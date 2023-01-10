Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riobamba Latin Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

1869 waukegan rd

glenview, IL 60025

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Taco
Yuca
Guacamole & Chips

1/4 lbsTacos

Steak Taco

$7.00

Chicken Taco

$5.00

Pork Taco

$5.00

Al pastor Taco

$5.00

Ground Beef Taco

$5.00

Fish Taco

$6.00

Chorizo Taco

$5.00

Chimi Chicken Taco

$7.00

Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Veggie Taco

$5.00

Plates

Plate 2 Taco

$13.50

2 quarter pound tacos w/ choice of toppings w/ rice and beans

Salad Bowl

$11.50

choice of one filling on romaine w/ avocado cucumber tomato red onion w/ lime vinaigrette

Torta

$11.50

Choice of one filling on a toasted roll w/choice of toppings & french fries

Taco Bowl

$12.00

Chioce of one filling on rice & pinto beans w/ choice of toppings

Street Tacos

st chicken

$3.50

st pork

$3.50

st chorizo

$3.50

st ground beef

$3.50

st Al pastor

$3.50

st veggies

$3.50

st steak

$4.00

st shrimp

$4.00

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

russet fries w/ chipotle ketchup

Grilled Veggies

$5.00

zucchini peppers mushroom onion

Maduros

$4.75

sweet ripe plaintains w/ cheese

Pinto Beans

$3.50

pinot w/ garlic and sweet peppers

Rice and Beans

$3.50

yellow rice& pinto beans

Tostones

$4.75Out of stock

crispy green plaintains w/ chimichuri aioli

arros de fiesta

$3.50

yellow rice w/ peas and carot

Yuca

$4.75

steak fries w/ chimichurri aioli

coleslaw

$3.50

Snacks

Avocado Salad

$7.00

Guacamole & Chips

$4.00

Quesadilla

$3.50

Salsa and Chips

$3.00

chips

$1.00

Tamales

Cheese Tamale

$3.00

chihuahua cheese stuffed in a buttery corn masa

Chicken Tamale

$3.00

chicken onion peas & carrot in a steamed corn masa

Loaded Tamale

$6.50

cheese tamale w/ beans guacamole lettuce tomato sour cream & jalapenos

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Tamale

$6.00

Kids Chicken Taco

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tamale

$6.00

Kids Pork Taco

$6.00

Kids quesadilla

$6.00

Desserts

Flan de Coco

$3.50

coconut custard w/ orange caramel

Aztec Cocoa

$4.50

flourless chile chocolate cake

paletas

$2.50

mangolata

$3.75

soup

chicken noodle

$4.00+

pozole

$4.00+

black bean

$4.00+Out of stock

smokey tomato

$4.00+Out of stock

lentil

$4.00+Out of stock

butternut squash

$4.00+Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

TT chicken

$2.00

TT chorizo

$2.00

TT pork

$2.00

TT alpastor

$2.00

TT Veggie

$2.00

TT ground beef

$2.00

TT steak

$3.00

Specials

Pork&chorizo taco

$4.50

Lamb taco

$6.50Out of stock

smoked Brisket

$6.50

nachos

$10.00

Hominy

$4.00Out of stock

Hornado

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp & chorizo

$19.00Out of stock

Pork Tamale

$3.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.25Out of stock

short rib taco

$5.75Out of stock

LLAPINGACHOS

$6.50Out of stock

Lengua

$5.75Out of stock

beet salad

$5.00Out of stock

Seco de pollo

$15.00Out of stock

Salsa to go

8oz

$5.00

16 oz

$9.50

32 oz

$18.50

Drinks

can

$1.50

water

$2.50

soda bottle

$3.00

juice box

$1.50

premium bottle

$3.00Out of stock

Horchata 20 oz

$3.50

Agua fresca

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Riobamba is where it's at!!!

1869 waukegan rd, glenview, IL 60025

Riobamba Latin Kitchen image
Riobamba Latin Kitchen image
Riobamba Latin Kitchen image

