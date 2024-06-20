- Home
4545 Alameda blvd NE Suite A
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Rio Tacos Menu
Tacos a La Carte
- Taco Asada
charcoal grilled steak corn tortilla taco, topped with salsa, cilantro and onions$3.25
- Taco Al Pastor
adobo marinade pork, cooked on vertical rostisserie$3.25
- Taco Barbacoa
slow cooked tender beef cheek and beef chuck$3.25
- Taco Chicken Adobada
adobo marinade chicken grilled over charcoal$3.25
- Taco Potato Soyrizo$3.25OUT OF STOCK
Rio Grande Quesadilla
- Rio Grande Asada
Twelve inch flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa, cut in four.$12.00
- Rio Grande Al Pastor
Twelve inch flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, pickled habanero red onions, cilantro, pineapple, and salsa, cut in four.$12.00
- Rio Grande Chicken Adobada
Twelve inch flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa, cut in four.$12.00
- Rio Grande Barbacoa
Twelve inch flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa, cut in four.$12.00
- Rio Grande Potato Soyrizo
Twelve inch flour tortilla, filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa, cut in four.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegan
- Potato Soyrizo Taco
sautee potatoes with onions, tomato, garlic and vegan soyrizo$3.25OUT OF STOCK
- Vegan Chilaquiles
House made corn tortilla chips, smothered with house made salsa topped with potato soyrizo, de la oja beans, avocado salsa, pickled red habanero onions and cilantro.$10.00
- Vegan Burrito
Bean, Rice, potato soyrizo, onions, cilantro and onions$10.00
Three Taco Order
- 3 Shrimp Dorado Tacos
3 crispy fried tortillas filled with shrimp and cheese, topped with salsa, lettuce, tomato consome, cotija cheese, pickled red habanero onions and cilantro.$12.00
- 3 Fish Beer Batter Tacos
3 Cod fish fried in a Mexican lager batter, topped with avocado salsa, habanero roasted crema, pico, house slaw, and cilantro$12.00
- 3 Shrimp Beer Batter Tacos
Shrimp fried in a Mexican lager batter, topped with avocado salsa, habanero roasted crema, pico, house slaw, and cilantro$12.00
- 3 Quesabirria Tacos
crispy corn tortilla quesadillas grilled in birria stew broth, filled with beef birria, served with a side of tomatillo roasted salsa, and birria stew consome.$12.00
Crusted Quesadilla
- Asada Crusted
Crispy grilled cheese on a corn tortilla filled with choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa$4.50
- Al Pastor Crusted
Crispy grilled cheese on a corn tortilla filled with choice of meat, pickled habanero red onions, cilantro, pineapple, and salsa$4.50
- Chicken Crusted
Crispy grilled cheese on a corn tortilla filled with choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa$4.50
- Barbacoa Crusted
Crispy grilled cheese on a corn tortilla filled with choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa$4.50
- Potato Soyrizo Crusted
Crispy grilled cheese on a corn tortilla filled with choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Mulita Quesadilla
- Asada Mulita
Two tortilla sandwich filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa$6.00
- Al Pastor Mulita
Two tortilla sandwich filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, pickled habanero red onion, cilantro, pineapple and salsa$6.00
- Chicken Mulita
Two tortilla sandwich filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa$6.00
- Barbacoa Mulita
Two tortilla sandwich filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa$6.00
- Potato Soyrizo Mulita
Two tortilla sandwich filled with melted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and salsa$6.00OUT OF STOCK
Chilaquiles
- Chilaquiles Asada
House made corn tortilla chips, smothered with house made creamy salsa topped with choice of meat, avocado salsa, cotija cheese, pickled red habanero onions and cilantro.$12.00
- Chilaquiles Al Pastor
House made corn tortilla chips, smothered with house made creamy salsa topped with choice of meat, avocado salsa, cotija cheese, pickled red habanero onions and cilantro.$12.00
- Chilaquiles Chicken Adobado
House made corn tortilla chips, smothered with house made creamy salsa topped with choice of meat, avocado salsa, cotija cheese, pickled red habanero onions and cilantro.$12.00
- Chilaquiles Barbacoa
House made corn tortilla chips, smothered with house made creamy salsa topped with choice of meat, avocado salsa, cotija cheese, pickled red habanero onions and cilantro.$12.00
- Chilaquiles Potato Soyrizo
House made corn tortilla chips, smothered with house made creamy salsa topped with choice of meat, avocado salsa, cotija cheese, pickled red habanero onions and cilantro.$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Torta
- Asada Torta
Mexican sandwich filed with choice of meat, crusted cheese and topped with mexican mayo, sliced tomato, pickled jalapeno onions, cilantro and onions.$10.00
- Al Pastor Torta
Mexican sandwich filed with choice of meat, crusted cheese and topped with mexican mayo, sliced tomato, pickled jalapeno, pickled habanero red onions, pineapple, cilantro and onions.$10.00
- Chicken Torta
Mexican sandwich filed with choice of meat, crusted cheese and topped with mexican mayo, sliced tomato, pickled jalapeno onions, cilantro and onions.$10.00
- Barbacoa Torta
Mexican sandwich filed with choice of meat, crusted cheese and topped with mexican mayo, sliced tomato, pickled jalapeno onions, cilantro and onions.$10.00
- Potato Soyrizo Torta
Mexican sandwich filled with choice of meat, crusted cheese and topped with mexican mayo, sliced tomato, pickled jalapeno onions, cilantro and onions.$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Burritos
- Burrito Al Pastor
Bean, cheese, crema, choice of meat, pickled habanero red onions, pineapple, cilantro and onions$11.00
- Burrito Asada
Bean, cheese, crema, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and onions$11.00
- Burrito Barbacoa
Bean, cheese, crema, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and onions$11.00
- Burrito Chicken Adobado
Bean, cheese, crema, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and onions$11.00
- Burrito Potato Soyrizo
Bean, cheese, crema, choice of meat, onions, cilantro and onions$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Stuffed Potato
- Rio Stuffed Baked Potato Asada
Baked potato stuffed with butter, mealted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and salsa$10.00
- Rio Stuffed Baked Potato Al Pastor
Baked potato stuffed with butter, mealted cheese, choice of meat, pickled habanero red onions, pineapple, cilantro, and salsa$10.00
- Rio Stuffed Baked Potato Chicken Adobado
Baked potato stuffed with butter, mealted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and salsa$10.00
- Rio Stuffed Baked Potato Barbacoa
Baked potato stuffed with butter, mealted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and salsa$10.00
- Rio Stuffed Baked Potato Soyrizo
Baked potato stuffed with butter, mealted cheese, choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and salsa$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Kids
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and taste authentic!
