Rio Grande Tex Mex - Pflugerville, TX 15821 Central Commerce Drive
15821 Central Commerce Drive
Pflugerville, TX 78660
SOFT OPENING
Food
Chile Con Queso
Picadillo Con Queso
Mexican Eggroll
Tacos Al Carbon
Grande Chimichanga
Street Tacos
Pollo Camaron A La Diabla
Camaron Cocktail
Nachos
quesadillas
Taco Salad
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Fajita Salad
Enchiladas
Fajita Rancheras
Steak A la Mexicana
Pechuga Monterrey
Flautas
Rio Combo
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Fried Fish
lunch special crispy tacos
enchilada plate lunch special
hamburguer
ck fajita burrito
Food Menu
Appetizers
Spinach Queso
Chile con Queso
Chile con queso and ground beef
Picadillo con Queso
Grande Dip
Chile con queso, quacamole, pico de gallo and beans. Add Beef or Chicken Fajita for 2.49
Mexican Egg Rolls
Beef, jalapeno, cheese, and rice wrapped in a spring roll and deep fried
Beef Papa Loco
6 fried potato skins with beef or chicken fajita and chile con queso. All topped with mixed cheeses
Chicken Papa Loco
6 fried potato skins with beef or chicken fajita and chile con queso. All topped with mixed cheeses
Family Botana
2 papas locos, chile con queso, beef or chicken quesadillas, 2 shrimp diablos 2 stuffed jalapeños, & 2 egg rolls served with guacamole and sour cream.
Shrimp Cocktail
Baby shrimp in a spicy tomato sauce, avocado and pico de gallo
Stuffed Jalapenos
Sour cream & guacamole
Shrimp Diablos
Jalapeño stuffed shrimp wrapped in bacon
Quesos Monterey
Quesadillas
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Brisket Quesadilla
Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Shrimp Quesadilla
Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Cheese Quesadilla
Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Nachos
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Ground Beef Nachos
Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Beef Fajita Nachos
Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Vegetarian Nachos
Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños
Caldos y Ensaladas
Caldo de Res
Fish & Shrimp Soup
Tortilla Soup
Chicken Taco Salad
Chicken surrounded by lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sour cream and guacamole. Add fajitas for 1.99
Beef Taco Salad
beef surrounded by lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sour cream and guacamole. Add fajitas for 1.99
Black Bean Taco Salad
black beans surrounded by lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sour cream and guacamole. Add fajitas for 1.99
Grilled Shrimp Salad
With cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and toma- toes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce and your choice of dressing
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled strips of marinated chicken with cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce and your choice of dressing
Beef Fajita Salad
Grilled strips of marinated beef with cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce and your choice of dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad
Chopped chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, eggs, cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce
Beef Fajita Cobb Salad
beef fajita, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, eggs, cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce
Soup Combo
Served with tortilla soup, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and your choice of fajita taco, fajita quesadilla, or salad
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage and cucumbers
Enchiladas
2 Enchiladas
Enchiladas served with rice and beans and choice of your favorite sauce: Guacamole, Mole Poblano, Sour Cream, Chipotle, Verdes, Chile con Queso, Tradicionales, Roasted Poblano, Habanero or Mushroom Creamy Sauce
3 Enchiladas
Enchiladas served with rice and beans and choice of your favorite sauce: Guacamole, Mole Poblano, Sour Cream, Chipotle, Verdes, Chile con Queso, Tradicionales, Roasted Poblano, Habanero or Mushroom Creamy Sauce
Camaron Enchiladas
3 shrimp filled enchiladas with your choice of ranchero sauce or chipotle, Monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and choice of beans
Grande Enchiladas
3 charbroiled chicken fajita, beef fajita or carne guisada enchiladas with chili gravy sauce & chile con queso, served with rice & choice of beans
Morelianas Enchiladas
3 chicken enchiladas covered with our famous guajillo sauce, queso fresco and onions. Served with sautéed mushrooms, zucchini and bell peppers
Enchiladas Deluxe
3 chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce, chile con queso and guacamole. Served with rice and choice of beans
Combination Dinners
El Original Combination
Crispy beef taco, cheese and beef enchiladas.
El Paisano Combination
Beef fajita taco, chicken flauta and a cheese enchilada
El Grande Combination
Crispy beef taco, your choice of beef or chicken fajitas, cheese enchilada and tortillas
El Mexicano Combination
2 chicken enchiladas covered with green tomattillo sauce with your choice of chicken or beef Fajitas a la Mexicana
Charbroiled Platters
Beef Fajitas Platter
With onions & bell peppers
Chicken Fajitas Platter
With onions & bell peppers
Shrimp Fajitas Platter
With onions & bell peppers
Veggie Fajitas Platter
Alambre Mixto Platter
Fire-roasted skewered shrimp, beef, chicken and sausage with vegetables
Carne Asada Platter
Charbroiled beef fajita steak, with grilled onions and bell peppers
Mixed Parrillada Platter
Marinated chicken breast, cheese quesadilla on corn, sausage and 3 grilled shrimp served with grilled jalapeños and French fries
Especialidades
MIlanesa Especial
Fried steak or chicken breast covered with ham, Monterey Jack cheese and salad
Stuffed Avocado Especial
Stuffed with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, served with a cheese enchilada and choice of sauce
Fajitas Rancheras Especial
covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad
Shrimp Fajitas Rancheras Especial
covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad
Chipotle Fajita Rancheras Especial
covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad
Veggie Pollo Especial
covered with grilled carrot, zucchini, tomato and onions
Veggie Talapia Especial
covered with grilled carrot, zucchini, tomato and onions
Chile Relleno Especial
Poblano pepper filled with beef, chicken, or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese and served with guacamole
Beef Tacos al Carbon Especial
with a side of tomatillo sauce and sour cream
Brisket Tacos al Carbon Especial
with a side of tomatillo sauce and sour cream
Carne Guisada Especial
Beef tips in our special sauce and guacamole salad
Steak a la Mexicana Especial
Fire-roasted beefsteak with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños served with guacamole
Pechuga la Grande Especial
Chicken breast filled with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon and mushrooms served over a bed of rice, covered with chile con queso & guacamole
Pechuga Menterey Especial
Chicken breast, with peppers, and onions over a bed of rice, with mushrooms and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole
Puerco Cascabel Especial
Fire-roasted pork tips in our homemade Cascabel sauce, served with guacamole salad
Rio Grande Pollo Especial
Grilled chicken strips with bacon, spinach, mushrooms and zucchini, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad
Pollo Camaron ala Diabla Especial
Grilled Chicken Strips and Shrimp covered with Chipotle sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese
Mexican Plates
Flautas Plate
3 crispy fried beef or chicken flautas served with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and choice of beans
Grande Burrito Plate
Fresh flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of meat, topped with cheese & your choice of sauce served with rice and guacamole salad
Grande Chimichanga Plate
Grande Chimichanga 11.99 Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans
Street Tacos Plate
2 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with rice, charro beans and a side of cilantro
2 Taco Plate
Your choice: ground beef, or chicken tacos. Served on crispy or soft tortillas, with rice & beans
3 Taco Plate
Your choice: ground beef, or chicken tacos. Served on crispy or soft tortillas, with rice & beans
2 Puffy Taco Plate
Your choice: ground beef, or chicken tacos. Served on Puffy tortillas, with rice & beans
3 Puffy Taco Plate
Your choice: ground beef, or chicken tacos. Served on Puffy tortillas, with rice & beans
Light Plate
One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada, guacamole salad and chile con queso
Fish Taco Plate
with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans
Shrimp Taco Plate
with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans
Tamales Dinner Plate
2 pork tamales topped with chili-gravy and Monterey Jack cheese, served with rice & beans
Light Beef Enchilada Plate
topped with traditional sauce, served with rice and beans.
Light Chicken Enchilada Plate
topped with traditional sauce, served with rice and beans.
Light Cheese Enchilada Plate
topped with traditional sauce, served with rice and beans.
A La Carte
One Taco
Street Taco
Shrimp Taco
Fish Taco
3 Tacos
with gravy
3 Enichiladas
with gravy
One Chicken Chalupa
One Beef Chalupa
One Enchilada w/Gravy
One Enchilada w/Other Sauce
Chicken Fajita Taco
Beef Fajita Taco
Deluxe Chalupa
with guac & sour cream
Chile Relleno
Chicken Burrito
Beef Burrito
Stuffed Avocado
Steamed Broccoli
Grilled Veggies
Side Orders
Side Bag of Chips
Side Hot Sauce
Side Chips & Salsa
Side Tortillas
SIde Sauce
Side Jalapenos Toreados
Side Tomatoes
Side Avocado
Side Guacamole
Side Dressing
Side Charro
Side Black Beans
Side Refried Beans
Side Mexican Rice
Side Chile con Queso
Side Sour Cream
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Queso Fresco
Side Sliced Jalapenos
Side Olives
Side Cherries
Side Limes
Side Lemons
Desserts
Lunch Specials
#1 Lunch Special
One beef crispy taco, cheese enchilada, chile con queso and guacamole salad - add rice & beans for 1.49
#2 Lunch Special
Two enchiladas with gravy sauce, served with rice & beans
#3 Lunch Special
One chalupa, one crispy taco and one beef enchilada - add rice & beans for 1.49
#4 Lunch Special
Grilled sausage, fajita, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and spinach, topped with jack cheese, served with rice and beans
#5 Lunch Special
Grilled fajitas covered with our Mushroom Creamy Sauce, served with a small house salad
#6 Lunch Special
Grande burrito with gravy sauce filled with beans, beef or chicken served with rice
#7 Lunch Special
Beef or chicken fajitas topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese, served with rice and beans
#8 Lunch Special
Two beef or chicken fajita tacos, rice, beans and pico de gallo
#9 Lunch Special
Grilled chicken & zucchini topped with green sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese, served with rice & black beans
#10 Lunch Special
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with rice & black beans - add fajitas 2.99
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Plates
Americano Plate
Two pancakes, two eggs, bacon or sausage
Migas Plate
Corn tortillas, sautéed peppers, onions, tomatoes, eggs covered with cheese, served with potatoes and beans Add beef or chicken fajita meat for 2.49 | Add chorizo, bacon or sausage for 2.49 | Add Nopales for 1.99
Huevos Rancheros Plate
Two eggs your style covered with ranchero sauce served with potatoes, beans & your choice of bacon or sausage
Omelete Rio Grande Plate
Stuffed with sausage, ham, bacon & cheese, topped with avocado and served with potatoes and beans
All White Omelete Plate
Stuffed with Monterrey jack cheese, served with black beans avacado slices and tomatoes
Meat & Egg Plate
Two scrambled eggs with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, carne guisada or barbacoa served with potatoes & beans
Chorizo & Egg Plate
Served with beans and potatoes | Add Nopales for 1.49
Chilaquiles Plate
Corn tortilla strips with chicken, topped with verde sauce, queso fresco, onions & sour cream, served with potatoes & beans | Add beef or chicken fajita meat for 2.49
Huevos a la Mexicana Plate
Two scrambled eggs with peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with potatoes and beans
Veggie Omelete Plate
Stuffed with mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchini, onions, & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with potatoes & beans
Breakfast Combo
Migas and choice of two pancakes or French toast
Menudo
Bowl served with onions, jalapeños and cilantro
Breakfast Tacos
Regular Breakfast Tacos
Your choice of two ingredients: Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Ham, Beans, Potatoes, Nopales, Pico de Gallo, or Cheese. Additional items .39 per item
Beef Fajita Breakfast Taco
Chicken Fajita Breakfast Taco
Carne Guisada Breakfast Taco
Beef, Beans & Cheese Breakfast Taco
Fajita & Eggs Breakfast Taco
Migas Breakfast Taco
Lengua Breakfast Taco
Al Pastor Breakfast Taco
Chicharron Breakfast Taco
Chicken & Rice Breakfast Taco
Barbacoa Breakfast Taco
Supreme Breakfast Taco
Breakfast Extras
Cocktails & Liquor
Margaritas
House Margarita
Tequila mixed with triple sec, sweet & sour and a dash of orange juice.
Flavored Margarita
Prickly pear, strawberry, mango, raspberry, peach, watermelon, blood orange, sangria, midori, or blue.
Rio Grande Top Shelf Margarita
Tequila mixed with sweet & sour, a dash of orange juice, and a floater of Gran Gala.
Silver Premium Margarita
Your choice of tequila mixed with sweet & sour, a dash of orange juice, and a floater of Gran Gala.
Reposado Premium Margarita
Your choice of tequila mixed with sweet & sour, a dash of orange juice, and a floater of Gran Gala.
Anejo Premium Margarita
Your choice of tequila mixed with sweet & sour, a dash of orange juice, and a floater of Gran Gala.
Silver Perfecto Margarita
Your choice of tequila hand shaken with orange liquor, lime juice and sweet and sour.
Reposado Perfecto Margarita
Your choice of tequila hand shaken with orange liquor, lime juice and sweet and sour.
Anejo Perfecto Margarita
Your choice of tequila hand shaken with orange liquor, lime juice and sweet and sour.
Flight Margarita
A selection of our most popular flavors: Strawberry, Mango Chamoy, Sangria and Blue
Specialty Margaritas
Red Headed Margarita
Frozen margarita with a floater of Sangria and your choice of a Try it with Champagne
Skinny Margarita
Shaken fresh with tequila, lime juice, orange liquor and a dash of agave nectar.
Spicy Pina Habenero Margarita
Spicy maragarita made with pineapple, Tanteo Habamero tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice and agave nectar.
Big Red Rita
Large frozen maragrita and Big Red soda upside down.
Mango Chamoy Rita
Large frozen Mango margarita swirled with chamoy and a tajin rim.
Titos Rita
Titos vodka shaken with lime juice, orange liquor, sweet & sour and a dash of agave nectar.
French Margarita
Grand Marnier, lime juice, orange juice, sweet & sour, and Chambord.
Royal Rita (Apple)
Royal Rita (Peach)
Your choice of a frozen or on the rocks margarita with a floater of Crown Apple or Crown Peach.
Hippo Rita
Tequila, lime juice, orange juice, orange liquor and a dash of agave nectar.
Martinis
House Mexican Martini
House Tequila, Gran Gala, spalsh of triple sec, orange liqour, olive juice and sweet and sour. Try it Spicy!
Premium Mexican Martini
Shaken to order with tequila of your choice, Gran Gala, splash of triple sec, sweet and sour and a dash of olive juice.
Perfecto Mexican Martini
Shaken fresh to order with your choice of Tequila, Orange Liquor, splash of triple sec and a dash of olive juice.
Classic Martini
Gin shaken with dry vermouth.
Vodka Tini
Vodka shaken with dry vermouth.
Tamarindo Martini
Tamarindo vodka shaken with dry vermouth
Lemon Drop Martini
Deep Eddy Vodka and lemon juice.
More Favorites
Ranch Water
Tequila, lime juice and sparkling mineral water.
Paloma
Don Julio Tequila, lime juice, Toronja soda, and a splash of ruby red grapefruit.
Redheaded Paloma
Tequila, lime juice, toronja soda, sangria, and a splash of Ruby Red Grapefruit.
Mexican Mule
Tequila, lime juice and ginger beer.
Texas Strawberry Lemonade
Deep Eddie Vodka shaken with Straweberry Lemonade
Daquiri
Your choice of Strawberry, Peach, Watermelon, Raspberry, Prickly Pear or Mango Daiquiri
Pina Colada
Rum, cream of coconut and pineapple juice blended with ice.
Blue Hawaiian
Sex on the Beach
Mimosa
Long Island Ice Tea
Hurricane
Bloody Mary
Liquor
Beer & Wine
Draft Beer
Bottled & Cans
Blue Moon
Bohemia
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Dos XX Lager
Dos XX Amber
Electric Jellyfish
Heineken
Heineken 0 (Zero)
Lone Star
McConauhaze
Michelob
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Shiner
Sol
Tecate
Topo Chico
Victoria
White Claw
Wine
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
15821 Central Commerce Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660
