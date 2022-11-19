Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville

828 Reviews

$

15821 Central Commerce Dr

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Popular Items

3 Enchilada Dinner
Chile Con Queso
2 Enchilada Dinner

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79Out of stock

Sprite

$2.79

Root Beer

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.79

Ice tea

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Coffee

$2.79

Orange juice

$2.79

Apple juice

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Horchata

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.79

Jarrito

$2.79

Hot tea

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.25

Virgin Colada

$5.25

Gallon of Tea

$5.25

Margarita Mix Rocks (non-alcoholic)

$3.99

Togo Cup

$0.50

Bottle BIG RED

$2.79

BOTTLE TOPO CHICO

$2.79

WATER

CAN Soda

$1.50

Margaritas

House Margaritas

House Margaritas

$10.00

All alcoholic drinks must be order with a food item.

Flavor Margaritas

Flavor Margaritas

$11.00

Frozen house mix blended with flavor of choice. 2 flavors max. Food must be ordered with this item.

Top Shelf Margaritas

Top Shelf Margaritas

$11.00

Frozen( add one shot of gran gala.) Rocks( shaken fresh with Rio tequila and gran gala.) Food must be ordered with this item.

Top Shelf Flavor

Top Shelf Flavor

$12.00

Food must be ordered with this item.

Beer Margaritas

Beer Margaritas

$12.99

House frozen mix with a dot of sangria and choice of baby beer. Must be ordered with food.

Gallon Margarita House

$51.99

Must be ordered with food.

Gallon Margarita Flavor

$56.99

Frozen margarita mix with flavor of choice. 2 flavors max blended or on side. Food must be ordered with this item.

Gallon Margarita Top Shelf

$66.99

Food must be ordered with this item.

TEXAS LONGHORN RITA

$10.00Out of stock

Delicious 20oz Margarita with Blood orange puree and a gran gala floater on top. Frozen

Big Red Margarita

Big Red Margarita

$12.99Out of stock

Craft Margaritas

One food items must be ordered with alcoholic drinks.
Premium Rocks Margarita

Premium Rocks Margarita

$12.99+

Shaken fresh to order with tequila of your choice. Food must be ordered with this item.

Organic Margarita( Skinny)

Organic Margarita( Skinny)

$12.99

Shaken fresh to order with organic Tequila ( Azunia) fresh lime juice, agave nectar and orange liquor. Food must be ordered with this item.

Coco Skinny Margarita

Coco Skinny Margarita

$12.99

Shaken fresh to order with 1800 coconut tequila, orange liquor, agave nectar and fresh lime juice. Food MUST be ordered with this item.

Ambhar Blue

Ambhar Blue

$12.99+

Shaken fresh to order with Ambhar Tequila plata, gran gala, sweet and sour , orange juice and blue curacao. Food must be ordered with this item.

Love Potion

Love Potion

$12.99

Shaken fresh to order with Herradura silver, orange liquor, hibiscus puree, agave nectar and fresh lime juice. Food must be ordered with this item.

Pina Havanero ( spicy)

Pina Havanero ( spicy)

$12.99

Shaken fresh to order with Tanteo habanero infused tequila, pineapple, orange liquor, agave nectar and fresh lime juice. Food must be ordered with this item.

Purple Frozen Margarita

Purple Frozen Margarita

$12.99+

Special purple and delicious frozen margarita mix poured over an extra shot of gran gala. Food must be ordered with this item.

Shameless Blus( Spicy/ Skinny)

$12.99Out of stock

Skinny margarita made with dulce vida grapefruit, tanteo chipotle, contreou,lime juice and sweetened with agave nectar.

Paloma

$10.99Out of stock

Berry Margarita

$12.99

Reposado tequila, Patron citron orange liquor, Fresh lime juice, agave nectar and fresh home made black berry puree. Food must be ordered with this item.

Sandia Margarita

$12.99

Austin owned 512 Tequila, orange liquor, fresh lime juice, agave nectar and fresh watermelon chunks. Food must be ordered with this item.

Pepino Rita

$12.99

Mexican Martinis

House Mexican Martini

House Mexican Martini

$11.00

Shaken fresh to ordered with Altos silver tequila, orange liquor, olive juice and sweet and sour. Food must be ordered with this item.

Jalapeno Mexican Martini

Jalapeno Mexican Martini

$11.00

Shaken fresh to ordered with Altos silver tequila, orange liquor, olive juice, jalapeno mix and sweet and sour. Food must be ordered with this item.

Premium Mexican Martini

Premium Mexican Martini

$11.99

Shaken fresh to order with your favorite tequila, gran gala, orange juice, olive juice and sweet &sour. Food must be ordered with this item.

Cucumber Mexican Martini

$11.99

Olmeca altos tequila, gran gala, lime juice, orange juice,olive juice, fresh muddled cucumbers, sweet and sour and a splash of tajin.

Mixed Drinks

Caribbean mama

Caribbean mama

$7.99

Must be ordered with food.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$5.99

Must be ordered with at least one food item.

Blue Hawaain

Blue Hawaain

$7.99

Must be ordered with at least one food item.

Grande Mimosa

$5.00

Must be ordered with at least one food item.

Hurricane

Hurricane

$7.99

Must be ordered with at least one food item.

Long Island iced tea

Long Island iced tea

$7.99

Must be ordered with at least one food item.

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$8.99

Must be ordered with at least one food item.

Strawberry Daquiri

Strawberry Daquiri

$8.99

Must be ordered with at least one food item.

S*** on the beach

$8.99

Leave me in Acapulco

$8.99

Delicious summer drink with coconut rum, midori, raspberry liquor cranberry juice and a dash of pineapple juice.

Tom Collins

$7.99

Bottle beer and Micheladas

Must be ordered with food.

Bud light

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Miller Lt

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

coors lt

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Michelob Ultra

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Shiner

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Budweiser

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Stella

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Haineken

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

XX lager

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

XX amber

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Corona

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Corona Premier

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Tecate

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Pacifico

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Modelo sp

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Negra Modelo

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Bohemia

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Corona Lite

$4.79

Must be ordered with food.

Michelada Special

$7.25

Spicy mix for your favorite beer. Must be ordered with food.

Appetizers

Mexican Egg Rolls

Mexican Egg Rolls

$6.49

Delicious egg rolls with Mexican rice, ground beef, cheese and pickle jalapeños finely chopped. Deep fried to perfection with choice of ranch or jalapeño ranch.

Papa Locos

$10.99Out of stock

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.49

Shrimp Diablos

$12.99

Family Botana

$15.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.49Out of stock

Wings

$6.49+Out of stock

Nachos

Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.99

Ground Beef Nachos

$9.99

Bf Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Chk Fajita Nachos

$11.99

Mix Fj Nachos

$11.99

Vegetarian Nachos

$9.99

Shrimp Nachos

$13.99

Sloppy Nachos

$14.99

Quesadillas

Bf Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Chk Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Mix Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadillas

$12.99

Spinach & Mushroom Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Dips

Chile Con Queso

$7.49+

Picadillo Queso

$8.99+

Standard Chile con queso dip with added ground beef inside.

Grande Dip

$10.49

Chile con queso bowl with guacamole, pico de Gallo and retried beans.

Shrimp Queso

$11.99

Baby grilled shrimp on a bed of melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with tortillas of your choice.

Fajita Queso

$10.99

Grilled fajita chunks on top of melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with tortillas.

Poblano Queso

$10.99

Grilled poblano pepper, onion and bacon on top of melted Monterrey jack cheese. Served with tortillas.

Spinach Queso

$7.99

Delicious home made white Chile con queso with added spinach, jalapeños and tomatoes.

Guaca Salad

$7.99

Soups

Caldo de Res

$8.99

Traditional Mexican style beef soup, with tender beef tips, potatoes, corn, carrots, cabbage and chayote. Served with a side of rice and choice of tortillas.

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$8.49

Traditional Tex-Mex clear broth tortilla soup with all white meat chicken, corn, carrots, celery, cheese, rice and tortilla strips.

Cup Tortilla Soup

$7.29

Traditional Tex-Mex clear broth tortilla soup with all white meat chicken, corn, carrots, celery, cheese, rice and tortilla strips.

Soup Combo

$10.99

Fish & Shrimp Soup

$12.99

Delicious spicy seafood ( tilapia and shrimp) soup with carrots , rice and choice of tortillas.

Bowl Menudo

$7.99

Traditional Menudo made with hominy , served with cilantro, onion, jalapenos and choice of tortillas.

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

Fajita Salad

$10.99

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.99

House Salad

$6.99

Enchiladas

Your choice of beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas served with rice and your choice of beans.

2 Enchilada Dinner

$8.99

3 Enchilada Dinner

$9.99

Add 1 egg

$1.29

Add 2 eggs

$2.29

Ench Especiales

Camaron Enchiladas

$13.99

3 Shrimp enchiladas topped with ranchero sauce, Monterrey Jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.

Grande Enchiladas

$12.49

3 Charbroiled chicken fajita, beef fajita, or carne guisada enchiladas with chili gravy sauce and chile con queso, served with rice and refried beans.

Morelianas

$11.49

3 Chicken enchiladas covered with our famous guajillo sauce, queso fresco and onions. Served with sautéed mushrooms, zucchini and bell peppers.

Enchiladas Deluxe

$11.49

3 beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce, chile con queso and guacamole served with rice and refried beans.

Add 1 egg

$1.29

Add 2 eggs

$2.29

Mexican Plates

Flautas

$10.99

3 crispy fried beef or chicken flautas served with guacamole and sour cream, served with rice and choice of beans

Grande Burrito

$11.49

Fresh flour tortilla filled with beans, choice of meat, topped with cheese & your choice of sauce served with rice and guacamole salad

Grande Chimichanga

$11.49

Golden fried large flour tortilla, filled with cheese, and choice of meat, covered with chile con queso, served with pico de gallo, sour cream, rice & choice of beans.

Street Tacos

$11.99

3 delicious grilled beef street tacos on fresh corn tortillas with sautéed onions, topped with avocado slices and queso fresco, served with charro beans and a side of cilantro.

Taco Plate

$8.99+

Your choice: 2 or 3 ground beef, or chicken tacos with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. Served on crispy, puffy or soft tortillas, with rice & beans

Rio Combo

$12.99

Two cheese enchiladas, beef chalupa, and a crispy taco, served with rice & your choice of beans.

Lite Plate

$9.49

One crispy beef taco, a cheese enchilada, guacamole salad and chile con queso.

Fish Tacos

$12.99

2 grilled fish fillet tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans.

Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

2 grilled shrimp tacos with pico de gallo, red cabbage, covered with chipotle ranch, served with rice & your choice of beans

Tamale Dinner

$7.99

Chalupa Compuestas

$9.99

Ceviche Tostadas

$9.99Out of stock

Especialidades

Milanesa

$11.99

Fried steak or chicken breast covered with ham, Monterey Jack cheese and salad, served with rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Stuffed Avocado

$12.99

Avocado stuffed with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, served with a cheese enchilada and choice of sauce, served with rice and your choice of beans.

Fajitas Rancheras

$12.99

Grilled chicken or beef fajitas covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Shrimp Rancheras

$14.99

Grilled shrimp covered with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Veggie Pollo

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with grilled carrot, zucchini, tomato and onions served with rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Chile Relleno

$11.99

Poblano pepper filled with beef, chicken, or cheese, topped with ranchero sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese and served with guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Tacos al Carbon

$11.99

2 charbroiled beef or brisket tacos with a side of tomatillo sauce and sour cream served with rice and your choice of beans.

Carne Guisada

$12.49

Beef tips in our special sauce and guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Steak a la Mexicana

$12.99

Fire-roasted beefsteak with grilled onions, tomatoes and jalapeños served with guacamole, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Pechuga la Grande

$13.99

Chicken breast filled with Monterrey Jack cheese, bacon and mushrooms served over a bed of rice, covered with chile con queso served with guacamole, and your choice of beans.

Pechuga Monterey

$12.49

Chicken breast, with peppers, and onions over a bed of rice, with mushrooms and Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Puerco Cascabel

$11.99

Fire-roasted pork tips in our homemade Cascabel sauce, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Rio Grande Pollo

$12.99

Grilled chicken strips with bacon, spinach, mushrooms and zucchini, covered with Monterrey Jack cheese, served with guacamole salad, rice, your choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

Pollo y Camaron ala Diabla

$15.49

Grilled Chicken Strips and Shrimp covered with Chipotle sauce and Monterrey Jack cheese served with rice and your choice of beans.

Hamburger

$8.99

Pollo Tequila

$13.99

Charbroiled Plates

Fajitas for 1

$15.99

Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Fajitas for 2

$31.99

Beef fajitas, chicken fajitas or mix fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.

Shrimp for 1

$17.99

Shrimp fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Shrimp for 2

$35.99

Shrimp fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.

Shrimp & Fajitas for 1

$18.99

Shrimp and your choice of beef fajitas or chicken fajitas for 1 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Shrimp & Fajitas for 2

$36.99

Shrimp and your choice of beef fajitas or chicken fajitas for 2 grilled with bell peppers and onions, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, rice, refried beans and 6 tortillas.

Veggie Fajitas for 1

$12.99

Veggie Fajitas for 2

$24.99

Mixed Parrillada for 1

$17.99

Marinated chicken breast, chorizo, sausage and bacon, with grilled jalapeños and French fries, served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Mixed Parrillada for 2

$35.99

Alambre Mixto

$17.99

Fire-roasted skewered shrimp, beef, chicken, sausage and vegetables served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Carne Asada

$14.99

Charbroiled beef fajita steak, with grilled onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Carne Gratinada

$15.99

Charbroiled beef fajita steak, topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese sautéed mushrooms, onions and bell peppers served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and 3 tortillas.

Add 3 shrimp

$5.99

Add Nopales

$2.99

Add 1\2 Lb Fajita

$8.99

Add 1lb Fajita

$17.00

<3

$39.99

Combo Dinners

El Original

$11.99

Crispy beef taco, cheese and beef enchiladas, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.

El Paisano

$12.99

Beef fajita taco, chicken flauta and a cheese enchilada, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.

El Grande

$12.99

Crispy beef taco, your choice of beef or chicken fajitas, cheese enchilada, served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice, choice of beans and 3 tortillas.

El Mexicano

$15.49

2 chicken enchiladas covered with green tomattillo sauce with your choice of chicken or beef Fajitas a la Mexicana served with chile con queso, guacamole salad, rice & your choice of beans.

Kids

Kid enchilada

$5.99

One cheese enchilada with beef gravy sauce served with rice and beans.

kid taco plate

$5.99

One crispy or soft, beef or chicken taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese served with rice and beans.

Kid mini-changa

$5.99

Kids mini-changa filled with cheese and your choice of beef or chicken served with rice and beans.

Kids quesadilla

$5.99

Kids cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled cheese sandwich served with fries

Kid Nachos

$5.99

Bean and cheese nachos served with sour cream.

Fish sticks

$5.99Out of stock

Fish sticks served with fries.

Kid Hamburger

$5.99

Kid hamburger served with fries.

Chicken tenders

$5.99

Chicken tenders served with fries.

A La Carte

3 enchiladas

$8.99

3 beef, chicken, or cheese enchiladas with traditional sauce.

Chalupa

$3.49

Your choice of beef or chicken with refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

Deluxe Chalupa

$5.29

Beef or chicken chalupa with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

One Burrito

$7.99

One large burrito with choice of Ground beef, shredded chicken or beans and cheese. topped with chile con carne sauce .

One Chile Relleno

$7.99

One Chimi

$7.99

One Diablo

$3.29

One DX Enchilada

$3.99

One Enchilada

$3.29

Pone enchilada with choice of cheese, ground beef or shredded chicken. Covered in traditional sauce. No sauce change

One Flauta

$2.49

One Egg Roll

$1.79

Bandera

$6.99

Sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese, lettuce and pico de gallo.

One Stuffed Jalapeno

$1.99

One Stuff Avacado

$8.99

One Tamal

$2.99

One traditional por tamale covered in Chile con carne sauce and jack cheese.

One Taco

$2.49

One beef or chicken, crispy, soft or puffy taco with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.

3 tacos

$6.79

BF Fajita Taco

$2.99

CHK Fajita Taco

$2.99

One Street Taco

$4.25

One Fish Taco

$4.25

One Shrimp Taco

$4.25

Al Pastor Taco

$2.99

Barbacoa Taco

$3.29

Chicken and rice Taco

$2.99

Bean & Cheese taco

$2.49

Carne guisada taco

$2.99

Desserts

Flan

$3.99

Sopapillas (3)

$3.99

Sopapilla (1)

$1.35

Fried Icecream

$3.99Out of stock

Tres leches

$4.99

Brownie a la Mode

$4.99Out of stock

Churros (3)

$3.79

Churro (1)

$1.25

Praline

$3.29

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50Out of stock

2 for $5 pralines

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Rice

$1.99

Refried beans

$1.99

Charro beans

$2.49

Black beans

$2.49

Sour cream

$0.99

Guacamole

$1.99

Pico de Gallo

$1.29

Shredded Cheese

$1.49

Side of Sauce

$1.49

Chile Con Queso (side)

$3.49

Avocado Slices

$2.79

Jalapenos

$0.99

Side of lettuce

$0.79

Side of Tomatoes

$0.99

Tortillas (3)

$0.49

Sd Green Sauce

$0.99

Tortilla (1)

$0.20

Toreados

$1.49

Onions

$0.89

Cilantro

$0.49

Fries

$1.55

Bag of Chips

$2.29

Large Salsa

$4.49

Large Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Small Salsa

$3.99

Small Chips and Salsa

$3.49

Dressing

$0.59

Cherries

$0.59

Olives

$0.59

Taco shell

$1.99

Steamed Broccoli

$2.89

Dressing

$0.59

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

Grilled Onion&pepper

$2.29

Pint of Black beans

$5.99

Grilled Veggies

$3.49

Dozen Tamales

$16.99

Bandera For 1

$5.99

Bandera For 2

$9.99

Pint Sourcream

$6.99

Pint Pico de Gallo

$6.99

Pint of Rice

$4.99

Pint of Refried beans

$4.99

Pint of Charro beans

$5.99

Qt Rice

$8.00

Qt Refried Beans

$8.00

Qt Charro Beans

$10.00

Qt Black Beans

$10.00

Gal/Charros

$28.00

Prima

$4.99

Sd Green Sauce

$0.59

Family packs

Family pack 1

$35.00

½ pound of beef, chicken or mixed fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, your choice 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, 3 chicken flautas, rice, your choice of beans, 6 corn or flour tortillas, chips and salsa and a large queso. No substitutions allowed.

Family pack 2

$30.00

3 beef or chicken soft or crispy tacos, 3 chicken flautas, your choice of 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, pint of queso, pint of salsa and chips. No substitutions allowed.

Family Pack 3

$49.99

6 street tacos (avocado slices, queso fresco, cilantro, onions), 6 chicken flautas, 6 beef, chicken or cheese traditional enchiladas, rice, refried beans, guacamole, queso, salsa and chips. No substitutions allowed.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15821 Central Commerce Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Directions

Gallery
Rio Grande Tex Mex Restaurant - Pflugerville image

Map
