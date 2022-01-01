Main picView gallery

Rio Tequila Cantina 37 Bow Street

37 Bow Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

Popular Items

Rice Bowl
Chips and Salsa
Short Rib Tacos

Appetizers

Queso Dip

$10.00

roasted poblano, crispy chorizo, scallions and tortillas

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Salsa rojo, and tortillas

Nachos

$17.00

Black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeno, cord and cheddar

Lobster Ceviche

$22.00

Calamari Frito

$13.00

Tempura local calamari, adobo, chili lime, and crema

Guacamole

$10.00

Avocado, onion, jalapeno and pomegrante

Extra chips

Salads

arugula, shaved red onions, fresh strawberries, papitas, marinated queso blanco & tomatillos, dressed with verde vinaigrette

Street Corn Salad

$12.00

Grilled corn, picled red onion, jalapeno, black beans, avocado, cotija, greens with habanero lime vinaigrette.

Mango Avocado

$12.00

Lobster, greens, mango, tossed in cilantro rlime crema.

Strawberry Tomatillo

$13.00

Brussels sprouts, red cabbage, pomegrante seeds, and cotija tossed in a cilantro lime dressing

Tacos

Marinated in cilantro, lime, tequila, and roasted garlic, served with slaw, tomatillo relish and cotija

Carnitas Tacos

$16.00

Braised pork, pickled jalapeno, onion, slaw, salsa verde crema

Pollo Tacos

$14.00

Serrano chicken, radish, slaw, cotija, salsa verde, and crema

Street Corn Tacos

$12.00

Grilled corn, avocado, black beans, pickled red onion, cotija, adobe, and crema

Chili Lime Shrimp

$15.00

Shrimp frito tossed chili lime emulsion, with avocado, cotija, crema and slaw

Lobster Tacos

$24.00

Fresh M.E. lobster, adobo butter, red cabbage, mango, grilled corn, crema, and poblano puree. Mkt Price

Short Rib Tacos

$16.00

Braised beef, pickled red onion, cotija, salsa rojo, crema

Haddock

$16.00

Marinated in cilantro, lime tequila and roasted garlic, served with slaw, tomatillo relish, and cotija

Bowls

rice, black beans, grilled corn, avocado, pickled vegetables, pico de gallo, crema ( add a protein for additional $$)

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Rice, black beans, grilled cord, avocado, pickled vegetables, pico de gallo and crema

Entrada

Chili Lime Salmon

$26.00

Grilled salmon, sweet potato chorizo hash, with tomato, corn, black bean, and poblano puree

Steak Coulotte

$29.00

Seared steak, chipotle potatoes, corn, onion, tomatoes and poblano puree

Pan Seared Scallops

$28.00

Seared scallops, jalapeno, polenta cake, poblano marinated brussels sprouts, crema

Asado de Pollo

$20.00Out of stock

Citrus marinated chicken, roasted squash, queso, corn, black beans, tomatoes, and cilantro

Stuffed Poblano

$18.00

Roasted poblanos, stuffed with rice, beans, corn, cauliflower, queso, and adobo sauce

Dessert

Churros

$10.00

Cinnamon, sugar, Ibarra chocolate

Kids Meal

KIDS Chicken Taco

$10.00

KIDS Quesadilla

$9.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Mac n Cheese

$10.00

KIDS hot dog

$10.00

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Side of our spanish rice

Beans

$3.00

Black beans

Rice and Beans

$6.00

Side of our rice and beans

Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Fresh Guac

$3.00

Side Sour Cream

Side Tortilla (1)

$1.00

Side Street Corn

$5.00

NA Bottled

Mexican Coka Cola

$5.00

Jarritos

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00Out of stock

Clothing

T shirt

$17.00

Long Sleeve

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$37.00

Hat

$23.00

RIO Logo Pint Glass

$5.00

Employee Sweatshirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Rio, is a modern Mexican cantina rooted in traditional slow cooked flavors with extensive tequila and festive cocktail selections. Indoor and outdoor waterfront seating finish the experience.

Location

37 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801

Directions

