Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rio Sabinas Rio Billings

review star

No reviews yet

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd

Billings, MT 59102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso App
Big Bend Burrito - Steak
Yellowstone Burrito - Pork

Starters

Chile Con Queso App

$8.95

Creamy melted cheese, pico de gal lo, secret spice and fresh fried tortillas

Flautas - Chicken Ranchera

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh flour tortillas rolled with chicken ranchera served with warm house made chi le con queso.

Flautas - Guajillo Braised Beef

$9.95

Fresh flour tortillas rolled with y guajillo braised beef, served with warm house made chi le con queso.

Nachos

$11.95

Fresh fried tortillas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.

Nachos - Beef Picadillo

$13.95

Fresh fried tortillas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. With ground beef picadillo

Nachos - Chicken Ranchera

$13.95

Fresh fried tortillas, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. With chicken ranchera

Quesadilla - Cheese

$10.95

Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.

Quesadilla - Fajita Beef

$12.95

Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.

Quesadilla - Fajita Chicken

$11.95

Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.

Quesadilla - Shrimp

$12.95

Our most popular item! Grilled tortilla, monterey jack cheese, pico de gallo and your choice of meat. Served with guacamole, sour cream, jalapefios and sauteed onions.

Guacamole Dip

$12.95

Hand-scooped avocados with fresh jalapefio, fresh pico, zesty lime juice and warm fried tortillas.

Quesos

$14.95

Soups and Salad

Mango Cucumber Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette.

Mango Cucumber Salad - Charbroiled Shrimp

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette. Charbroiled Shrimp

Mango Cucumber Salad - Fajita Chicken

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Chicken

Mango Cucumber Salad - Fajita Steak

$15.95

Romaine lettuce, queso fresco, pumpkin seeds, purple cabbage with agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Beef

Sabinas Chili Verde - Bowl

$6.95

Tomatillo, green chile, ground pork, sour cream and crispy tortillas.

Sabinas Chili Verde - Cup

$3.95

Tomatillo, green chi le, ground pork, sour cream and crispy tortillas.

Sabinas Specialty Salad

$6.95

Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette.

Sabinas Specialty Salad - Charbroiled Shrimp

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Charbroiled Shrimp

Sabinas Specialty Salad - Fajita Chicken

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Chicken

Sabinas Specialty Salad - Fajita Steak

$14.95

Romaine lettuce, pickled onions, avocado, queso fresco, cabbage, pico de gallo with your choice of jalapeno ranch or agave lime vinaigrette. Topped with Fajita Beef

Soup & Taco

$8.95

Cup of soup of your choice and a taco of your choice served with rice.

Southwest Chicken Soup - Bowl

$5.95

Grilled chicken, tomato and chile broth, hominy, black beans, cilantro, avocado and crispy tortillas.

Southwest Chicken Soup - Cup

$3.95

Grilled chicken, tomato and chile broth, hominy, black beans, cilantro, avocado and crispy tortillas.

Taco Salad - Beef

$10.95

Crispy Flour Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.

Taco Salad - Chicken

$10.95

Crispy Flour Tortilla shell filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.

Burritos

Your choice of meat, wrapped in a house made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, charro beans, chi le con queso and cheddar cheese, topped with your choice of salsa ranchera or enchilada gravy.

Big Bend Burrito - Steak

$16.95

Grilled steak wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.

Big Bend Burrito - Chicken

$15.95

Fajita Chicken wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.

Badlands Burrito - Ground Beef

$13.95

Slow simmered Picadillo beef wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.

Badlands Burrito - Chicken Ranchera

$13.95

Ranchera chicken wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.

Yellowstone Burrito - Pork

$14.95

Braised pork wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.

Yellowstone Burrito - Braised Beef

$14.95

Guajillo beef wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.

Baja Shrimp & Avocado Burrito

$16.95

blackened shrimp wrapped in a house-made tortilla, stuffed with Sabinas rice, Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce and a fried avocado.

Blazing Saddles

$11.95

Tortilla-less burrito with Charro beans, cilantro lime rice, pork chili Verde, sour cream, guacamole and housemade flour tortillas on the side.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$9.95

A house-made tortilla, stuffed with Charro beans, chili con queso and cheddar cheese topped with your choice of sauce.

Enchiladas

Two Enchiladas SMOTHERED in Mama Sabinas' 100% original sauce, served with Sabinas rice and charro beans.

Braised Beef Enchilada

$14.95

Two braised beef enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.

Chicken Ranchera Enchilada

$13.95

Two Ranchera chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.

Fajita Beef Enchilada

$16.95

Two fajita beef enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.

Fajita Chicken Enchilada

$14.95

Two Fajita Chicken enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.

Ground Beef Picadillo Enchilada

$12.95

Two Picadillo beef enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.

Pork Enchilada

$13.95

Two braised pork enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.

Cheese Enchildada

$14.95

Two three-cheese enchiladas smothered in Mama Sabinas 100% Origional sauce, served with a side of Sabinas rice and Charro beans.

Tacos

All tacos made with two, warm flour tortillas served with Sabinas rice and charro beans.

Guajillo Beef Tacos

$14.95

Slow simmered beef and melted jack cheese, topped with onions and cilantro served with guajillo beef broth for dipping.

Grilled Steak Tacos

$16.95

Grilled steak with onion, cilantro and avocado.

Ranchera Tacos

$12.95

Tomato and chile braised chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese and pico de gallo.

Braised Pork Tacos

$12.95

Juicy braised pork, green avocado salsa, queso fresco, onions and cilantro.

Veggie Tacos

$10.95

Tomato and chile braised chicken, shaved lettuce, jack cheese, pico de gallo, onions and cilantro.

Grilled Fish Tacos

$13.95

Grilled fish, chipotle aioli, pineapple salsa and purple cabbage.

Fried Fish Tacos

$13.95

Cornmeal dusted basa, chipotle aioli, pineapple salsa and purple cabbage.

Fried Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Fried shrimp, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco and pickled red onions.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$13.95

Blackened shrimp, avocado, cucumber, pico de gallo and queso fresco.

Fried Chicken Tacos

$12.95

Fried Chicken, guacamole, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and jalapeno ranch.

Picadillo Taco

$12.95

Slow-simmered ground beef filled tortillas, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and Pico de gallo.

Fajitas & Grill Platters

Served on a piping hot sizzle platter with your choice of sauteed onions or Sabinas vegetables, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, house made flour tortillas, Sabinas rice and charro bean

Beef Fajitas - Small

$20.95

Fajita beef served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.

Beef Fajitas - Large

$24.95

Fajita beef served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.

Carne Asada

$24.95

12 oz skirt steak marinated and grilled, served on a platter with choice of veggies or onions, sides of Sabinas rice and Charro beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and housemade tortillas.

Combo Fajitas

$23.95

Fajita beef served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.

Chicken Fajitas - Small

$16.95

Fajita Chicken served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.

Chicken Fajitas - Large

$20.95

Fajita Chicken served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.

Shrimp & Fajitas

$25.95

Fajita beef OR Fajita chicken paired with Shrimp served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.

Shrimp Fajitas - Small

$21.95

Shrimp Fajitas served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.

Shrimp Fajitas - Large

$25.95

Shrimp Fajitas served on a sizzling platter with choice of veggies or onions and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.

Veggie Fajitas

$17.95

veggies or onions served on a sizzling platter with choice of and served with Rio Rice & Charro Beans.

Conquistador

$23.95

A half rack of Rio Ribs, 3oz of fajita chicken, 3oz of fajita beef and two Saltio shrimp paired with rio rice & charro beans. Choice of veggies or grilled onions.

Combos

All combos served with Sabinas rice and charro beans

Pancho and Lefty

$13.95

One hot and crispy chicken chimichanga, one braised beef taco with poblano corn relish

Tres Hermanos

$15.95

Our best three tacos: 1. Fish with chipotle aioli, grilled pineapple and purple cabbage; 2. Juicy braised pork, green avocado salsa, queso fresco, onions and cilantro; 3. Slow simmered beef and melted jack cheese, topped with onions and cilantro served with guajillo beef broth for dipping.

Three Amigos

$15.95

Enchilada three-way. 1. Pork carnitas with habenero salsa; 2. Braised beef with poblano corn relish; 3. Chicken ranchera with jack cheese and pico de gallo

Rio's Specialties

Chicken Chimichanga

$14.95

Crispy fried tortilla stuffed with fajita chicken, diced tomatoes, scallions, creamy cheese and rolled fresh daily. Choice of salsa ranchera or enchilada gravy, Sabinas rice and charro beans.

Shrimp Saltillo

$19.95

A southwest favorite! Six marinated bacon wrapped shrimp, mango jalapefio sauce, cilantro lime rice and Sabinas vegetable blend of red bell peppers, squash, zucchini and red onions.

Chihuahua Chicken

$15.95

Chargrilled chicken breast, roasted poblano pepper, bacon and monterey jack cheese. Served with cilantro lime rice and Sabinas vegetable blend of red bell peppers, squash, zucchini and red onions.

Four Cheese Chile Relleno

$14.95Out of stock

Flash fried fire roasted poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco, ricotta, jack and parmesan cheeses. Served with chi le verde, cilantro, Sabinas rice and charro beans.

Laredo Shrimp

$19.95

Flash fried fire roasted poblano pepper stuffed with queso fresco, ricotta, jack and parmesan cheeses. Served with chi le verde, cilantro, Sabinas rice and charro beans.

Chicken Gabacho

$16.95

Mama Sabinas' very first recipe! Chicken breast breaded with seasoned bread crumbs, fried and topped with salsa ranchera and monterey jack cheese. Served with cilantro lime rice and Sabinas vegetable blend of red bell peppers, squash, zucchini and red onions.

Kids

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

Jack cheese grilled in a flour tortilla.

Kid Chicken Quesadilla

$5.95

Jack cheese and chicken grilled in a flour tortilla.

Kid Double Grabber

$5.95

Two mini burgers served over fries.

Kid Chicken Finger

$5.95

Two fried chicken fingers over fries.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Pasta topped with housemade queso cheese.

Kid Soft - Picadillo

$5.95

Flour tortilla filled with Picadillo beef and cheddar cheese.

Kid Soft - Chicken Ranchera

$5.95

Flour tortilla filled with Ranchera chicken and jack cheese.

Kids Juice

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Kids Soda

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Empanada

$6.95

Milk chocolate, toasted almonds and caramelized banana wrapped in a fluffy pastry and fried. Served with vanilla bean ice cream

Huckleberry Fried Ice Cream

$7.95

Made with fresh huckleberry and vanilla ice cream, lightly battered with corn flakes, chili flakes, and sesame seeds then topped with pecans, huckleberry sauce, and whipped cream.

Ice Cream

$2.95

Wilcoxon's French vanilla ice-cream.

Sopapillas

$5.95

Crispy tortillas dusted with cinnamon and sugar. Served with vanilla ice cream.

Sides

2 oz Chicken Side

$3.95

2 oz Steak Side

$4.95

6 Tortillas Side

$3.00

BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

Charro Beans Side

$2.00

Chihuahua Side

$3.00

Chile Con Queso Side

$3.00

Cilantro Lime Rice Side

$2.25

Cilantro Lime Rice Side

$2.00

Fries Side

$2.25

Green Sauce Side

$1.00

Grilled Avocado Side

$2.95

Gucamole Side

$2.95Out of stock

Habenero Salsa Side

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeños Side

$1.00

Pico De Gallo Side

$2.00

Pineapple Salsa Side

$1.95

Ranch Side

$0.50

Sabinas Rice Side

$2.00

Sabinas Vegetables Side

$2.50

Sautéed Onions Side

$1.00

Shredded Cheddar Side

$1.00

Shredded Pepper Jack Side

$1.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Side Fried Jalapeno

$3.00

A La Carte

A La Carte Chimichanga

$5.95

A La Carte Relleno

$6.95

Enchilada Braised Beef (1)

$3.95

Enchilada Cheese (1)

$3.95

Enchilada Chicken Ranchera (1)

$3.95

Enchilada Fajita Beef (1)

$6.95

Enchilada Fajita Chicken (1)

$4.95

Enchilada Picadillo (1)

$3.95

Enchilada Pork (1)

$3.95

Large Chips/Salsa

$10.00

Medium Chips/Salsa

$6.95

Pint Green Salsa

$5.95

Pint Red Sauce

$5.95

Shrimp Grilled (1)

$2.00

Shrimp Laredo (1)

$2.00

Shrimp Saltillo(1)

$2.95

Blackened Shrimp (1)

$4.95

Taco Braised Pork (1)

$3.95

Taco Chicken Fajita (1)

$4.95

Taco Chicken Ranchera (1)

$3.95

Taco Fried Chicken (1)

$3.95

Taco Fried Fish (1)

$3.95

Taco Fried Shrimp (1)

$3.95

Taco Grilled Fish (1)

$3.95

Taco Grilled Steak (1)

$6.95

Taco Guajillo Beef (1)

$4.95

Taco Picadillo (1)

$3.95

Taco Veggie (1)

$3.50

Small Salad

$3.95

Family Packs Rio

Appetizer Family Pack

$23.95Out of stock

This fun family pack includes one pound of wings, Beef Nachos, Chicken Falutas and Cheese Quesadilla. To add $30 margarita please call 406-652-4066

Fajita-Rita Family Pack

$64.95Out of stock

Combination of Chicken and Steak Fajitas, Rio Rice, Charro Beans, Fresh-made Tortillas, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chips & Salsa and a Half Gallon of Rio-Ritas. This family pack can feed 2-4 people!

Family Enchilada/Burrito Platter

$39.95Out of stock

Mix and Match enchiladas and burritos. Choose 4 from the provided list.

Family Taco Pack

$34.95

8 Tacos, order of Ranchera Chicken Flautas, Rice & Beans to feed your crew!

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Mello Yello

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

S. Pelligrino

$3.25Out of stock

Soda Water

Sprite

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Water

Non-Carbonated

Chocolate Milk - Large

$2.95

Chocolate Milk - Medium

$1.95

Cider

$2.25

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Cider

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Raz Iced Tea

$3.25

Jarritos

14oz Juice

$4.95

Kids Juice

$1.00

Kids Milk

$1.00

Milk

$2.95

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Straw Daquiri

$5.00

T-Shirts

Rio Sabina's T-Shirt

$16.95

Employee T-Shirt

$14.95

Items

Sombrero

Sombrero

$5.00

Rio Trucker Hat

$14.95

Bottled Green Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Red Sauce

$6.00Out of stock

Holiday Wreath Party

$45.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd, Billings, MT 59102

Directions

Gallery
Rio Sabinas image
Rio Sabinas image
Rio Sabinas image
Rio Sabinas image

Popular restaurants in Billings

Shanghai Village - Downtown Billings
orange star4.5 • 2,041
2926 2nd Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Mazevo Coffee - 819 Grand
orange star4.6 • 437
819 Grand Ave Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston