Rio BBQ Factory

review star

No reviews yet

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149

Order Again

Popular Items

Coxinha com Catupiry

Savory

Coxinha com Catupiry

$4.00

Coxinha De Frango

$4.00

Empada de Frango

$3.00
Kibe

Kibe

$4.00

Enroladinho de Salsicha

$3.00

Pao de Queijo 5 un

$4.00

Desserts

Pudim

$5.00Out of stock

Brigadeiro (5 und)

$4.00

Palha Italiana (3 und)

$3.00Out of stock

Tres Leches

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$4.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Mousse

$4.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Churros Treat

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are Rio 📍Always here for you 👉🏻 Your everyday stop for fresh and original food!

Website

Location

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149

Directions

Gallery
Rio BBQ Factory image
Rio BBQ Factory image

