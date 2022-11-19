Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ripple Cafe

1906 Dorchester Ave

Dorchester, MA 02124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Iced Latte
Latte

Coffee & Espresso Vibez

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of our espresso.

Single Shot Of Espresso

$1.55
Hot Coffee (Drip)

Hot Coffee (Drip)

Iced Coffee (Drip)

Iced Coffee (Drip)

Latte

Latte

Double shot espresso & steamed milk.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

Double shot espresso & steamed milk. Served over Ice.

Americano

Americano

Espresso & hot water.

Iced Americano

Iced Americano

Espresso & ice water.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Double shot espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk.

Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$4.00

Double shot espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk. Served over Ice

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

Double shot espresso, steamed milk, topped with foam.

Flat White

$3.50

Cortado

$3.50

Cup of milk

$1.50

Cup Of Water

$0.25

Box Of Joe

$28.50

Box Of Hot Chocolate

$25.00Out of stock

Hot & Iced Tea Vibez

Ice teas

Out of stock

Hot teas

Tea Latte

Specialty Vibez

Hot Chai Tea Latte

Hot Chai Tea Latte

Organic Chai, with regular or alternative milk.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Organic Chai, with regular or alternative milk. Served over Ice.

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

Organic Matcha green tea (caffeinated), with choice of milk.

Iced Matcha Latte

Limeade

Limeade

Freshly squeezed lime juice, with organic agave.

Fresca

Fresca

Strawberry and pineapple infused drink made with limeade!

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

Iced coffee, milk, heavy cream, sugar, with caramel.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

Iced coffee, milk, sugar, with chocolate.

Hot Chocolate

White Chocolate Frappe

$5.75

Smoothies Vibez

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberries, bananas, organic agave and almond milk blended.

Bliss Smoothie

Bliss Smoothie

Mango, Banana, Orange juice

Greenhouse Smoothie

Greenhouse Smoothie

$1.00

Kale, spinach, pineapple, vegan protein powder, banana, with orange juice and agave.

Berry Blast Smoothie

Berry Blast Smoothie

$0.25Out of stock

Blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, strawberry & banana with organic agave and almond milk.

Avocado Smoothie

$1.00Out of stock

Ripe Avocado, Milk, Sugar (Substitute: Oat milk/Almond milk & Agave sweetener)

Papaya Milkshake

$1.00Out of stock

Summer Sunset

Out of stock

Tropix

Out of stock

Almond Joy

$1.00

Bottled Drinks

Saratoga Still Water

Saratoga Still Water

$2.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00
Saratoga Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino Orange

San Pellegrino Orange

$2.00
San Pellegrino Lemon

San Pellegrino Lemon

$2.00

Fever Tree Lime & Yuzu

$2.19Out of stock

Fever Tree Cola

$2.19Out of stock

San Pellegrino Pomegranate

$2.00Out of stock

Breakfast Vibez

Items Are Available All Day

Egg & Cheese

$4.75

Egg & Cheese (American cheese) breakfast sandwich, on a choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Bacon, Egg & Cheese (American Cheese) Breakfast sandwich, with a choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.75

Chorizo Sausage, Egg & Cheese (American Cheese) Breakfast sandwich, with a choice of a bagel, English muffin or croissant.

The Spicy Dejeneur

$7.00

Enjoy some spice in your life with our NEW spicy breakfast sandwich. Egg seasoned and cooked with sausage links, bell peppers and our spicy relish, made in house. Served on potato bread, for that savory with a hint of sweet. Try it today! (this breakfast sandwich cannot be modified. Please try our other classic breakfast sandwiches for your enjoyment!)

RIPPLE's Breakfast Burger

$8.00

Have a burger....for breakfast! Ripple's new breakfast burger is a hearty breakfast sandwich that will leave you satisfied. It comes with sausage patty, egg, lettuce, tomato, and spicy relish served on a brioche bun. You can even make it a deluxe breakfast burger by adding our in house guac, thick cut bacon, or chorizo sausage links. Try it today!

Toast

Toast

Toasted Bagel

Lunch Vibez

Items Are Available All Day
Turkey & Avocado BLT

Turkey & Avocado BLT

$9.00

Toasted sourdough bread topped with deli sliced turkey breast, avocado, sliced tomato, Romaine lettuce, melted cheddar & pepper jack cheese smothered with Dijon mustard and chipotle mayo.

Sweet Butter Bacon Grilled Cheese

Sweet Butter Bacon Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Buttered, toasted sourdough bread, melted brie, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, thick cut applewood smoked bacon topped with peach preserves.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted sourdough bread, melted American, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, sliced tomato and Dijon mustard.

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Toasted sour dough bread, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese

*NEW* Tuna Melt

$9.00

Try our Tuna melt! Made with finely chopped red onions, mayo & a colorful medley of bell peppers, with your choice of American, cheddar or pepper jack cheese! Served on perfectly toasted, thick sourdough bread.

Snacks & Sides Vibez

Items Are Available All Day
Banana Nut Bread

Banana Nut Bread

$3.25

Banana Nut Bread

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Sweet & buttery.

Muffins

Muffins

Choice of double chocolate, blueberry, corn, or coffee cake muffin.

Danish

Danish

$3.30

Choice of Cheese, Cherry or Apple Danish.

Hash Browns

Out of stock

Sweet Plantains

$4.00

Coconut Sweet Plantains

$5.00Out of stock

North Fork Potato Chips

$2.25Out of stock
"Steak n Cheese" Vegan Patties

"Steak n Cheese" Vegan Patties

$5.00

Spinach & Cheese Patties

$5.00

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Patty

$5.00

Vegan "Chicken"

$5.00

Vegan Beef Patties

$5.00Out of stock

Ripple Merch

Retail Coffee Bag

$19.00Out of stock

Ripple Tumblr

$20.00Out of stock

Ripple Cafe serves Counter Culture coffee & Mem Tea, either hot or iced, pastries, killer lunch sandwiches & toasts.

1906 Dorchester Ave, Dorchester, MA 02124

