- Home
- /
- Billings
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Rio Sabinas - Rio Billings
Rio Sabinas Rio Billings
No reviews yet
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd
Billings, MT 59102
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
Chile Con Queso App
Creamy melted cheese, pico de gal lo, secret spice and fresh fried tortillas
Flautas - Chicken Ranchera
Fresh flour tortillas rolled with chicken ranchera served with warm house made chi le con queso.
Flautas - Guajillo Braised Beef
Fresh flour tortillas rolled with y guajillo braised beef, served with warm house made chi le con queso.
Nachos
Fresh fried tortillas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Nachos - Beef Picadillo
Fresh fried tortillas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. With ground beef picadillo
Nachos - Chicken Ranchera
Fresh fried tortillas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. With chicken ranchera
Quesadilla - Cheese
Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.
Quesadilla - Fajita Beef
Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.
Quesadilla - Fajita Chicken
Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.
Quesadilla - Shrimp
Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.
Guacamole Dip
Hand-scooped avocados with fresh jalapefio, fresh pico, zesty lime juice and warm fried tortillas.
Quesos
Soups and Salad
Mango Cucumber Salad
Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette.
Mango Cucumber Salad - Charbroiled Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette. Charbroiled Shrimp
Mango Cucumber Salad - Fajita Chicken
Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Chicken
Mango Cucumber Salad - Fajita Steak
Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Beef
Sabinas Chili Verde - Bowl
Tomatillo, green chile, ground pork, sour cream and crispy tortillas.
Sabinas Chili Verde - Cup
Tomatillo, green chi le, ground pork, sour cream and crispy tortillas.
Sabinas Specialty Salad
Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette.
Sabinas Specialty Salad - Charbroiled Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Charbroiled Shrimp
Sabinas Specialty Salad - Fajita Chicken
Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Chicken
Sabinas Specialty Salad - Fajita Steak
Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Beef
Soup & Taco
Cup of soup of your choice and a taco of your choice served with rice.
Southwest Chicken Soup - Bowl
Grilled chicken, tomato and chile broth, hominy, black beans, cilantro, avocado and crispy tortillas.
Southwest Chicken Soup - Cup
Grilled chicken, tomato and chile broth, hominy, black beans, cilantro, avocado and crispy tortillas.
Taco Salad - Beef
Crispy Flour Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
Taco Salad - Chicken
Crispy Flour Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
Burritos
Big Bend Burrito - Steak
Grilled steak wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Big Bend Burrito - Chicken
Fajita Chicken wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Badlands Burrito - Ground Beef
Slow simmered Picadillo beef wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Badlands Burrito - Chicken Ranchera
Ranchera chicken wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Yellowstone Burrito - Pork
Braised pork wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Yellowstone Burrito - Braised Beef
Guajillo beef wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Baja Shrimp & Avocado Burrito
blackened shrimp wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce and a fried avocado.
Blazing Saddles
Tortilla-less burrito with Charro beans, cilantro lime rice, pork chili Verde, sour cream, guacamole and housemade flour tortillas on the side.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
A house-made tortilla, stuffed with Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.
Enchiladas
Braised Beef Enchilada
Two braised beef enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Chicken Ranchera Enchilada
Two Ranchera chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Fajita Beef Enchilada
Two fajita beef enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Fajita Chicken Enchilada
Two Fajita Chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Ground Beef Picadillo Enchilada
Two Picadillo beef enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Pork Enchilada
Two braised pork enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Cheese Enchildada
Two three-cheese enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.
Tacos
Guajillo Beef Tacos
Slow simmered beef and melted jack cheese, topped with onions and cilantro served with guajillo beef broth for dipping.
Grilled Steak Tacos
Grilled steak with onion, cilantro and avocado.
Ranchera Tacos
Tomato and chile braised chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese and pico de gallo.
Braised Pork Tacos
Juicy braised pork, green avocado salsa, queso fresco, onions and cilantro.
Veggie Tacos
Tomato and chile braised chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo, onions and cilantro.
Grilled Fish Tacos
Grilled fish, chipotle aioli, pineapple salsa and purple cabbage.
Fried Fish Tacos
Cornmeal dusted basa, chipotle aioli, pineapple salsa and purple cabbage.
Fried Shrimp Tacos
Fried shrimp, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and pickled red onions.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Blackened shrimp, avocado, cucumber, pico de gallo and queso fresco.
Fried Chicken Tacos
Fried Chicken, guacamole, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapeno ranch.
Picadillo Taco
Slow-simmered ground beef filled tortillas, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and Pico de gallo.
Fajitas & Grill Platters
Beef Fajitas - Small
Fajita beef served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.
Beef Fajitas - Large
Fajita beef served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.
Carne Asada
12 oz skirt steak marinated and grilled, served on a platter with choice of veggies or onions, sides of Sabinas rice and Charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and housemade tortillas.
Combo Fajitas
Fajita beef served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.
Chicken Fajitas - Small
Fajita Chicken served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.
Chicken Fajitas - Large
Fajita Chicken served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.
Shrimp & Fajitas
Fajita beef OR Fajita chicken paired with Shrimp served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.
Shrimp Fajitas - Small
Shrimp Fajitas served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.
Shrimp Fajitas - Large
Shrimp Fajitas served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.
Veggie Fajitas
veggies or onions served on a sizzling platter with choice of and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.
Conquistador
A half rack of Rio Ribs, 3oz of fajita chicken, 3oz of fajita beef and two Saltio shrimp paired with rio rice & charro beans. Choice of veggies or grilled onions.
Combos
Pancho and Lefty
One hot and crispy chicken chimichanga, one braised beef taco with poblano corn relish
Tres Hermanos
Our best three tacos: 1. Fish with chipotle aioli, grilled pineapple and purple cabbage; 2. Juicy braised pork, green avocado salsa, queso fresco, onions and cilantro; 3. Slow simmered beef and melted jack cheese, topped with onions and cilantro served with guajillo beef broth for dipping.
Three Amigos
Enchilada three-way. 1. Pork carnitas with habenero salsa; 2. Braised beef with poblano corn relish; 3. Chicken ranchera with jack cheese and pico de gallo
Rio's Specialties
Chicken Chimichanga
Crispy fried tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, diced tomatoes, scallions, creamy cheese and rolled fresh daily. Choice of salsa ranchera or enchilada gravy, Sabinas rice and charro beans.
Shrimp Saltillo
A southwest favorite! Six marinated bacon wrapped shrimp, mango jalapefio sauce, cilantro lime rice and Sabinas vegetable blend of red bell peppers, squash, zucchini and red onions.
Chihuahua Chicken
Chargrilled chicken breast, roasted poblano pepper, bacon and monterey jack cheese. Served with cilantro lime rice and Sabinas vegetable blend of red bell peppers, squash, zucchini and red onions.
Four Cheese Chile Relleno
Flash fried fire roasted poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco, ricotta, jack and parmesan cheeses. Served with chi le verde, cilantro, Sabinas rice and charro beans.
Laredo Shrimp
Flash fried fire roasted poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco, ricotta, jack and parmesan cheeses. Served with chi le verde, cilantro, Sabinas rice and charro beans.
Chicken Gabacho
Mama Sabinas' very first recipe! Chicken breast breaded with seasoned bread crumbs, fried and topped with salsa ranchera and monterey jack cheese. Served with cilantro lime rice and Sabinas vegetable blend of red bell peppers, squash, zucchini and red onions.
Kids
Kid Cheese Quesadilla
Jack cheese grilled in a flour tortilla.
Kid Chicken Quesadilla
Jack cheese and chicken grilled in a flour tortilla.
Kid Double Grabber
Two mini burgers served over fries.
Kid Chicken Finger
Two fried chicken fingers over fries.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Pasta topped with housemade queso cheese.
Kid Soft - Picadillo
Flour tortilla filled with Picadillo beef and cheddar cheese.
Kid Soft - Chicken Ranchera
Flour tortilla filled with Ranchera chicken and jack cheese.
Kids Juice
Kids Milk
Kids Soda
Desserts
Banana Empanada
Milk chocolate, toasted almonds and caramelized banana wrapped in a fluffy pastry and fried. Served with vanilla bean ice cream
Huckleberry Fried Ice Cream
Made with fresh huckleberry and vanilla ice cream, lightly battered with corn flakes, chili flakes, and sesame seeds then topped with pecans, huckleberry sauce, and whipped cream.
Ice Cream
Wilcoxon's French vanilla ice-cream.
Sopapillas
Crispy tortillas dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream.
Sides
2 oz Chicken Side
2 oz Steak Side
6 Tortillas Side
BBQ Sauce Side
Charro Beans Side
Chihuahua Side
Chile Con Queso Side
Cilantro Lime Rice Side
Cilantro Lime Rice Side
Fries Side
Green Sauce Side
Grilled Avocado Side
Gucamole Side
Habenero Salsa Side
Pickled Jalapeños Side
Pico De Gallo Side
Pineapple Salsa Side
Ranch Side
Sabinas Rice Side
Sabinas Vegetables Side
Sautéed Onions Side
Shredded Cheddar Side
Shredded Pepper Jack Side
Sour Cream Side
Side Fried Jalapeno
A La Carte
A La Carte Chimichanga
A La Carte Relleno
Enchilada Braised Beef (1)
Enchilada Cheese (1)
Enchilada Chicken Ranchera (1)
Enchilada Fajita Beef (1)
Enchilada Fajita Chicken (1)
Enchilada Picadillo (1)
Enchilada Pork (1)
Large Chips/Salsa
Medium Chips/Salsa
Pint Green Salsa
Pint Red Sauce
Shrimp Grilled (1)
Shrimp Laredo (1)
Shrimp Saltillo(1)
Blackened Shrimp (1)
Taco Braised Pork (1)
Taco Chicken Fajita (1)
Taco Chicken Ranchera (1)
Taco Fried Chicken (1)
Taco Fried Fish (1)
Taco Fried Shrimp (1)
Taco Grilled Fish (1)
Taco Grilled Steak (1)
Taco Guajillo Beef (1)
Taco Picadillo (1)
Taco Veggie (1)
Small Salad
Family Packs Rio
Appetizer Family Pack
This fun family pack includes one pound of wings, Beef Nachos, Chicken Falutas and Cheese Quesadilla. To add $30 margarita please call 406-652-4066
Fajita-Rita Family Pack
Combination of Chicken and Steak Fajitas, Rio Rice, Charro Beans, Fresh-made Tortillas, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chips & Salsa and a Half Gallon of Rio-Ritas. This family pack can feed 2-4 people!
Family Enchilada/Burrito Platter
Mix and Match enchiladas and burritos. Choose 4 from the provided list.
Family Taco Pack
8 Tacos, order of Ranchera Chicken Flautas, Rice & Beans to feed your crew!
Soft Drinks
Non-Carbonated
Virgin Drinks
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings, MT 59102