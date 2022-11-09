- Home
Rio Bravo Mexican Grill
2040 Rankin Mill Road
Greensboro, NC 27405
Popular Items
Appetizer/Wings
6 Bravo Wings
Six chicken wings served with carrots and celery.
12 Bravo Wings
Twelve chicken wings served with carrots and celery.
Rio Dip
Beef and bean dip topped with cheese and Pico de Gallo.
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Rice Dip
Queso Fundido (Chorizo)
Shrimp Dip
Spinach Dip
Beef and Cheese Dip
Chicken Fingers (5) and Fries
Cheese Fries
Waffle Honey Sweet Potato Fries
16oz Cheese Dip
32oz Cheese Dip
16oz Guacamole
32oz Guacamole
16oz Sour Cream
16oz Pico De Gallo
32oz Pico De Gallo
Soups/Salads
Garden Salad
Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, broccoli, red cabbage, onions, peppers, and hard boiled egg.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with choice of chicken fajita meat. Topped with lettuce, beans, sour cream, cheese, and tomato.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Shrimp Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Cup - Caldo De Pollo
Shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo.
Bowl - Caldo De Pollo
Shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo
Cup - Tortilla Soup
Chicken soup with rice, Pico de Gallo, avocado, and tortilla strips.
Bowl - Tortilla Soup
Chicken soup with rice, Pico de Gallo, avocado, and tortilla strips.
Cup - Black Bean Soup
Thick, rich black bean soup topped with sour cream and avocado.
Bowl - Black Bean Soup
Thick, rich black bean soup topped with sour cream and avocado.
Quesadillas
Nachos/Nachos Especiales
Cheese Nachos
Bean Nachos
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Beef Nachos
Steak Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled Vegetables Nachos
Nachos Supreme
Nachos with beans, cheese, chicken, and ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
Small Nachos Fajitas- Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip.
Large Nachos Fajitas- Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip.
Small Nachos Fajitas- Steak
Steak with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip.
Large Nachos Fajitas- Steak
Steak with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip.
Small Nachos Fajitas- Shrimp
Large Nachos Fajitas- Shrimp
Small Nachos Fajitas- Texas Style
Large Nachos Fajitas- Texas Style
Original Arroz Plates
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese.
Arroz Con Camaron
Grilled shrimp and zucchini served over rice and smothered in cheese.
Arroz With Seafood
Grilled fish fillet and shrimp served over rice and smothered in cheese.
Arroz Tejano
Grilled carne asada steak, chicken breast and shrimp served over rice and covered in cheese.
Arroz El Cheech
Grilled chicken with zucchini, broccoli, onions, tomato, and bell peppers served over rice and smothered in cheese.
Arroz Con Chorizo
Grilled chicken and chorizo Mexican sausage served over rice and covered in cheese.
Arroz Hawaiiano
Grilled chicken, bacon and pineapple served over rice and smothered in cheese, and a side of BBQ sauce.
Arroz Con Steak
Bravo ACP
Vegetarian Specials
Hollywoodvine Burrito
Tri-colored bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, and zucchini grilled and served in a burrito. Served with guacamole salad and our home-made green sauce.
Arroz Jardin
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions served over rice smothered in cheese.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Grilled broccoli, tri-colored peppers, spinach, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and salad.
Quesadilla Con Rajas
Quesadilla filled with poblano peppers and served with rice and beans covered in cheese sauce
Chiles Poblanos Meal
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and fried in egg batter. Covered with our special sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Pepe’s Favorites
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Steak quesadilla stuffed with onions, tri-colored bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken quesadilla stuffed with onions, tri-colored bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Texas Fajita Quesadilla
Texas quesadilla stuffed with onions, tri-colored bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.
Tortas
Mexican sandwich served with your choice of one meat: carne asada, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, al pastor or diabla (steak and chorizo). Served with fries and loaded with avocado, beans, lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
Special Jose
A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tri-colored bell peppers, tomatoes, and pineapple. Simmered in our home- made chipotle sauce and smothered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Sopes
Three sopes (thick corn tortilla) with a choice of: carne asada, chicken, carnitas, diabla (chorizo and steak) or al pastor. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and cheese.
Especiales de Bravo
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
Chicken Fajitas
Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
Mixed Fajitas
Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
Texas Fajitas
Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
Shrimp Fajitas
Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
Hawaiianas Fajitas
Grilled Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Cheese Dip, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.
Pork
Carnitas Dinner
Fried pork tips served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Tips of Pork in red sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Tips of Pork in green sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and tortillas.
Burritos
San Antonio Special
King sized crispy burrito stuffed with chicken or beef and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and choice of cheese or red burrito sauce.
Sunset Burrito
Carne asada, french fries, refried beans, cheese, and ancho mayonnaise rolled into a handheld burrito.
Jumbo Burrito
Extra large burrito stuffed with beans, rice, beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Burrito California
A burrito filled with grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, and peppers and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and salad.
Del Mar
Small Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp in a tomato based broth with Mexican vegetables. Served hot or cold.
Large Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp in a tomato based broth with Mexican vegetables. Served hot or cold.
Camarones a La Diabla
Grilled shrimp with hot red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.
Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp grilled in a garlic and butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Fish Tacos
Two tilapia tacos dressed with cabbage, pico de gallo, and special sauce. Served with rice and beans
Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos
Two tacos filled with blackened mahi-mahi, red cabbage, and our home-made mango salsa. Served with rice and black beans.
La Ballena
Shrimp and two fillets of tilapia grilled and placed on a bed of rice and spinach.
Camarones Cancun
Shrimp cooked in cheese sauce with red onion, zucchini, and pineapple. Served with white rice, lettuce, and avocado slices.
Tostadas De Ceviche De Camaron
Fresh shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Served with tostadas on the side.
Camarones Fundidos
Marinated shrimp sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and zucchini. Topped with melted cheese and served with white rice, beans, and salad.
Filete Empanizado
Two breaded deep fried tilapia fillets served with rice and avocado salad.
Blackened Mahi
6oz grilled blackened Mahi Mahi served with black beans and broccoli garnished with mango.
Carne Asadas
Special Pepe
Two thin steaks topped with grilled onions and smothered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada Con Camarones
Two thin azada steaks and grilled shrimp served with rice, beans, tortillas, one chile toreado, guacamole and slices of queso fresco.
Del Rancho
Two thin carne asada, grilled nopales (mexican grilled cactus). rice and beans. Served with a slice of queso fresco, chile toreado, and tortillas.
Los Classicos
Vip Burritos
Two burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, topped with rice and smothered in cheese dip
Enchiladas Supreme
Four enchiladas (one beef, one chicken, one bean, and one cheese) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips covered with chicken and our special sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos (one chicken and beans and one beef and beans) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
Chimichangas Meal
Two flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef or chicken and deep fried. Served with nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, rice, and beans.
Flautas
Four chicken flautas served with rice, beans, and salad.
A La Parilla
Pollo Fundido
Two grilled chicken breasts on top of rice with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes and covered with melted cheese.
Pollo A La Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and salad.
Shorty Chicken
Grilled chicken with sausage, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken breast with a side of rice, beans, tortillas, and salad.
Pollo Croqueta
Grilled chicken topped with grilled vegetables and covered in cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo A La Crema
Grilled chicken breast covered with special cream sauce and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Pollo A La Broccoli
Chicken, broccoli, onions and tomatoes grilled and served on a bed of rice. Cheese dip optional.
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in our special chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada
Two thin asada steaks with rice, beans, chile toreado, queso fresco, and guacamole.
Mexican Cheesesteak
Two burritos filled with steak, grilled onions and cheese. Served with rice and salad.
Especial El Paisa
Asada style steak, chicken breast and shrimp served with rice, beans, chile toreado, queso fresco, guacamole, and tortillas.
Burger Bar
Alamo Burger
Burger with bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.
California Burger
Burger topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.
Santa Fe Burger
Burger with poblano peppers, cheese, ancho mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.
Rio Burger
Classic American cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.
Rio Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.
Stan's Chicken Club
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.
Cowboy Burger
Burger with cheese, onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.
Bill's Wild Burger
Burger with two beef patties, chorizo, jalapeño and cheese dip. Served with french fries.
New Items
ACP Quesadilla
Single quesadilla stuffed with rice, choice of meat, and cheese dip.
Burrito Americano
One big burrito stuffed with steak, grilled onions, tomato, and mushrooms. Smothered with red sauce and cheese dip
Street Tacos
Four soft corn tortilla tacos topped with grilled onions, raw onions, cilantro and a choice of two meats: grilled chicken, steak, al pastor, chorizo, carnitas, tilapia,ground beef, diabla.
Burrito Bowl
Bowl, filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole, roasted corn, tomatoes, sour cream and a choice of meat.
Black Bean Burger (Vegetarian)
A veggie burger with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of fries.
Quesabirra Tacos
Four quesabirra tacos filled with shredded beef, onion, cilantro, and melted white cheese. Served with consommé and rice.
Molcajete For One
Steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, nopal(grilled cactus), chile toreados, queso fresco and grilled onions together in a molcajete bowl. Served with rice and beans, and flour tortillas.
Molcajete For Two
Steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, nopal(grilled cactus), chile toreados, queso fresco and grilled onions together in a molcajete bowl. Served with rice and beans, and flour tortillas.
Salmon Tacos
Flour tortilla tacos topped with cilantro, mango, and roasted corn. Served with tartar sauce, chile toreado, grilled onions, and guacamole.
Shrimp Tacos
Flour tortilla tacos topped with cilantro, mango, and roasted corn. Served with tartar sauce, chile toreado, grilled onions, and guacamole.
Mixed Potato
A roasted potato topped with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, or grilled vegetables and topped with cheese dip, Pico de Gallo, and sliced avocado.
Mahi Mahi Sandwich
A mahi fillet covered with sweet and spicy sauce on a bun, served with lettuce, tomato, and sweet potato fries.
Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito
Burrito stuffed with cheeseburger, bacon, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and ketchup.
Burrito Mexicano
A large burrito filled with grilled chicken, onions and covered with green sauce, cheese sauce, and red sauce. Served with rice and avocado salad.
Nachos Carnitas
Nachos with carnitas, avocado, jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and smothered with cheese dip.
Fried Burritos
Two fried burritos filled with chicken, smothered in cheese sauce, and served with rice and sour cream.
Bravo Fries
French fries topped with a choice of steak or grilled chicken and cheese dip.
Chorizo Cheeseburger
6oz ground beef patty, topped with chorizo, grilled jalapeñeos, and cheese dip. Served with french fries.
Bacon Cheddar Quesadilla
Bravo Burrito
Steak Burritos
White Enchiladas
Stuffed Avocado
Sides
Corn Tortilla
Flour Tortilla
Sour Cream (3oz)
French Fries
Jalapeños
Pico De Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Spanish Rice
White Rice
Black Beans
Refried Beans
Taco
Enchilada
Tostada
Chile Relleno
Chile Poblano Side
Chalupa
Burrito
Tamale
Chimichanga [1]
3 Tacos
Mac & Cheese
Rice & Beans
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Steak
Street Taco [1]
Lettuce
Bread
Rice, Beans, & Salad
Grilled Veggies
Lunch Fish Taco [1]
Dinner Fish Taco [1]
Fries
Onion Rings
Sope [1]
Burger Pattie
Diced Tomato
Cilantro
Diced Onion
Jalapenos
Side Shrimp
Crema Salad
Guacamole Salad
Side Carnitas
Taco Bowl
Crispy flour tortilla bowl.
Avocado
Rice & Crema Salad
Chile Toreados
Kids Menu
Combo Kids Meal
Chicken Bravo Fries Jr.
French fries topped with grilled chicken, and smothered in cheese.
Steak Bravo Fries Jr.
French fries topped with steak, and smothered in cheese.
Arroz Con Pollo Jr.
A bed of rice topped with chicken smothered in cheese
Arroz Con Steak Jr.
A bed of rice topped with steak smothered in cheese
Nachos Jr.
Nacho chips topped with shredded chicken and smothered in cheese.
Arroz Con Pineapple
A bed of rice topped with pineapple and smothered in cheese.
Cheese Burger
Beef burger with cheese served with fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast sandwich with a slice of cheese and a side of fries.
Kids Chicken Fingers
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Sauces and Extras
Lunch Specials
Speedy Gonzales
Taco, enchilada, and choice of rice or beans.
Lunch # 1
Chile relleno, taco, and salad.
Lunch # 2
Burrito, rice, and beans.
Lunch # 3
Burrito, taco, and rice.
Lunch # 4
Chile relleno, rice, and beans.
Lunch # 5
Enchilada, rice, and beans.
Lunch # 6
Taco, rice, and beans.
Lunch # 7
Chimichanga, rice, and salad.
L. Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos (one chicken and beans and one beef and beans) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.
L. Carne Asada
Thin asada steak with rice, beans, chile toreado, queso fresco, guacamole, and tortillas.
L. Pollo A La Broccoli
Chicken, broccoli, onions, and tomatoes grilled and served on a bed of rice. Cheese dip optional.
L. Burrito Mexicano
A large burrito filled with grilled chicken, onions, and covered with green sauce, cheese sauce and red sauce. Served with rice and avocado salad.
L. Jumbo Burrito
Extra large burrito stuffed with beans, rice, beef, or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.
L. Fajitas
A lunch sized portion of our fajitas. Served with rice, beans and salad.
L. Enchilada Special
One chicken and one beef enchilada topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.
L. Quesabirra Tacos
Two quesabirra tacos filled with shredded beef, onion, cilantro, and melted white cheese. Served with consommé, rice, and beans.
L. Quesadilla Rellena
A large quesadilla stuffed with rice, beans, carnitas, guacamole, jalapenos, and covered with cheese sauce.
L. Quesadilla Tejana
A large quesadilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Covered with Cheese sauce and served with rice and salad.
L. Chorizo & Egg Burrito
A large burrito filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheese, rice, beans and jalapenos.
L. Nachos Con Pollo
Nachos loaded with cheese and chicken.
L. Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.
L. Pollo A La Mexicana
Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, pico de gallo, and salad.
L. Fish Tacos
Two tilapia tacos dressed with cabbage, pico de gallo, and special sauce. Served with rice and beans.
L. Street Tacos
Two tacos with a choice of meat topped with onions, and cilantro. Meat choices: carne asada, pastor, pollo, carnitas, chorizo, or diablo (chorizo and steak). Served with rice and beans.
L. ACP
L. Arroz Con Steak
L. Eggs Con Chorizo
Vegetarian Lunch Specials
L. Hollywoodvine Burrito
Tri-colored bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, and zucchini grilled and served in a burrito. Served with guacamole salad and our home-made green sauce.
L. Arroz Jardin
Grilled zucchini, broccoli, tomato, bell peppers, and onions served over rice smothered in cheese
L. Vegetarian Taco Salad
Crispy taco bowl filled with lettuce, beans and grilled vegetables and topped with sour cream, and cheese
L. Quesadilla Vegetarian
Large quesadilla with mushrooms, pineapple, and onions. Served with rice and avocado salad
L. Spinach Quesadilla
A large quesadilla filled with grilled onions, spinach, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Fountain Drink
Hot Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Mexican Restaurant
2040 Rankin Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27405