Rios Brazilian Steakhouse
No reviews yet
127 S Broad St
Nazareth, PA 18064
Popular Items
BBQ Mixed Plate
BBQ Mixed Plate (NO PORK)
Pescatarian Plate
Cocktail
Beer
Corona Extra - 6 pack
Corona Extra - 6 pack
Palma Louca - 6 pack (Lager Light - Brazil)
Palma Louca - 6 pack (Lager Light - Brazil)
Xingu Gold - 6 pack (Lager - Brazil)
Xingu Gold - 6 pack (Lager - Brazil)
Xingu Black - 6 pack (Larger Dark - Brazil)
Xingu Black - 6 pack (Larger Dark - Brazil)
Blue Moon - 6 pack
Blue Moon - 6 pack
Coors Light - 6 pack
Coors Light - 6 pack
Guinness Stouts & Porters - 6 pack
Guinness Stouts & Porters - 6 pack
Heineken - 6 pack
Heineken - 6 pack
Michelob Ultra Light - 6 pack
Michelob Ultra Light - 6 pack
Miller Lite - 6 pack
Miller Lite - 6 pack
Stella Artois - 6 pack
Stella Artois - 6 pack
Yuengling Lager - 6 pack
Yuengling Lager - 6 pack
Extra Meats from The Grill
Picanha (Steak)
16 Oz of Picanha is a cut of beef from Brazil. It is the premium part of the Top Sirloin. We seasoned with Brazilian Sea Salt before grilled it in our wood charcoal grill. You will love it!
Garlic Steak (Picanha)
16 Oz of Picanha is a cut of beef from Brazil. It is the premium part of the Top Sirloin. We marinated in Garlic and Brazilian Sea Salt before grilled it in our wood charcoal grill. You will love it!
Pineapple
16 Oz of Delicious Grilled Pineapple with Cinnamon
Pork Ribs
16 Oz of our delicious Pork Ribs seasoned with sea salt and rosemary!
Regular Pork Sausage
16 Oz of our delicious Brazilian Pork Sausage
Spicy Sausage
16 Oz of our Homemade Brazilian Spicy Sausage is made with Pork Shoulder, Malagueta Pepper, marinated in our secret sauce and grilled on wood charcoal.
Skirt Steak
16 Oz of our delicious wood charcoal grilled Skirt Steak! One of ours customers favorite meat, now available for Take-Out
Chicken Hearts
1 Full Skewer of Chicken Hearts seasoned with sea salt and grilled on wood charcoal.
Chicken Legs
Enjoy 16 Oz of our delicious chicken legs marinated on beer for two days before comes to the grill.
Lamb
Enjoy 16 Oz of our New Zealand Lamb seasoned with sea salt and rosemary, is a great option for specific diet such as Halal and others.
Ribeye
16 Oz of Ribeye
NY Strip Steak
16 Oz of NY Strip Steak
Turkey Wrapped in Bacon
16 Oz of one of our clients favorite meat! A delicious Turkey Wrapped in Bacon
Pork Shoulder
Filet Mignon
Top Sirloin
Extra Sides
Beans (NO MEAT)
Black Beans (Feijoada)
This product is sold FROZEN. 32 Oz of our traditional Brazilian dish called Feijoada (Black Beans), steamed with pork and steak.
Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo)
Cheese Bread is one more delicious Brazilian appetizer! The order comes with 5 cheese breads.
Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries
Available for Kids! Plenty of French Fries and two delicious chicken fingers.
Chicken Salad
1.5 lb of Chicken Salad or Salpicao is a Traditional Brazilian Dish that our customers love. Our recipe is from Edson's grandmother.
French Fries
Fried Bananas
Our Breaded Fried Banana is fresh and delicious.
Fried Yucca (Cassava/Mandioca)
Cassava is a calorie-rich vegetable that contains plenty of carbohydrate and key vitamins and minerals. Cassava is a good source of vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin.
Green Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Potato Salad
Rice
Medium Beans
Vinaigrette
Beverage
Guarana - Can 11.83 FL OZ
Made from a fruit from the Amazon Rainforest, Guaraná Antarctica is a typically Brazilian soft drink with a unique flavor. Refreshing and full of energy, it is unlike anything you have ever tried before. The taste every Brazilian loves is ready for the world. Ingredients: Carbonated water, sugar, guarana extract, citric acid acidulant, preservatives: sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate, flavoring and caramel color IV. Gluten-free.
Coca Cola 12 FL Oz - Cup
Ginger Ale 12 FL Oz - Cup
Sprite 12 FL Oz - Cup
Lemonade 12 FL Oz - Cup
Raspberry Ice Tea 12 FL Oz - Cup
Unsweetened Ice Tea 12 FL Oz - Cup
Desserts
Brazilian Flan (Slice)
Flan is a very popular dessert in Brazil. ... Although every family has its recipe – and swears by it – they all revolve around the same 3 (or 4) ingredients: eggs, sweet condensed milk and milk. Oh, and sugar and water for the caramel sauce. That's it!
Full Brazilian Flan (8 slices)
You can also have the full flan for your whole family.
Açaí Bowl
Premium Açaí Bowl from Amazon Rain Forest in Brazil. Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, High Antioxidants.
Dulce de Leche
22.9 Oz of Dulce de Leche or Milk Caramel, made in Brazil, following a family recipe from Reserva de Minas!
Cheesecake
NY Style plain cheesecake is a great dessert to pair with your meal.
Tiramisu
Tres Leches
Rios SuperMarket
Brazilian Coffee Cabloco (Roast and Ground 17.60oz)
Café Caboclo is a Brazilian medium roasted, ground coffee and gluten free. A traditional coffee from Brazil, Caboclo has been enjoyed since the 1930's. Imported from Brazil.
Dulce de Leche
22.9 Oz of Dulce de Leche or Milk Caramel, made in Brazil, following a family recipe from Reserva de Minas!
Rios Sea Salt
One Plain Sea Salt. One Seasoned Sea Salt.
Cheese Bread (frozen) 14.11 oz
Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate 16.8 fl oz
Guava Juice Concentrate 16.8 fl oz
Hot Pepper (malagueta) 4.23 oz
Hot Pepper (mild) 10.58 oz
Brazilian Chocolate Nestle (14- pieces)
Brazilian Guarana 12 pk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Rios Brazilian Steakhouse in Nazareth, PA, is a great experience in fine dining. The restaurant is an authentic taste of Southern Brazil “Churrascaria” or steakhouse.
127 S Broad St, Nazareth, PA 18064