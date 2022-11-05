Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Rio Brazilian Steakhouse

2,048 Reviews

$$

318 Court st

Plymouth, MA 02360

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Mac and Cheese

$8.99

French Fries (Sm)

$2.99

French Fries (Lg)

$4.99

Desserts

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.99

Acai Bowl (Only Acai)

$13.99
Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.90
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.90
Churros

Churros

$7.90
Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.90
New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$7.90

Rice Pudding

$6.90
Rio Big Chocolate Cake

Rio Big Chocolate Cake

$8.90

Appetizers

Picanha na Chapa (Full)

$35.99

Small Fries

$3.99

Large Fries

$5.50

Cheese on the Grille

$10.55

Fresh Juices

Orange and Wild Cherry

$6.90

Pineapple W/Mint

$5.50

Kids Plastic cup Orange Juice

$3.90

Churrasco Combos

Combo #1

Combo #1

$18.95

Combo #2

$20.95
Family Combo

Family Combo

$62.95Out of stock
Chicken W/ Bacon Caesar Salad

Chicken W/ Bacon Caesar Salad

$14.95

Meat Portion

Barbecue Mix - 1 Lb (16oz)

$17.95

Barbecue Mix - 1.5 Lb (24oz)

$26.95

Beverage

Acqua Panna

$5.95

S.Pellegrino Water

$6.95

Poland Spring

$1.90
Guarana

Guarana

$3.75

Soda (2L)

$2.99Out of stock

Soda Can

$2.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

318 Court st, Plymouth, MA 02360

Directions

Gallery
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA image
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA image

