Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rio Bravo Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2040 Rankin Mill Road

Greensboro, NC 27405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Fingers
Bowl - Caldo De Pollo

Appetizer/Wings

6 Bravo Wings

$8.00

Six chicken wings served with carrots and celery.

12 Bravo Wings

$14.00

Twelve chicken wings served with carrots and celery.

Rio Dip

$8.00

Beef and bean dip topped with cheese and Pico de Gallo.

Bean Dip

$8.00

Cheese Dip

$5.00

Guacamole Dip

$6.00

Rice Dip

$7.00

Queso Fundido (Chorizo)

$9.00

Shrimp Dip

$10.00

Spinach Dip

$8.00

Beef and Cheese Dip

$8.00

Chicken Fingers (5) and Fries

$11.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Waffle Honey Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

16oz Cheese Dip

$13.00

32oz Cheese Dip

$22.00

16oz Guacamole

$14.00

32oz Guacamole

$24.00

16oz Sour Cream

$8.00

16oz Pico De Gallo

$6.00

32oz Pico De Gallo

$9.00

Soups/Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Iceburg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, broccoli, red cabbage, onions, peppers, and hard boiled egg.

Taco Salad

$11.00

Crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and

Fajita Taco Salad

$13.00

Crispy flour tortilla stuffed with choice of chicken fajita meat. Topped with lettuce, beans, sour cream, cheese, and tomato.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.

Cup - Caldo De Pollo

$7.00

Shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo.

Bowl - Caldo De Pollo

$10.00

Shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and Pico de Gallo

Cup - Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Chicken soup with rice, Pico de Gallo, avocado, and tortilla strips.

Bowl - Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Chicken soup with rice, Pico de Gallo, avocado, and tortilla strips.

Cup - Black Bean Soup

$7.00

Thick, rich black bean soup topped with sour cream and avocado.

Bowl - Black Bean Soup

$10.00

Thick, rich black bean soup topped with sour cream and avocado.

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.00

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Beef Quesadilla

$7.00

Steak Quesadilla

$8.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.00

Spinach Quesadilla

$7.00

Mushroom Quesadilla

$7.00

Nachos/Nachos Especiales

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Bean Nachos

$9.00

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Beef Nachos

$11.00

Steak Nachos

$12.00

Shrimp Nachos

$14.00

Grilled Vegetables Nachos

$11.00

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Nachos with beans, cheese, chicken, and ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Small Nachos Fajitas- Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip.

Large Nachos Fajitas- Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip.

Small Nachos Fajitas- Steak

$12.00

Steak with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip.

Large Nachos Fajitas- Steak

$15.00

Steak with peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with cheese dip.

Small Nachos Fajitas- Shrimp

$13.00

Large Nachos Fajitas- Shrimp

$17.00

Small Nachos Fajitas- Texas Style

$13.00

Large Nachos Fajitas- Texas Style

$17.00

Original Arroz Plates

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.00

Grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese.

Arroz Con Camaron

$16.00

Grilled shrimp and zucchini served over rice and smothered in cheese.

Arroz With Seafood

$17.00

Grilled fish fillet and shrimp served over rice and smothered in cheese.

Arroz Tejano

$17.00

Grilled carne asada steak, chicken breast and shrimp served over rice and covered in cheese.

Arroz El Cheech

$16.00

Grilled chicken with zucchini, broccoli, onions, tomato, and bell peppers served over rice and smothered in cheese.

Arroz Con Chorizo

$16.00

Grilled chicken and chorizo Mexican sausage served over rice and covered in cheese.

Arroz Hawaiiano

$17.00

Grilled chicken, bacon and pineapple served over rice and smothered in cheese, and a side of BBQ sauce.

Arroz Con Steak

$12.00

Bravo ACP

$14.00

Vegetarian Specials

Hollywoodvine Burrito

$12.00

Tri-colored bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, and zucchini grilled and served in a burrito. Served with guacamole salad and our home-made green sauce.

Arroz Jardin

$14.00

Grilled zucchini, broccoli, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions served over rice smothered in cheese.

Vegetarian Fajitas

$17.00

Grilled broccoli, tri-colored peppers, spinach, mushrooms, onions, zucchini, and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, and salad.

