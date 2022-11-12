Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ripple & Company

146 Reviews

1007 Main Street

Lafayette, IN 47901

Order Again

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket 1/2 Pound
Southwest Adobo Salad
Chili Lime Street Corn

Starters

Queso Dip

$8.00
Wings

Wings

Baba Ghanoush

Baba Ghanoush

$8.00
Smokehouse Nachos

Smokehouse Nachos

Korean Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Sandwiches

Roadhouse

$13.00

The Desi Arnaz

$12.00
BBQ Pulled Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.00

Hot Pastrami

$15.00
Main Street Dip

Main Street Dip

$15.00
Smoked Philly Fun-Guy

Smoked Philly Fun-Guy

$11.00

Smoked Tofu Bahn Mi

$12.00

Tacos

Tangy BBQ Pork Tacos

$11.00
Korean Brisket Tacos

Korean Brisket Tacos

$12.00
Peppered Pork Belly Tacos

Peppered Pork Belly Tacos

$12.00

Adobo Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Portobello Tacos

$11.00

Bowls

Black & Bleu Salad

$13.00

Buddha Bowl

$10.00

Southwest Adobo Salad

$12.00

Autumn Harvest Salad

$11.00

Smoked Entrees

Pulled Pork Entrée

$12.00

Brisket Entrée

$18.00

Pastrami Entrée

$21.00

Pork Belly Entrée

$17.00

Half Chicken Entrée

$17.00

The Pit Master

$32.00

Sides

Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Chili Lime Street Corn

$4.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Daily Veggie

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Ripple Chips

$2.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Smokehouse Chili

$4.00+

Sweets

Sugar Cream Pie

$5.00

Chocolate Sea Salt Cookies

$3.00

Bourbon Apple Streusel

$5.00Out of stock

Boston Cream Pie

$5.00

Keylime Tart

$5.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Brisket Tacos

$9.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Smoked Meats

Smoked Brisket 1/2 Pound

Smoked Brisket 1/2 Pound

$12.00

Smoked Pastrami 1/2 Pound

$18.00

Smoked Pork Belly 1/2 Pound

$11.00

Smoked Pulled Pork 1/2 Pound

$6.00
Smoked Brisket 1 Pound

Smoked Brisket 1 Pound

$23.00

Smoked Pastrami 1 Pound

$36.00

Smoked Pork Belly 1 Pound

$21.00

Smoked Pulled Pork 1 Pound

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1007 Main Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Directions

Gallery
Ripple & Company image
Ripple & Company image

