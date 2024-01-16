Rio Grande Social 10127 Coors Road NW
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Elevated Bar & Grill
Location
10127 Coors Road NW, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - CR2-Coors
No Reviews
10136 Coors NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
Bosque Brewing Co. - Cottonwood Public House
No Reviews
10250 Cottonwood Park Drive Northwest Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Westside
No Reviews
10701 CORRALES BLVD NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87114
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Albuquerque
Casa Taco - Academy Road Northeast
4.5 • 3,681
5801 Academy Road NE Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurant
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurant
More near Albuquerque