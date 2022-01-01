Rio Salado - Mystic, CT
221 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8 Coogan Boulevard, Mystic, CT 06355
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jealous Monk - Mystic, CT - 27 Coogan Boulevard Suite 20 - Mystic, CT 06355 - 860.536.6665
3.5 • 250
27 Coogan Blvd, #20 Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurant
Pink Basil - Mystic - 27 Coogan Blvd Building 3B
No Reviews
27 Coogan Blvd Building 3B Mystic, CT 06355
View restaurant