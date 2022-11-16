Rio Grand Bar and Grill 13541 Copper Road

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Botanas

Gambas Al Ajillo

$14.00

Sautéed jumbo shrimp in a white wine garlic sauce with toasted garlic bread.

Guacamole

$15.95

Made in a Molcajete with fresh tomatoes, lime, red onion, and cilantro.

Cheese Dip

$7.95

Delicious cheese dip served with a side of corn tortilla chips.

Platanos Fritos

$7.00

Sweet Plantains served with sour cream.

Yuca Frita

$7.00

Crispy cassava with a jalapeño aioli.

Cheese Nacho

$10.95

Cheese nachos

Chicken Wings

$17.95

Soup And Salads

Rio Grande Salad

$10.95

Romaine lettuce, red onions, avocado, and hearts of palm. Steak or Chicken $14.95 Shrimp $16.95

Ensalada Del Chef

$10.00

Baby spinach, mixed nuts, dried cranberries, and a ginger dressing.

Tradicional Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Chicken broth with mix vegetables, cilantro, and tortilla strips.

Seafood Soup

$12.95

Soup with shrimp and scallops.

Carnes

Buey Asado

$25.95

Grilled ribeye steak with mushrooms, fingerling potatoes, and a demi glaze sauce.

Rio Grande NY Steak

$24.95

Grilled steak served with garlic sauce, fried yucca with a salad on the side.

Masitas De Puerco

$20.95

Tender morsels of pork slowly simmered in a Spanish sauce, sautéed onions, and fried plantains.

Lomo Saltado

$24.95

NY strip steak, sauteed onions, green pepper, tomatoes, and fried potatoes.

Pollo Acapulco

$19.95

Seasoned grilled chicken breast with sautéed onions, zucchini, and tomatoes.

Ropa Vieja

$20.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Breaded and fried chicken tenders.

Steak & Egg

$18.95

Seafood

Salmon

Salmon

$24.95

Grilled blackened salmon topped with shrimp and scallops served with a campeche sauce, rice, and beans.

Camarones Cantineros

$24.95

Jumbo sautéed shrimp with onions, poblano pepper, tomatoes, and tequila! Served with a side of rice and beans.

Marisco Saltado

$24.95

Sautéed shrimp and scallops with tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, fried potatoes, and cilantro served with a side of rice and beans.

Pincho de Camarones

$26.95

Grilled bacon wrapped shrimp skewer stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese on a bed of onions and green peppers served with a side of rice and beans.

Mariscada

$25.95

Spanish style seafood soup with shrimp, scallops, salmon, and squid. Served with rice.

Fajitas

Rio Grande Fajita

$26.95

Grilled skirt steak, chicken breast, and shrimp with bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Chicken Fajita

$19.95

Chicken Fajita with bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Beef Fajita

$22.95

Beef Fajitas with bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$24.95

Shrimp Fajita with bell peppers, onions, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Combination Fajita

$23.95

Quesadillas

Beef Quesadilla

$14.95

Beef Quesadilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Chicken Quesadilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chesee Quesadilla

$10.95

Cheese Quesadilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Kids Quesadillas

$10.95

Chicken or Beef

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.95

Shrimp Quesadilla served with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Enchiladas

Seafood Enchiladas

$15.95

Shrimp and scallops covered with cheese and campeche sauce served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Beef Enchiladas

$14.95

Shredded beef with red chili sauce served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.95

Shredded chicken with green tomatillo sauce served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Vegetables Enchiladas

$12.95

Vegetables Enchiladas with ranchera sauce served with Mexican rice and beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream.

Burritos

Seafood Burrito

$15.95

Shrimp and scallops covered with cheese and topped with Campeche sauce.

Beef Burrito

$14.95

Shredded beef with red chili sauce.

Chicken Burrito

$14.95

Shredded chicken with green tomatillo sauce.

Vegetables Burrito

$12.95

Vegetable burrito with ranchera sauce.

Chimichanga

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.95

Beef Chimichanga

$14.95

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.95

Tacos

Beef Tacos

$13.95

3 shredded beef tacos, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

3 shrimp tacos with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Chicken Tacos

$13.95

3 shredded chicken tacos with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Fish Tacos

$13.95

3 tacos with crispy tilapia, coleslaw, and tomatillo sauce. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Tacos al Carbon Steak

$17.95

3 steak tacos with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Kids Chicken Tacos

$10.95

Kids Chicken Tacos

Tacos Al Carbon Chicken

$17.95

Tacos Al Carbon Chicken with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, and sour cream.

Taco Al Carbon Mixto

$19.95

Taco Al Carbon Mixto

Postres

Flan

$8.00

Caramel Custard

Tres Leches

$8.00

Latin America favorite cake!

Sopapillas

$8.00

Puffed Mexican pastries with honey and sugar.

Churros

$8.00

Fried pastry dough

A la Carte

S/O Guacamole

$3.50

S/O sour cream

$1.50

S/O pico de gallo

$1.50

S/O Shedder sheese

$1.50

S/O black beans

$1.50

S/O Pinto beans

$1.50

S/O refried beans

$1.50

S/O Mexican rice

$1.50

S/O white rice

$1.50

S/O Chip & salsa

$3.00

S/O Flour tortilla

$1.50

S/O Corn Tortilla

$1.50

S/O Vegetable

$4.95

S/O Fries

$5.00

Jalapeno Asado

$0.75

Margaritas

House Margarita Glass

$10.00

Mango Margarita

$12.95

Passion Margarita

$12.95

Strawberry Margarita

$12.95

Jalapeño Margarita

$13.00

Grande Margarita

$17.95

Grande Mango Margarita

$17.95

Grande Passion Margarita

$17.95

Grande Strawberry Margarita

$17.95

Grande Jalapeño Margarita

$18.95

Skinny Margarita

$14.95

Cadillac Margarita

$13.95

Patron Margarita

$13.95

Hibiscus Margarita

$13.00

Mezcal Margarita

$13.00

Grande Skinny Margarita

$19.95

Grande Cadillac Margarita

$21.95

Grande Patron Margarita

$18.95

Rasberry Margarita

$12.95

Full Picher Margarita

$45.00

Margarita Loca

$19.00

Sangria

Red Sangria Glass

$10.00

Grande Sangria Glass

$17.95

Pitcher Red Sangria

$45.00

Sparckling Sangria Glass

$10.00

Grande Sparckling Sangria

$17.95

Sparckling Pitcher Sangria

$45.00

Red Wine

Merlot bottle

$38.00

Red Wine

Glass Merlot

$10.00

Red Wine

Cabarrnet Sauvignon Glass

$10.00

Cabarnet Sauvignon Bottle

$38.00

Pinot Noir Glass

$10.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$38.00

Glass Of Malbec

$10.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio Glass

$10.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$38.00

Sauvignon Bottle

$38.00

Sauvignon Glass

$10.00

Chardonnay Glass

$10.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$38.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Cocktails

Mexican Mule

$14.00

Herradura reposado lime and ginger beer.

Texas Muke

$12.00

Titos Vodka lime juice and ginger beer

Smoke Paloma

$13.00

Monte lobos mezcal lime Jarritos grapefruit soda

Caipirina

$13.00

Cachaca lime juice and sugar

Mojito

$13.00

white rum mint, lime simple syrup soda

Long Island

$10.95

Chicha Martini

$10.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Cervezas

Corona Extra

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

XX Amber

$6.00

XX lager

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken 0 Alcohol

$5.00

Tecate

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Victoria

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Truly Hard Seltzer

$4.00

Wilder Michelada

$12.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Liquor/Brandy

Bailys

$10.00

Disarronno

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$13.00

1800 Silver

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

1800 Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Silver

$13.00

Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$15.00

Casa Amigos Reposado

$15.00

Herradura Reposado

$14.00

Milagro Silver

$13.00

Casino Azul

$30.00

El Mayor

$12.99

Casa Amigos Blanco

$14.00

Milagro Anejo

$15.00

Milagro Reposado

$14.00

Mezcal

SilencioSpadin

$12.00

Silencio Joven

$12.00

Peloton

$12.00

Monte Lobos

$12.00

Casa Amigos Mezcal

$12.00

Monte Alban

$10.00

Vodka

Absolut

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Belvedere 12

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Stoli

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Absolut Citron

$11.00

Gin

Bambay

$11.00

Bambay Sapphire

$11.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Green Hat

$11.00

Beefeater

Cognac

Courvoisier

$13.00

Hennesy

$13.00

Remy Martin

$13.00

Whiskey

Seagrams Vo

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$8.00

Fireball

$9.00

Four Roses

$9.00

Jim Bean

$9.50

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$9.50

Drambuie

$12.00

Blue Label

$35.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Scotch

Blue Label

$40.00

Black Label

$12.00

Red Label

$11.00

Macallan 12

$14.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

The Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Dewars

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$11.00

Malibu

$8.00

Mayers Dark Rum

$9.00

Flor De Caña

$10.00

Zacapa

$11.00

House Well

Brandy

$7.00

Vodka

$7.00

Gin

$7.00

Tequila

$7.00

Wisky

$7.00

Rum

$7.00

Bourbon

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Soda

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Hibiscus Fresh

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

St Pelegrino Water Bottle

$5.00

Pana WaterbBottle

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$5.95

Virgen. Mango

$6.95

Virgen Passion Fruit

$6.95

Virgen Strawberry

$6.95

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

Regular Coffe

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$5.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Mexican Coffee

$7.00

Carajillo

$7.00

Hot Mexican Chocolate

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13541 Copper Road, Germantown, MD 20874

Directions

