Rio Grill
No reviews yet
101 Crossroads Blvd
Carmel, CA 93923
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Appetizers
Ahi Tuna Crispy Wonton Chips
Sesame-Soy Aioli, Cilantro Leaves, Jalapeno Rings, Pickled Ginger, Avocado
Bread Refill
Calamari - Rio
Monterey Bay Calamari with Orange-Sesame Dipping Sauce on the side
Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla with Cheese Only
Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla
Quesadilla with Chicken and Cheese only
Ciabatta Bread
Crab Cake Rio
Meyer Lemon Beurre Blanc, Onion Marmalade, and Chives Oil
Duck Confit Tamale
Roasted Three Peppers Orange Sauce, Cotija Cheese, and Orange Candy
Fire Roasted Artichoke - Rio
Local Heirloom Artichokes offer superior flavor and meatiness, but are highly seasonal. We'll have them as long as they last. Gluten Free and Vegetarian
Haystack Onion Rings
served with Guajilo Ketchup
House-Cured and Smoked Pork Belly
Brown Sugar, Jalapeno Glaze
Local Butternut Squash Gnocchi
Tossed in Sage-Brown Butter, Candied Walnuts, Spinach, Diced Bacon and finished with Manchego Cheese
Potato Skins
Pork Belly, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Smashed Avocado, Smoked Tomato Salsa, Chipotle Sour Cream. Gluten Free
Quesadilla of the Day
Daily selection with Smashed Avocado, Smoked Chili Sour Cream, and House made Salsa
Soup of the day - Bowl Rio
Daily Soup - Bowl
Soup of the day - Cup Rio
Daily Soup - Cup
Veggie Quesadilla
Veggie option of our classic quesadilla
Wagyu Carpaccio
Chimichurri Aioli, Chives, Capers, Manchego Cheese, Baby Spinach, and Toast Points
Soup special Egg
Salads
Chinese Chicken Salad
Salad Mixed Greens, Sesame-Soy Noodles, Curried Carrots, Almonds, Tahini Dressing.
Dungeness Crab Salad
House Mixed Lettuce, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Poached Asparagus, and Louie Dressing.
Iceberg
Iceberg Wedge. Vegetarian.
Roasted Beet Salad - Rio
Red and Golden Beets, Mixed Greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Candied Walnuts, and Point Reyes Blue Cheese. Gluten Free.
Romaine Heart - Rio
Roasted Poblano Caesar Dressing, Lime Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Shaved machego, Garlic-Ciabatta Croutons, Cilantro Leaves
Small Beet Salad
Small Iceberg - Rio
Small version of the Iceberg Wedge. Vegetarian
Small Mixed Greens - Rio
Small Romaine Heart - Rio
Sandwiches and More
Salmon BLT - Rio
Avocado Rosemary-Chili Aioli, House-Made Sweet Potato Chips, on a Telera Roll
Smoked Turkey Breast
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Dijonnaise, Fracese Roll, Tomato Chutney, Coleslaw
Stuffed Poblano Pepper
Quinoa, Corn, Beets, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Pea Shoots, Citrus Cream, Ancho Chili Broth. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.
The Works Burger
1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef, Telera Roll, Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, and Fries.
Cheeseburger
Chicken Sandwich Special
Fish N Chips Special
Entrees
Atlantic Salmon - Rio
Pumpkin Seed Crust, Red Pepper-Potato Cake, Green Beans, Chipotle-Lime Vinaigrette
Branzino - Rio
Bacon Cauliflower Rice, Broccolini, R.G. Puttanesca Sauce
Cioppino - Rio
Mixed Seafood, Dungeness Crab Meat, Prawns, Mussels, and Clams in a Rich Tomato Sauce, served with Herb Butter Toast
Diver Scallops - Rio
Pan Seared in Butter, Lemon Pepper Fettuccini, Grilled Corn, Asparagus, Ancho Chili Cream Sauce.
Grilled Prawns Pasta - Rio
Leeks, Sweet Peas, Bacon, and Creole Cream
House-smoked Half Chicken
Smoked Chili Butter, Baby Artichokes, and Red Potatoes. Gluten Free.
New Zealand Lamb Shank
Zinfandel Demi Reduction, Honey Carrots, Asiago Mash and Crispy Leeks
Omaha Ranch NY A La Carte
14 oz. Wood Grilled with Blue Cheese and Onion Marmalade. Gluten Free.
Pork Chop - Rio
Smoked Chili Apple Honey Glaze, Chive Asiago mash, Grilled Asparagus. Gluten Free.
Smoked BBQ Pork Back Ribs
House-made Sweet Potato Chips, Horseradish-Poppy Seed Coleslaw. Choice of Full or 1/2 Rack.
Soy-Marinated Skirt Steak
Rainbow Sweet Potato Gratin, Green Beans.
Split Entree Charge
Charge for our chefs to split an entrée in the kitchen
Wild Mushroom Spinach Risotto
Romesco Sauce, Earthbound Farm Spinach, Manchego Cheese, Topped with a Truffle Oil Drizzle and Pea Shoots. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.