzas

LG - Rino's Special Pizza

$21.99

A hefty offering of Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, sweet onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and marinara.

LG - Hawaiian Pizza

$21.99

A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Blend of Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese. No Pizza Sauce.

LG - Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza

$21.99

A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Pizza Sauce

LG - Philadelphia Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.99

A hearty blend of Steak topped with the perfect amount of American Cheese & Sautéed Onions

LG - Bacon Potato Pizza

$21.99

Using Ranch Dressing as Our Canvas, it's loaded with Crispy Fries & stacked with Bacon, Mozzarella & Melted Cheddar Cheese.

LG - Veggie Pizza

$21.99

Super Fresh Veggies – Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

LG - Chicken Ranch Pizza

$21.99

An Appetizing combination of Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Bacon and a Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses

LG - Margherita Pizza

$21.99

A Classic! Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & our signature Pizza Sauce

LG - White Pizza Pizza

$21.99

A perfect symphony of Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese with Fresh Garlic

LG - Chicken BBQ Pizza

$21.99

The bold avor of BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese on a Tangy BBQ Sauce.

LG - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.99

You will love it ... boneless Grilled Chicken in our amazing Buffalo Sauce topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese.

LG - Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.99

Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni

LG - Grandmama Pizza

$21.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil & pizza sauce

LG - Pickel Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.99

Home-made ranch dressing, dill pickel, bacon & mozzarella cheese

LG - Taco Pizza

$21.99

A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips

XL - Specialty Pizzas

XL - Rino's Special Pizza

$23.99

A hefty offering of Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, sweet onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and marinara.

XL - Hawaiian Pizza

$23.99

A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Blend of Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese. No Pizza Sauce.

XL - Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza

$23.99

A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Pizza Sauce

XL - Philadelphia Cheesesteak Pizza

$23.99

A hearty blend of Steak topped with the perfect amount of American Cheese & Sautéed Onions

XL - Bacon Potato Pizza

$23.99

Using Ranch Dressing as Our Canvas, it's loaded with Crispy Fries & stacked with Bacon, Mozzarella & Melted Cheddar Cheese.

XL - Veggie Pizza

$23.99

Super Fresh Veggies – Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

XL - Chicken Ranch Pizza

$23.99

An Appetizing combination of Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Bacon and a Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses

XL - Margherita Pizza

$23.99

A Classic! Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & our signature Pizza Sauce

XL - White Pizza Pizza

$23.99

A perfect symphony of Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese with Fresh Garlic

XL- Chicken BBQ Pizza

$23.99

The bold avor of BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese on a Tangy BBQ Sauce.

XL - Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.99

You will love it ... boneless Grilled Chicken in our amazing Buffalo Sauce topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese.

XL - Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.99

Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni

XL - Grandmama Pizza

$23.99

Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil & pizza sauce

XL - Pickel Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.99

Home-made ranch dressing, dill pickel, bacon & mozzarella cheese

XL - Taco Pizza

$23.99

A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips

Traditional Pizzas

Pizza Slice

$2.29

P - Cheese Pizza

$8.99

M - Cheese Pizza

$11.99

L - Cheese Pizza

$13.99

XL - Cheese Pizza

$15.99

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.99

P - Strombolis & Calzone

P - Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.99

Loaded with Crispy Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

P - Buffalo Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

P - Cheesesteak

$9.99

Your choice of Steak or Chicken Steak with Onions & Cheese

P - Ham & Cheese

$9.99

With mozzarella cheese

P - Hawaiian

$9.99

ham, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese

P - Meat Lovers

$9.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami & Cheese

P - Pepperoni

$9.99

With mozzarella cheese

P - Regular

$9.99

Ham, Salami & Mozzarella Cheese

P - Rino's Special

$9.99

Our Best Seller is stuffed with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives & Cheese

P - Texas BBQ Chicken

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Jalapeños & Mozzarella Cheese

P - Veggie

$9.99

Fresh Cut Veggies including Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black olives & Broccoli with Mozzarella Cheese

L - Strombolis & Calzone

L - Cheesesteak

$16.99

Your choice of Steak or Chicken Steak with Onions & Cheese

L - Texas BBQ Chic

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Jalapeños & Mozzarella Cheese

L - Buffalo Chicken

$16.99

Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

L - Veggie

$16.99

Fresh Cut Veggies including Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black olives & Broccoli with Mozzarella Cheese

L - Rino's Special

$16.99

Our Best Seller is stuffed with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives & Cheese

L - Regular

$16.99

Ham, Salami & Mozzarella Cheese

L - Meat Lovers

$16.99

Loaded with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami & Cheese

L - Bacon Cheese F.

