A map showing the location of RIO GRANDE 10445 Midlothian TurnpikeView gallery

RIO GRANDE 10445 Midlothian Turnpike

review star

No reviews yet

10445 Midlothian Turnpike

Bon Air, VA 23235

Order Again

Appetizer

Cocktail de Camaron

$12.50

Fresh Guacamole

$6.00

Nachos

$8.00

choice of proteins, topped with queso, beans, pico de gallo, pickled red onions and Sour cream

Papas Mexicanas

$8.00

fries topped with queso, pico, pickled red onions and sour cream, guacamol

Queso Dip

$6.00

Sweet plantains

$6.00

Tamales Mexicano de pollo

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$11.00

Dinner Entrees

Carne Asada

$18.00

Chori- Pollo

$16.00

chorizo and spinach stuffed chicken breast

Camarones Diablos

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp and veggies topped with a little spice.

Camarones la Diabla

$19.00

Jumbo shrimp and veggies in sweet Red Adobo sauce …..“extra spicy and crazy”

Bacon Wrapped Camarones

$23.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with jack cheese, wrapped in bacon and grilled

Salmon de Chef fino

$18.00

grilled Salmon topped with a Creamy Poblano Sauce

Cancun Tilapia

$18.00

grilled tilapia topped with Onions, peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$18.00

- topped with sliced avocado, served on top of white rice

T-bone Steak

$28.00

Ribeye Steak

$28.00

fried tilapia

$13.99

Tacos

Two Crispy Tacos

$9.99

Your choice of Hard-shell corn tortilla or soft flour tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Three Crispy Tacos

$12.00

Your choice of Hard-shell corn tortilla or soft flour tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Two Soft Taco Platter

$11.00

House made Flour or Corn tortillas, …. with your choice of protein and topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Three Soft taco platter

$14.00

House made Flour or Corn tortillas, …. with your choice of protein and topped with pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Birria Tacos

$16.00

Lobster tacos

$24.00

Tacos

$3.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Steak Fajita

$18.00

Mixed Fajitas

$22.99

Jumbo shrimp fajita

$19.00

Vegetarian Fajita

$18.00

Rio Grande fajitas

$40.00

Skirt Steak fajita, grilled chicken, pork ribs, jumbo shrimp and a mix of onions, peppers, zucchini, yellow squash

Combo Fajita

$19.00

Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Rio Grande Quesadilla

$14.00

Steak or Chicken with spinach and mushrooms

Chimichanga and Burritos

Carnitas Chimichanga

$14.00

Your choice of protein, onions and peppers rolled in a housemade flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with yellow Chile con queso. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, Rice, and your choice of Frijoles ala Charra or black beans.

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.00

Your choice of protein, onions and peppers rolled in a housemade flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with yellow Chile con queso. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, Rice, and your choice of Frijoles ala Charra or black beans.

Steak Chimichanga

$15.00

Your choice of protein, onions and peppers rolled in a housemade flour tortilla, deep fried and topped with yellow Chile con queso. Served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, Rice, and your choice of Frijoles ala Charra or black beans.

Steak Fajita Buritto

$14.00

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Mixed Fajita Burrito

$14.00

Chicken Chipotle Burrito

$13.00

Shirmp Burrito

$15.00

Burrito San Pedro

$15.00

Carnitas Chipotle burrito

$15.00

Enchiladas

Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas

$10.50

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.00

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$12.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.50

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.00

Soups and Salad

Seafood Soup

$18.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$14.00

traditional slow cooked chicken and vegetables served in a rice broth, topped with crispy tortilla strips, pico de gallo

Rio Grande Salad

$14.00

Sopa de Res

$16.00

Hamburger

Rio Grande Hamburger

$16.00

Wagyu Burger with French fries

Torta

Torta pollo

$13.00

Torta carnitas

$13.00

Torta steak

$13.00

Torta de pastor

$13.00

Kids Menu

One Taco platter

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$8.00

Side orders

Side of Shrimp

$8.00

Side order of tortillas

$2.00

Side order of Chicken

$6.00

Side order of steak

$7.00

Side of rice

$2.00

Side of beans

$2.00

Side of fries

$3.50

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Chile toreado

$1.50

Side of Sour cream

$1.50

Side of pico de gallo

$1.50

side of jalepenos

$1.50

Lunch Menu

Lunch #1

$7.99

Lunch#2

$7.99

Lunch#3

$9.99

Lunch#4

$8.99

Lunch#5

$7.99

Lunch#6

$8.00

Lunch#7

$9.99

Dessert

Flan

$5.00

Sopapillas

$4.00

Tres Leches

$5.00

Fried Icecream

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coke products

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Horchata

$4.00

Hibiscus

$4.00

Tamarid

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Whisky

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Fireball

$7.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Michelada

$9.99

Mojito

$8.00

Paloma

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Beer

16 oz. Draft Beer

$5.00

32 oz Draft Beer

$10.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Miller light

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.75

Modelo

$4.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Heineken

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.75

Carta Blanca

$4.75

Blue moon

$4.75

Wine

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Red wine

$8.00

White Wine

$8.00

Happy Hour

House Margarita

$2.99

Blue Margarita

$5.00

Draft beer

$3.99

Margaritas

House Margarita

$9.99

House Margarita Large

$12.99

Margarita de sabor Regular

$12.99

Margarita de sabor Grande

$15.99

Coronita

$17.99

Tex-Mex Margarita

$17.99

Tequilla

Patron Silver

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$10.00

Herradura

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.50

Tequila 1800

$8.50

Don Julio

$10.00

El Jiminador

$8.50

House Tequilla

$5.00

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00

Captian Morgan

$7.00

House Rum

$5.00

Vodka

Titos Vodka

$7.00

Ciroc vodka

$7.00

Grey goose

$8.00

House Vodka

$5.00

Daquiris

Pina Colda

$13.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$13.00

Virgin Pina Colda

$7.99

Virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10445 Midlothian Turnpike, Bon Air, VA 23235

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

