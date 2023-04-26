  • Home
  • /
  • Pflugerville
  • /
  • Rio Grande Tex Mex - Pflugerville, TX - 15821 Central Commerce Drive
A map showing the location of Rio Grande Tex Mex - Pflugerville, TX 15821 Central Commerce DriveView gallery

Rio Grande Tex Mex - Pflugerville, TX 15821 Central Commerce Drive

review star

No reviews yet

15821 Central Commerce Drive

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

SOFT OPENING

Food

Chile Con Queso

$5.99

Picadillo Con Queso

$7.99

Mexican Eggroll

$5.99

Tacos Al Carbon

$15.99

Grande Chimichanga

$14.99

Street Tacos

$15.99

Pollo Camaron A La Diabla

$15.99

Camaron Cocktail

$15.99

Nachos

$9.99+

quesadillas

Taco Salad

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$16.99

Fajita Salad

$14.99

Enchiladas

$13.99

Fajita Rancheras

$12.99

Steak A la Mexicana

$14.99

Pechuga Monterrey

$14.99

Flautas

$12.99

Rio Combo

$13.99

Fish Tacos

$14.99

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Fried Fish

$13.99

lunch special crispy tacos

$8.49

enchilada plate lunch special

$8.49

hamburguer

$10.99

ck fajita burrito

$14.99

Free Drinks

Sm Marg

Beer

Food Menu

Appetizers

Spinach Queso

$8.99

Chile con Queso

$6.99+

Chile con queso and ground beef

Picadillo con Queso

$8.99+

Grande Dip

$11.99

Chile con queso, quacamole, pico de gallo and beans. Add Beef or Chicken Fajita for 2.49

Mexican Egg Rolls

$6.49

Beef, jalapeno, cheese, and rice wrapped in a spring roll and deep fried

Beef Papa Loco

$11.99

6 fried potato skins with beef or chicken fajita and chile con queso. All topped with mixed cheeses

Chicken Papa Loco

$11.99

6 fried potato skins with beef or chicken fajita and chile con queso. All topped with mixed cheeses

Family Botana

$15.99

2 papas locos, chile con queso, beef or chicken quesadillas, 2 shrimp diablos 2 stuffed jalapeños, & 2 egg rolls served with guacamole and sour cream.

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Baby shrimp in a spicy tomato sauce, avocado and pico de gallo

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.49

Sour cream & guacamole

Shrimp Diablos

$13.99

Jalapeño stuffed shrimp wrapped in bacon

Quesos Monterey

Beef Fajita Queso

$10.99

Chicken Fajita Queso

$10.99

Poblano Queso

$10.99

With roasted poblano peppers, bacon and onions.

Quesadillas

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.99

Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.99

Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.99

Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Made with a large flour tortilla, Monterrey Jack cheese, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.99

Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Beef Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Vegetarian Nachos

$9.99

Refried beans, melted mixed cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños

Caldos y Ensaladas

Caldo de Res

$9.49

Fish & Shrimp Soup

$12.99

Tortilla Soup

$7.29+

Chicken Taco Salad

$9.49

Chicken surrounded by lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sour cream and guacamole. Add fajitas for 1.99

Beef Taco Salad

$9.49

beef surrounded by lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sour cream and guacamole. Add fajitas for 1.99

Black Bean Taco Salad

$9.49

black beans surrounded by lettuce, tomatoes, cheese sour cream and guacamole. Add fajitas for 1.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

With cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and toma- toes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce and your choice of dressing

Chicken Fajita Salad

$11.99

Grilled strips of marinated chicken with cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce and your choice of dressing

Beef Fajita Salad

$11.99

Grilled strips of marinated beef with cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce and your choice of dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.99

Chopped chicken, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, eggs, cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce

Beef Fajita Cobb Salad

$13.99

beef fajita, bacon, avocado, blue cheese, eggs, cabbage, onions, cucumbers, carrots and tomatoes, piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce

Soup Combo

$11.99

Served with tortilla soup, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and your choice of fajita taco, fajita quesadilla, or salad

House Salad

$6.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cabbage and cucumbers

Enchiladas

2 Enchiladas

$9.99

Enchiladas served with rice and beans and choice of your favorite sauce: Guacamole, Mole Poblano, Sour Cream, Chipotle, Verdes, Chile con Queso, Tradicionales, Roasted Poblano, Habanero or Mushroom Creamy Sauce

3 Enchiladas

$10.99

Enchiladas served with rice and beans and choice of your favorite sauce: Guacamole, Mole Poblano, Sour Cream, Chipotle, Verdes, Chile con Queso, Tradicionales, Roasted Poblano, Habanero or Mushroom Creamy Sauce

Camaron Enchiladas

$14.99

3 shrimp filled enchiladas with your choice of ranchero sauce or chipotle, Monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and choice of beans

Grande Enchiladas

$13.49

3 charbroiled chicken fajita, beef fajita or carne guisada enchiladas with chili gravy sauce & chile con queso, served with rice & choice of beans

Morelianas Enchiladas

$12.49

3 chicken enchiladas covered with our famous guajillo sauce, queso fresco and onions. Served with sautéed mushrooms, zucchini and bell peppers

Enchiladas Deluxe

$12.49

3 chicken, beef or cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce, chile con queso and guacamole. Served with rice and choice of beans

Combination Dinners

El Original Combination

$12.99

Crispy beef taco, cheese and beef enchiladas.

El Paisano Combination

$13.99

Beef fajita taco, chicken flauta and a cheese enchilada

El Grande Combination

$13.99

Crispy beef taco, your choice of beef or chicken fajitas, cheese enchilada and tortillas

El Mexicano Combination

$15.49

2 chicken enchiladas covered with green tomattillo sauce with your choice of chicken or beef Fajitas a la Mexicana

Charbroiled Platters

Beef Fajitas Platter

$15.99+

With onions & bell peppers

Chicken Fajitas Platter

$15.99+

With onions & bell peppers

Shrimp Fajitas Platter

$17.99+

With onions & bell peppers

Veggie Fajitas Platter

$12.99+

Alambre Mixto Platter

$18.99

Fire-roasted skewered shrimp, beef, chicken and sausage with vegetables

Carne Asada Platter

$15.99

Charbroiled beef fajita steak, with grilled onions and bell peppers

Mixed Parrillada Platter

$20.99

Marinated chicken breast, cheese quesadilla on corn, sausage and 3 grilled shrimp served with grilled jalapeños and French fries

Especialidades

MIlanesa Especial

$12.99

Fried steak or chicken breast covered with ham, Monterey Jack cheese and salad

Stuffed Avocado Especial

$13.99

Stuffed with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, served with a cheese enchilada and choice of sauce

Fajitas Rancheras Especial

$13.99

covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad

Shrimp Fajitas Rancheras Especial

$15.99

covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad

Chipotle Fajita Rancheras Especial

$15.99

covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad

Veggie Pollo Especial

$12.99

covered with grilled carrot, zucchini, tomato and onions

Veggie Talapia Especial

$13.99

covered with grilled carrot, zucchini, tomato and onions

Chile Relleno Especial

$12.99

Poblano pepper filled with beef, chicken, or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese and served with guacamole

Beef Tacos al Carbon Especial

$12.99

with a side of tomatillo sauce and sour cream

Brisket Tacos al Carbon Especial

$12.99

with a side of tomatillo sauce and sour cream

Carne Guisada Especial

$13.99

Beef tips in our special sauce and guacamole salad

Steak a la Mexicana Especial

$14.99

Fire-roasted beefsteak with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños served with guacamole

Pechuga la Grande Especial

$14.99

Chicken breast filled with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon and mushrooms served over a bed of rice, covered with chile con queso & guacamole

Pechuga Menterey Especial

$12.99

Chicken breast, with peppers, and onions over a bed of rice, with mushrooms and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole

Puerco Cascabel Especial

$12.99

Fire-roasted pork tips in our homemade Cascabel sauce, served with guacamole salad

Rio Grande Pollo Especial

$13.99

Grilled chicken strips with bacon, spinach, mushrooms and zucchini, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad

Pollo Camaron ala Diabla Especial

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Strips and Shrimp covered with Chipotle sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese

Mexican Plates

Flautas Plate

$11.99

3 crispy fried beef or chicken flautas served with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and choice of beans

Grande Burrito Plate

$11.99

Fresh flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of meat, topped with cheese & your choice of sauce served with rice and guacamole salad

Grande Chimichanga Plate

$11.99

Grande Chimichanga 11.99 Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans

Street Tacos Plate

$12.99

2 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with rice, charro beans and a side of cilantro

2 Taco Plate

$8.99

Your choice: ground beef, or chicken tacos. Served on crispy or soft tortillas, with rice & beans

3 Taco Plate

$9.99

Your choice: ground beef, or chicken tacos. Served on crispy or soft tortillas, with rice & beans

