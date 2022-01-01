Rio City Cafe Old Sacramento Waterfront

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

Jumbo Calamari Rings

$19.00

with Fried Red Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon Wheels, served with Sriracha Aioli.

Crab Cakes

$24.00

Lightly Dusted Crispy Red and Blue Crab, served with Pineapple Salsa and Sriracha Aioli.

Ahi Nachos

$20.00

Ahi Tuna, Pineapple Salsa, tossed in a Soy Lime Vinaigrette and topped with Sesame Seeds over Wonton Chips.

Sourdough Cheese Loaf

$19.00

Our famous Sourdough Round filled with an indulging Three Cheese blend on top of Balsamic Vinegar, Olive Oil and crushed Chili Flakes. (Serves 4)

Sandwiches

Salmon BLT

$22.00

Grilled Salmon, Brown Sugar Pepper Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chili Crème Fraiche on Focaccia, with Rosemary Fries.

Crispy Fish Tacos

$20.00

Beer Battered, Alaskan Cod, Cilantro Slaw, Roasted Pepper and Pineapple Salsa, topped with Chili Crème Fraiche and served with Cilantro Rice on Corn Tortillas.

Crab Melt

$26.00

Red and Blue Crab, Cheddar and Jack Cheeses, Sriracha Aioli, served open face on sliced Sourdough Baguette, served with Cole Slaw and Rosemary Fries.

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Beer Battered, Crispy Alaskan Cod, served with Coleslaw, Rosemary Fries and side of Dill Tartar Sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, and Sriracha Aioli on Focaccia, served with Rosemary Fries.

Impossible Burger

$22.00

Plant Based patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Sriracha Aioli, On Brioche Bun, with Rosemary Fries.

Rio Burger

$19.00

All natural American Rib blend cooked medium with Cheddar Cheese, Rosemary Garlic Aioli on Brioche Bun, served with Rosemary Fries.

Linguine and Prawns

$28.00

White Wine Butter Sauce, Basil, Cherry Tomatoes, and Parmesan Cheese.

Jambalaya

$30.00

Seared Tiger Prawns, Salmon, Cod, Tender Chicken, Andouille Sausage and Bacon, Tossed in our Creole Style Sauce over Steamed Rice, and Scallions.

Steak Tacos

$20.00

Dinner Entrees

Dinner Salmon

$34.00

With Lemon Basil Buerre Blanc, Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables topped with Lobster Confetti.

Pan Seared Halibut

$42.00

Citrus Demi-Glace, Seasonal Vegetables, and Baby Creamer Potatoes.

Bistro Filet Medallions

$34.00

Carrot Puree, Baby Vegetable Medley, Baby Creamer Potatoes, and Horseradish Sabayon.

Grilled Swordfish

$38.00

Hari-Covert, Baby Carrots, Baby Creamer Potatoes, Baby Carrots, and Cilantro Lime Butter.

Jambalaya

$30.00

Seared Tiger Prawns, Salmon, Cod, Tender Chicken, Andouille Sausage and Bacon, Tossed in our Creole Style Sauce over Steamed Rice, and Scallions.

Linguine and Prawns

$28.00

White Wine Parmesan Butter Sauce, Basil, and Cherry Tomatoes.

Fish and Chips

$26.00

Beer Battered, Crispy Alaskan Cod, served with Coleslaw, Rosemary Fries and side of Dill Tartar Sauce.

Rio Burger

$19.00

All Natural American Rib Blend Burger, Cheddar Cheese, and Rosemary Garlic Aioli on a Brioch Bun with Rosemary Fries. Served Medium.

Spice Rubbed Chicken Breast

$28.00

Potato Gnocchi, Seasonal Vegetables, and a Tomato and Olive Sauce.

Veggie Linguine Pasta

$24.00

Specials

Prime Dinner

$38.00

Served with Seasonal Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Au Jus, and Creamy Horseradish.

Prime End Cut

$38.00

Served with Seasonal Vegetables, Mashed Potatoes, Au Jus, and Creamy Horseradish.

Southwestern Steak Salad

$24.00Out of stock

Soups and Salads

Cup of Clam Chowder

$8.00

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$10.00

Bread Bowl Chowder

$14.00

House Salad

$11.00

Organic Arcadian Lettuce Blend, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese Crumbles and Strawberry Pomegranate Vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Wedge, Brown Sugar Pepper Bacon, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Bleu Cheese Dressing, and Crumbles.

Small Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Hearts of Romaine, Rosemary Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Caesar Dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

$17.00

Chopped Hearts of Romaine, Rosemary Garlic Croutons, Shaved Parmesan and Caesar Dressing.

