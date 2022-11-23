Restaurant info

Rino’s Pizza is your local provider of Italian dinners, pizza, wings and a variety of other food options. Our kitchen is full of fresh ingredients and spices to add flavor. If you want to have an authentic Italian dinner or specialty pizzas come on in and enjoy. We are a family owned and operated business that loves serving the Manheim community and surrounding areas. Call us today to place your order or visit us at Manheim, PA.

