Rio Nido Roadhouse 14540 Canyon 2 Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! American grub & beer served in a converted trailer with an outdoor music stage & a seasonal pool. The RNR - In a sun-lit Redwood clearing stands a refurbished double-wide, an outdoor stage, a gazebo, and a pool . . . The menu is American Roadhouse with the RNR flair: Open 364 days a year. “Roadhouse” – ROW duh haus: an inn, usually outside city limits, providing liquor, meals & dancing. (There are no rooms at the RNR—definitely not an inn.)
Location
14540 Canyon 2 Road, Rio Nido, CA 95471
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Main Street Bistro & Piano Bar Cabaret
No Reviews
16280 Main Street Guerneville, CA 95446
View restaurant