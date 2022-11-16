  • Home
  • /
  • Naples
  • /
  • Rio Pizzeria - 2400 Vanderbilt Beach Road ste 104
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rio Pizzeria 2400 Vanderbilt Beach Road ste 104

review star

No reviews yet

2400 Vanderbilt Beach Road ste 104

Naples, FL 34109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Hawaiian

Beyond Pizza (All Day)

Picanha Steak 14oz

Picanha Steak 14oz

$17.99

14oz of Picanha Steak accompanied with rice, french fries & tomato salad.

Skirt Steak 14oz

Skirt Steak 14oz

$17.99

14oz of Skirt Steak accompanied with rice, french fries & tomato salad.

Short Rib 14oz

Short Rib 14oz

$17.99

14oz of Short Ribs accompanied with rice, french fries & tomato salad.

Beyond Pizza (Lunch Steaks)

Picanha Steak 8oz

Picanha Steak 8oz

$12.99

8 oz of Picanha Steak accompanied with rice, french fries, tomato salad and a can of soda.

Short Ribs 8oz

Short Ribs 8oz

$12.99

8 oz of Short Ribs accompanied with rice, french fries, tomato salad and a can of soda.

Skirt Steak 8oz

Skirt Steak 8oz

$12.99

8 oz of Skirt Steak accompanied with rice, french fries, tomato salad and a can of soda.

Speciality Pizzas

Anchovies

$16.50+

Pizza sauce, anchovies, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, red onions black olives and oregano

Calabresa

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, calabresa sausage, red onions and oregano

Canadian

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella and Canadian ham

Chicken Alfredo

$15.50+

Parmesan Alfredo sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and oregano

Chicken Catupiry

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, chicken, Catupiry® and oregano

Cheese Pizza

$14.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella and oregano

Copacabana

$16.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, bacon and oregano.

Da Favela

$16.50+

Pizza Sauce, mozzarella, sun dried jerked beef, red onions, black olives and oregano

Diplomata

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, corn, chicken, ham, heart of palms, Catupiry® and oregano

Eskimo

$16.50+

Garlic olive oil, smoked salmon, capers, Catupiry, chopped fresh dill and oregano

Firenze

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, corn and oregano

Fugazzeta

$15.50+

Garlic olive oil, mozzarella, white onions, black olives and oregano

Hawaiian

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, pineapple, bacon and oregano

Ipanema

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella,red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, corn, eggs, heart of palms and oregano

Maracaná

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, catupiry, artichoke, spinach, olive oil, fresh garlic and oregano

Margherita

$14.50+

Pizza sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil and oregano

Meat Lovers

$16.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham and oregano

Mexican Carioca

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mexican blend cheese, seasoned ground beef, red onions, jalapenos, peppers and tortilla chips

Napolitana

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, tomatoes, black olives and oregano

Niteroi

$16.50+

Pizza Sauce, Mozarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Parmesan and Oregano

Paulista

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, eggs, red onions and green olives

Pepperoni

$14.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and oregano

Portuguese

$16.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, calabresa, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, eggs, green olives and oregano.

Rio Seafood Extravaganza

$16.50+

Special white pizza sauce, seafood mix, mozzarella, olive oil and oregano

Rio 7 Cheese Party

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, asiago, Catupiry®, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, romano and white cheddar

Shrimp Catupiry

$16.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, shrimp, Catupiry® and oregano

Sicilian

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, ground calabresa sausage, red onions, parmesan cheese, black olives and oregano

Stroganoff (chicken or beef)

$16.50+

Pizza sauce, Stroganoff, mozzarella and potato sticks

Tijuca

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, pepperoni, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and oregano

X-Burger

$15.50+

Pizza sauce, Ground Beef, diced red onion, diced green pepper, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella and oregano

Half & Half Speciality

12" Half & Half Speciality Pizza

$16.50

16" Half & Half Speciality Pizza

$21.50

Build Your Own Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.99

16" Pizza

$14.99

Sweet Pizzas

BANANA

$15.50

mozzarella, banana, condensed milk and cinnamon

BRIGADEIRO

$15.50

mozzarella, condensed mild, brigadeiro and chocolate sprinkles

GULOSA

$16.50

mozzarella, condensed milk, pineapple, dulce de leche and coconut flakes

M&M LOVERS

$15.50

mozzarella, condensed milk and M&M

NUTELLA

$16.50

RIO SWEET SAMBA

$16.50

mozzarella, nutella, powder milk and condensed milk

RIO DARK LOVE

$16.50

mozzarella, dark chocolate, salted caramel and condensed milk

ROMEO AND JULIET

$15.50

mozzarella, guava and condensed milk

Promo Slice

Cheese Pizza + Soda

$5.99

Pepperoni Pizza + Soda

$5.99

Soft Drinks

COKE CAN

$1.99

COKE ZERO CAN

$1.99

SPRITE CAN

$1.99

GUARANA ANTARTICA CAN

$2.50

GUARANA ANTARTICA DIET CAN

$2.50

INCA KOLA CAN

$2.50

INCA KOLA DIET CAN

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE BOTTLE

$2.30

APPLE JUICE BOTTLE

$2.30

PERRIER BOTTLE 16.9 FL OZ

$2.50

WATER BOTTLE

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are the very first Brazilian-style pizzeria in Naples, Mmm It's So Tasty... E Gostosa!!! What makes us different??? Our unique flavors, with our own recipes, all at a fair price. We invite you to have a bit of the taste of Brazil in a bite of pizza.

Location

2400 Vanderbilt Beach Road ste 104, Naples, FL 34109

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Real Seafood Co Naples - Real Seafood Co Naples
orange starNo Reviews
8960 Fontana Del Sol Way Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Founders Bistro - North Naples
orange starNo Reviews
7941 Airport-Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Food and Thought 2 - 7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34109
orange starNo Reviews
7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34109 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Off The Hook Comedy Club
orange starNo Reviews
2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Naples
orange star4.5 • 623
2355 Vanderbilt Beach RD Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Naples Flatbread - Naples Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
6434 Naples Blvd Suite 408 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naples

Bleu Provence
orange star4.9 • 9,541
1234 8th Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Barbatella
orange star4.4 • 4,533
1290 Third Street South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Rosedale Brick Oven
orange star4.5 • 2,252
1427 Pine Ridge Rd,Ste 105 Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
Skillets Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,771
5461 Airport Pulling Rd Naples, FL 34109
View restaurantnext
The Hampton Social - Naples
orange star4.4 • 1,750
9114 Strada Pl Naples, FL 34108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston