Rin Tin's Barks & Brews Cantina 322 West Main Street, Unit 1D

No reviews yet

322 West Main Street, Unit 1D

Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Order Again

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Ribeye Cutlets (Roasted Pot. Blistered Tom)

$28.99

Grilled Chicken (Veg, Rice, Brocollini)

$17.50

Lasagna & Garlic Toast (Herb Parm Spread)

$18.00

Italian Sausage w/ Peppers & Onion

$19.00

Apps

Meatballs & Garlic Bread

$15.00

Eggplant Caprese Salad

$14.00

Charcuterie Small

$38.00

Charcuterie Large

$64.00

Sandwiches

Sammie #1 (BEC)

Bacon, egg, cheese on multi-grain bagel. (Pre-made daily)

Sammie #2 (SEC)

Sausage, egg, cheese on multi-grain bagel. (Pre-made daily)

Sammie #3 (TEC)

Turkey sausage, egg, cheese on multi-grain bagel. (Pre-made daily)

Sammie #4 (CEC)

Canadian bacon, egg, cheese on biscuit. (Pre-made daily)

The Sasha

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Rocky's Meatball

Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, sauce

The Lillie

Shredded chicken, artichoke, tomato, mozzarella, greens, pesto aioli

The Mitsy

Sun-dried tomato pesto, brie, tomato, basil, greens, balsamic drizzle

Split Plate

$4.00

Burritos

The Hound Dog Burrito

Choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, cheese, potatoes served in a tortilla.

Emma-Jo Burrito

Sliced breaded chicken, onions, peppers, scrambled eggs, cheese served in a tortilla.

Plates / Bowls

The Woofle (Waffle)

Traditional waffle, served with syrup or a seasonal fruit compote, bacon or sausage, potatoes or cheese grits.

The Hen House

Breaded chicken strip served over a traditional waffle, served with syrup and a side of cheese grits.

Bow-wow Breakfast Bowl

Choice between bacon or sausage served over eggs, cheese, and a bed of potatoes or cheese grits.

Sides

Breakfast Potatoes

Bacon (2)

Sausage Links (2)

Sausage Patty (2)

Egg

Signature Grit

Drinks

Drip Coffee (Reg)

Drip Coffee (Decaf)

Drip Coffee (Specialty)

Cappuccino

Frappe

Espresso

2% Milk

2% Chocolate Milk

Apple juice

Orange juice

Fountain drink (12 oz)

Fountain drink (8 oz)

Italian Soda

Bar Drinks

Coffee + Kahlua

Coffee + Baileys

Bloodhound Mary

Mastiff Mimosa

Apps

Beef Emapanda

$10.00

Chicken Empanada

$10.00

Santa Fe Chicken Eggrolls

Chicken Wings

Nachos Grande

Tortilla chips topped with black beans, seasoned shredded chicken or ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese dip, sour cream

Meatballs & Garlic Bread

$15.00

Eggplant Caprese Salad

$14.00

Charcuterie Small

$38.00

Charcuterie Large

$64.00

Chips n Salsa

$8.00

Dips

Queso

$0.00+

Street Corn

$0.00+

Beer Cheese

$0.00+

Guacamole

$0.00+

Spinach & Artichoke

$0.00+

Salads

The American K9

Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle served on a brioche bun.

The Mush

Shredded beef smothered in american cheese, garlic aioli, drunken mushroom & caramelized onion served on cuban bread.

The M’arnie

Shredded chicken, cilantro lime mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato served on pressed cuban bread.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00

Bowls

Shredded Chicken Bowl

Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

Pork carnita Bowl

Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

Barbacoa Bowl

Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

Ground beef Bowl

Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

Steak Bowl

Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

Veggies Bowl

Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

Shrimp Bowl (Market)

Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

Fish Bowl (Market)

Served with rice, shredded cheese, black beans, grilled vegetables, cilantro lime ranch sauce, Pico de Gallo, guacamole

Entrees

Shrimp & Grits

$22.00

Ribeye Cutlets (Roasted Pot. Blistered Tom)

$28.99

Grilled Chicken (Veg, Rice, Brocollini)

$17.50

Lasagna & Garlic Toast (Herb Parm Spread)

$18.00

Italian Sausage w/ Peppers & Onion

$19.00

Classic Cheese Burger (Fries)

$16.00

Prime Rib (Red Potatos & Salad)

$30.00

Sandwiches

The American K9

Angus beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle served on a brioche bun.

The Mush

Shredded beef smothered in american cheese, garlic aioli, drunken mushroom & caramelized onion served on cuban bread.

The M’arnie

Shredded chicken, cilantro lime mayo, avocado, lettuce, tomato served on pressed cuban bread.

The Sasha

Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Rocky's Meatball

Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, sauce

The Lillie

Shredded chicken, artichoke, tomato, mozzarella, greens, pesto aioli

The Mitsy

Sun-dried tomato pesto, brie, tomato, basil, greens, balsamic drizzle

Street Tacos

Barbacoa Beef Taco

Shredded beef, cheese, cilantro, onion served with birria dipping sauce

Pork Carnitas Taco

Shredded pork, cotija cheese, pickled onion

Fish Taco

Market fish of the day, baja sauce, red cabbage, cilantro

Chicken Taco

$14.00

Shredded chicken, cheese, onion, cilantro

Beef Taco

$14.00

Quesadillas

Mexican Street Corn And Shrimp Quesadillas

Served with a side of chips and salsa

Barbacoa And Avocado Quesadillas

Served with a side of chips and salsa

Specialties

Chicken Enchiladas

Two shredded chicken enchiladas smothered with white mexican cheese and green chile cream sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, and sour cream.

Bubba Bear’s Burrito (Triple B)

Burrito packed with shredded cheese, black beans, rice, diced tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef and then smothered in red sauce and cheese dip.

Fajita Burrito

Grilled chicken or steak, grilled vegetables, cheese. Topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Beef Tamales

Three beef tamales smothered in cheese sauce, served with mexican rice.

Shrimp & Grits

A hearty helping of flavorful shrimp, served over our famous cheese grits.

Desserts

Caramel Churros w/ Chocolate Sauce

Sweet street Chocolate Torte

Limoncello Cake

Sweet Street Basque Cheesecake

Topped with fruit, served over caramel sauce

Mississippi Mud Cake

$8.00

BIRTHDAYS / EVENTS

Party Supplies

$2.00

Hats, plates, napkins, balloons, decorations. Price is per pup attending.

Rental

$20.00

Dogtender

$20.00

Baked Goods

Baker's Source Choc. Chip Cookies

$2.99

Sweet Street Brownies

$2.99

Sweet Street Choc. Chip Cookies

$2.99

Clothing

Katydid Hats

$19.99

Drinks

Coke (20 oz, Bottled)

Diet Coke (20 oz, Bottled)

Sprite (20 oz, Bottled)

Dasani Water (Bottled)

Coke Zero (20 oz, Bottled)

Cranberry Juice (Bottled)

Orange Juice (Bottled)

Apple Juice (Bottled)

Body Arm - Strawberry Banana (Bottled)

Body Arm. - Peach Mango (Bottled)

Dunkin Donuts (Bottled)

Dry Packaged Goods

Stoneridge Foods Hawaii Coffee Spice

$6.99

Stoneridge Foods Pizzeria Seasoning

$6.99

Stoneridge Foods Zesty Italian Blend

$6.99

Stoneridge Foods Smoked Coffee Rub

$6.99

Stoneridge Foods Chimichurri Mix

$6.99

Stoneridge Foods Garlic Seasoning

$4.99

Stoneridge Foods Spicy Garlic Seasoning

$4.99

Stoneridge Foods Dill Pickle Seasoning

$4.99

Stoneridge Foods Taco Seasoning

$4.99

Alessi Breadsticks

$6.99

Cloudland Coffee

$6.99

Filippone Oregano

$7.99

La Fabbrica Della Penne Pasta

$8.50

Pastificio G. Di Marlino Macaroni

$6.99

Dr. Pete's Scones, Breads, Boules

$10.99

Holiday Candy Spoons

$24.99

Dr. Pete's Parmesan Garlic Dressing

$5.99

Jar Goods

Pickles

$15.99

Sonoma Cauliflower Alfredo

$8.99

Dr. Pete's Burgundy Marinade

$10.99

Mike's Hot Honey

$16.99

Sonoma Olive Oils

$13.99

Market - Grab-n-Go

Pulso Board Game

$49.99

Pethouse Candles

$24.99

Pet Lover Bottle Opener

$9.99

Dog Key Chain

$4.99

Rae Dunn Holiday 3 Ornament Set

$21.99

Holiday Photo Ornament

$9.99

Letterboard Ornament Set

$9.99

Pawprints Photo Ornament

$9.99

RinTin's Coffee Cups

$9.00

RinTin's Tumblers

$29.50

Market - Meats

Test Meat

$8.00

Pet Supplies

Wunderball SMALL

$10.99

Wunderball MEDIUM

$12.99

Wunderball LARGE

$14.99

Wunderball XTRA LARGE

$16.99

Blue/Pink Bandana & Hat

$9.99

Tick Twister

$6.99

Doodle Couture Bandanas

$8.99

Birthday Pawty Kit

$12.99

Doggijuana

$9.99

Doggijuana Toy Set

$11.99

Rope Leash

$34.99

Seed Bead Collar

$47.99

yiPet Collar

$17.99

Pet Care Cup

$19.99

Pet Treat Jar

$12.99

Hoggin's Peanut Ice Cream

$12.99

Puppy Scoops Maple Bacon Ice Cream

$7.99

Puppy Scoops Birthday Cake Ice Cream

$14.50

Holiday Pet Bandana

$4.99

Plato Treats Trial OnTheGo

$1.50

Bocce's Bakery Fireside Pie Treats

$6.99

Bocce's Bakery Lumps o' Coal Treats

$6.99

All Natural "Happy Birthday" Treats

$6.99

All Natural Dipped Dog Bone Treats

$1.30

All Natural "Good Dog" Treats

$6.99

Turnt Pup 3 Toy Set

$9.99

Doggie Style Gourmet Peanut Butter Treats

$9.99

Clean-Touch Ink Pads

$5.99

CBD Products

CBD Gummies 30 *20mg

$40.00

CBD Gummies 10 *20mg

$17.00

Delta 8 Gummies 30 *15mg

$50.00

Delta 8 Gummies 10 *15mg

$19.00

Roll On Relief *2400mg

$65.00

Roll On Relief *800mg

$30.00

CBD Instant Relief Tablets 30 *25mg

$65.00

CBD Instant Release Tablets 2 *25mg

$6.50

Hemp Salve 1oz

$30.00

CBD Drink Drops

$30.00

Delta 8 Drink Drops

$40.00

Hemp Lip Balms (Mint & Citrus)

$5.99

Delta 8 Spearmint *1000mg

$55.00

Orange Citrus *1000mg

$65.00

Orange Citrus *1500mg

$85.00

Orange Citrus *3000mg

$125.00

Pets Oil *300mg

$30.00

CBD Pet Treats 10 *5mg

$20.00

CBD Pet Treats 20 *5mg

$30.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Dog Bar featuring a restaurant, dognasium, bar, lounge, market and cafe.

Location

322 West Main Street, Unit 1D, Blue Ridge, GA 30513

Directions

Main pic