Thai Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$24.00

Togarashi Spiced Ahi Tuna, Napa and Red Cabbage, Red Bell Pepper, Candied Walnuts, Edamame, and Jasmine Rice with Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette and a Sesame Citrus Sauce.

Salmon Chopped Salad

$22.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Candied Walnut, Chopped Bacon & Creamy Lemon Basil Vinaigrette.

Crab and Shrimp Louie Salad

$29.00

Chopped Hearts of Romaine, Red Crab, Tomato Wedges, Sliced Cucumber, Hard Boiled Eggs, Avocado, Lemon, Scallions and Louie Dressing.

Soup Du Jour Cup

$8.00

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$10.00

Soup Du Jour Bread Bowl

$14.00

Side Items

Side Rose Fries

$7.00

Side Plain Fries

$7.00

Side Sweet Fries

$9.00

Side Baby Carrots

$9.00

Side Rice

$7.00

Side Cilantro Rice

$7.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side 4 Bacon

$7.00

Side Fruit

$7.00

Side Green Beans

$9.00

Side Carrots and Green Beans

$9.00

Side of Bread

$5.00

Dessert

Cazadores Tequila Lime Pie

$9.00

Tequila Key Lime Pie with a Graham Cracker Crust topped with Whipped Cream and Lemon Sauce

Chocolate Decadence

$11.00

Flourless Chocolate Decadence Cake witha Nut Crust served with Spiced Walnuts, Caramel Sauce, and Chocolate Sauce.

Banana Split Cake

$9.00

Sliced Bananas, Crushed Pineapple and Vanilla Pudding, Whipped Cream, Spiced Walnuts, and Caramel Sauce over Pound Cake.

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$9.00

Vanilla Bean Custard and Caramelized Sugar with Whipped Cream and Fresh Fruit.

Pound Cake Tiramisu

$11.00

Layered Pound Cake with Mascarpone, Fresh Berries, and Cocoa Nibs.

Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$9.00

Kids Corn Dog

$9.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

NA Bevs

Soft Drink

$3.95

Voss Water Btl

$4.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.95

Coffee

$3.95

Decaf

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Cappucino

$6.00

Cafe Latte

$6.00

Americano

$6.00

Cafe Mocha

$7.00

Cafe White Mocha

$7.00

Caramel Macchiato

$7.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Esspresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Tonic

$3.95

Cranberry

$3.95

Pineapple

$3.95

Milk/Juice

$3.95

Double Espresso

$8.00

Virgin Drink

$9.00

Apple

$3.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Misc. Cocktails

Bailey's and Coffee

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00

Cafe Rio

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gold Cadillac

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kamikaze

$10.00

Keoke Coffee

$11.00

Key Lime Martini

$12.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini Gin

$11.00

Martini Vodka

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Ramos Fizz

$10.00

Sangria Red

$10.00

Sangria White

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tequila Sunset

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Bacardi Mojito

$12.00

Berry Burst

$12.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$13.00

Classic Manhattan

$13.00

Classic Negroni

$12.00

Classic Old Fashioned

$13.00

Cucumber Basil

$13.00

Elderflower Manhattan

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Lemon Drop Blood Orange

$12.00

Lemon Drop Jalapeno

$12.00

Lemon Drop Pomegranate

$12.00

Lemon Drop Raspberry

$12.00

Lemon Drop Watermelon

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Paper Plane

$12.00

Pink Linen

$13.00

Quencher

$12.00

Rio Sidecar

$13.00

Skinny Margarita

$12.00

West Coast Bliss

$13.00

Happy Hour Appetizers

HH Ahi Nachos

$17.00

HH BBQ Flatbread

$12.00

HH Calamari

$15.00

HH Cheese Loaf

$14.00

HH Crab Cakes

$17.00

Banquet Lunch

BQT Breakfast Combo

$28.00

BQT Stk Hash

$28.00

BQT Rio burger

$34.00

BQT Fish and Chips

$38.00

BQT Salmon Salad

$38.00

BQT Eggs Benedict

$30.00

BQT Huevos Rancheros

$30.00

BQT Breakfast Combo

$30.00

BQT Country Fried Steak

$30.00

BQT Veg Fritatta

$30.00

BQT Caesar Salad with Chicken

$34.00

BQT BBQ Tri Tip Sandwich

$38.00

BQT Avo Toast

Banquet Dinner

Chicken

$56.00

Halibut

$64.00

Salmon

$56.00

Bistro

$56.00

Jambalaya

$56.00

Chickpea

$56.00

Linguini

$56.00

Ahi Tuna Salad

$56.00

Soup

House Salad

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale Riverfront Dining featuring an American Cuisine

Location

1110 Front St, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

