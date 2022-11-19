- Home
- /
- Pflugerville
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville
828 Reviews
$
15821 Central Commerce Dr
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Soft Drinks
Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Root Beer
Diet Coke
Lemonade
Ice tea
Sweet Tea
Coffee
Orange juice
Apple juice
Milk
Horchata
Mexican Coke
Jarrito
Hot tea
Hot Chocolate
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Colada
Gallon of Tea
Margarita Mix Rocks (non-alcoholic)
Togo Cup
Bottle BIG RED
BOTTLE TOPO CHICO
WATER
CAN Soda
Margaritas
House Margaritas
All alcoholic drinks must be order with a food item.
Flavor Margaritas
Frozen house mix blended with flavor of choice. 2 flavors max. Food must be ordered with this item.
Top Shelf Margaritas
Frozen( add one shot of gran gala.) Rocks( shaken fresh with Rio tequila and gran gala.) Food must be ordered with this item.
Top Shelf Flavor
Food must be ordered with this item.
Beer Margaritas
House frozen mix with a dot of sangria and choice of baby beer. Must be ordered with food.
Gallon Margarita House
Must be ordered with food.
Gallon Margarita Flavor
Frozen margarita mix with flavor of choice. 2 flavors max blended or on side. Food must be ordered with this item.
Gallon Margarita Top Shelf
Food must be ordered with this item.
TEXAS LONGHORN RITA
Delicious 20oz Margarita with Blood orange puree and a gran gala floater on top. Frozen
Big Red Margarita
Craft Margaritas
Premium Rocks Margarita
Shaken fresh to order with tequila of your choice. Food must be ordered with this item.
Organic Margarita( Skinny)
Shaken fresh to order with organic Tequila ( Azunia) fresh lime juice, agave nectar and orange liquor. Food must be ordered with this item.
Coco Skinny Margarita
Shaken fresh to order with 1800 coconut tequila, orange liquor, agave nectar and fresh lime juice. Food MUST be ordered with this item.
Ambhar Blue
Shaken fresh to order with Ambhar Tequila plata, gran gala, sweet and sour , orange juice and blue curacao. Food must be ordered with this item.
Love Potion
Shaken fresh to order with Herradura silver, orange liquor, hibiscus puree, agave nectar and fresh lime juice. Food must be ordered with this item.
Pina Havanero ( spicy)
Shaken fresh to order with Tanteo habanero infused tequila, pineapple, orange liquor, agave nectar and fresh lime juice. Food must be ordered with this item.
Purple Frozen Margarita
Special purple and delicious frozen margarita mix poured over an extra shot of gran gala. Food must be ordered with this item.
Shameless Blus( Spicy/ Skinny)
Skinny margarita made with dulce vida grapefruit, tanteo chipotle, contreou,lime juice and sweetened with agave nectar.
Paloma
Berry Margarita
Reposado tequila, Patron citron orange liquor, Fresh lime juice, agave nectar and fresh home made black berry puree. Food must be ordered with this item.
Sandia Margarita
Austin owned 512 Tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and fresh watermelon chunks. Food must be ordered with this item.
Pepino Rita
Mexican Martinis
House Mexican Martini
Shaken fresh to ordered with Altos silver tequila, orange liquor, olive juice and sweet and sour. Food must be ordered with this item.
Jalapeno Mexican Martini
Shaken fresh to ordered with Altos silver tequila, orange liquor, olive juice, jalapeno mix and sweet and sour. Food must be ordered with this item.
Premium Mexican Martini
Shaken fresh to order with your favorite tequila, gran gala, orange juice, olive juice and sweet &sour. Food must be ordered with this item.
Cucumber Mexican Martini
Olmeca altos tequila, gran gala, lime juice, orange juice,olive juice, fresh muddled cucumbers, sweet and sour and a splash of tajin.
Mixed Drinks
Caribbean mama
Must be ordered with food.
Bloody Mary
Must be ordered with at least one food item.
Blue Hawaain
Must be ordered with at least one food item.
Grande Mimosa
Must be ordered with at least one food item.
Hurricane
Must be ordered with at least one food item.
Long Island iced tea
Must be ordered with at least one food item.
Pina Colada
Must be ordered with at least one food item.
Strawberry Daquiri
Must be ordered with at least one food item.
S*** on the beach
Leave me in Acapulco
Delicious summer drink with coconut rum, midori, raspberry liquor cranberry juice and a dash of pineapple juice.
Tom Collins
Bottle beer and Micheladas
Bud light
Must be ordered with food.
Miller Lt
Must be ordered with food.
coors lt
Must be ordered with food.
Michelob Ultra
Must be ordered with food.
Shiner
Must be ordered with food.
Budweiser
Must be ordered with food.
Stella
Must be ordered with food.
Haineken
Must be ordered with food.
XX lager
Must be ordered with food.
XX amber
Must be ordered with food.
Corona
Must be ordered with food.
Corona Premier
Must be ordered with food.
Tecate
Must be ordered with food.
Pacifico
Must be ordered with food.
Modelo sp
Must be ordered with food.
Negra Modelo
Must be ordered with food.
Bohemia
Must be ordered with food.
Corona Lite
Must be ordered with food.
Michelada Special
Spicy mix for your favorite beer. Must be ordered with food.
Appetizers
Mexican Egg Rolls
Delicious egg rolls with Mexican rice, ground beef, cheese and pickle jalapeños finely chopped. Deep fried to perfection with choice of ranch or jalapeño ranch.
Papa Locos
Stuffed Jalapenos
Shrimp Diablos
Family Botana
Shrimp Cocktail
Wings
Nachos
Quesadillas
Dips
Chile Con Queso
Picadillo Queso
Standard Chile con queso dip with added ground beef inside.
Grande Dip
Chile con queso bowl with guacamole, pico de Gallo and retried beans.
Shrimp Queso
Baby grilled shrimp on a bed of melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with tortillas of your choice.
Fajita Queso
Grilled fajita chunks on top of melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with tortillas.
Poblano Queso
Grilled poblano pepper, onion and bacon on top of melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with tortillas.
Spinach Queso
Delicious home made white Chile con queso with added spinach, jalapeños and tomatoes.
Guaca Salad
Soups
Caldo de Res
Traditional Mexican style beef soup, with tender beef tips, potatoes, corn, carrots, cabbage and chayote. Served with a side of rice and choice of tortillas.
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Traditional Tex-Mex clear broth tortilla soup with all white meat chicken, corn, carrots, celery, cheese, rice and tortilla strips.
Cup Tortilla Soup
Traditional Tex-Mex clear broth tortilla soup with all white meat chicken, corn, carrots, celery, cheese, rice and tortilla strips.
Soup Combo
Fish & Shrimp Soup
Delicious spicy seafood ( tilapia and shrimp) soup with carrots , rice and choice of tortillas.
Bowl Menudo
Traditional Menudo made with hominy , served with cilantro, onion, jalapenos and choice of tortillas.
Enchiladas
Ench Especiales
Camaron Enchiladas
3 Shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
Grande Enchiladas
3 Charbroiled chicken fajita, beef fajita, or carne guisada enchiladas with chili gravy sauce and chile con queso, served with rice and refried beans.
Morelianas
3 Chicken enchiladas covered with our famous guajillo sauce, queso fresco and onions. Served with sautéed mushrooms, zucchini and bell peppers.
Enchiladas Deluxe
3 beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce, chile con queso and guacamole served with rice and refried beans.
Add 1 egg
Add 2 eggs
Mexican Plates
Flautas
3 crispy fried beef or chicken flautas served with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and choice of beans
Grande Burrito
Fresh flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of meat, topped with cheese & your choice of sauce served with rice and guacamole salad
Grande Chimichanga
Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans.
Street Tacos
3 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans and a side of cilantro.
Taco Plate
Your choice: 2 or 3 ground beef, or chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served on crispy, puffy or soft tortillas, with rice & beans
Rio Combo
Two cheese enchiladas, beef chalupa, and a crispy taco, served with rice & your choice of beans.
Lite Plate
One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada, guacamole salad and chile con queso.
Fish Tacos
2 grilled fish fillet tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans.
Shrimp Tacos
2 grilled shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans
Tamale Dinner
Chalupa Compuestas
Ceviche Tostadas
Especialidades
Milanesa
Fried steak or chicken breast covered with ham, Monterey Jack cheese and salad, served with rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Stuffed Avocado
Avocado stuffed with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, served with a cheese enchilada and choice of sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans.
Fajitas Rancheras
Grilled chicken or beef fajitas covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Shrimp Rancheras
Grilled shrimp covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Veggie Pollo
Grilled chicken breast covered with grilled carrot, zucchini, tomato and onions served with rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper filled with beef, chicken, or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese and served with guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Tacos al Carbon
2 charbroiled beef or brisket tacos with a side of tomatillo sauce and sour cream served with rice and your choice of beans.
Carne Guisada
Beef tips in our special sauce and guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Steak a la Mexicana
Fire-roasted beefsteak with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños served with guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Pechuga la Grande
Chicken breast filled with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon and mushrooms served over a bed of rice, covered with chile con queso served with guacamole, and your choice of beans.
Pechuga Monterey
Chicken breast, with peppers, and onions over a bed of rice, with mushrooms and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Puerco Cascabel
Fire-roasted pork tips in our homemade Cascabel sauce, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Rio Grande Pollo
Grilled chicken strips with bacon, spinach, mushrooms and zucchini, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
Pollo y Camaron ala Diabla
Grilled Chicken Strips and Shrimp covered with Chipotle sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese served with rice and your choice of beans.
Hamburger
Pollo Tequila
Charbroiled Plates
Fajitas for 1
Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Fajitas for 2
Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.
Shrimp for 1
Shrimp fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Shrimp for 2
Shrimp fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.
Shrimp & Fajitas for 1
Shrimp and your choice of beef fajitas or chicken fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Shrimp & Fajitas for 2
Shrimp and your choice of beef fajitas or chicken fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.
Veggie Fajitas for 1
Veggie Fajitas for 2
Mixed Parrillada for 1
Marinated chicken breast, chorizo, sausage and bacon, with grilled jalapeños and French fries, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Mixed Parrillada for 2
Alambre Mixto
Fire-roasted skewered shrimp, beef, chicken, sausage and vegetables served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Carne Asada
Charbroiled beef fajita steak, with grilled onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Carne Gratinada
Charbroiled beef fajita steak, topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese sautéed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.
Add 3 shrimp
Add Nopales
Add 1\2 Lb Fajita
Add 1lb Fajita
<3
Combo Dinners
El Original
Crispy beef taco, cheese and beef enchiladas, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.
El Paisano
Beef fajita taco, chicken flauta and a cheese enchilada, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.
El Grande
Crispy beef taco, your choice of beef or chicken fajitas, cheese enchilada, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice, choice of beans and 3 tortillas.
El Mexicano
2 chicken enchiladas covered with green tomattillo sauce with your choice of chicken or beef Fajitas a la Mexicana served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.
Kids
Kid enchilada
One cheese enchilada with beef gravy sauce served with rice and beans.
kid taco plate
One crispy or soft, beef or chicken taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with rice and beans.
Kid mini-changa
Kids mini-changa filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans.
Kids quesadilla
Kids cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese sandwich served with fries
Kid Nachos
Bean and cheese nachos served with sour cream.
Fish sticks
Fish sticks served with fries.
Kid Hamburger
Kid hamburger served with fries.
Chicken tenders
Chicken tenders served with fries.
A La Carte
3 enchiladas
3 beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas with traditional sauce.
Chalupa
Your choice of beef or chicken with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Deluxe Chalupa
Beef or chicken chalupa with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
One Burrito
One large burrito with choice of Ground beef, shredded chicken or beans and cheese. topped with chile con carne sauce .
One Chile Relleno
One Chimi
One Diablo
One DX Enchilada
One Enchilada
Pone enchilada with choice of cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken. Covered in traditional sauce. No sauce change
One Flauta
One Egg Roll
Bandera
Sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.
One Stuffed Jalapeno
One Stuff Avacado
One Tamal
One traditional por tamale covered in Chile con carne sauce and jack cheese.
One Taco
One beef or chicken, crispy, soft or puffy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
3 tacos
BF Fajita Taco
CHK Fajita Taco
One Street Taco
One Fish Taco
One Shrimp Taco
Al Pastor Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Chicken and rice Taco
Bean & Cheese taco
Carne guisada taco
Sides
Rice
Refried beans
Charro beans
Black beans
Sour cream
Guacamole
Pico de Gallo
Shredded Cheese
Side of Sauce
Chile Con Queso (side)
Avocado Slices
Jalapenos
Side of lettuce
Side of Tomatoes
Tortillas (3)
Sd Green Sauce
Tortilla (1)
Toreados
Onions
Cilantro
Fries
Bag of Chips
Large Salsa
Large Chips and Salsa
Small Salsa
Small Chips and Salsa
Dressing
Cherries
Olives
Taco shell
Steamed Broccoli
Dressing
Fresh Jalapenos
Grilled Onion&pepper
Pint of Black beans
Grilled Veggies
Dozen Tamales
Bandera For 1
Bandera For 2
Pint Sourcream
Pint Pico de Gallo
Pint of Rice
Pint of Refried beans
Pint of Charro beans
Qt Rice
Qt Refried Beans
Qt Charro Beans
Qt Black Beans
Gal/Charros
Prima
Sd Green Sauce
Family packs
Family pack 1
½ pound of beef, chicken or mixed fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, your choice 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, 3 chicken flautas, rice, your choice of beans, 6 corn or flour tortillas, chips and salsa and a large queso. No substitutions allowed.
Family pack 2
3 beef or chicken soft or crispy tacos, 3 chicken flautas, your choice of 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, pint of queso, pint of salsa and chips. No substitutions allowed.
Family Pack 3
6 street tacos (avocado slices, queso fresco, cilantro, onions), 6 chicken flautas, 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, queso, salsa and chips. No substitutions allowed.
Appetizers
Bf Fajita Quesadilla
Chk Fajita Quesadilla
Mix Fajita Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadillas
Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Bean & Cheese Nachos
Ground Beef Nachos
Bf Fajita Nachos
Chk Fajita Nachos
Mix Fj Nachos
Vegetarian Nachos
Mexican Egg Rolls
Delicious egg rolls with Mexican rice, ground beef, cheese and pickle jalapeños finely chopped. Deep fried to perfection with choice of ranch or jalapeño ranch.
Papa Locos
Stuffed Jalapenos
Shrimp Diablos
Family Botana
Shrimp Cocktail
Wings
Sloppy Nachos
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660