Rio Grill

review star

No reviews yet

101 Crossroads Blvd

Carmel, CA 93923

Food

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Crispy Wonton Chips

$18.95

Sesame-Soy Aioli, Cilantro Leaves, Jalapeno Rings, Pickled Ginger, Avocado

Bread Refill

Calamari - Rio

$16.95

Monterey Bay Calamari with Orange-Sesame Dipping Sauce on the side

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Quesadilla with Cheese Only

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$18.95

Quesadilla with Chicken and Cheese only

Ciabatta Bread

$4.95

Crab Cake Rio

$24.95

Meyer Lemon Beurre Blanc, Onion Marmalade, and Chives Oil

Duck Confit Tamale

$15.95

Roasted Three Peppers Orange Sauce, Cotija Cheese, and Orange Candy

Fire Roasted Artichoke - Rio

$14.95

Local Heirloom Artichokes offer superior flavor and meatiness, but are highly seasonal. We'll have them as long as they last. Gluten Free and Vegetarian

Haystack Onion Rings

$8.95

served with Guajilo Ketchup

House-Cured and Smoked Pork Belly

$15.95

Brown Sugar, Jalapeno Glaze

Local Butternut Squash Gnocchi

$19.95

Tossed in Sage-Brown Butter, Candied Walnuts, Spinach, Diced Bacon and finished with Manchego Cheese

Potato Skins

$16.95

Pork Belly, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Smashed Avocado, Smoked Tomato Salsa, Chipotle Sour Cream. Gluten Free

Quesadilla of the Day

$18.95

Daily selection with Smashed Avocado, Smoked Chili Sour Cream, and House made Salsa

Soup of the day - Bowl Rio

$8.95

Daily Soup - Bowl

Soup of the day - Cup Rio

$7.95

Daily Soup - Cup

Veggie Quesadilla

$18.95

Veggie option of our classic quesadilla

Wagyu Carpaccio

$21.95

Chimichurri Aioli, Chives, Capers, Manchego Cheese, Baby Spinach, and Toast Points

Soup special Egg

$9.50

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad

$19.95

Salad Mixed Greens, Sesame-Soy Noodles, Curried Carrots, Almonds, Tahini Dressing.

Dungeness Crab Salad

$26.95

House Mixed Lettuce, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Poached Asparagus, and Louie Dressing.

Iceberg

$14.95

Iceberg Wedge. Vegetarian.

Roasted Beet Salad - Rio

$15.95

Red and Golden Beets, Mixed Greens, Raspberry Vinaigrette, Candied Walnuts, and Point Reyes Blue Cheese. Gluten Free.

Romaine Heart - Rio

$14.95

Roasted Poblano Caesar Dressing, Lime Pepitas, Sunflower Seeds, Shaved machego, Garlic-Ciabatta Croutons, Cilantro Leaves

Small Beet Salad

$11.95

Small Iceberg - Rio

$8.95

Small version of the Iceberg Wedge. Vegetarian

Small Mixed Greens - Rio

$7.95

Small Romaine Heart - Rio

$8.95

Sandwiches and More

Salmon BLT - Rio

$19.95

Avocado Rosemary-Chili Aioli, House-Made Sweet Potato Chips, on a Telera Roll

Smoked Turkey Breast

$19.95

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Smashed Avocado, Dijonnaise, Fracese Roll, Tomato Chutney, Coleslaw

Stuffed Poblano Pepper

$22.95

Quinoa, Corn, Beets, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Pea Shoots, Citrus Cream, Ancho Chili Broth. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

The Works Burger

$21.95

1/2 lb. Certified Angus Beef, Telera Roll, Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, and Fries.

Cheeseburger

$16.95

Entrees

Atlantic Salmon - Rio

$31.95

Pumpkin Seed Crust, Red Pepper-Potato Cake, Green Beans, Chipotle-Lime Vinaigrette

Branzino - Rio

$41.95

Bacon Cauliflower Rice, Broccolini, R.G. Puttanesca Sauce

Cioppino - Rio

$40.95

Mixed Seafood, Dungeness Crab Meat, Prawns, Mussels, and Clams in a Rich Tomato Sauce, served with Herb Butter Toast

Diver Scallops - Rio

$39.95

Pan Seared in Butter, Lemon Pepper Fettuccini, Grilled Corn, Asparagus, Ancho Chili Cream Sauce.

Grilled Prawns Pasta - Rio

$31.95

Leeks, Sweet Peas, Bacon, and Creole Cream

House-smoked Half Chicken

$29.95

Smoked Chili Butter, Baby Artichokes, and Red Potatoes. Gluten Free.

New Zealand Lamb Shank

$39.95

Zinfandel Demi Reduction, Honey Carrots, Asiago Mash and Crispy Leeks

Omaha Ranch NY A La Carte

$48.95

14 oz. Wood Grilled with Blue Cheese and Onion Marmalade. Gluten Free.

Pork Chop - Rio

$36.95

Smoked Chili Apple Honey Glaze, Chive Asiago mash, Grilled Asparagus. Gluten Free.

Smoked BBQ Pork Back Ribs

House-made Sweet Potato Chips, Horseradish-Poppy Seed Coleslaw. Choice of Full or 1/2 Rack.

Soy-Marinated Skirt Steak

$43.95

Rainbow Sweet Potato Gratin, Green Beans.

Split Entree Charge

$4.00

Charge for our chefs to split an entrée in the kitchen

Wild Mushroom Spinach Risotto

$22.95

Romesco Sauce, Earthbound Farm Spinach, Manchego Cheese, Topped with a Truffle Oil Drizzle and Pea Shoots. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Lobster Ravioli Special

$32.95

Dessert

Birthday Sundae

$4.00

Cake Cutting Charge

$2.50

2.50 per person

Cake Cutting Charge Ice Cream

$3.50

3.50 per person

Caramel-Apple Bread Pudding

$14.95

Sourdough Bread, Caramel and Vanilla Apples, Whiskey Crème Anglaise, Vanilla Ice Cream

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$12.95

Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream, Strawberries, Raspberries, Mint, Whipped Cream. Gluten Free.

Ice Cream Sandwich

$12.95

Vanilla Ice Cream, Almond Wafers, Chocolate Sauce, Strawberries, Walnuts

Lemon bars

$12.95

Olallieberry Cobbler

$12.95

Vanilla Ice Cream, Mint, Raspberries, Powdered Sugar

Scoop Ice Cream

Scoop Sorbet

Sorbet

$12.95

3 Scoops with House-made almond wafers

Tiramisu Cup

$12.95

Lady Fingers Dipped in Espresso, Marscarpone Cheese, Kahlua, Amaretto

Kids

Kids Sorbet

$4.00

Served with fresh fruit

Kids Burger - Rio

$12.95

1/4 lb Angus Cheddar Cheeseburger served with French fries.

<