$16.99

Loaded with Crispy Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese

L - Hawaiina

$16.99

ham, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese

L - Ham & Cheese

$16.99

With mozzarella cheese

L - Pepperoni

$16.99

With mozzarella cheese

Paninis

Served with Fries

Turkey Club Panini

$11.99

Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo

Cheesesteak Panini

$11.99

Steak, American Cheese, Sauce & Fried Onions

Italian Panini

$11.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Mayo

Florentine Panini

$11.99

Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Garlic & Provolone Cheese

Rino's Panini

$11.99

Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Burger, Sausage, Grilled & Tossed with our Tomato Sauce & topped with Mozzarella Cheese

Caprese Panini

$11.99

Crispy chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamiz glaze

Wraps

Served with chips

Turkey Wrap

$9.49

Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$9.49

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ham, Provolone Cheese & Mayo

Buffalo Chicken Steak Wrap

$9.49

Buffalo Sauce with Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Sautéed Onions

Shrimp & Steak Wrap

$9.49

Chipotle mayo Sauce with Lettuce, tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese

Mexican Wrap

$10.99

Black beans, rice, avocado, tomato, onions, cheese & chicken (pollo)

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.49

Onions & American Cheese

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, tossed in Caesar Dressing

Fajita Wrap

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Sour Cream & Salsa

Tuna Wrap

$9.49

Tuna, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Provolone Cheese

Club Wrap

$9.49

Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions

Italian Wrap

$9.49

Ham, Salami, Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato & Onions

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.49

with mozzarella cheese

Cheese Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Made with Sauteed Onions, Mozzarella & American Cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Sautéed Onion, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese

Western Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Onions

Dinners

Basil Chicken Pasta

$15.99

Sauteed onions, red peppers, tomatoes with basil pesto in alfredo sauce then tossed with fetuccine pasta

Chicken Marsala

$15.99

Sauteed chicken with onions, mushroom in marsala wine sauce tossed with fetuccine pasta

Tuscan Shirmp

$16.99

Sauteed shrimp with garlic, tomatoes, onions & spinach in a chipotle alfredo sauce tossed with tree-color cheesy tortellini pasta

Taco Pasta

$14.49

Taco-seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onions & parmesan cheese served over spaghetti pasta

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$14.99

Over Fettuccine

Penne Alla Vodka

$12.99

A perfect blend of Tomatoes, heavy Cream, Garlic & Onions, simmered together to make a unique Pink Sauce

Blackened Shirmp

$16.99

Blackened seasoned shrimp sauteed with garlic, onios, tomatoes then tossed in spaghetti pasta

Alfredo Sauce

$12.99

Choice preferred Pasta: Fetuccine, Penne, Ziti & Spaghetti

Meat Sauce

$13.99

A Blend of Tomato, Beef, Herbs & Spices

Marinara Sauce

$11.99

served with Marinara Sauce & spaghetti pasta

Spaghetti & Meatball

$13.99

served with Marinara Sauce & spaghetti pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$12.99

With marinara sauce

Meat Lagsana

$13.99

Home- made

Baked Ziti

$12.99

tomato sauce, riccotta & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$14.49

Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Rino's Special Penne

$15.99

Sautéed Chicken & Sausage with Peppers & Onions, tossed in our Marinara Sauce

Kids

Spaghetti with Meatball

$7.49

Spaghetti with Sauce

$5.99

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$5.99

Cheese Ravioli

$6.49

Cheeseburger with Fries

$6.49

Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Lunch Specials

Small Salad, Slice cheese & Drink

$6.99

Small Cold or Hot sub & Fries

$7.99

Any Wrap, Chips & Drink

$7.99

2 Slice Chz Pizza & Drink

$5.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$3.99

Tiramisu

$3.99

NY Cheesecake

$3.99

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.79

S Chips

$2.29

Lg Chips

$4.59

2 LTR Soda

2 LTR Cherry Coke

$3.49

2 LTR Coke

$3.49

2 LTR Diet Coke

$3.49

2 LTR Orange

$3.49

2 LTR Root Beer

$3.49

2 LTR Sprite

$3.49

20 oz Bottle

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Orange

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

IceTea

$2.49

Water

$1.49

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Rino's Pizza is your local provider of Italian dinners, pizza, wings and a variety of other food options. Our kitchen is full of fresh ingredients and spices to add flavor. If you want to have an authentic Italian dinner or specialty pizzas come on in and enjoy. We are a family owned and operated business that loves serving the Manheim community and surrounding areas. Call us today to place your order or visit us at Manheim, PA.

Location

1711 Lebanon road, Manhein, PA 17545

