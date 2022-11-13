Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Steakhouses
Barbeque

Rio BBQ Factory

review star

No reviews yet

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Meal
Acai Cup 12 oz
Mini Coxinha 5 un

Promos & Meals

Feijoada

Feijoada

$17.00
Appetizer Cup

Appetizer Cup

$10.00

8 mini appetizers with the sauce of your choice

Brazilian hot dog + 16 oz Soda

Brazilian hot dog + 16 oz Soda

$6.00Out of stock
Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.00

White rice, brown beans on the side, french fries and chicken parmegiana fillet.

BYO Meal

BYO Meal

$10.99

Rice and beans are included. Choose up to 2 sides to build your delicious meal! Additional charges will happen for extras.

House Salad w/ Chicken BBQ

House Salad w/ Chicken BBQ

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and a boiled egg. Plus a juicy chicken skewer.

Chicken and Vegetables

Chicken and Vegetables

$12.00

Mashed potatoes, steamed broccoli, cauliflower and carrots & chicken fillet.

Pizza pastel

Pizza pastel

$5.00

Cheese, ham & tomatoes.

Cheese pastel

Cheese pastel

$5.00
Beef pastel

Beef pastel

$5.00

Perfectly seasoned ground beef.

BBQ

The most famous barbecue in the world, right in front of you. Welcome to RIO BBQ Factory, and have a great barbecue experience.
BBQ Skewers Combo

BBQ Skewers Combo

$12.00

2 Brazilian BBQ sticks, with garlic bread, vinaigrette and brazilian farofa. 2 Espetinhos com pao de alho, mini vinagrete e mini farofa.

BYO Meal

BYO Meal

$10.99

Rice and beans are included. Choose up to 2 sides to build your delicious meal! Additional charges will happen for extras.

Brazilian Picanha (Sirloin Cap)

Brazilian Picanha (Sirloin Cap)

$7.00
Queso de Freir

Queso de Freir

$5.00
Chicken

Chicken

$5.00
Chicken with Cheese

Chicken with Cheese

$6.00
Brazilian Pork Sausage

Brazilian Pork Sausage

$5.00
Chicken with Bacon

Chicken with Bacon

$7.00

Burgers, Hot Dogs and Burritos

Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$9.99

Build your own delicious burger! Faca seu proprio hamburger delicioso!

Brazilian Hot Dog / Cachorro quente Brasileiro

Brazilian Hot Dog / Cachorro quente Brasileiro

$6.00Out of stock

Beef Franks cooked in tomato sauce, peas, corn and potato sticks in a 8" roll! Cachorro quente tradicional brasileiro!

American Hot Dog / Cachorro quente Americano

American Hot Dog / Cachorro quente Americano

$3.00Out of stock

Beef Franks in a 8" hot dog bun! Salsicha cozida em um pao de cachorro quente!

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$2.00

Beef Franks in a 5" hot dog bun! Salsicha cozida em um pao de cachorro quente!

Brazilian Sausage Sandwich

Brazilian Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Brazilian Sausage and Cheese in a delicious hoagie! Linguica fina Brasileira em um pao Hoagie!

Brazilian Cheesesteak

Brazilian Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped beef with cheddar cheese, green peppers and onions in a delicious Hoagie! Patinho fatiado com queijo cheddar e pimentoes e cebola em um pao Hoagie!

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich / Misto Quente com Ovo

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich / Misto Quente com Ovo

$4.49

Ham, Egg and Cheese melted in a Hoagie! Presunto, Ovo e queijo derretido em um pao Hoagie!

Brazilian Ham and Cheese Sandwich / Misto Quente

Brazilian Ham and Cheese Sandwich / Misto Quente

$3.99

Ham and Cheese melted in a Hoagie! Presunto e queijo derretido em um pao Hoagie!

Grill Cheese/ Queijo Quente

Grill Cheese/ Queijo Quente

$3.49

Delicious melted mozzarella cheese in a Hoagie! Mucarela derretida em um pao Hoagie!

Toasted Bread with butter / Pao na Chapa

Toasted Bread with butter / Pao na Chapa

$1.99
Rio Burger w/ fries

Rio Burger w/ fries

$11.99

Our Specialty Burger! 2 Picanha Burgers, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, egg, mozzarella cheese, bacon, onions, corn, potato sticks and our Garlic Mayo!

Bacon Cheeseburger w/ fries

Bacon Cheeseburger w/ fries

$9.99

1/3 lb patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce and tomatoes.

Rio Chicken w/ fries

Rio Chicken w/ fries

$8.99

Delicious chicken sandwich! With mozzarella cheese, corn, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles and potato sticks, all topped with our homemade sauce!

Cheeseburger w/ fries

Cheeseburger w/ fries

$6.99

1/3 Lb patty, cheedar cheese, pickles, ketchup and mustard.

Vegetarian Salad Burger w/ fries

Vegetarian Salad Burger w/ fries

$8.99

1/3 lb veggie patty, cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.

Plain Burger w/ fries

Plain Burger w/ fries

$5.99

1/3 lb Brazilian Picanha patty in a brioche bread.

Burrito

Burrito

$7.99

Acai, Juices, Smoothies and Drinks

The real and delicious Brazilian acai, with extras that make it even better
Acai Cup 12 oz

Acai Cup 12 oz

$8.00
Acai Cup 16 oz

Acai Cup 16 oz

$10.00
Acai Cup 20 oz

Acai Cup 20 oz

$12.00
Acai Bowl 24 oz

Acai Bowl 24 oz

$14.00
Fruit Juice (16 oz)

Fruit Juice (16 oz)

$6.00
Acai, strawberry & banana

Acai, strawberry & banana

$5.99Out of stock
Strawberry

Strawberry

$4.99Out of stock
Banana

Banana

$4.99
Strawberry w/ Banana

Strawberry w/ Banana

$4.99Out of stock

12 oz Pepsi

$1.49

16 oz Pepsi

$1.99

20 oz Pepsi

$2.49

12 oz Ginger Ale

$1.49

16 oz Ginger Ale

$1.99

20 oz Ginger Ale

$2.49

12 oz Orange Crush

$1.49

16 oz Orange Crush

$1.99

20 oz Orange Crush

$2.49

12 oz Pink Lemonade

$1.49

16 oz Pink Lemonade

$1.99

20 oz Pink Lemonade

$2.49

12 oz Diet Pepsi

$1.49

16 oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49

12 oz Lemon Tea

$1.49

16 oz Lemon Tea

$1.99

20 oz Lemon Tea

$2.49

All Day Snacks

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

Ham, Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.50
Brazilian Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Brazilian Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.50
Toasted Bread with butter

Toasted Bread with butter

$2.00
Omelete

Omelete

$6.00
Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled Eggs

$2.50

4 delicious scrambled eggs! 4 ovos mexidos na chapa!

Sides & Sauces

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Yucca Fries

Yucca Fries

$4.00
Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$4.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.00
Garlic Mayo

Garlic Mayo

$0.50
Vinaigrette Sauce

Vinaigrette Sauce

$1.00
Rose Sauce

Rose Sauce

$0.50
Barbecue Sauce

Barbecue Sauce

$0.50
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.50
House Mayo

House Mayo

$0.50

A delicious homemade mayo with parsley & chive!

White Rice

White Rice

$5.00

In a 7" container!

House Salad

House Salad

$2.50
Black Beans

Black Beans

$5.00
Brown Beans

Brown Beans

$5.00
Mashed Potato

Mashed Potato

$6.00
Brazilian Farofa

Brazilian Farofa

$1.00

Soda Cans

Coke Regular Can 12 oz

Coke Regular Can 12 oz

$1.99

Coke Zero Sugar Can 12 oz

$1.99
Diet Coke Can 12 oz

Diet Coke Can 12 oz

$1.99
Diet Guarana Antarctica 11.83 oz

Diet Guarana Antarctica 11.83 oz

$3.99
Diet Pepsi Can 12 oz

Diet Pepsi Can 12 oz

$1.99
Fanta Can 12 oz

Fanta Can 12 oz

$1.99

Guarana Antarctica 11.83 oz

$3.99
Pepsi Can 12 oz

Pepsi Can 12 oz

$1.99
Sprite Can 12 oz

Sprite Can 12 oz

$1.99

Soda Bottles

Coke Bottle 16.9 oz

$2.99

Coke Zero Sugar Bottle 16.9oz

$2.99Out of stock

Diet Coke Bottle 16.9 oz

$2.99

Diet Pepsi Bottle 20 oz

$2.99

Guarana Antarctica Bottle 20.29 oz

$4.99Out of stock

Pepsi Bottle 20 oz

$2.99

Schweppes Ginger Ale 20 oz

$2.99Out of stock

Sprite Bottle 16.9 oz

$2.99

Sunkist Berry Lemonade Bottle 20 oz

$2.99Out of stock

Sunkist Orange Bottle 20 oz

$2.99

Sunkist Strawberry Lemonade Bottle 20 oz

$2.99Out of stock

Sodas 2 Liters

Diet Coke 2 Liter Bottle

$3.99Out of stock

Coca Cola 2L

$4.99

Sprite 2L

$3.99

Guarana Antarctica 2L

$6.00

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.99

Savory

Appetizer Cup

Appetizer Cup

$10.00

8 mini appetizers with the sauce of your choice

Coxinha com Catupiry

$4.00Out of stock

Coxinha De Frango

$4.00

Empada de Frango

$3.00Out of stock
Kibe

Kibe

$4.00

Enroladinho de Salsicha

$3.00

Mini Coxinha 5 un

$4.00

Mini Risole 5 un

$4.00Out of stock

Pao de Queijo 5 un

$4.00
Cheese pastel

Cheese pastel

$5.00
Beef pastel

Beef pastel

$5.00

Perfectly seasoned ground beef.

Pizza pastel

Pizza pastel

$5.00

Cheese, ham & tomatoes.

Desserts

Pudim

$5.00

Brigadeiro (5 und)

$4.00

Palha Italiana (3 und)

$2.99

Tres Leches Cake

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.00

Passion Fruit Mousse

$4.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We are Rio 📍Always here for you 👉🏻 Your everyday stop for fresh and original food!

Website

Location

2311 COTTMAN AVENUE, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19149

Directions

Gallery
Rio BBQ Factory image
Rio BBQ Factory image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Taste of Brazil - Philadelphia PA
orange star4.3 • 1,483
6222 Bustleton Ave Philadelphia, PA 19149
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse - 7500 State Rd
orange star4.8 • 1,909
7500 State Rd Philadelphia, PA 19136
View restaurantnext
The Better Box LLC - Frankford Ave - NORTHEAST LOCATION
orange star4.3 • 1,191
8601 Frankford ave Philadelphia, PA 19136
View restaurantnext
West Ave Grille
orange starNo Reviews
718 West Ave Grille Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Tin Can Bar
orange star4.7 • 231
2537 E. Somerset St. Philadelphia, PA 19134
View restaurantnext
The Better Box LLC - CHELTENHAM SHOPRITE LOCATION
orange starNo Reviews
2471 W Cheltenham Ave Suite A Wyncote, PA 19095
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in PHILADELPHIA

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near PHILADELPHIA
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston