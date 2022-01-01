Rio Salado Tex Mex
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Classic Tex-Mex brought to you by your Royal Street Neighbors!
109 Royal Street, Salado, TX 76571
