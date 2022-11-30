- Home
- /
- Blue Ridge
- /
- Rin Tin's Barks & Brews Cantina - 322 West Main Street, Unit 1D
Rin Tin's Barks & Brews Cantina 322 West Main Street, Unit 1D
No reviews yet
322 West Main Street, Unit 1D
Blue Ridge, GA 30513
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Entrees
Apps
Sandwiches
Sammie #1 (BEC)
Bacon, egg, cheese on multi-grain bagel. (Pre-made daily)
Sammie #2 (SEC)
Sausage, egg, cheese on multi-grain bagel. (Pre-made daily)
Sammie #3 (TEC)
Turkey sausage, egg, cheese on multi-grain bagel. (Pre-made daily)
Sammie #4 (CEC)
Canadian bacon, egg, cheese on biscuit. (Pre-made daily)
The Sasha
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Rocky's Meatball
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, sauce
The Lillie
Shredded chicken, artichoke, tomato, mozzarella, greens, pesto aioli
The Mitsy
Sun-dried tomato pesto, brie, tomato, basil, greens, balsamic drizzle
Split Plate
Burritos
Plates / Bowls
The Woofle (Waffle)
Traditional waffle, served with syrup or a seasonal fruit compote, bacon or sausage, potatoes or cheese grits.
The Hen House
Breaded chicken strip served over a traditional waffle, served with syrup and a side of cheese grits.
Bow-wow Breakfast Bowl
Choice between bacon or sausage served over eggs, cheese, and a bed of potatoes or cheese grits.
Drinks
Apps
Beef Emapanda
Chicken Empanada
Santa Fe Chicken Eggrolls
Chicken Wings
Nachos Grande
Tortilla chips topped with black beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese dip, sour cream
Meatballs & Garlic Bread
Eggplant Caprese Salad
Charcuterie Small
Charcuterie Large
Chips n Salsa
Salads
The American K9
Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle served on a brioche bun.
The Mush
Shredded beef smothered in american cheese, garlic aioli, drunken mushroom & caramelized onion served on cuban bread.
The M’arnie
Shredded chicken, cilantro lime mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato served on pressed cuban bread.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Bowls
Shredded Chicken Bowl
Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
Pork carnita Bowl
Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
Barbacoa Bowl
Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
Ground beef Bowl
Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
Steak Bowl
Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
Veggies Bowl
Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
Shrimp Bowl (Market)
Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
Fish Bowl (Market)
Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole
Entrees
Sandwiches
The American K9
Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle served on a brioche bun.
The Mush
Shredded beef smothered in american cheese, garlic aioli, drunken mushroom & caramelized onion served on cuban bread.
The M’arnie
Shredded chicken, cilantro lime mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato served on pressed cuban bread.
The Sasha
Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Rocky's Meatball
Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, sauce
The Lillie
Shredded chicken, artichoke, tomato, mozzarella, greens, pesto aioli
The Mitsy
Sun-dried tomato pesto, brie, tomato, basil, greens, balsamic drizzle
Street Tacos
Quesadillas
Specialties
Chicken Enchiladas
Two shredded chicken enchiladas smothered with white mexican cheese and green chile cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream.
Bubba Bear’s Burrito (Triple B)
Burrito packed with shredded cheese, black beans, rice, diced tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and then smothered in red sauce and cheese dip.
Fajita Burrito
Grilled chicken or steak, grilled vegetables, cheese. Topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Beef Tamales
Three beef tamales smothered in cheese sauce, served with mexican rice.
Shrimp & Grits
A hearty helping of flavorful shrimp, served over our famous cheese grits.
Desserts
Baked Goods
Clothing
Drinks
Dry Packaged Goods
Stoneridge Foods Hawaii Coffee Spice
Stoneridge Foods Pizzeria Seasoning
Stoneridge Foods Zesty Italian Blend
Stoneridge Foods Smoked Coffee Rub
Stoneridge Foods Chimichurri Mix
Stoneridge Foods Garlic Seasoning
Stoneridge Foods Spicy Garlic Seasoning
Stoneridge Foods Dill Pickle Seasoning
Stoneridge Foods Taco Seasoning
Alessi Breadsticks
Cloudland Coffee
Filippone Oregano
La Fabbrica Della Penne Pasta
Pastificio G. Di Marlino Macaroni
Dr. Pete's Scones, Breads, Boules
Holiday Candy Spoons
Dr. Pete's Parmesan Garlic Dressing
Jar Goods
Market - Grab-n-Go
Market - Meats
Pet Supplies
Wunderball SMALL
Wunderball MEDIUM
Wunderball LARGE
Wunderball XTRA LARGE
Blue/Pink Bandana & Hat
Tick Twister
Doodle Couture Bandanas
Birthday Pawty Kit
Doggijuana
Doggijuana Toy Set
Rope Leash
Seed Bead Collar
yiPet Collar
Pet Care Cup
Pet Treat Jar
Hoggin's Peanut Ice Cream
Puppy Scoops Maple Bacon Ice Cream
Puppy Scoops Birthday Cake Ice Cream
Holiday Pet Bandana
Plato Treats Trial OnTheGo
Bocce's Bakery Fireside Pie Treats
Bocce's Bakery Lumps o' Coal Treats
All Natural "Happy Birthday" Treats
All Natural Dipped Dog Bone Treats
All Natural "Good Dog" Treats
Turnt Pup 3 Toy Set
Doggie Style Gourmet Peanut Butter Treats
Clean-Touch Ink Pads
CBD Products
CBD Gummies 30 *20mg
CBD Gummies 10 *20mg
Delta 8 Gummies 30 *15mg
Delta 8 Gummies 10 *15mg
Roll On Relief *2400mg
Roll On Relief *800mg
CBD Instant Relief Tablets 30 *25mg
CBD Instant Release Tablets 2 *25mg
Hemp Salve 1oz
CBD Drink Drops
Delta 8 Drink Drops
Hemp Lip Balms (Mint & Citrus)
Delta 8 Spearmint *1000mg
Orange Citrus *1000mg
Orange Citrus *1500mg
Orange Citrus *3000mg
Pets Oil *300mg
CBD Pet Treats 10 *5mg
CBD Pet Treats 20 *5mg
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Dog Bar featuring a restaurant, dognasium, bar, lounge, market and cafe.
322 West Main Street, Unit 1D, Blue Ridge, GA 30513