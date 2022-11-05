Steakhouses
Latin American
Bars & Lounges
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse
2,048 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
318 Court st, Plymouth, MA 02360
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Plymouth
The Blue Eyed Crab Caribbean Grill & Rum Bar - 170 Water St
4.0 • 912
170 Water St Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurant