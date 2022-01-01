- Home
- /
- Hutto
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Hutto
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant Hutto
No reviews yet
$$
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard
Hutto, TX 78634
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Family Packs
Family Pack 1
NO SUBSTITUTIONS. ½ pound of beef, chicken or mixed fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, your choice 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, 3 chicken flautas, rice, your choice of beans, 6 corn or flour tortillas, chips and salsa and a large queso.
Family Pack 2
NO SUBSTITUTIONS. 3 beef or chicken soft or crispy tacos, 3 chicken flautas, your choice of 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, pint of queso, pint of salsa and chips.
Family pack 3
NO SUBSTITUTIONS. 6 street tacos (queso fresco, avocado slices, onions, cilantro), 6 chicken flautas, 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, queso, salsa and chips.
Margaritas
House Margarita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Flavor Margarita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Mango Chamoy Frozen TG
Top Shelf Margarita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Top Shelf Flavor Margarita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Premium Margarita (Rocks only) TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Flight Margaritas TG (frozen only)
No Substitutions. 1 prickly pear, 1 sangria, 1 raspberry, 1 pineapple.
Sangria Margarita TG
Craft Margaritas
Skinny Rita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Handshaken Rita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Jarrito Rita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Coco Skinny Rita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Red Head Rita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Purple Rita TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Ambhar Blue Rita TG
Mexican Martinis
Mixed drinks
Screwdriver TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Bloody Mary TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Titos & _____ TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Blue Hawaiin TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Pina Colada TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Mango Daiquiri TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Strawberry Daiquiri TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
2 for $8 Mimosas TG
MUST BE ORDERED WITH AT LEAST ONE FOOD ITEM.
Bottled Beer
NA Drinks
Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Root Beer
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Unsweet tea
Sweet Tea
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Horchata
Arnold Palmer
Mexican Coke
Jarrito
TopoChico
Topo Michelada
Orange juice
Coffee
Apple juice
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Soda Water
Togo Cup
Hot tea
Hot Chocolate
Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri
Virgin Pina Colada
Gallon of Sweet tea
Gallon of Unsweet tea
Grapefruit Juice
Red Bull
Water Bottle
Big Red
Shirley Temple
Appetizers
Mexican Egg Rolls
4 Mexican Eggrolls with beef, cheese and rice wrapped in a spring roll and deep fried. (No customizations)
Papa Locos
6 fried potato skins with beef or chicken fajita, melted mixed cheese and chile con queso.
Stuffed Jalapenos
Shrimp Diablos
Family Botana
Shrimp Cocktail
Nachos
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Ground Beef Nachos
Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Beef Fajita Nachos
Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Mix Fajita Nachos
Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Shrimp Nachos
Vegetarian Nachos
Sour cream, Guacamole and Jalapenos will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Sloppy Nachos
Quesadillas
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Mix Fajita Quesadilla
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Brisket Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadillas
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Cheese Quesadilla
Sour cream, Guacamole and Pico will come on the side for all TOGO orders.
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Dips
Chile Con Queso
Chips & Queso
Picadillo Queso
Queso with picadillo meat inside, with chips.
Grande Dip
Chile con queso, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and beans. Add beef or chicken fajita for $1.99.
Spinach Queso
Shrimp Queso
Served with 4 tortillas.
Fajita Queso
Poblano Queso
Guaca Salad
Dressing
Large Chips and Salsa
Small Chips and Salsa
Large Salsa
Small Salsa
Bag of Chips
Green Salsa
Sides
Avocado Slices
Bag of Chips
Bandera
Sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Black beans
Charro beans
Cherries (3)
Dressing
Fresh Jalapenos
Fries
Grilled Onion&pepper
Grilled Veggies
Guacamole
Jalapenos Toreados
Lemons
Limes
Olives (3)
Pico de Gallo
Refried beans
Rice
Shredded Cheese
Queso Fresco
Side Of Cilantro
Side of Cucumbers
Side of Jalapenos
Side of lettuce
Side of Onions
Side of Queso
Side of Sauce
Side of Tomatoes
Sour cream
Steamed Broccoli
Taco shell
Toast
Tortillas (1)
Tortillas (3)
Tortilla soup Bandera
Cup Of Corn
Spicy Green Salsa
Xxtra Spicy Red Rio Salsa
Side Bacon
Pints
A La Carte
3 enchiladas
3 beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas with traditional sauce.
One Enchilada
Bandera
Sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Chalupa
Your choice of beef or chicken with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Deluxe Chalupa
Beef or chicken chalupa with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
One Burrito
One Chile Relleno
One Chimi
One Diablo
One Egg Roll
One Flauta
One Stuff Avacado
One Stuffed Jalapeno
One Tamal
Dozen Tamles
Tacos
3 tacos
One Taco
One beef or chicken, crispy, soft or puffy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Al Pastor Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Brisket Taco
Bean & Cheese taco
Beef Fajita Taco
Carne guisada taco
Chicken and rice Taco
Chicken Fajita Taco
Lengua Taco
One Fish Taco
One Shrimp Taco
One Street Taco
Carnitas Taco
3 Flautas
Soups
Salads
Taco Salad
Chicken, beef or black beans surrounded by lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Salad
Grilled strips of marinated beef or chicken fajitas with tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers and onions piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Grilled Shrimp with tomatoes, cabbage, carrots, cucumbers and onions piled high on a bed of fresh lettuce.
Cobb Salad
Chopped chicken or beef fajita, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese, eggs and bacon.
House Salad
Fresh lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, carrots and onions.
Lunch Cobb Salad
Frut Bowl
Enchiladas
Ench Especiales
Camaron Enchiladas
3 Shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
Grande Enchiladas
3 Charbroiled chicken fajita, beef fajita, or carne guisada enchiladas with chili gravy sauce and chile con queso, served with rice and refried beans.
Morelianas
3 Chicken enchiladas covered with our famous guajillo sauce, queso fresco and onions. Served with sautéed mushrooms, zucchini and bell peppers.
Enchiladas Deluxe
3 beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce, chile con queso and guacamole served with rice and refried beans.
Add 1 egg
Add 2 eggs
Mexican Plates
Flautas
3 crispy fried beef or chicken flautas served with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and choice of beans
Grande Burrito
Fresh flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of meat, topped with cheese & your choice of sauce served with rice and guacamole salad
Grande Chimichanga
Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans.
Street Taco PL
2 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans, rice and a side of cilantro.
Taco Plate
Your choice: 2 or 3 ground beef, or chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served on crispy, puffy or soft tortillas, with rice & beans
Rio Combo
Two cheese enchiladas, beef chalupa, and a crispy taco, served with rice & your choice of beans.
Lite Plate
One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada, guacamole salad and chile con queso.
Fish Taco PL
2 grilled fish fillet tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans.
Shrimp Taco PL
2 grilled shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans
Tamale Dinner
Enchilada Lite Plate
Chalupa Compuestas
Carnitas Taco PL
Ceviche
SPECIAL
Especialidades
Milanesa
Fried steak or chicken breast covered with ham, Monterey Jack cheese and salad, served with rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Stuffed Avocado
Avocado stuffed with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, served with a cheese enchilada and choice of sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans.
Fajitas Rancheras
Grilled chicken or beef fajitas covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Shrimp Rancheras
Grilled shrimp covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Veggie Pollo
Grilled chicken breast covered with grilled carrot, zucchini, tomato and onions served with rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper filled with beef, chicken, or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese and served with guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Tacos al Carbon
2 charbroiled beef or brisket tacos with a side of tomatillo sauce and sour cream served with rice and your choice of beans.
Carne Guisada PL
Beef tips in our special sauce and guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Steak a la Mexicana
Fire-roasted beefsteak with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños served with guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Pechuga la Grande
Chicken breast filled with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon and mushrooms served over a bed of rice, covered with chile con queso served with guacamole, and your choice of beans.
Pechuga Monterey
Chicken breast, with peppers, and onions over a bed of rice, with mushrooms and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Puerco Cascabel
Fire-roasted pork tips in our homemade Cascabel sauce, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Rio Grande Pollo
Grilled chicken strips with bacon, spinach, mushrooms and zucchini, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Pollo y Camaron ala Diabla
Grilled Chicken Strips and Shrimp covered with Chipotle sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese served with rice and your choice of beans.
Hamburger
Charbroiled Plates
Fajitas 1/2 lb PL
Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Fajitas 1 lb PL
Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.
Shrimp 1/2 lb PL
Shrimp fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Shrimp 1 lb PL
Shrimp fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas 1/2 lb PL
Veggie Fajitas 1 lb PL
Mixed Parrillada
Marinated chicken breast, chorizo, sausage and bacon, with grilled jalapeños and French fries, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Alambre Mixto
Fire-roasted skewered shrimp, beef, chicken, sausage and vegetables served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Carne Asada
Charbroiled beef fajita steak, with grilled onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Carne Gratinada
Charbroiled beef fajita steak, topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese sautéed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Add 3 shrimp
Add Nopales
1\2 LB of Fajita
1 LB of Fajita
Asada a la Carte
Combo Dinners
El Original
Crispy beef taco, cheese and beef enchiladas, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.
El Paisano
Beef fajita taco, chicken flauta and a cheese enchilada, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.
El Grande
Crispy beef taco, your choice of beef or chicken fajitas, cheese enchilada, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice, choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
El Mexicano
2 chicken enchiladas covered with green tomattillo sauce with your choice of chicken or beef Fajitas a la Mexicana served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.
Kids
Kid enchilada
One cheese enchilada with beef gravy sauce served with rice and beans.
kid taco plate
One crispy or soft, beef or chicken taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with rice and beans.
Kid mini-changa
Kids mini-changa filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans.
Kids quesadilla
Kids cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with fries
Kid Nachos
Bean and cheese nachos served with sour cream.
Fish sticks
Fish sticks served with fries.
Kid Hamburger
Kid hamburger served with fries.
Chicken tenders
Chicken tenders served with fries.
Kid burrito
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy!
551 Ed Schmidt boulevard, Hutto, TX 78634