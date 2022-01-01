Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant Hutto

No reviews yet

$$

551 Ed Schmidt boulevard

Hutto, TX 78634

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chile Con Queso
3 Enchilada Dinner
2 Enchilada Dinner

Family Packs

Family Pack 1

$37.00

NO SUBSTITUTIONS. ½ pound of beef, chicken or mixed fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, your choice 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, 3 chicken flautas, rice, your choice of beans, 6 corn or flour tortillas, chips and salsa and a large queso.

Family Pack 2

$32.00

NO SUBSTITUTIONS. 3 beef or chicken soft or crispy tacos, 3 chicken flautas, your choice of 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, pint of queso, pint of salsa and chips.

Family pack 3

$51.99

NO SUBSTITUTIONS. 6 street tacos (queso fresco, avocado slices, onions, cilantro), 6 chicken flautas, 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, queso, salsa and chips.

Margaritas

House Margarita TG

$11.00+

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Flavor Margarita TG

$12.00+

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Mango Chamoy Frozen TG

$13.00+

Top Shelf Margarita TG

$12.00+

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Top Shelf Flavor Margarita TG

$13.00+

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Premium Margarita (Rocks only) TG

$14.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Flight Margaritas TG (frozen only)

$15.99

No Substitutions. 1 prickly pear, 1 sangria, 1 raspberry, 1 pineapple.

Sangria Margarita TG

$13.99+

Craft Margaritas

Skinny Rita TG

$15.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Handshaken Rita TG

$15.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Jarrito Rita TG

$14.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Coco Skinny Rita TG

$15.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Red Head Rita TG

$14.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Purple Rita TG

$14.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Ambhar Blue Rita TG

$14.00

Mexican Martinis

House Martini TG

$12.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Premium Martini TG

$14.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

House Martini Gallon

$85.99

Mixed drinks

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Screwdriver TG

$7.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Bloody Mary TG

$8.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Titos & _____ TG

$8.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Blue Hawaiin TG

$8.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Pina Colada TG

$10.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Mango Daiquiri TG

$10.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Strawberry Daiquiri TG

$10.00Out of stock

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

2 for $8 Mimosas TG

$8.00

MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.

Bottled Beer

Budlight

$4.79

Blue Moon

$4.79

Budweiser

$4.79

Coors Lite

$4.79

Dos XX

$4.79

Corona TG

$4.79

Heineken

$4.79

Michelob

$4.79

Miller Lite

$4.79

Modelo Negra

$4.79

Modelo Especial

$4.79

Shiner

$4.79

Sol

$4.79

Tecate

$4.79

White Claw

$4.79

Premium Michelada

$7.25

NA Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.79

Unsweet tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Horchata

$3.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Jarrito

$2.99

TopoChico

$2.99

Topo Michelada

$5.99

Orange juice

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Apple juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.99

Togo Cup

$0.50

Hot tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$7.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.99

Gallon of Sweet tea

$5.25

Gallon of Unsweet tea

$5.25

Grapefruit Juice

$2.80

Red Bull

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.00

Big Red

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Appetizers

Mexican Egg Rolls

$6.49

4 Mexican Eggrolls with beef, cheese and rice wrapped in a spring roll and deep fried. (No customizations)

Papa Locos

$11.99

6 fried potato skins with beef or chicken fajita, melted mixed cheese and chile con queso.

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.49

Shrimp Diablos

$13.99

Family Botana

$15.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Beef Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Mix Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Shrimp Nachos

$14.49

Vegetarian Nachos

$9.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Sloppy Nachos

$14.99

Quesadillas

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Mix Fajita Quesadilla

$11.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Brisket Quesadilla

$13.99

Shrimp Quesadillas

$13.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$10.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.99

Dips

Chile Con Queso

$7.99+

Chips & Queso

Picadillo Queso

$9.99+

Queso with picadillo meat inside, with chips.

Grande Dip

$11.99

Chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and beans. Add beef or chicken fajita for $1.99.

Spinach Queso

$8.99

Shrimp Queso

$11.99

Served with 4 tortillas.

