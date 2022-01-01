Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ripple

123 W Main St.

Lowell, MI 49331

Midwest Taco
Chicken and Chorizo Quesadilla
Chicken Al Pastor Taco

Brussels

$10.00

Crispy Sprouts, Chipotle, Honey, Queso Fresco

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

Warm Basket of Fresh Made Tortilla Chips Served with your choice of Three...House Salsa, Chipotle Salsa, Roasted Tomatillo Salsa, Avacado Salsa, Queso, Refried Beans, Guacamole

Esquites

$10.95

Roasted Corn, Garlic, Mayo, Lime, Cotija Cheese, Jalapeno, Cilantro and Ancho Chilie served with House Made Tortilla Chips

Mexican Street Fries

$11.00

Chili Seasoned Fries, Chipotle Crema, Aioli, Queso Fresco, House Salsa, Cilantro and Lime

Queso Especial

$10.50

House Made Tortilla Chips served with a creamy queso topped with your choice of Chorizo or Roasted Peppers, Corn and Black Beans, Tomato, Onion and Cilantro

Vegan Ceviche

$12.00

Cauliflower, Red Onion, Peppers, Cashwes, Cucumber, Tomato, Jalapeno, Avacado and Lime. Served with House Made Tortilla Chips and Topped with Salsa Morita

Coconut Mocha Brownie

$9.00

Pretzels and Queso

$9.00

Ripple Fries

$6.50

Green Chili Garlic Bread

$10.50

Riverside Fries

$10.00

Wings And Fries

$11.50

Spicy Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Shredded Chicken, Queso, Black Beans, Jalapenos, Onion, Tomato, Sriracha and Chipotle Creama

Carnitas Nachos

$13.00

Slow Roasted Pork Carnitas, Queso Fresco, Cheddar, Crema, Guacamole, House Salsa, Cilantro and Onion

Riverside Nachos

$12.50

House Made Mole, Refried Beans, Queso Oaxaca, Red Onion, Creama, Cilantro

Roasted Veggie Nachos

$13.00

Roasted Peppers, Black Beans, Corn, Queso, Chipotle Salsa, Lime Crema

Midwest Nachos

$13.00

Seasoned Ground Beef, Colby Jack, Queso, Sour Cream, Tomato, Onion, Pickled Jalapeno

Chorizo Nachos

$13.00

Chorizo, Colby Jack, Queso Fresco, Tomato, Radish, Cilantro, Avocado, Pickled Jalapeno

Fresh Coast Burger

$12.00

Two Smashed Beef Patties, American Cheese, Burger Sauce, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato and Grilled Onion

DBC

$12.75

Two Smashed Beef Patties, Thick Cut Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Aioli

Garlic Burger

$12.50

Single Patty Burger with American Cheese

Al Pastor Burrito

$13.50

Birria Verde

$4.50

Roasted Beef Birria Verde, Verde Consomme, Queso Chicuahua, Cilantro and Onion, served Grddled

Brussle Sprout and Sweet Potato Taco

$4.25

Roasted Brussles, Sweet Potato, Black Beans and Queso Fresco Topped wih Chipotle Orange Honey

Carnitas Taco

$4.25

Slow Roasteed Pork, Cilantor, Onion, Queso Fresco, Tomatillo Salsa

Cauliflower Taco

$4.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Harissa, Golden Raisins, Pepitas

Chicken BLT Tacos

$4.25

Pulled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado and House Jalapeno Ranch

Chicken Al Pastor Taco

$4.75

Slow Stewed Chicken in Yucatan Spices and Citrus, Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, House Salsa

Chicken and Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Yucatan Chicken, Chorizo, Grilled Onion and Queso Chihuahua, Topped with Lettuce, Cilantro and Queso

Cochinita Taco

$4.25

Slow Roasted Achiote Pork Shoulder, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Habanero Hot Sauce

McDGT

$5.50

Smashed Beef Patty, American Cheese, Colby Jack, Caramelized Onions, Avocado and Bacon

Midwest Taco

$4.00

Ground Beef, Colby Jack, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickled Jalapeno, Sour Cream

Riverside Burrito

$13.50

Ground Beef, Avocado, French Fries, House Salsa, Colby Jack, Cilantro and Onion in a Grilled Flour Tortilla

Roasted Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Roasted Veggies, Queso Chihuahua, Fresh Herb Chimichuri, Lettuce, Lime Crema

Carne Asada Taco

$4.75

Pulled Pork Taco

$4.50

Feature Taco

$4.50

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Orange Fanta

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Ice Tea

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Mango Sour

$4.75

BLACKBERRY SMASH

$4.75

Redbull

$4.50
Can of Coke

Can of Coke

$2.00
Can of Sprite

Can of Sprite

$2.00
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Rootbeer

$5.00

Glass Coke

$3.00

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.00

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.00

Modelo Dft

$6.00

Pacifico

$5.50

Grand Armory Wheezin The Juice

$6.00

Bud Light DFT

$3.50

Estrella DFT

$4.00

Fresh Sqeezed IPA

$6.50

Sangria Cider

$5.00

Ace Pineapple Cider

$3.75

All Day IPA

$5.00

B. Nektar Blood Orange Zombie Killer

$4.75

Blake's American Apple

$4.50

Blake's Tropicolada Cider

$4.50

Blakes Peach N Blk Berry

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Bums Beach

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Light

$3.00

Corona Premier

$3.00

Corona Refresca Coconut Lime

$3.00

Corona Refresca Guava Lime

$3.00

Corona Refresca Passionfruit Lime

$3.00

Cutwater Can Mule

$9.50

Cutwater Can Pina Colada

$9.50

Dos Equis

$5.00

Estrella

$4.00

Estrella

$3.00

Farmhaus Sweater Weather

$4.50

Hamms

$3.00

Kona Longboard

$3.00

Lemmy Nade

$4.50

Light Sky

$3.00

Mango Cart

$5.50

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Odd Side Bean Flicker

$5.00

Old Nation Low Orbit

$5.25

Passion Seeker

$4.50

Perrin Black

$4.50

Perrin Pineapple Upside Down IPA

$4.75

Pigeon Hill OCP

$4.50

Rainbow Seeker

$4.50

Red Stripe

$3.00

Rhinegeist Shandy

$4.50

Rhinegeist Zango Crush

$5.75

Shorts Bellaire Brown

$4.25

Shorts Locals Light

$3.00

Shorts Space Rock

$4.25

Sol

$3.00

Tecate

$3.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltz

$6.00

Truly Black Cherry

$4.00

Truly Mango

$4.00

Truly Pineapple

$4.00

Truly Watermelon

$4.00

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Two Hearted

$5.00

Wowie Colada

$5.75

Miller High Life

$3.75

Accidental Rum Punch

$9.00

Anchorita

$9.75

Ancho Reyes, Espolon Blanco, Lime, Agave

Banana Old Fash

$12.00

Black Berry Marg

$9.50

Bourbon Special

$11.00

Caipirinha

$9.00

Cantarito

$8.00

Coco Cabana

$10.00

Cuba Libre

$9.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.25

Dark Rum, Lime, Ginger Beer

Deep Dive

$8.50

El Diablo

$10.50

Reposado Tequila, Creme de Cassis, Lime, Ginger Beer

Frog Eye

$8.00

Hemmingway

$11.00

Rum, Maraschino Liqueur, Lime, Grapefruit

House Margarita

$7.00

Lunazul Blanco, Triple Sec, Lime

Island Oasis

$10.00

Long Island

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.50

Mango Margarita

$9.50

Lunazul Blanco, Mango, Lime, Triple Sec, Agave

Mexican Mule

$12.50

Reposado, Lime, Ginger Beer

Mezcalita

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Oaxaca Old Fashoined

$13.50

Reposado Tequila, Mezcal, Orange, Aztec Chocolate Bitters

Old Fash

$8.00

Pain Killer

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Tequila, Lime, Grapefruit

Paloma con Mezcal

$11.25

Mezcal, Lime, Grapefruit

Peach Marg

$9.50

Pineapple Margarita

$11.75

Espolon Blanco, Pineapple, Naranja Liqueur, Lime

Pineapple Runner

$9.00

Pineapple Sage Smoked Marg

$11.00

Planter's Punch

$12.00

Dark Rum, Lime, Agave, Grenadine, Soda, Bitters

Purple Rain

$9.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Ripple Effect

$7.00

Rum N Coco

$8.00

Rum Runner

$10.00

Siesta

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$9.50

Blanco, Lime, Agave

Strawberry Marg

$9.00

Tanteo Mango Habanero

$10.75

Tanteo Peach Chipotle

$10.75

Tanteo Silver Marg

$9.50

Tanteo Strawberry Jalapeno

$10.75

Tropical Tequila

$9.00

Yucatan Marg

$11.00

Banana Pinacolada

$11.00

Marg Flight

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Spicy Bloody

$8.00

Kids Chicken Chz Dilla

$7.50

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Nacho

$4.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Street Corn Salad

$12.50

Salad Al Pastor

$12.50

Basic B

$8.50

Prosecco Margarita

$10.00

Take Prosecco Bottle

$1.50

Chips and Salsa Single Serve

$3.00

Chips and Queso Single Serve

$5.00

Chips and Guac Single Serve

$5.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Ripple sets out to be an inviting restaurant and bar, serving intentionally crafted food and drinks while putting community first, people over profits, and progress over perfection. We also look to pay homage to the cultures that have helped influence our craft in a respectful way.

