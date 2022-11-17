Main picView gallery

Rio Brazil Steakhouse 10412 Washington Hwy

review star

No reviews yet

10392 Washington Hwy

Glen Allen, VA 23059

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Dinner

Adult Dinner

$44.99

Kids Dinner 6 -12 years

$21.99

Kids Dinner 5 & under

Salad Bar

Salad Bar Only

$23.99

Kids Salad Bar Only 6-12 years

$11.99

Kids Salad Bar Only 5 & under

Desserts

Papaya Cream with Cassis liqueur

$10.00

Fresh papaya is blended with vanilla ice cream, and topped with crème de cassis.

Crème Brûlée

$9.00

Vanilla cream caramelized topping sugar topping.

Brazilian Style Flan

$9.00

Soft Flan made with eggs, milk and sweetned condensed milk.

Passion Fruit Mousse

$10.00

Mousse made sweetened condensed milk and passion fruit.

Baked Cocada with Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Soft cake made unsweetened coconut & condensed milk.

Cheesecake

$10.00

New york-style cheesecake.

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Warm chocolate cake, served with vanilla ice cream and chocolate ganache.

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Key lime made condensad milk and lime.

Ice Cream

$8.00

Vanilla

Lemoncello

$10.00

Dolce de leche

$10.00

Hazelnut Nutella Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Bar/Patio Menu

Special Sirloin Cut

$8.95

Sirloin Steak with Garlic

$8.95

Filet Mignon

$15.95

Pork Sausage

$7.95

Chicken with bacon

$7.95

Charcuterie Platter

$10.95

Side items

Fried Banana

$3.95

Brazilian Cheese Bread ( 6 unit)

$9.95

Cheese rolls, made cassava flour, milk , eggs and cheese.

Fried Polenta Portion

$3.95

Fried Sticks made of coarsely ground yellow cornmeal.

Ceasar Salad

$9.00

House Salad

$11.00

Rice

$3.50

Beans

$4.00

Farofa

$2.00

Cassava ground- Brazilian popular topping

Sauces&Dressings

Extra dressing

$1.00

Beer

16oz DFT Blue Moon

$7.00

16oz DFT Mtn Dark Hollow

$10.00

16oz DFT Bold Rock

$7.00

16.oz DFT Pocahoptas

$9.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Budweiser

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$8.00

BTL Stella Artois

$8.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$6.00

BTL Corona Light

$8.00

BTL Corana Extra

$8.00

CAN Guinness

$8.00

Pils UR

$8.00

Btl Devils Backbone VL

$8.00

CAN Heineken

$6.50

Wine

GLS Private Label Rioja Alavesa, Optum Crianza (2018)

$12.00

GLS Private Label Rioja Alavesa, Optum Selección

$10.00

Terraza De Los Andes, Altos Del Plata Malbec Mendoza

$10.00

Impero Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

BTL Alta Vista, Luján de Cuyo Malbec Single Vineard Serenade

$79.50

BTL Austin Hope Winery, Carbet Sauvigon Paso Robles

$49.00

BTL Erath Vineyards, Pinot Noir Resplendent

$45.00

BTL Private Label Rioja Alavesa, Optum Crianza (2018)

$35.00

BTL Private Label Rioja Alavesa, Optum Reseva (2015)

$42.00

BTL Private Label Rioja Alavesa, Optum Selección

$29.00

BTL Silver Oak, CabernetSauvignon Alexander Valley (2017)

$149.00

BTL Terrazas de los Andes, Altos del Plata Malbec Mendonza

$29.00

BTL Viñedo de Altura, Amador Medrano Colección Privada

$275.00

BTL Viñedo de Altura, Amador Medrano Terra

$69.00

BTL Amarone, Viticoltori Storici

$90.00

BTL Barolo Cannubi, Tenuta Carretta

$195.00

BTL Brunello, Santa Elena

$95.00

BTL Colección Privada, Amador Medrano

$295.00

BTL Impero, Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

BTL Lu Rappaio, Primitivo

$55.00

BTL Mammut, Montepulciano

$90.00

BLT Pakravan P, Prunicce

$65.00

BTL Salvalai, Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Sinello, Montepulciano

$49.00

BTL Trambusti, Origa Super Tuscan

$32.00

BTL Tinazzi, Famiglia

$149.00

GLS Rio Brazil, Private Label, Optum Verdejo

$10.00

GLS St. Francis, Chardonnay, Sanoma County

$12.00

GLS Tinazzi, Pinot Grigio

$10.00

BTL DAOU Family Estates, Chardonnay Paso Robles

$49.00

BTL Rio Brazil, Private Label, Optum Verdejo

$32.00

BTL St. Francis, Chardonnay, Sanoma County

$35.00

BTL Stoneleigh, Sauvigonon Blanc Marlborough

$32.00

BTL Tinazzi, Pinot Grigio

$28.00

GLS 7 Virtudes Seducción White, De Bodegas Ureta

$12.00

BTL M. Chaputler, Côtes du Rhône Belleruche Rosé (2020)

$32.00

BTL Sample Rose

$40.00

BTL Viñedos de Altura, Amador Medrano Blend

$40.00

BTL 7 Virtudes Seducción White, De Bodegas Ureta

$35.00

GLS Rio Brazil, Signature Red Blend

$8.00

BTL Champagne Taittinger, Champagne But la Francaise

$90.00

BTL Segura Viudas, Cava Brut Reserva

$28.00

BTL Segura Viudas, Cava Brut Rosé

$22.50

BTL Gambino, Cuvee

$32.00

BTL Fratelli Berlucchi, Rose

$99.00

BTL Fratelli Berlucchi, Brut

$99.00

Rio Brazil, Signature Red Blend

$11.00

Cocktails

Absolut Orange Crush

$12.00

Ice Cubes ¾ Part Absolut Mandrin 2½ Parts Orange Juice ¾ Part Triple sec 1 Slice Orange Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with an orange slice.

Caipirinha Kiwi

$10.50

Caipirinha Passion Fruit

$10.50

Tequila, Orange Liqueur, Lime, Passion Fruit On the Rocks

Caipirinha Strawberry

$10.50

Caipirinha Tradicional

$10.50

Copacabana Mojito

$11.00

Corcovado Passion fruit Margarita

$12.00

Great Manhattan

$11.00

Ipanema Old Fashioned

$13.00

Lapa Martini

$14.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Bossa Nova Margarita

$10.00

Rio's Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Rio's Ginger

$12.00

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.95

Coca-cola (adds 100 cal)

$3.95

Coca-cola zero

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.50

Guarana Antartica

$4.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Kid's Beverage

Lemonade

$3.95

Lemonade with Strawberry

$3.95

Saratoga Spring Water

$4.95

Sparkling Water

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Café Latte

$4.80

Café Mocha

$4.80

Cappucino

$4.80

Double Expresso

$4.50

Coffee

$3.00

Liquor

Absolut

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Sminorff

$10.00

Tito´s

$8.00

Bombay Dry Gin

$10.00

Gunpowder

$9.50

Tanqueray

$10.00

51

$9.00

Barcardi Superior

$9.50

Cruzan Aged Light

$9.00

Leblon

$10.00

Myers´s

$9.50

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Repasado

$16.00

Souza Silver

$7.00

Tequila 1800

$9.00

Canadian Club

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Forty Creek

$9.50

Four Rose

$9.50

Green Spot

$10.00

Jameson

$9.50

Knob Creek

$10.50

Maker´s Mark

$10.00

Ballantinne´s 30

$12.50

Dewar´s

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 years Old

$13.50

Glenmorangie

$11.50

Highland Park

$13.50

Jonhnie Walker Black Label

$12.50

Jonhnie Walker Blue Label

$46.00

The Famous Grouse

$12.00

The Macallan 18

$49.00

The Macallan12

$16.00

43 Liqueur

$9.00

Black Rasberry

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.50

Grand Marnier, Cordon Rouge

$10.50

Guiva White Chocolate

$10.50

Peach

$9.50

Cassis

$9.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

10392 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen, VA 23059

