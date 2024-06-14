This restaurant does not have any images
Rio Tap & Grill 76 Bonnechere St West
76 Bonnechere St West
Eganville, CN K0J 1T0
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Starters
- Philly Beef Rolls
Crispy wonton filled with shaved beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Served with sweet chili dipping sauce.$13.49
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
Creamy dip served with crispy fried pita chips for dipping.$16.99
- Calamari
Hand tossed and lightly fried, topped with lemon, and served with chipotle aioli$18.49
- Rio's Taco's
2 soft shell tacos, filled with crispy greens, Pico de Gallo, and finished with lime crema & charred mango. Choice of blackened haddock or chicken$16.99
- Sweet Chili Chicken Bites
Crispy chicken bites tossed with sweet chili sauce and topped with charred mango$14.99
- Onion Rings$9.99
- Rio's Nacho's
Rio's famous chips, layered with shredded cheese, Pico de Gallo, and olives. Served with sour creme$22.49
- Shrimp Cocktail
5 jumbo shrimp with cocktail sauce for dipping$19.99
- Sweet Potato Fries
Criss cross fries with chipotle sauce for dipping$10.99
Soup & Salads
- House Chowder
Our famous chowder with a medley of seafood served with garlic bread
- Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine, tomato, onions, cucumber, Kalamata olives and feta cheese tossed with Greek dressing served with grilled pita bread.
- Steak & Caesar
12oz bone-in N.Y Striploin served with Caesar salad and garlic bread$36.99
- Blackened Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad
Blackened chicken breast, heritage blend greens, Pico de Gallo, goat cheese and mango vinaigrette.$24.95
- Garden Salad
Heritage blend greens tossed with tomato, cucumbers, onion. Topped with our house dressing.
- Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine, creamy Caesar dressing, bacon, parmesan, lemon wedge and croutons.
Wings & Things
- Chicken Fingers with Fries & Coleslaw
Served with plum sauce or one dipping sauce. Toss them and sauce them!$18.49
- Chicken Wings
Served with plum sauce or one dipping sauce. Toss them and sauce them!$16.99
- Fish n Chips
Hand battered with fries and slaw. Served with tartar sauce and lemon wedge$16.99
- Rio's Chubby Chicken
2pc crispy chicken served with fries, slaw and garlic bread$17.99
- Basic Poutine
Fries, Quebec cheese curds and house gravy$13.99
- Crispy Poutine
Fries, crispy chicken, Quebec cheese curds and house gravy.$16.99
Pizza
Signatures
- Cauliflower Risotto
Creamy cauliflower mushroom, spinach, onion, sundried tomatoes parmesan, risotto finished with truffle oil. Add chicken or shrimp +$9.99 Add salmon filet +$14.99$19.49
- Blackened Salmon
Cajun crusted pan seared salmon filet topped with Pico de Gallo and served over rice.$32.49
- Schnitzel
Hand breaded pork or chicken schnitzel smothered in our house savory mushroom sauce served over mashed potato and vegetables.$24.49
- Chicken Parm
Hand breaded chicken breast resting on top of tomato pesto cream, served with Parpadelle noodles and garlic bread. Add garlic bread with cheese +$3.00$27.49
- Rigatoni
Mix of beef and pork in a tomato ragu sauce tossed in rigatoni noodles. Served with garlic bread. Add garlic bread with cheese +$3.00$23.49
- Pappardelle
Sauteed chicken in our house savory mushroom cream tossed with pappardelle noodles and finished with parmesan and served with garlic bread Add garlic bread with cheese +$3.00$26.49
- Classic NY
12oz N.Y. bone-in striploin served with mashed potato and vegetables.$38.99
- NY & Fries
12oz N.Y. Bone-in striploin served with fries and slaw.$36.99
- Loaded NY
12oz N.Y. Bone-in striploin smothered with mushrooms, onions and peppers. Served with mashed potato and vegetables.$44.99
Smash Burgers
- Rio Signature
House sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon and ketchup.$20.49
- Cuban Burg
Pulled pork, ham and Swiss cheese. Topped with mustard and pickle.$20.49
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Sauteed mushroom and Swiss cheese with garlic aioli.$19.49
- Plain Joe
Double smash burger and that’s all! Add cheese or bacon +$1.50$17.99
- BCB
Cheddar cheese, bacon and BBQ sauce.$19.99
- Cali Veg
Garden patty, romaine lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Tzatziki.$18.49
- Big Sea
Crispy haddock, tartar sauce and Slaw.$18.49
- Chipotle Burg
Crispy chicken and chipotle sauce. Add cheese or bacon +$1.50$19.99
HandHelds
- Chicken Club
Piled high on our signature bun. Grilled or crispy chicken, tomato, lettuce and bacon. Topped with garlic aioli. Add cheese +$1.50$19.99
- Cuban Sand
Slow roasted pork layered with ham and Swiss cheese. Topped with mustard and pickle.$20.49
- Beef Dip
Slow roasted and thinly shaved beef finished with horseradish aioli, cheddar and served with au jus for dipping. Add mushrooms and Swiss cheese +$3.00 Add sauteed onions, peppers and cheddar +$3.49$20.49
- Villager
Greek island favourite! Your choice of marinated chicken or gyro meat smothered with tzatziki, tomato, onion, lettuce and crispy fries in grilled pita bread.$18.99
Sides
Sauces
Chubby TO
Dessert
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
76 Bonnechere St West, Eganville, CN K0J 1T0