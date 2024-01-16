Riptides
11212 Ironbridge Rd
Chester, VA 23831
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
Starters
- Prince Edward Island Blue Mussels
Sautéed in one of our signature sauces$17.99
- Calamari Fritti
Hand cut, lightly breaded, fried to a golden brown, served with homemade marinara$12.99
- Oyster Rockefeller
Freshly shucked oysters topped with spinach, applewood smoked bacon and a blend of Italian cheeses, broiled on the half shell. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Broiled silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with our signature crab imperial, drizzled with a balsamic glaze$13.99
- Crab Dip
Fresh lump crab meat, cream cheese, savory herbs and spices, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with crispy pita points dusted with Old Bay$14.99
- Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared yellowfin tuna, served with pickled ginger, wakame salad, wasabi aioli, ginger soy glaze. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$14.99
- Firecracker Shrimp Bites
Lightly breaded, tossed in a sweet and spicy Thai sauce. A house favorite$11.99
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Hand wrapped with hickory smoked bacon$14.99
- Mini Crab
Lump crab meat, hand rolled, cooked to perfection, served with remoulade sauce$14.99
- Gator Bites
Louisiana alligator meat, hand breaded, fried golden brown, served with remoulade sauce$14.99
- Hush Puppies Basket
Basket of savory cornmeal based hush puppies that are deep-fried to a golden brown, served with butter$5.99
- Riptides Wings
Pub style wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese$12.99
- Riptides Flatbread
Lump crab meat, shrimp, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized red onions$18.49
- Potstickers
Pan-fried, steamed and served with ginger soy glaze$11.99
- App Special$14.99
Steamers
- 1/2 Dz East Coast
Served raw or steamed. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$11.99
- 1 Dz East Coast
Served raw or steamed. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$22.99
- Specialty Oysters (1/2 Dz)
Served raw or steamed. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$13.50
- Specialty Oysters (1 Dz)
Served raw or steamed. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$25.99
- 1/2 Lb EZ-Peel
Served plain, old bay spiced or Cajun spiced$12.99
- 1 Lb EZ-Peel
Served plain, old bay spiced or Cajun spiced$24.99
- 1/2 Lb Snow Crab Legs
Straight from the Bering sea$17.49
- 1 Lb Snow Crab Legs
Straight from the Bering sea$33.99
Signature Salads
- Riptides Signature House Salad
Mixed greens tossed in a creamy Parmesan peppercorn dressing topped with chopped red onions, Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes and a three cheese blend$8.99
- Classic Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine and shaved Parmesan, tossed in a house-made Caesar dressing with croutons$8.99
- Riptides Chopped Salad
Chopped greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, candied walnuts, and crumbled bleu cheese, tossed in a champagne vinaigrette$8.99
- Strawberry Spinach Salad
Fresh clipped baby spinach, sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, carrots, and bleu cheese, tossed in a creamy vidalia onion dressing$8.99
- Bleu Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, chopped applewood smoked bacon, topped with bleu cheese dressing and a balsamic drizzle$7.99
- Garden Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, house-made croutons, and your choice of dressing$8.99
- Sm House Salad$4.99
- Sm Caeser Salad$4.99
- Sm Chopped Salad$5.99
- Sm Strawberry Salad$4.99
- Sm Garden Salad$4.99
Pastas
- Linguine Pescatore
Shrimp, mussels, scallops and baby clams tossed in a homemade sauce of your choice$27.99
- Fettuccini Alfredo
Fettuccini tossed in a rich, creamy sauce mixed with Parmesan cheese and seasonings$18.99
- Lobster Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with Maine lobster blended with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, topped with a red cream sauce$24.99
- Shrimp Scampi
Large shrimp sautéed in a tangy lemon wine sauce, served over linguine$21.99
- Lobster & Shrimp Mac 'N Cheese
