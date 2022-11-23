Rino’s Pizza
1711 Lebanon road
Manhein, PA 17545
Apps
Garlic Knots 6pc
First we take our fresh home-made dough and tie it in a knot. The knot is seasoned with Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, a touch of Grated Cheese & Parsley served with Tomato Sauce.
Garlic Knots 12pc
First we take our fresh home-made dough and tie it in a knot. The knot is seasoned with Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil, a touch of Grated Cheese & Parsley served with Tomato Sauce.
Bruschetta
Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Diced Fresh Red Onions and Fresh Mozzarella, topped with Balsamic Glaze
Fries
Cheese Fries
Topped with melted Mozzarella cheese
Bacon Cheese Fries
Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese added to Crispy Fries
Rino's Loaded Fries
Seasoned Curly Fries topped with Cheddar, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Ranch Dressing
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce
Crispy Onion Rings
Served with Marinara Sauce
Fried Broccoli Bites
Served with Marinara Sauce
Fried Mushrooms
Served with Marinara Sauce
Fried Calamari
Jalapeno Poppers
Served with Marinara Sauce
Pierogies
Served with Marinara Sauce
Nacho Platter
Crispy Tortilla Chips topped with Taco Meat, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, served with Salsa and Sour Cream
Cheese Garlic Bread
Served with Marinara Sauce
Soup of the Day
Salads
Large House Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Black Olives & Seasoned Croutons.
Small House salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Red Cabbage, Black Olives & Seasoned Croutons.
Chef Salad
Our Salad is topped with Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese & Salami
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken tossed with Spicy Buffalo Sauce on top of Romaine Lettuce with a side of Bleu Cheese
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Feta Cheese,
Caprese Panzanella Salad
Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Garlic Croutons tossed with Romaine Lettuce, White Balsamic Dressing & Dark Balsamic Glaze on top
Mediterranean & Grilled Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber, Olives, Artichoke, Feta Cheese, Pepperoncini, tossed with House Italian Dressing
Tuna Salad
Home-made Tuna mixture on top of our House Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce is covered with Shredded Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
Taco Salad
Fresh Lettuce, your Choice of Taco Seasoned Beef or Chicken, Fresh Tomatoes & Red Onions topped with mozzarrella Cheeses & Crunchy Tortilla Chips. Served with Salsa & Sour Cream
Chicken Cobb Salad
Salad mix, roasted corn, tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, feta cheese & tortilla strip. Served with chipotle ranch dressing
Wings
9" Cold Subs
9" Italian
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese
9" Ham & Cheese
Ham, Provolone Cheese
9" American
Ham, Salami, American Cheese
9" Mix Cheese
American, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheeses
9" Club
Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese
9" Turkey
Turkey, Provolone Cheese
9" B.L.T.
Bacon Strips, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
9" Super Italian
Capicola, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese
9" Tuna & Provolone
9" Hot Subs
9" Meatball Parm
With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
9" Eggplant Parm
With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
9" Chicken Parm
With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
9" Cheesesteak Sub
With Sautéed Onions, Sauce & American Chees
9" Chicken Cheesesteak
With Sautéed Onions, Sauce & American Cheese
9" Cali Chicken Cheesesteak
With Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo
9" Cali Cheesesteak
With Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo
9" Buff Chicken Cheesesteak
With Sauteed Onions, Bleu Cheese, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & American Cheese
9" Special Cheesesteak
With Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sauce & American Cheese
9" Chipotle Cheesesteak
Sauteed onions, chipotle mayo sauce & provolone cheese
9" Grilled Chicken
With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo & American Cheese
9" Grilled Chicken & Sausage
Peppers, onions, provolone cheese & chipotle mayo sauce
9" Cheeseburger Sub
With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo & American Cheese
9" BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak
chicken cheesesteak, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Fried Onions
9" Rino's Special Burger
100%Ground beef Burger with Sautéed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, American Cheese and Mayo
9" Western Burger
Cheddar Cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, bacon, Jalapeño & Sautéed Onions
14" Cold Subs
14" Italian
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese
14" Ham & Cheese
Ham, Provolone Cheese
14" American
Ham, Salami, American Cheese
14" Mix Cheese
American, Provolone & Mozzarella Cheeses
14" Club
Ham, Turkey, Provolone Cheese
14" Turkey
Turkey, Provolone Cheese
14" B.L.T.
Bacon Strips, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
14" Super Italian
Capicola, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese
14" Tuna & Provolone
14" Hot Subs
14" Buff Chicken Cheesesteak
With Sauteed Onions, Bleu Cheese, Hot Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & American Cheese
14" BBQ Chicken Cheesesteak
chicken cheesesteak, Bacon, BBQ Sauce & Fried Onions
14" Cheesesteak
With Sautéed Onions, Sauce & American Chees
14" Cali Cheesesteak
With Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo
14" Chicken Cheesesteak
With Sautéed Onions, Sauce & American Cheese
14" Cali Chicken Cheesesteak
With Sauteed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayo
14" Chipotle Cheesesteak
Sauteed onions, chipotle mayo sauce & provolone cheese
14" Cheeseburger Sub
With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion, Mayo & American Cheese
14" Chicken Parmesan
With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
14" Meatball Parm
With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
14" Eggplant Parm
With mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
14" Rino's Special Burger
100% Ground beef Burger with Sautéed Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, American Cheese and Mayo
14" Grilled Chicken
With Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo & American Cheese
14" Grilled Chicken & Sausage
Peppers, onions, provolone cheese & chipotle mayo sauce
14" Special Cheesesteak
With Sautéed Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Sauce & American Cheese
14" Western Burger
Cheddar Cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, bacon, Jalapeño & Sautéed Onions
P - Specialty Pizzas
P - Rino's Special Pizza
A hefty offering of Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, sweet onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and marinara.
P - Hawaiian Pizza
A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Blend of Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese. No Pizza Sauce.
P - Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza
A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Pizza Sauce
P - Philadelphia Cheesesteak Pizza
A hearty blend of Steak topped with the perfect amount of American Cheese & Sautéed Onions
P - Bacon Potato Pizza
Using Ranch Dressing as Our Canvas, it's loaded with Crispy Fries & stacked with Bacon, Mozzarella & Melted Cheddar Cheese.
P - Veggie Pizza
Super Fresh Veggies – Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
P - Chicken Ranch Pizza
An Appetizing combination of Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Bacon and a Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses
P - Margherita Pizza
A Classic! Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & our signature Pizza Sauce
P - White Pizza
A perfect symphony of Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese with Fresh Garlic
P - Chicken BBQ Pizza
The bold avor of BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese on a Tangy BBQ Sauce.
P - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
You will love it ... boneless Grilled Chicken in our amazing Buffalo Sauce topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese.
P - Meat Lovers Pizza
Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni
P - Grandmama Pizza
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil & pizza sauce
P - Pickel Bacon Ranch Pizza
Home-made ranch dressing, dill pickel, bacon & mozzarella cheese
P - Taco Pizza
A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips
M - Specialty Pizzas
M - Rino's Special Pizza
A hefty offering of Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, sweet onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and marinara.
M - Hawaiian Pizza
A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Blend of Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese. No Pizza Sauce.
M - Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza
A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Pizza Sauce
M - Philadelphia Cheesesteak Pizza
A hearty blend of Steak topped with the perfect amount of American Cheese & Sautéed Onions
M - Bacon Potato Pizza
Using Ranch Dressing as Our Canvas, it's loaded with Crispy Fries & stacked with Bacon, Mozzarella & Melted Cheddar Cheese.
M - Veggie Pizza
Super Fresh Veggies – Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
M - Chicken Ranch Pizza
An Appetizing combination of Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Bacon and a Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses
M - Margherita Pizza
A Classic! Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & our signature Pizza Sauce
M - White Pizza Pizza
A perfect symphony of Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese with Fresh Garlic
M - Chicken BBQ Pizza
The bold avor of BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese on a Tangy BBQ Sauce.
M - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
You will love it ... boneless Grilled Chicken in our amazing Buffalo Sauce topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese.
M - Meat Lovers Pizza
Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni
M - Grandmama Pizza
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil & pizza sauce
M - Pickel Bacon Ranch Pizza
Home-made ranch dressing, dill pickel, bacon & mozzarella cheese
M - Taco Pizza
A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips
L - Specialty Pizzas
LG - Rino's Special Pizza
A hefty offering of Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, sweet onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and marinara.
LG - Hawaiian Pizza
A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Blend of Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese. No Pizza Sauce.
LG - Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza
A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Pizza Sauce
LG - Philadelphia Cheesesteak Pizza
A hearty blend of Steak topped with the perfect amount of American Cheese & Sautéed Onions
LG - Bacon Potato Pizza
Using Ranch Dressing as Our Canvas, it's loaded with Crispy Fries & stacked with Bacon, Mozzarella & Melted Cheddar Cheese.
LG - Veggie Pizza
Super Fresh Veggies – Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
LG - Chicken Ranch Pizza
An Appetizing combination of Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Bacon and a Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses
LG - Margherita Pizza
A Classic! Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & our signature Pizza Sauce
LG - White Pizza Pizza
A perfect symphony of Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese with Fresh Garlic
LG - Chicken BBQ Pizza
The bold avor of BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese on a Tangy BBQ Sauce.
LG - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
You will love it ... boneless Grilled Chicken in our amazing Buffalo Sauce topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese.
LG - Meat Lovers Pizza
Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni
LG - Grandmama Pizza
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil & pizza sauce
LG - Pickel Bacon Ranch Pizza
Home-made ranch dressing, dill pickel, bacon & mozzarella cheese
LG - Taco Pizza
A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips
XL - Specialty Pizzas
XL - Rino's Special Pizza
A hefty offering of Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, bacon, ground beef, mushrooms, sweet onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella and marinara.
XL - Hawaiian Pizza
A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Blend of Provolone & Mozzarella Cheese. No Pizza Sauce.
XL - Hawaiian Deluxe Pizza
A Tropical punch of Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Bacon & Pizza Sauce
XL - Philadelphia Cheesesteak Pizza
A hearty blend of Steak topped with the perfect amount of American Cheese & Sautéed Onions
XL - Bacon Potato Pizza
Using Ranch Dressing as Our Canvas, it's loaded with Crispy Fries & stacked with Bacon, Mozzarella & Melted Cheddar Cheese.
XL - Veggie Pizza
Super Fresh Veggies – Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Broccoli, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
XL - Chicken Ranch Pizza
An Appetizing combination of Chicken, Ranch Dressing, Tomatoes, Bacon and a Blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses
XL - Margherita Pizza
A Classic! Topped with Fresh Mozzarella, Basil & our signature Pizza Sauce
XL - White Pizza Pizza
A perfect symphony of Ricotta, Mozzarella Cheese with Fresh Garlic
XL- Chicken BBQ Pizza
The bold avor of BBQ Chicken, Bacon, Sharp Cheddar & Mozzarella Cheese on a Tangy BBQ Sauce.
XL - Buffalo Chicken Pizza
You will love it ... boneless Grilled Chicken in our amazing Buffalo Sauce topped with Bleu Cheese Dressing & Mozzarella Cheese.
XL - Meat Lovers Pizza
Ham, Ground Beef, Bacon, Italian Sausage & Pepperoni
XL - Grandmama Pizza
Pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil & pizza sauce
XL - Pickel Bacon Ranch Pizza
Home-made ranch dressing, dill pickel, bacon & mozzarella cheese
XL - Taco Pizza
A Pizza Shell topped with Sour Cream, Taco Seasoned Beef, Tomatoes and the perfect blend of Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses – we serve it with Crisp lettuce & Crunchy Tortilla Chips
Traditional Pizzas
P - Strombolis & Calzone
P - Bacon Cheese Fries
Loaded with Crispy Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
P - Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
P - Cheesesteak
Your choice of Steak or Chicken Steak with Onions & Cheese
P - Ham & Cheese
With mozzarella cheese
P - Hawaiian
ham, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese
P - Meat Lovers
Loaded with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami & Cheese
P - Pepperoni
With mozzarella cheese
P - Regular
Ham, Salami & Mozzarella Cheese
P - Rino's Special
Our Best Seller is stuffed with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives & Cheese
P - Texas BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Jalapeños & Mozzarella Cheese
P - Veggie
Fresh Cut Veggies including Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black olives & Broccoli with Mozzarella Cheese
L - Strombolis & Calzone
L - Cheesesteak
Your choice of Steak or Chicken Steak with Onions & Cheese
L - Texas BBQ Chic
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Jalapeños & Mozzarella Cheese
L - Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Buffalo Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
L - Veggie
Fresh Cut Veggies including Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Black olives & Broccoli with Mozzarella Cheese
L - Rino's Special
Our Best Seller is stuffed with Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Sausage, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Black Olives & Cheese
L - Regular
Ham, Salami & Mozzarella Cheese
L - Meat Lovers
Loaded with Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Salami & Cheese
L - Bacon Cheese F.
Loaded with Crispy Fries, Bacon, Ranch Dressing, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheese
L - Hawaiina
ham, Pineapple & Mozzarella Cheese
L - Ham & Cheese
With mozzarella cheese
L - Pepperoni
With mozzarella cheese
Paninis
Turkey Club Panini
Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo
Cheesesteak Panini
Steak, American Cheese, Sauce & Fried Onions
Italian Panini
Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Mayo
Florentine Panini
Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Tomato, Fresh Garlic & Provolone Cheese
Rino's Panini
Pepperoni, Bacon, Ham, Burger, Sausage, Grilled & Tossed with our Tomato Sauce & topped with Mozzarella Cheese
Caprese Panini
Crispy chicken, tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & balsamiz glaze
Wraps
Turkey Wrap
Provolone, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Mayo
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ham, Provolone Cheese & Mayo
Buffalo Chicken Steak Wrap
Buffalo Sauce with Bleu Cheese, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Sautéed Onions
Shrimp & Steak Wrap
Chipotle mayo Sauce with Lettuce, tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
Mexican Wrap
Black beans, rice, avocado, tomato, onions, cheese & chicken (pollo)
Cheesesteak Wrap
Onions & American Cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan, tossed in Caesar Dressing
Fajita Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, served with Sour Cream & Salsa
Tuna Wrap
Tuna, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions & Provolone Cheese
Club Wrap
Ham, Turkey, Provolone, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato & Onions
Italian Wrap
Ham, Salami, Provolone with Lettuce, Tomato & Onions
Quesadillas
Dinners
Basil Chicken Pasta
Sauteed onions, red peppers, tomatoes with basil pesto in alfredo sauce then tossed with fetuccine pasta
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken with onions, mushroom in marsala wine sauce tossed with fetuccine pasta
Tuscan Shirmp
Sauteed shrimp with garlic, tomatoes, onions & spinach in a chipotle alfredo sauce tossed with tree-color cheesy tortellini pasta
Taco Pasta
Taco-seasoned ground beef, tomatoes, onions & parmesan cheese served over spaghetti pasta
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Over Fettuccine
Penne Alla Vodka
A perfect blend of Tomatoes, heavy Cream, Garlic & Onions, simmered together to make a unique Pink Sauce
Blackened Shirmp
Blackened seasoned shrimp sauteed with garlic, onios, tomatoes then tossed in spaghetti pasta
Alfredo Sauce
Choice preferred Pasta: Fetuccine, Penne, Ziti & Spaghetti
Meat Sauce
A Blend of Tomato, Beef, Herbs & Spices
Marinara Sauce
served with Marinara Sauce & spaghetti pasta
Spaghetti & Meatball
served with Marinara Sauce & spaghetti pasta
Cheese Ravioli
With marinara sauce
Meat Lagsana
Home- made
Baked Ziti
tomato sauce, riccotta & mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parmesan
Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
Rino's Special Penne
Sautéed Chicken & Sausage with Peppers & Onions, tossed in our Marinara Sauce
Kids
Fountain Drink
2 LTR Soda
20 oz Bottle
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Rino’s Pizza is your local provider of Italian dinners, pizza, wings and a variety of other food options. Our kitchen is full of fresh ingredients and spices to add flavor. If you want to have an authentic Italian dinner or specialty pizzas come on in and enjoy. We are a family owned and operated business that loves serving the Manheim community and surrounding areas. Call us today to place your order or visit us at Manheim, PA.
