Ripple
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ripple sets out to be an inviting restaurant and bar, serving intentionally crafted food and drinks while putting community first, people over profits, and progress over perfection. We also look to pay homage to the cultures that have helped influence our craft in a respectful way.
Location
123 W Main St., Lowell, MI 49331
Gallery
