Rio Salado - Mystic, CT

221 Reviews

$$

8 Coogan Boulevard

Mystic, CT 06355

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

El Jefe Burrito
Surf & Turf Burrito
Churros

Antojitos

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Housemade salsa and warm tortilla chips GF

Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Shredded Chicken, Tomatoes, Dried Chilis, Chihuahua Cheese, Tortillas GF

Guacamole

$12.00

Freshly made Guacamole and warm Tortilla Chips GF

Holy Mole Nachos

Tortillas, Chili Con Queso, Chihuahua Cheese, Black Beans, Pickled Jalapenos, Pickled Red Onions, Guacamole, House Mole Sauce & Crema

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese, Tequila Caramelized Onions, Black Beans, Green Chili Aioli

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Serrano Chile, Cilantro, Salsa Rojo, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Crispy Tortillas, Fresh Lime GF

Salmon Tostada

$15.00

Crispy Corn Tortilla, Frijoles, Romaine, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Chipotle Aioli GF

Chile Rellenos

$14.00

Crispy Poblano Pepper stuffed with our Three Cheese Blend, Salsa Ranchero, Crema

Pollo Asada Skewers

$14.00

Marinated & Grilled Chicken Thighs, Housemade Mole & Micro Cilantro. GF

Loaded Yuca Fries

$13.00

Chili Con Queso, Candied Bacon, Pickled Jalapenos & Onions. GF

Salad

Rio House Salad

Rio House Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Corn, Poblanos, Black Beans, Pepitas, Avocado, Queso Fresco, Tortilla Strips, Avocado Lime Vinaigrette GF

Arugula & Apple

$14.00

Arugula, watermelon, cucumber, red onions, cotija cheese, pepitas, mint & chili lime dressing

Enchiladas

rolled in corn tortillas served with cilantro rice and refried beans

Chipotle Chicken Enchiladas

$20.00

Tender shredded Chicken Tinga rolled in Corn Tortillas, Chihuahua Cheese, Chipotle Crema GF

Enchiladas De Mole Rojo

Enchiladas De Mole Rojo

$21.00

Housemade red mole sauce layered with flavors of chiles, spices, nuts & dark chocolate with pork carnitas, sesame seeds & crema

Enchiladas Suizas

$20.00

Tender shredded Chicken rolled in Corn Tortillas, Chihuahua Cheese, Tomatillo Crema, Pickled Red Onions GF

Los Tacos

served with cilantro rice and refried beans

Cast Iron Barbacoa Tacos

$20.00

Build your own Tacos served with 3 warm Corn Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Coriander Lime Crema, Salsa Rojo GF

Cast Iron Chicken Tinga Tacos

$18.00

Build your own Tacos served with 3 warm Corn Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Coriander Lime Crema, Salsa Rojo GF

Cast Iron Cilantro Lime Shrimp

$20.00

Build your own Tacos served with 3 warm Corn Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Coriander Lime Crema, Salsa Rojo GF

Cast Iron Carnitas Tacos

$18.00

Build your own Tacos served with 3 warm Corn Tortillas, Pico de Gallo, Coriander Lime Crema, Salsa Rojo GF

Tacos de Coliflor

$15.00

Crispy Chipotle Agave glazed Cauliflower, Blue Corn Tortillas, Sweet Potato, Pico de Gallo

Tacos de Swordfish

$18.00

Ancho Chili blackened Swordfish, Blue Corn Tortillas, Chihuahua Cheese, roasted Corn Pico, Slaw, Green Chili Aioli GF

Tacos de Frito Camarones

$18.00

Crispy Shrimp, Blue Corn Tortillas, Chihuahua Cheese, roasted Corn Pico, Slaw, Green Chili Aioli

Los Fuertes / From the Grill

Chipotle-Agave Salmon

$28.00

Chipotle-Agave glazed grilled Salmon, Boniato Mashed, Pico De Gallo, Salsa Rojo served with Cilantro Rice and Refried Beans GF

Puerco De Cochinita Pibil

$22.00

Achiote and Bitter Orange slow braised Pork, warm Corn Tortillas, Sweet Plantains served with Cilantro Rice and Refried Beans GF

New York Strip

$34.00

Grilled 12 oz N.Y. Strip, Sweet Maggi Glaze, Hongos con Crema, Boniato Mashed served with Cilantro Rice and Refried Beans

El Jefe Burrito

$20.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Carnitas, Herbed Rice, Black Beans, Avocado, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Chihuahua Cheese served with Chili Con Queso

Baja Langosta

$32.00

A house specialty! Corn tortillas layered with lobster, chorizo, corn, chihuahua cheese & poblano crema

Surf & Turf Burrito

$26.00

Flour Tortilla stuffed with Shrimp, Short Rib Barbacoa, Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, pickled Red Onions, pickled Jalapenos, Chihuahua Cheese served with Chile con Queso

Swordfish

$25.00

8 oz. grilled Swordfish, Roasted Zucchini, Corn, Poblanos, Tajin Chipotle Butter. GF

Vegan

Guacamole

$12.00

Freshly made Guacamole and warm Tortilla Chips GF

Loaded Vegan Nachos

$14.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Vegan Cheese, Pickled Red Onions, Pickled Jalapenos, Plant based Chorizo, Black Beans, Salsa Rojo

Cauliflower Vegan Enchiladas

$16.00

Chipotle Agave Cauliflower, Chipotle Cream, Vegan Cheese, Salsa Rojo 100% Vegan

Vegan Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

Vegan Plantains Dessert

$7.00

Vegan Chorizo Enchiladas

$18.00

Los Pequenos / Kids Menu

Kids Enchiladas

$7.00

Your choice of either chicken, pork, or cheese

Kids Cheesy Nachos

$7.00

Kids Crispy Chicken Tacos

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Sides

Street Corn

$7.00

Steamed Corn on the Cob, Elote Crema, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Tajin

Plantains Con Crema y Queso Fresco

$6.00

Fried Plantains, Elote Crema, Queso Fresco

Truffled Yuca Fries

$6.00

Yuca Fries, Truffle Oil, Chipotle Crema

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Cilantro Rice

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Bowl Salsa

$3.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

$Side Warm Corn Tortillas

$1.00

$ Side Fuego

$0.50

Squash Mix

$4.95

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$7.00

Delicate Sponge Cake, whipped Cream, Cookie Crumbles, Strawberries, Tres Leches Sauce

Nutella Flan

$7.00

Nutella Coconut Custard, Nutella Sauce, Hazelnuts

Churros

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

TO GO COCKTAILS

16oz BOTTLE OF HOUSE MARGARITAS

16oz BOTTLE OF HOUSE MARGARITAS

$20.00

A 16 ounce bottle of our signature classic. Just add ice, shake and serve! Will make 2 of our Pinto Margaritas! Photo I.D. Required at time of pick up.

32oz BOTTLE HOUSE MARGARITAS

$36.00

A 32 ounce bottle of our signature classic. Just add ice, shake and serve! Will make 4 of our Pinto Margaritas! Photo I.D. Required at time of pick up.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic, CT 06355

Directions

Gallery
Rio Salado image
Main pic