Fajita Queso

$10.99

Poblano Queso

$10.99

Guaca Salad

$8.99

Dressing

$0.49

Large Chips and Salsa

$6.99

Small Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Large Salsa

$4.49

Small Salsa

$3.49

Bag of Chips

$2.99+

Green Salsa

$0.49

Sides

Avocado Slices

$2.79

Bag of Chips

$2.99+

Bandera

$7.99

Sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Black beans

$2.79

Charro beans

$2.79

Cherries (3)

$0.59

Dressing

$0.49

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

Fries

$2.49

Grilled Onion&pepper

$2.29

Grilled Veggies

$3.49

Guacamole

$2.79

Jalapenos Toreados

$1.49

Lemons

$0.59

Limes

$0.59

Olives (3)

$0.59

Pico de Gallo

$1.49

Refried beans

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Shredded Cheese

$1.49

Queso Fresco

$2.79

Side Of Cilantro

$0.99

Side of Cucumbers

$2.99

Side of Jalapenos

$0.99

Side of lettuce

$0.99

Side of Onions

$0.99

Side of Queso

$3.49

Side of Sauce

$1.49

Side of Tomatoes

$0.99

Sour cream

$0.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.49

Taco shell

$1.99

Toast

$1.50

Tortillas (1)

$0.29

Tortillas (3)

$0.49

Tortilla soup Bandera

$4.25

Cup Of Corn

$3.99

Spicy Green Salsa

$0.49

Xxtra Spicy Red Rio Salsa

$0.49

Side Bacon

$3.25

Pints

Pint of rice

$4.99

Pint of refried beans

$4.99

Pint of charro beans

$5.99

Pint of black beans

$5.99

Pint of Pico de Gallo

$5.99

Pint of Guac

$11.99

Quarts

Qt of Rice

$8.00

Qt of Refried Beans

$8.00

Qt of Charro beans

$10.00

Qt of Black beans

$10.00

A La Carte

3 enchiladas

$9.99

3 beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas with traditional sauce.

One Enchilada

$3.99

Bandera

$7.99

Sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Chalupa

$4.99

Your choice of beef or chicken with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Deluxe Chalupa

$6.49

Beef or chicken chalupa with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

One Burrito

$7.99

One Chile Relleno

$7.99

One Chimi

$7.99

One Diablo

$2.99

One Egg Roll

$1.99

One Flauta

$2.49

One Stuff Avacado

$8.99

One Stuffed Jalapeno

$1.99

One Tamal

$2.99

Dozen Tamles

$20.00

Tacos

3 tacos

$9.99

One Taco

$3.99

One beef or chicken, crispy, soft or puffy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Al Pastor Taco

$4.49

Barbacoa Taco

$4.49

Brisket Taco

$5.49

Bean & Cheese taco

$2.49

Beef Fajita Taco

$4.49

Carne guisada taco

$4.49

Chicken and rice Taco

$3.99

Chicken Fajita Taco

$4.49

Lengua Taco

$4.49

One Fish Taco

$5.49

One Shrimp Taco

$5.49

One Street Taco

$5.49

Carnitas Taco

$4.49

3 Flautas

$10.99

Soups

Caldo de Res

$9.49

Fish & Shrimp Soup

$12.99

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$9.49

Cup Tortilla Soup

$7.29

Bowl Menudo

$9.99

Soup Combo

$11.99

Pozole

$9.99

Beef Soup 12oz

$4.99Out of stock

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.49

Chicken, beef or black beans surrounded by lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Fajita Salad

$11.99

Grilled strips of marinated beef or chicken fajitas with tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers and onions piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Grilled Shrimp with tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers and onions piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce.

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Chopped chicken or beef fajita, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese, eggs and bacon.

House Salad

$6.99

Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots and onions.

Lunch Cobb Salad

$8.99Out of stock

Frut Bowl

$3.99

Enchiladas

Your choice of beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas served with rice and your choice of beans.

2 Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

3 Enchilada Dinner

$10.99

Add 1 egg

$1.25

Add 2 eggs

$2.29

Ench Especiales

Camaron Enchiladas

$14.99

3 Shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.

Grande Enchiladas

$13.49

3 Charbroiled chicken fajita, beef fajita, or carne guisada enchiladas with chili gravy sauce and chile con queso, served with rice and refried beans.

Morelianas

$12.49

3 Chicken enchiladas covered with our famous guajillo sauce, queso fresco and onions. Served with sautéed mushrooms, zucchini and bell peppers.

Enchiladas Deluxe

$12.49

3 beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce, chile con queso and guacamole served with rice and refried beans.

Add 1 egg

$1.25

Add 2 eggs

$2.29

Mexican Plates

Flautas

$11.99

3 crispy fried beef or chicken flautas served with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and choice of beans

Grande Burrito

$11.99

Fresh flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of meat, topped with cheese & your choice of sauce served with rice and guacamole salad

Grande Chimichanga

$11.99

Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans.

Street Taco PL

$12.99

2 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans, rice and a side of cilantro.

Taco Plate

$8.99+

Your choice: 2 or 3 ground beef, or chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served on crispy, puffy or soft tortillas, with rice & beans

Rio Combo

$13.99

Two cheese enchiladas, beef chalupa, and a crispy taco, served with rice & your choice of beans.

Lite Plate

$9.49

One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada, guacamole salad and chile con queso.

Fish Taco PL

$13.99

2 grilled fish fillet tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans.

Shrimp Taco PL

$13.99

2 grilled shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans

Tamale Dinner

$8.99

Enchilada Lite Plate

$8.99

Chalupa Compuestas

$9.99

Carnitas Taco PL

$12.99

Ceviche

$14.49

SPECIAL

$12.99

Especialidades

Milanesa

$12.99

Fried steak or chicken breast covered with ham, Monterey Jack cheese and salad, served with rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Avocado stuffed with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, served with a cheese enchilada and choice of sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans.

Fajitas Rancheras

$13.99

Grilled chicken or beef fajitas covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Shrimp Rancheras

$15.99

Grilled shrimp covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Veggie Pollo

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with grilled carrot, zucchini, tomato and onions served with rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Chile Relleno

$12.99

Poblano pepper filled with beef, chicken, or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese and served with guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Tacos al Carbon

$12.99

2 charbroiled beef or brisket tacos with a side of tomatillo sauce and sour cream served with rice and your choice of beans.

Carne Guisada PL

$12.99

Beef tips in our special sauce and guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Steak a la Mexicana

$14.99

Fire-roasted beefsteak with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños served with guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Pechuga la Grande

$14.99

Chicken breast filled with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon and mushrooms served over a bed of rice, covered with chile con queso served with guacamole, and your choice of beans.

Pechuga Monterey

$12.99

Chicken breast, with peppers, and onions over a bed of rice, with mushrooms and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Puerco Cascabel

$12.99

Fire-roasted pork tips in our homemade Cascabel sauce, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Rio Grande Pollo

$13.99

Grilled chicken strips with bacon, spinach, mushrooms and zucchini, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Pollo y Camaron ala Diabla

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Strips and Shrimp covered with Chipotle sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese served with rice and your choice of beans.

Hamburger

$9.99

Charbroiled Plates

Fajitas 1/2 lb PL

$15.99

Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Fajitas 1 lb PL

$31.99

Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.

Shrimp 1/2 lb PL

$17.99

Shrimp fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Shrimp 1 lb PL

$35.99

Shrimp fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas 1/2 lb PL

$12.99

Veggie Fajitas 1 lb PL

$24.99

Mixed Parrillada

$20.99

Marinated chicken breast, chorizo, sausage and bacon, with grilled jalapeños and French fries, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Alambre Mixto

$18.99

Fire-roasted skewered shrimp, beef, chicken, sausage and vegetables served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Carne Asada

$15.99

Charbroiled beef fajita steak, with grilled onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Carne Gratinada

$16.99

Charbroiled beef fajita steak, topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese sautéed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Add 3 shrimp

$5.99

Add Nopales

$2.99

1\2 LB of Fajita

$9.99

1 LB of Fajita

$17.99

Asada a la Carte

$8.99

Combo Dinners

El Original

$12.99

Crispy beef taco, cheese and beef enchiladas, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.

El Paisano

$13.99

Beef fajita taco, chicken flauta and a cheese enchilada, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.

El Grande

$13.99

Crispy beef taco, your choice of beef or chicken fajitas, cheese enchilada, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice, choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

El Mexicano

$15.49

2 chicken enchiladas covered with green tomattillo sauce with your choice of chicken or beef Fajitas a la Mexicana served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.

Kids

Kid enchilada

$5.99

One cheese enchilada with beef gravy sauce served with rice and beans.

kid taco plate

$5.99

One crispy or soft, beef or chicken taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with rice and beans.

Kid mini-changa

$5.99

Kids mini-changa filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans.

Kids quesadilla

$5.99

Kids cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich served with fries

Kid Nachos

$5.99

Bean and cheese nachos served with sour cream.

Fish sticks

$5.99

Fish sticks served with fries.

Kid Hamburger

$5.99

Kid hamburger served with fries.

Chicken tenders

$5.99

Chicken tenders served with fries.

Kid burrito

$5.99

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Sopapillas (3)

$4.99

Sopapilla (1)

$1.99

Fried Icecream

$4.99

Tres leches

$5.49

Churros (3)

$3.99

Churro (1)

$1.99

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Fresas Con Crema

$5.49Out of stock

Cup Of Sherbet

$1.49

Prailine

$3.99

3 X10 Praline

$10.00

Pumpkin pie

$2.49
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto, TX 78634

Directions

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant image