2 Puffy Taco Plate

$9.99

Your choice: ground beef, or chicken tacos. Served on Puffy tortillas, with rice & beans

3 Puffy Taco Plate

$10.99

Your choice: ground beef, or chicken tacos. Served on Puffy tortillas, with rice & beans

Light Plate

$9.49

One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada, guacamole salad and chile con queso

Fish Taco Plate

$13.99

with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans

Shrimp Taco Plate

$13.99

with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans

Tamales Dinner Plate

$8.99

2 pork tamales topped with chili-gravy and Monterey Jack cheese, served with rice & beans

Light Beef Enchilada Plate

$8.99

topped with traditional sauce, served with rice and beans.

Light Chicken Enchilada Plate

$8.99

topped with traditional sauce, served with rice and beans.

Light Cheese Enchilada Plate

$8.99

topped with traditional sauce, served with rice and beans.

A La Carte

One Taco

$3.99

Street Taco

$5.49

Shrimp Taco

$5.49

Fish Taco

$5.49

3 Tacos

$9.99

with gravy

3 Enichiladas

$9.99

with gravy

One Chicken Chalupa

$4.99

One Beef Chalupa

$4.99

One Enchilada w/Gravy

$3.99

One Enchilada w/Other Sauce

$4.99

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.49

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.49

Deluxe Chalupa

$6.49

with guac & sour cream

Chile Relleno

$7.99

Chicken Burrito

$7.99

Beef Burrito

$7.99

Stuffed Avocado

$8.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Grilled Veggies

$3.99

Side Orders

Side Bag of Chips

$2.99+

Side Hot Sauce

$4.49

Side Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Side Tortillas

$0.49

SIde Sauce

$1.49

Side Jalapenos Toreados

$1.49

Side Tomatoes

$0.99

Side Avocado

$2.79

Side Guacamole

$2.79

Side Dressing

$0.49

Side Charro

$2.79

Side Black Beans

$2.79

Side Refried Beans

$1.99

Side Mexican Rice

$1.99

Side Chile con Queso

$3.49

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.49

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.49

Side Queso Fresco

$2.79

Side Sliced Jalapenos

$0.99

Side Olives

$0.59

Side Cherries

$0.59

Side Limes

$0.59

Side Lemons

$0.59

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Sopapillas

$1.99+

Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

Pastel Tres Leches

$5.49

Brownie a la mode

$5.49

Churros

$1.99+

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Ice Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Jarritos

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Horchata

$3.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Lunch Specials

#1 Lunch Special

$8.49

One beef crispy taco, cheese enchilada, chile con queso and guacamole salad - add rice & beans for 1.49

#2 Lunch Special

$8.49

Two enchiladas with gravy sauce, served with rice & beans

#3 Lunch Special

$8.49

One chalupa, one crispy taco and one beef enchilada - add rice & beans for 1.49

#4 Lunch Special

$9.49

Grilled sausage, fajita, bacon, mushrooms, onions, and spinach, topped with jack cheese, served with rice and beans

#5 Lunch Special

$9.49

Grilled fajitas covered with our Mushroom Creamy Sauce, served with a small house salad

#6 Lunch Special

$8.49

Grande burrito with gravy sauce filled with beans, beef or chicken served with rice

#7 Lunch Special

$9.49

Beef or chicken fajitas topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey jack cheese, served with rice and beans

#8 Lunch Special

$9.49

Two beef or chicken fajita tacos, rice, beans and pico de gallo

#9 Lunch Special

$9.49

Grilled chicken & zucchini topped with green sauce & Monterrey Jack cheese, served with rice & black beans

#10 Lunch Special

$9.49

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, zucchini, tomatoes, and bell peppers served with rice & black beans - add fajitas 2.99

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Plates

Americano Plate

$8.99

Two pancakes, two eggs, bacon or sausage

Migas Plate

$8.99

Corn tortillas, sautéed peppers, onions, tomatoes, eggs covered with cheese, served with potatoes and beans Add beef or chicken fajita meat for 2.49 | Add chorizo, bacon or sausage for 2.49 | Add Nopales for 1.99

Huevos Rancheros Plate

$8.49

Two eggs your style covered with ranchero sauce served with potatoes, beans & your choice of bacon or sausage

Omelete Rio Grande Plate

$9.99

Stuffed with sausage, ham, bacon & cheese, topped with avocado and served with potatoes and beans

All White Omelete Plate

$9.99

Stuffed with Monterrey jack cheese, served with black beans avacado slices and tomatoes

Meat & Egg Plate

$10.99

Two scrambled eggs with your choice of beef or chicken fajita, carne guisada or barbacoa served with potatoes & beans

Chorizo & Egg Plate

$8.99

Served with beans and potatoes | Add Nopales for 1.49

Chilaquiles Plate

$9.99

Corn tortilla strips with chicken, topped with verde sauce, queso fresco, onions & sour cream, served with potatoes & beans | Add beef or chicken fajita meat for 2.49

Huevos a la Mexicana Plate

$8.99

Two scrambled eggs with peppers, onions and tomatoes, served with potatoes and beans

Veggie Omelete Plate

$9.99

Stuffed with mushrooms, tomatoes, zucchini, onions, & Monterrey Jack cheese. Served with potatoes & beans

Breakfast Combo

$8.99

Migas and choice of two pancakes or French toast

Menudo

$9.99

Bowl served with onions, jalapeños and cilantro

Breakfast Tacos

Regular Breakfast Tacos

$2.99

Your choice of two ingredients: Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Chorizo, Ham, Beans, Potatoes, Nopales, Pico de Gallo, or Cheese. Additional items .39 per item

Beef Fajita Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Chicken Fajita Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Carne Guisada Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Beef, Beans & Cheese Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Fajita & Eggs Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Migas Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Lengua Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Al Pastor Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Chicharron Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Chicken & Rice Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Barbacoa Breakfast Taco

$3.79

Supreme Breakfast Taco

$4.99

Breakfast Extras

Side Sausage

$3.29

Side Bacon

$3.29

Side French Toast

$4.49

Side One Pancake

$2.99

Side Three Pancakes

$6.49

Side Toast

$0.99

Side Biscuits (2)

$1.49

Side Biscuits & Gravy

$3.99

(POS ONLY)Side Chips & Salsa (Breakfast)

$1.99

Cocktails & Liquor

Margaritas

House Margarita

$7.99+

Tequila mixed with triple sec, sweet & sour and a dash of orange juice.

Flavored Margarita

$8.99+

Prickly pear, strawberry, mango, raspberry, peach, watermelon, blood orange, sangria, midori, or blue.

Rio Grande Top Shelf Margarita

$9.49+

Tequila mixed with sweet & sour, a dash of orange juice, and a floater of Gran Gala.

Silver Premium Margarita

$12.99

Your choice of tequila mixed with sweet & sour, a dash of orange juice, and a floater of Gran Gala.

Reposado Premium Margarita

$12.49

Your choice of tequila mixed with sweet & sour, a dash of orange juice, and a floater of Gran Gala.

Anejo Premium Margarita

$13.99

Your choice of tequila mixed with sweet & sour, a dash of orange juice, and a floater of Gran Gala.

Silver Perfecto Margarita

$13.99

Your choice of tequila hand shaken with orange liquor, lime juice and sweet and sour.

Reposado Perfecto Margarita

$14.49

Your choice of tequila hand shaken with orange liquor, lime juice and sweet and sour.

Anejo Perfecto Margarita

$14.99

Your choice of tequila hand shaken with orange liquor, lime juice and sweet and sour.

Flight Margarita

$13.99

A selection of our most popular flavors: Strawberry, Mango Chamoy, Sangria and Blue

Specialty Margaritas

Red Headed Margarita

$12.99

Frozen margarita with a floater of Sangria and your choice of a Try it with Champagne

Skinny Margarita

$13.99

Shaken fresh with tequila, lime juice, orange liquor and a dash of agave nectar.

Spicy Pina Habenero Margarita

$12.99

Spicy maragarita made with pineapple, Tanteo Habamero tequila, orange liqueur, fresh lime juice and agave nectar.

Big Red Rita

$12.99

Large frozen maragrita and Big Red soda upside down.

Mango Chamoy Rita

$12.99

Large frozen Mango margarita swirled with chamoy and a tajin rim.

Titos Rita

$13.99

Titos vodka shaken with lime juice, orange liquor, sweet & sour and a dash of agave nectar.

French Margarita

$13.99

Grand Marnier, lime juice, orange juice, sweet & sour, and Chambord.

Royal Rita (Apple)

$13.99

Royal Rita (Peach)

$13.99

Your choice of a frozen or on the rocks margarita with a floater of Crown Apple or Crown Peach.

Hippo Rita

$13.99

Tequila, lime juice, orange juice, orange liquor and a dash of agave nectar.

Martinis

House Mexican Martini

$10.99

House Tequila, Gran Gala, spalsh of triple sec, orange liqour, olive juice and sweet and sour. Try it Spicy!

Premium Mexican Martini

$12.99

Shaken to order with tequila of your choice, Gran Gala, splash of triple sec, sweet and sour and a dash of olive juice.

Perfecto Mexican Martini

$14.99

Shaken fresh to order with your choice of Tequila, Orange Liquor, splash of triple sec and a dash of olive juice.

Classic Martini

$8.99

Gin shaken with dry vermouth.

Vodka Tini

$8.99

Vodka shaken with dry vermouth.

Tamarindo Martini

$8.99

Tamarindo vodka shaken with dry vermouth

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.99

Deep Eddy Vodka and lemon juice.

More Favorites

Ranch Water

$9.99

Tequila, lime juice and sparkling mineral water.

Paloma

$9.99

Don Julio Tequila, lime juice, Toronja soda, and a splash of ruby red grapefruit.

Redheaded Paloma

$10.99

Tequila, lime juice, toronja soda, sangria, and a splash of Ruby Red Grapefruit.

Mexican Mule

$9.99

Tequila, lime juice and ginger beer.

Texas Strawberry Lemonade

$9.99

Deep Eddie Vodka shaken with Straweberry Lemonade

Daquiri

$9.99

Your choice of Strawberry, Peach, Watermelon, Raspberry, Prickly Pear or Mango Daiquiri

Pina Colada

$9.99

Rum, cream of coconut and pineapple juice blended with ice.

Blue Hawaiian

$7.99

Sex on the Beach

$7.99

Mimosa

$3.99

Long Island Ice Tea

$7.99

Hurricane

$7.99

Bloody Mary

$6.99

Free Drink

Martini

Sm Marg

Beer

Liquor

Jack Daniels

$6.95

Crown

$7.95

Jim beam

$6.95

T.W. Samuels

$5.95

Taaka

$5.95

Tito's

$6.95

Rio Grande Tequila

$5.95

1824 Blanco

$7.95

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Patron

$9.95

Hornitos

$8.95

Herradura Silver

$9.95

Herradura Repo

$10.95

Well Gin

$5.95

Beer & Wine

Draft Beer

DFT Bud Light

$5.99

DFT Michelob

$5.99

DFT Miller Lite

$5.99

DFT Dos XX Equis

$5.99

DFT Modelo Especial

$5.99

Bottled & Cans

Blue Moon

$4.79

Bohemia

$4.79

Bud Light

$4.79

Budweiser

$4.79

Coors Light

$4.79

Corona

$4.79

Corona Light

$4.79

Dos XX Lager

$4.79

Dos XX Amber

$4.79

Electric Jellyfish

$4.79

Heineken

$4.79

Heineken 0 (Zero)

$4.79

Lone Star

$4.79

McConauhaze

$4.79

Michelob

$4.79

Miller Lite

$4.79

Modelo Especial

$4.79

Negra Modelo

$4.79

Pacifico

$4.79

Shiner

$4.79

Sol

$4.79

Tecate

$4.79

Topo Chico

$4.79

Victoria

$4.79

White Claw

$4.79

Wine

Cabernet

$0.00+

Merlot

$0.00+

Sangria

Chardonnay

$0.00+

Moscato

$0.00+

Pinot Grigio

$0.00+

White Zinfandel

$0.00+

Mondays

Ranch Water

$7.00

Tequila, lime juice and sparkling mineral water.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15821 Central Commerce Drive, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tony's Jamaican Food Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2700 W Pecan St Suite 650 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue - 15608 Spring Hill Ln #105
orange starNo Reviews
15608 Spring Hill Ln #105 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Joe's Italian Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1615 Grand Ave Pkwy Ste 214 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Down South CaJJun Eats - 15424 FM 1825
orange star4.1 • 471
15424 Fm 1825 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Austin’s & REVL Social Club
orange starNo Reviews
16231 North IH35 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Spinners Bar & Grill - 14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road
orange starNo Reviews
14106 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Austin, TX 78728
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pflugerville

FD's Grill House
orange star4.3 • 1,119
15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
West Pecan Coffee + Beer - 100 W Pecan St.
orange star4.9 • 685
100 W Pecan St. Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Down South CaJJun Eats - 15424 FM 1825
orange star4.1 • 471
15424 Fm 1825 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Three Legged Goat - 200 E Pecan #5
orange star4.7 • 128
200 E Pecan #5 Pflugerville, TX 78660
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pflugerville
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (62 restaurants)
Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
No reviews yet
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston