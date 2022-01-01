Rio Tequila Cantina 37 Bow Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Rio, is a modern Mexican cantina rooted in traditional slow cooked flavors with extensive tequila and festive cocktail selections. Indoor and outdoor waterfront seating finish the experience.
Location
37 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
4.6 • 1,082
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Portsmouth
Roundabout Diner and Lounge
4.6 • 1,802
580 Portsmouth Traffic Cir Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
Bennett's Sandwich Shop - Portsmouth, NH
4.7 • 1,126
41 Congress Street Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant
More near Portsmouth