Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rio Jumbo Market

review star

No reviews yet

7322 Castor Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19152

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Coxinha de Frango com Catupiry
Acai 12 oz
Acai & Banana

Brazilian Appetizers

Coxinha de Frango com Catupiry

Coxinha de Frango com Catupiry

$4.00
Coxinha de Frango

Coxinha de Frango

$3.50
Empada de Frango

Empada de Frango

$3.50
Enroladinho de Salsicha

Enroladinho de Salsicha

$3.00Out of stock
Kibe

Kibe

$3.50

Esfirra de Carne

$3.25

Risole de Carne

$3.25
Espetinho de Frango com Queijo

Espetinho de Frango com Queijo

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Coxinha - 5 und

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Risole - 5 und

$4.00Out of stock

Acai

Acai 12 oz

Acai 12 oz

$8.00
Acai 16 oz

Acai 16 oz

$10.00
Acai 20 oz

Acai 20 oz

$12.00
Acai Bowl (24 oz)

Acai Bowl (24 oz)

$14.00

Smoothies

Acai & Banana

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00Out of stock

Banana

$6.00

Banana & Strawberry

$6.00Out of stock

Sodas

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12 oz

Canada Dry Ginger Ale 12 oz

$0.99
Coca Cola 12 oz

Coca Cola 12 oz

$0.99
Coca Cola Zero Sugar 12 oz

Coca Cola Zero Sugar 12 oz

$0.99
Diet Coca Cola 12 oz

Diet Coca Cola 12 oz

$0.99
Diet Guarana Antarctica 12 oz

Diet Guarana Antarctica 12 oz

$0.99
Diet Pepsi 12 oz

Diet Pepsi 12 oz

$0.99Out of stock
Fanta Orange 12 oz

Fanta Orange 12 oz

$0.99Out of stock
Guarana Antactica 12 oz

Guarana Antactica 12 oz

$0.99
Pepsi 12 oz

Pepsi 12 oz

$0.99
Sprite 12 oz

Sprite 12 oz

$0.99
Sunkist Orange 12 oz

Sunkist Orange 12 oz

$0.99
Guaraviton Acai 500 mL

Guaraviton Acai 500 mL

$3.50Out of stock
Guaraviton Ginseng 500 mL

Guaraviton Ginseng 500 mL

$3.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are Rio 📍Always here for you 👉🏻 Your everyday stop for fresh and original food!

Location

7322 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

El Balconcito- Castor Avenue - 7326 Castor Ave
orange starNo Reviews
7326 Castor Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152
View restaurantnext
Rio BBQ Factory
orange starNo Reviews
2311 COTTMAN AVENUE PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Nick's Roast Beef - Cottman Ave
orange star4.2 • 1,102
2210 Cottman Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Jordan Johnson Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
2100 St Vincent St Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
The Brazilian BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2422 Rhawn Street Philadelphia, PA 19152
View restaurantnext
On Charcoal
orange star4.2 • 277
6516 Castor Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston