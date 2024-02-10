Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! American grub & beer served in a converted trailer with an outdoor music stage & a seasonal pool. The RNR - In a sun-lit Redwood clearing stands a refurbished double-wide, an outdoor stage, a gazebo, and a pool . . . The menu is American Roadhouse with the RNR flair: Open 364 days a year. “Roadhouse” – ROW duh haus: an inn, usually outside city limits, providing liquor, meals & dancing. (There are no rooms at the RNR—definitely not an inn.)