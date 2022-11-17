Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia Columbia,SC

  • Home
Popular Items

Grilled Pineapple
Lamb Chops
Dozen Cheese Bread

Brazilian Feasts

FAMILY PLATTER FOR ONE

FAMILY PLATTER FOR ONE

$28.95

FAMILY PLATTER FOR TWO

$52.95

FAMILY PLATTER FOR FOUR

$89.95

Meats (A La Cart)

Barbequed Pork Rib

$12.00

Slow roasted pork ribs served with BBQ sauce.

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$8.00

A pork and beef mixture, mildly spicy and full of flavor.

Chicken Wrapped in Bacon

Chicken Wrapped in Bacon

$12.00

Tender chicken breast wrapped in bacon.

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$18.00

Most tender cut of beef.

Filet Wrapped in Bacon

Filet Wrapped in Bacon

$17.00

Most tender cut of beef wrapped in bacon.

Flank Steak

Flank Steak

$18.00

Bottom sirloin.

Garlic Sirloin

Garlic Sirloin

$11.00

Top sirloin with garlic seasoning.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$23.00

Marinated with lemon and pepper seasoned salt.

Leg of Lamb

Leg of Lamb

$18.00

Grass fed, marinated overnight with lemon juice and fresh herbs.

Parmesan Pork Loin

Parmesan Pork Loin

$11.00

Pork loin marinated and dusted with Parmesan cheese.

Picanha / Top Sirloin

Picanha / Top Sirloin

$16.00

Top sirloin.

Beef Ribs

$19.95

Salmon

$16.00
Grill Chicken Leg

Grill Chicken Leg

$10.00
BBQ Boneless Chicken Thighs

BBQ Boneless Chicken Thighs

$12.00

Sides

Black Beans

Black Beans

$8.00

Black beans cooked with garlic and seasonings.

Broccoli Salad

Broccoli Salad

$7.00

Broccoli glazed with mayo, honey, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, and topped with crispy bacon.

Cesar Salad

Cesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Grana Padano Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$7.00

Crisp cucumbers, red onion, lemon juice, cherry tomatoes, and seasoned salt.

Dozen Cheese Bread

Dozen Cheese Bread

$8.00

Brazilian yucca cheese bread.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$7.00

A bed of kale tossed in a champagne vinaigrette with sweet potatoes, sun flower seeds, and dried cranberries.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Creamy mashed potatoes made with garlic butter.

Grilled Pineapple

Grilled Pineapple

$6.00

Fire-roasted pineapple coated in a blend of cinnamon and sugar.

Plantains

Plantains

$7.00

Plantains covered in cinnamon and sugar and fried.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$7.00

Yukon potatoes, mayonnaise, carrots, and sweet peas.

Rice

Rice

$7.00

White Rice.

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$9.00
Alfredo Pasta

Alfredo Pasta

$7.00

Beverages

Aqua Panna Water

Aqua Panna Water

$5.25

Aqua Panna, 750 ml glass bottle.

Coca-Cola Classic Mexico Glass Bottle - 12oz

Coca-Cola Classic Mexico Glass Bottle - 12oz

$3.50

Mexican coke, 335 ml glass bottle.

Guarana

Guarana

$3.50

Guaraná Antarctica is a Brazilian soft drink with a unique flavor made from a fruit from the Amazon Rainforest, 12 fl oz Can.

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.25

Sparkling water, 750 ml glass bottle.

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

A refreshing tart custard atop a graham cracker crust with lime juice laced whipped cream.

Lemoncello Cake

Lemoncello Cake

$9.00

A fluffy yellow cake infused with lemon mousse for a refreshing limoncello taste. Topped with creamy white chocolate frosting and white chocolate flakes.

New York Cheesecake

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Vanilla cheesecake with graham cracker crust topped with strawberry or caramel sauce, or served plain.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

A creamy Pumpkin flavored cheesecake with a delicious graham cracker crust.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$9.00
TRES LECHES

TRES LECHES

$10.50
CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$10.00
CHOCOLATE TWO LAYER CAKE

CHOCOLATE TWO LAYER CAKE

$11.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia, SC 29212

Directions

Gallery
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia image