Quesadilla Con Rajas

$12.00

Quesadilla filled with poblano peppers and served with rice and beans covered in cheese sauce

Chiles Poblanos Meal

$14.00

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and fried in egg batter. Covered with our special sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Pepe’s Favorites

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

Steak quesadilla stuffed with onions, tri-colored bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken quesadilla stuffed with onions, tri-colored bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

Texas Fajita Quesadilla

$17.00

Texas quesadilla stuffed with onions, tri-colored bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.

Tortas

$13.00

Mexican sandwich served with your choice of one meat: carne asada, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, al pastor or diabla (steak and chorizo). Served with fries and loaded with avocado, beans, lettuce, jalapenos, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.

Special Jose

$15.00

A grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, tri-colored bell peppers, tomatoes, and pineapple. Simmered in our home- made chipotle sauce and smothered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Sopes

$13.00

Three sopes (thick corn tortilla) with a choice of: carne asada, chicken, carnitas, diabla (chorizo and steak) or al pastor. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and cheese.

Especiales de Bravo

Nachos Locos

$11.00

Nachos topped with black beans, mango salsa, lettuce, cheese, and guacamole.

Quesadilla Especial

$11.00

Quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, poblano peppers and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.

Mixed Fajitas

$20.00

Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.

Texas Fajitas

$22.00

Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Choice of meat, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.

Hawaiianas Fajitas

$22.00

Grilled Chicken, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple and Cheese Dip, onions, tri-colored bell peppers and tomatoes all on a hot iron skillet. Served with rice, beans, tortillas and salad.

Pork

Carnitas Dinner

$16.00

Fried pork tips served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$16.00

Tips of Pork in red sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$16.00

Tips of Pork in green sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, jalapeños, and tortillas.

Burritos

San Antonio Special

$11.00

King sized crispy burrito stuffed with chicken or beef and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and choice of cheese or red burrito sauce.

Sunset Burrito

$12.00

Carne asada, french fries, refried beans, cheese, and ancho mayonnaise rolled into a handheld burrito.

Jumbo Burrito

$11.00

Extra large burrito stuffed with beans, rice, beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Burrito California

$12.00

A burrito filled with grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, and peppers and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and salad.

Combos

Combo Pick 2

$10.00

Combo Pick 3

$11.00

Combo Pick 1

$9.00

Del Mar

Small Shrimp Cocktail

$13.00

Shrimp in a tomato based broth with Mexican vegetables. Served hot or cold.

Large Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Shrimp in a tomato based broth with Mexican vegetables. Served hot or cold.

Camarones a La Diabla

$17.00

Grilled shrimp with hot red sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad, and tortillas.

Mojo De Ajo

$17.00

Shrimp grilled in a garlic and butter sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Two tilapia tacos dressed with cabbage, pico de gallo, and special sauce. Served with rice and beans

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Two tacos filled with blackened mahi-mahi, red cabbage, and our home-made mango salsa. Served with rice and black beans.

La Ballena

$19.00

Shrimp and two fillets of tilapia grilled and placed on a bed of rice and spinach.

Camarones Cancun

$17.00

Shrimp cooked in cheese sauce with red onion, zucchini, and pineapple. Served with white rice, lettuce, and avocado slices.

Tostadas De Ceviche De Camaron

$16.00

Fresh shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, and avocado slices. Served with tostadas on the side.

Camarones Fundidos

$17.00

Marinated shrimp sauteed with peppers, mushrooms, onions, and zucchini. Topped with melted cheese and served with white rice, beans, and salad.

Filete Empanizado

$17.00

Two breaded deep fried tilapia fillets served with rice and avocado salad.

Blackened Mahi

$16.00

6oz grilled blackened Mahi Mahi served with black beans and broccoli garnished with mango.

Carne Asadas

Special Pepe

$16.00

Two thin steaks topped with grilled onions and smothered in cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$21.00

Two thin azada steaks and grilled shrimp served with rice, beans, tortillas, one chile toreado, guacamole and slices of queso fresco.

Del Rancho

$17.00

Two thin carne asada, grilled nopales (mexican grilled cactus). rice and beans. Served with a slice of queso fresco, chile toreado, and tortillas.

Los Classicos

Vip Burritos

$13.00

Two burritos stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, topped with rice and smothered in cheese dip

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.00

Four enchiladas (one beef, one chicken, one bean, and one cheese) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Tortilla chips covered with chicken and our special sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

Burritos Deluxe

$12.00

Two burritos (one chicken and beans and one beef and beans) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

Chimichangas Meal

$12.00

Two flour tortillas stuffed with ground beef or chicken and deep fried. Served with nacho cheese, lettuce, sour cream, rice, and beans.

Flautas

$12.00

Four chicken flautas served with rice, beans, and salad.

A La Parilla

Pollo Fundido

$15.00

Two grilled chicken breasts on top of rice with grilled bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes and covered with melted cheese.

Pollo A La Mexicana

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, and salad.

Shorty Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken with sausage, topped with cheese sauce and served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast with a side of rice, beans, tortillas, and salad.

Pollo Croqueta

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with grilled vegetables and covered in cheese. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo A La Crema

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast covered with special cream sauce and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.

Pollo A La Broccoli

$14.00

Chicken, broccoli, onions and tomatoes grilled and served on a bed of rice. Cheese dip optional.

Pollo Chipotle

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes simmered in our special chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Carne Asada

$17.00

Two thin asada steaks with rice, beans, chile toreado, queso fresco, and guacamole.

Mexican Cheesesteak

$13.00

Two burritos filled with steak, grilled onions and cheese. Served with rice and salad.

Especial El Paisa

$18.00

Asada style steak, chicken breast and shrimp served with rice, beans, chile toreado, queso fresco, guacamole, and tortillas.

Burger Bar

Alamo Burger

$11.00

Burger with bacon, cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.

California Burger

$11.00

Burger topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.

Santa Fe Burger

$11.00

Burger with poblano peppers, cheese, ancho mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.

Rio Burger

$11.00

Classic American cheeseburger with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.

Rio Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.

Stan's Chicken Club

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with french fries.

Cowboy Burger

$11.00

Burger with cheese, onion rings, bacon and BBQ sauce. Served with french fries.

Bill's Wild Burger

$14.00

Burger with two beef patties, chorizo, jalapeño and cheese dip. Served with french fries.

New Items

ACP Quesadilla

$9.00+

Single quesadilla stuffed with rice, choice of meat, and cheese dip.

Burrito Americano

$16.00

One big burrito stuffed with steak, grilled onions, tomato, and mushrooms. Smothered with red sauce and cheese dip

Street Tacos

$12.00

Four soft corn tortilla tacos topped with grilled onions, raw onions, cilantro and a choice of two meats: grilled chicken, steak, al pastor, chorizo, carnitas, tilapia,ground beef, diabla.

Burrito Bowl

$10.00

Bowl, filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, guacamole, roasted corn, tomatoes, sour cream and a choice of meat.

Black Bean Burger (Vegetarian)

$11.00

A veggie burger with cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Served with a side of fries.

Quesabirra Tacos

$14.00

Four quesabirra tacos filled with shredded beef, onion, cilantro, and melted white cheese. Served with consommé and rice.

Molcajete For One

$23.00

Steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, nopal(grilled cactus), chile toreados, queso fresco and grilled onions together in a molcajete bowl. Served with rice and beans, and flour tortillas.

Molcajete For Two

$36.00

Steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, nopal(grilled cactus), chile toreados, queso fresco and grilled onions together in a molcajete bowl. Served with rice and beans, and flour tortillas.

Salmon Tacos

$17.00

Flour tortilla tacos topped with cilantro, mango, and roasted corn. Served with tartar sauce, chile toreado, grilled onions, and guacamole.

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Flour tortilla tacos topped with cilantro, mango, and roasted corn. Served with tartar sauce, chile toreado, grilled onions, and guacamole.

Mixed Potato

$13.00

A roasted potato topped with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, carnitas, or grilled vegetables and topped with cheese dip, Pico de Gallo, and sliced avocado.

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

A mahi fillet covered with sweet and spicy sauce on a bun, served with lettuce, tomato, and sweet potato fries.

Bacon Cheeseburger Burrito

$13.00

Burrito stuffed with cheeseburger, bacon, french fries, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, and ketchup.

Burrito Mexicano

$14.00

A large burrito filled with grilled chicken, onions and covered with green sauce, cheese sauce, and red sauce. Served with rice and avocado salad.

Del Rancho

$17.00

Two thin carne asada, grilled nopales (mexican grilled cactus), rice and beans. Served with a slice of queso fresco, chile toreado, and tortillas.

Nachos Carnitas

$14.00

Nachos with carnitas, avocado, jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, and smothered with cheese dip.

Fried Burritos

$13.00

Two fried burritos filled with chicken, smothered in cheese sauce, and served with rice and sour cream.

Bravo Fries

$13.00

French fries topped with a choice of steak or grilled chicken and cheese dip.

Chorizo Cheeseburger

$12.00

6oz ground beef patty, topped with chorizo, grilled jalapeñeos, and cheese dip. Served with french fries.

Bacon Cheddar Quesadilla

$12.00

Bravo Burrito

$10.00

Steak Burritos

$12.00

White Enchiladas

$8.99

Stuffed Avocado

$13.00+

Sides

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.00

Sour Cream (3oz)

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Jalapeños

$2.00

Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Spanish Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Black Beans

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Taco

$3.00

Enchilada

$3.00

Tostada

$5.00

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Chile Poblano Side

$5.00

Chalupa

$4.00

Burrito

$6.00

Tamale

$5.00

Chimichanga [1]

$6.00

3 Tacos

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00+

Side Steak

$7.00+

Street Taco [1]

$4.00

Lettuce

$1.50

Bread

$3.50

Rice, Beans, & Salad

$5.50

Grilled Veggies

$4.50

Lunch Fish Taco [1]

$4.50

Dinner Fish Taco [1]

$5.50

Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Sope [1]

$5.00

Burger Pattie

$5.00

Diced Tomato

$1.50

Cilantro

$1.50

Diced Onion

$1.50

Jalapenos

$2.00+

Side Shrimp

$9.00+

Crema Salad

$3.00

Guacamole Salad

$4.00

Side Carnitas

$7.00+

Taco Bowl

$2.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl.

Avocado

$5.00+

Rice & Crema Salad

$4.00

Chile Toreados

$3.00

Kids Menu

Combo Kids Meal

$6.50

Chicken Bravo Fries Jr.

$6.50

French fries topped with grilled chicken, and smothered in cheese.

Steak Bravo Fries Jr.

$6.50

French fries topped with steak, and smothered in cheese.

Arroz Con Pollo Jr.

$6.50

A bed of rice topped with chicken smothered in cheese

Arroz Con Steak Jr.

$6.50

A bed of rice topped with steak smothered in cheese

Nachos Jr.

$6.50

Nacho chips topped with shredded chicken and smothered in cheese.

Arroz Con Pineapple

$6.50

A bed of rice topped with pineapple and smothered in cheese.

Cheese Burger

$6.50

Beef burger with cheese served with fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Grilled chicken breast sandwich with a slice of cheese and a side of fries.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.50

Desserts

Churros

$6.00

Strawberry Churros

$6.00

Flan

$4.00

Sopapillas

$5.00

Peach Chimichanga

$6.00

Sauces and Extras

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Extra Chips

$2.00

Large Bag of Chips

$6.00

32oz Salsa

$9.00

16oz Salsa

$6.00

Salsa Rojo

$0.75

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Salsa Habanero

$0.75

Extra Chips + Salsa

$2.50

Lunch Specials

Speedy Gonzales

$8.00

Taco, enchilada, and choice of rice or beans.

Lunch # 1

$10.00

Chile relleno, taco, and salad.

Lunch # 2

$8.00

Burrito, rice, and beans.

Lunch # 3

$8.00

Burrito, taco, and rice.

Lunch # 4

$9.00

Chile relleno, rice, and beans.

Lunch # 5

$8.00

Enchilada, rice, and beans.

Lunch # 6

$8.00

Taco, rice, and beans.

Lunch # 7

$8.00

Chimichanga, rice, and salad.

L. Burritos Deluxe

$10.00

Two burritos (one chicken and beans and one beef and beans) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream.

L. Carne Asada

$12.00

Thin asada steak with rice, beans, chile toreado, queso fresco, guacamole, and tortillas.

L. Pollo A La Broccoli

$12.00

Chicken, broccoli, onions, and tomatoes grilled and served on a bed of rice. Cheese dip optional.

L. Burrito Mexicano

$13.00

A large burrito filled with grilled chicken, onions, and covered with green sauce, cheese sauce and red sauce. Served with rice and avocado salad.

L. Jumbo Burrito

$10.00

Extra large burrito stuffed with beans, rice, beef, or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes.

L. Fajitas

$13.00

A lunch sized portion of our fajitas. Served with rice, beans and salad.

L. Enchilada Special

$10.00

One chicken and one beef enchilada topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans.

L. Quesabirra Tacos

$11.00

Two quesabirra tacos filled with shredded beef, onion, cilantro, and melted white cheese. Served with consommé, rice, and beans.

L. Quesadilla Rellena

$12.00

A large quesadilla stuffed with rice, beans, carnitas, guacamole, jalapenos, and covered with cheese sauce.

L. Quesadilla Tejana

$15.00

A large quesadilla stuffed with chicken, steak, shrimp, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Covered with Cheese sauce and served with rice and salad.

L. Chorizo & Egg Burrito

$12.00

A large burrito filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, cheese, rice, beans and jalapenos.

L. Nachos Con Pollo

$10.00

Nachos loaded with cheese and chicken.

L. Chori-Pollo

$11.00

Grilled chicken and chorizo topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

L. Pollo A La Mexicana

$11.00

Grilled chicken breast with grilled onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, pico de gallo, and salad.

L. Fish Tacos

$11.00

Two tilapia tacos dressed with cabbage, pico de gallo, and special sauce. Served with rice and beans.

L. Street Tacos

$10.00

Two tacos with a choice of meat topped with onions, and cilantro. Meat choices: carne asada, pastor, pollo, carnitas, chorizo, or diablo (chorizo and steak). Served with rice and beans.

L. ACP

$9.50

L. Arroz Con Steak

$9.00

L. Eggs Con Chorizo

$11.00

Vegetarian Lunch Specials

L. Hollywoodvine Burrito

$10.00

Tri-colored bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, spinach, and zucchini grilled and served in a burrito. Served with guacamole salad and our home-made green sauce.

L. Arroz Jardin

$10.00

Grilled zucchini, broccoli, tomato, bell peppers, and onions served over rice smothered in cheese

L. Vegetarian Taco Salad

$9.00

Crispy taco bowl filled with lettuce, beans and grilled vegetables and topped with sour cream, and cheese

L. Quesadilla Vegetarian

$9.00

Large quesadilla with mushrooms, pineapple, and onions. Served with rice and avocado salad

L. Spinach Quesadilla

$9.00

A large quesadilla filled with grilled onions, spinach, and cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Fountain Drink

Drink

$3.00+

Mexican Drink

$4.50+

Water

$0.75+

Hot Drinks

Coffe

$3.00

Hot Water

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Restaurant

Website

Location

2040 Rankin Mill Road, Greensboro, NC 27405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shrimply Delicious Seafood Co. - 2204 Golden Gate Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2204 Golden Gate Dr. Greensboro, NC 27405
View restaurantnext
The Sage Mule - 608 Battleground Ave
orange starNo Reviews
608 Battleground Ave Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
1618 Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
1724 Battleground Ave STE 105. Greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Burger Warfare - Battleground
orange star3.7 • 503
1209 Battleground Ave Greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Stumble Stilskins - 202 W Market St, Greensboro, NC, 27401, US
orange star4.4 • 678
202 W Market St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greensboro

Natty Greene's
orange star4.5 • 2,227
345 S Elm St Greensboro, NC 27401
View restaurantnext
Mac’s Speed Shop - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,888
1218 Battleground Ave greensboro, NC 27408
View restaurantnext
Delicious Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,293
3700 Lawndale Dr. Greensboro, NC 27455
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Friendly Center
orange star4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurantnext
Sticks and Stones
orange star4.5 • 1,152
2200 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Fishbones - Greensboro
orange star4.3 • 1,027
2119 Walker Ave Greensboro, NC 27403
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greensboro
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Kernersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Martinsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Danville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston