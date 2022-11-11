Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Latin American

Rios Brazilian Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

127 S Broad St

Nazareth, PA 18064

Order Again

Popular Items

BBQ Mixed Plate
BBQ Mixed Plate (NO PORK)
Rice

BBQ Mixed Plate

BBQ Mixed Plate

BBQ Mixed Plate

$29.00

(Serve Two) -16 Oz of mixed meats: Picanha, Sirloin, Sausage & Chicken -Rice or Mashed Potatoes -Grilled Pineapple -Green Salad

BBQ Mixed Plate (NO PORK)

(Serve Two) -16 Oz of mixed meats: Picanha, Sirloin, Sausage, & Chicken - Rice or Mashed Potatoes - Grilled pineapple - Green Salad
BBQ Mixed Plate (NO PORK)

BBQ Mixed Plate (NO PORK)

$31.00

(Serve Two) -16 Oz of mixed meats: Picanha, Sirloin & Chicken - Rice or Mashed Potato -Grilled Pineapple -Green Salad

Pescatarian Plate

Made for pescatarians, our Wood Charcoal Grilled Salmon serve 1 person. It is delicious and juicy. The plate comes with one Salmon and you pick Rice or Mashed Potatoes.
Salmon Plate

Salmon Plate

$27.95Out of stock

Made for pescatarians, our Wood Charcoal Grilled Salmon serve 1 person. It is delicious and juicy. The plate comes with one Salmon and you pick Rice or Mashed Potatoes.

Cocktail

Under the PA guidelines, customers are permitted to order 64-ounces of mixed drinks per transaction in sealed containers for off-premise consumption.
Caipirinha

Caipirinha

$10.00

Caipirinha is Brazil's national cocktail, made with cachaça, sugar, and lime. Cachaça, is Brazil's most common distilled alcoholic beverage.

Sangria - To-Go

Sangria - To-Go

$10.00

Rios Sangria is one of our customers favorite cocktails. Flavor: Apple, Peach, Black Raspberry.

Beer

Now you can buy 6 packs of beers per order. You aren't allowed to order more than 6 beers.
Corona Extra - 6 pack

Corona Extra - 6 pack

$14.99

Corona Extra - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Palma Louca - 6 pack (Lager Light - Brazil)

Palma Louca - 6 pack (Lager Light - Brazil)

$14.99Out of stock

Palma Louca - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Xingu Gold - 6 pack (Lager - Brazil)

Xingu Gold - 6 pack (Lager - Brazil)

$19.99

Xingu Gold - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Xingu Black - 6 pack (Larger Dark - Brazil)

Xingu Black - 6 pack (Larger Dark - Brazil)

$19.99

Xingu Black - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Blue Moon - 6 pack

Blue Moon - 6 pack

$15.99

Blue Moon - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Coors Light - 6 pack

Coors Light - 6 pack

$14.99

Coors Light - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Guinness Stouts & Porters - 6 pack

Guinness Stouts & Porters - 6 pack

$19.99

Guinness - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Heineken - 6 pack

Heineken - 6 pack

$14.99

Heineken - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Michelob Ultra Light - 6 pack

Michelob Ultra Light - 6 pack

$14.99

Michelob Ultra Light - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Miller Lite - 6 pack

Miller Lite - 6 pack

$14.99

Miller Lite - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Stella Artois - 6 pack

Stella Artois - 6 pack

$16.99

Stella Artois - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Yuengling Lager - 6 pack

Yuengling Lager - 6 pack

$14.99

Yuengling Lager - 6 pack You are allowed to order just one 6 pack in each order.

Extra Meats from The Grill

Rios also offer some of our delicious grilled meats per pound: Picanha, Picanha in Garlic & Spicy Sausage. *Sides are not included when you order just meats per pound.
Picanha (Steak)

Picanha (Steak)

$24.00

16 Oz of Picanha is a cut of beef from Brazil. It is the premium part of the Top Sirloin. We seasoned with Brazilian Sea Salt before grilled it in our wood charcoal grill. You will love it!

Garlic Steak (Picanha)

Garlic Steak (Picanha)

$24.00

16 Oz of Picanha is a cut of beef from Brazil. It is the premium part of the Top Sirloin. We marinated in Garlic and Brazilian Sea Salt before grilled it in our wood charcoal grill. You will love it!

Pineapple

Pineapple

$8.00

16 Oz of Delicious Grilled Pineapple with Cinnamon

Pork Ribs

Pork Ribs

$22.00

16 Oz of our delicious Pork Ribs seasoned with sea salt and rosemary!

Regular Pork Sausage

Regular Pork Sausage

$15.00

16 Oz of our delicious Brazilian Pork Sausage

Spicy Sausage

Spicy Sausage

$15.00

16 Oz of our Homemade Brazilian Spicy Sausage is made with Pork Shoulder, Malagueta Pepper, marinated in our secret sauce and grilled on wood charcoal.

Skirt Steak

Skirt Steak

$25.00

16 Oz of our delicious wood charcoal grilled Skirt Steak! One of ours customers favorite meat, now available for Take-Out

Chicken Hearts

Chicken Hearts

$15.00

1 Full Skewer of Chicken Hearts seasoned with sea salt and grilled on wood charcoal.

Chicken Legs

Chicken Legs

$16.00

Enjoy 16 Oz of our delicious chicken legs marinated on beer for two days before comes to the grill.

Lamb

Lamb

$25.00

Enjoy 16 Oz of our New Zealand Lamb seasoned with sea salt and rosemary, is a great option for specific diet such as Halal and others.

Ribeye

$25.00

16 Oz of Ribeye

NY Strip Steak

NY Strip Steak

$23.00

16 Oz of NY Strip Steak

Turkey Wrapped in Bacon

Turkey Wrapped in Bacon

$19.00

16 Oz of one of our clients favorite meat! A delicious Turkey Wrapped in Bacon

Pork Shoulder

$15.00

Filet Mignon

$35.00Out of stock

Top Sirloin

$19.00

Extra Sides

Beans (NO MEAT)

$9.95
Black Beans (Feijoada)

Black Beans (Feijoada)

$9.95

This product is sold FROZEN. 32 Oz of our traditional Brazilian dish called Feijoada (Black Beans), steamed with pork and steak.

Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo)

Cheese Bread (Pão de Queijo)

$7.00

Cheese Bread is one more delicious Brazilian appetizer! The order comes with 5 cheese breads.

Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

Chicken Fingers w/ French Fries

$9.95

Available for Kids! Plenty of French Fries and two delicious chicken fingers.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.95

1.5 lb of Chicken Salad or Salpicao is a Traditional Brazilian Dish that our customers love. Our recipe is from Edson's grandmother.

French Fries

$7.00
Fried Bananas

Fried Bananas

$7.00

Our Breaded Fried Banana is fresh and delicious.

Fried Yucca (Cassava/Mandioca)

Fried Yucca (Cassava/Mandioca)

$6.00

Cassava is a calorie-rich vegetable that contains plenty of carbohydrate and key vitamins and minerals. Cassava is a good source of vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, and niacin.

Green Salad

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Potato Salad

$7.95

Rice

$7.00

Medium Beans

$5.00

Vinaigrette

$4.50

Beverage

Guaraná Antarctica is a guaraná-flavoured soft drink, originating in the Amazon, the Brazilian Rain Forest. Guaraná is the Brazilian favorite and top seller soda.
Guarana - Can 11.83 FL OZ

Guarana - Can 11.83 FL OZ

$4.75

Made from a fruit from the Amazon Rainforest, Guaraná Antarctica is a typically Brazilian soft drink with a unique flavor. Refreshing and full of energy, it is unlike anything you have ever tried before. The taste every Brazilian loves is ready for the world. Ingredients: Carbonated water, sugar, guarana extract, citric acid acidulant, preservatives: sodium benzoate and potassium sorbate, flavoring and caramel color IV. Gluten-free.

Coca Cola 12 FL Oz - Cup

Coca Cola 12 FL Oz - Cup

$2.50
Ginger Ale 12 FL Oz - Cup

Ginger Ale 12 FL Oz - Cup

$2.50
Sprite 12 FL Oz - Cup

Sprite 12 FL Oz - Cup

$2.50
Lemonade 12 FL Oz - Cup

Lemonade 12 FL Oz - Cup

$2.50
Raspberry Ice Tea 12 FL Oz - Cup

Raspberry Ice Tea 12 FL Oz - Cup

$2.50
Unsweetened Ice Tea 12 FL Oz - Cup

Unsweetened Ice Tea 12 FL Oz - Cup

$2.50

Desserts

This dessert has so many different names (flan, pudim, custard, crème caramel, quesillo) depending on the country, but all recipes are similar. This is the Brazilian classic version and it is a little sweeter than the other ones.
Brazilian Flan (Slice)

Brazilian Flan (Slice)

$7.00

Flan is a very popular dessert in Brazil. ... Although every family has its recipe – and swears by it – they all revolve around the same 3 (or 4) ingredients: eggs, sweet condensed milk and milk. Oh, and sugar and water for the caramel sauce. That's it!

Full Brazilian Flan (8 slices)

Full Brazilian Flan (8 slices)

$30.00

You can also have the full flan for your whole family.

Açaí Bowl

Açaí Bowl

$9.95Out of stock

Premium Açaí Bowl from Amazon Rain Forest in Brazil. Dairy Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, High Antioxidants.

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$8.95Out of stock

22.9 Oz of Dulce de Leche or Milk Caramel, made in Brazil, following a family recipe from Reserva de Minas!

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.00

NY Style plain cheesecake is a great dessert to pair with your meal.

Tiramisu

$8.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Rios SuperMarket

Now you can order your favorite BBQ and do your supermarket, all in one place. We selected the freshest fruits, vegetables, salads and the loved Brazilian products.
Brazilian Coffee Cabloco (Roast and Ground 17.60oz)

Brazilian Coffee Cabloco (Roast and Ground 17.60oz)

$6.95

Café Caboclo is a Brazilian medium roasted, ground coffee and gluten free. A traditional coffee from Brazil, Caboclo has been enjoyed since the 1930's. Imported from Brazil.

Dulce de Leche

Dulce de Leche

$8.95Out of stock

22.9 Oz of Dulce de Leche or Milk Caramel, made in Brazil, following a family recipe from Reserva de Minas!

Rios Sea Salt

$2.95

One Plain Sea Salt. One Seasoned Sea Salt.

Cheese Bread (frozen) 14.11 oz

$9.95

Passion Fruit Juice Concentrate 16.8 fl oz

$5.95

Guava Juice Concentrate 16.8 fl oz

$4.95

Hot Pepper (malagueta) 4.23 oz

$4.95

Hot Pepper (mild) 10.58 oz

$4.95

Brazilian Chocolate Nestle (14- pieces)

$5.95Out of stock

Brazilian Guarana 12 pk

$15.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Rios Brazilian Steakhouse in Nazareth, PA, is a great experience in fine dining. The restaurant is an authentic taste of Southern Brazil “Churrascaria” or steakhouse.

Location

127 S Broad St, Nazareth, PA 18064