Creamy blend of mozzarella, wisconsin sharp Cheddar and Parmesan cheese, chunks of lobster and shrimp, topped with toasted bread crumbs$32.99
Bowl
- Taco Bowl
Deep-fried tortilla shell layered with coconut jasmine rice, black beans, chopped lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, yellow corn, pico de gallo, crema fresca, and salsa verde$15.99
- Poke Bowl
Coconut jasmine rice, diced cucumber, diced red onion, mango salsa, fresh avocado, sweet corn, green onion, and sesame seeds. Choice of sriracha aioli or honey ginger dressing$17.99
Flame Broiled Burgers
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and a Dijon aioli. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Big Kahuna
Topped with grilled pineapple, wisconsin sharp Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato with barbecue sauce on the side. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Black & Bleu Burger
A blackened seasoned burger, melted bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onions and a Cajun aioli. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Backyard Bacon Burger (Triple B)
Traditional cheeseburger topped with Wisconsin sharp Cheddar cheese, served with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$11.99
- Big Texan Burger
Topped with bacon, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, onion rings and a smoky BBQ sauce. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Oscar De La Burger
Topped with lump crab meat, fried egg, Wisconsin sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and an Old Bay aioli. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$18.99
Specialty Fish
Signature Steaks
Riptides Favorites
- Tacos
Three flour or corn (gluten free) tortillas Wisconsin sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh pico de gallo, crema fresca, and salsa verde$14.99
- Lobster Tail Dinner
Two 7 oz coldwater lobster tails, steamed to perfection$42.99
- Riptides Special
Scallops, lump crab meat and shrimp, sautéed in a white wine butter sauce$31.99
- Crab Cake Dinner
Seasoned handmade lump crab cakes, seared to perfection$32.99
- Smothered Chicken
Chicken breast topped with hickory smoked bacon, melted mozzarella and Wisconsin sharp Cheddar cheese$18.99
Traditional Fried and Sautéed Dinners
- Shrimp Dinner
Generous portion of large tail-on shrimp served fried or sautéed$23.99
- Oysters Dinner
Hand breaded, served fried only. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$24.99
- Scallop Dinner
Fresh from wanchese, nc. Served fried, pan seared, blackened or Cajun spiced$31.99
- Fish & Chips
Fresh fried cod served with our hand cut french fries and your choice of one other side$18.99
- Riptides Fish Fry
Generous portion of wild caught whiting served fried, seared, blackened or Cajun spiced$18.99
- Catfish Dinner
Farm raised Louisiana catfish served fried, seared, blackened or Cajun spiced$19.99
- Fried Combo Platter
Choice of three. Includes choice of two sides$26.99
A La Carte
- Sautéed Spinach$3.99
- Sweet Fries$3.99
- Sweet Cass$3.99
- Buttered Corn$3.99
- Black Beans$3.99
- Broccoli / Cheese$3.99
- Broccoli$3.99
- Brussels Sprouts$3.99
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Sweet Potato$3.99
- Loaded Sweet Potato$3.99
- Coconut Rice$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Homemade Coleslaw$3.99
- Onion Rings$3.99
- Fresh Fruit$3.99
- Side Hushpuppies$1.99
Lunch Menu
Starters
- Prince Edward Island Blue Mussels
Sautéed in one of our signature sauces$17.99
- Calamari Fritti
Hand cut, lightly breaded, fried to a golden brown, served with homemade marinara$12.99
- Oyster Rockefeller
Freshly shucked oysters topped with spinach, applewood smoked bacon and a blend of Italian cheeses, then broiled on the half shell. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Broiled silver dollar mushrooms stuffed with our signature crab imperial, drizzled with a balsamic glaze$13.99
- Chesapeake Crab Dip
A warm blend of lump crab meat, cream cheese, savory herbs and spices, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, served with crispy pita points dusted with old bay$14.99
- Seared Ahi Tuna
Seared yellowfin tuna, served with pickled ginger, wakame salad, wasabi aioli, ginger soy glaze. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$14.99
- Firecracker Shrimp Bites
Lightly breaded, tossed in a sweet and spicy Thai sauce. A house favorite$11.99
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Hand wrapped with hickory smoked bacon$14.99
- Mini Crab
Lump crab meat, hand rolled, cooked to perfection, served with remoulade sauce$14.99
- Gator Bites
Louisiana alligator meat, hand breaded, fried golden brown, served with remoulade sauce$14.99
- Hush Puppies Basket
Basket of savory cornmeal based hush puppies that are deep-fried to a golden brown, served with butter$5.99
- Riptides Wings
Pub style wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or bleu cheese$12.99
- Riptides Flatbread
Lump crab meat, shrimp, homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, and caramelized red onions$18.49
- Asian Chicken Potstickers
Pan fried, steamed and served with ginger soy glaze$11.99
Steamers
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell - East Coast
Served raw or steamed$11.99
- 1 Dozen Oysters on the Half Shell - East Coast
Served raw or steamed$22.99
- Oysters on the Half Shell - Specialty Oysters (1/2 Dozen)
Served raw or steamed
- Oysters on the Half Shell - Specialty Oysters (1 Dozen)
Served raw or steamed
- 1/2 Lb EZ-Peel
Served plain, old bay spiced or Cajun spiced$12.99
- 1 Lb EZ-Peel
Served plain, old bay spiced or Cajun spiced$24.99
- 1/2 Lb Snow Crab Legs
Straight from the Bering sea$17.49
- 1 Lb Snow Crab Legs
Straight from the Bering sea$33.99
Signature Salads
- Signature House Salad
Mixed greens tossed in a creamy Parmesan peppercorn dressing topped with chopped red onions, Kalamata olives, diced tomatoes and a three cheese blend$8.99
- Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine, shaved Parmesan, tossed in a house-made Caesar dressing with croutons$8.99
- Chopped Salad
Chopped greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, candied walnuts, and crumbled bleu cheese, tossed in a champagne vinaigrette$8.99
- Strawberry Spinach Salad
Fresh clipped baby spinach, sliced strawberries, candied walnuts, carrots, and bleu cheese, tossed in a creamy vidalia onion dressing$8.99
- Bleu Wedge Salad
Wedge of iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, chopped applewood smoked bacon, topped with bleu cheese dressing and a balsamic drizzle$7.99
- Garden Salad
Chopped iceberg lettuce served with tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese with house-made croutons and your choice of dressing$8.99
- SM House Salad$4.99
- SM Ceaser Salad$4.99
- SM Chopped Salad$4.99
- SM Spinach Salad$4.99
- SM Garden Salad$4.99
Sandwiches
- Grilled Cajun Mahi-mahi Sandwich
Blackened mahi-mahi, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and Cajun spiced aioli$15.49
- Crispy Chicken Club
Hand breaded chicken breast with bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and red onion (also available grilled)$11.99
- "Po" Boy
Fried oysters or shrimp with lettuce, tomato, hickory smoked bacon, and Wisconsin sharp Cheddar cheese$13.99
- Crab Cake Sandwich
Hand made lump crab cake seared, topped with lettuce, tomato, house-made remoulade sauce on the side$15.99
- Fried Cod Sandwich
Fresh fried cod with lettuce, tomato, served with remoulade$14.99
- Blackened Yellowfin Tuna Sandwich
Fresh atlantic yellowfin grilled to your preferred temperature, topped with lettuce and tomato. Your choice of blackened, plain or Cajun. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$15.49
- Club Sandwich
Smoked turkey, black forest ham, applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin sharp Cheddar, lettuce, and tomato$11.99
- Hot Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Black forest ham, Swiss cheese melted with Dijon mustard on grilled Texas toast$11.99
- Seafood Quesadilla
Shrimp, lump crabmeat, pico de gallo, grilled onions, mozzarella and cheddar cheese$15.99
- Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, grilled onions, mozzarella and Cheddar cheese$13.99
- Lunch Special$14.99
A La Carte
- Sautéed Spinach$3.99
- Thick Cut Onion Rings$3.99
- Buttered Corn$3.99
- Steamed Broccoli with Cheese$3.99
- Black Beans$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Fresh Fruit$3.99
- Loaded Baked Potato$3.99
- Loaded Sweet Potato$3.99
- Sweet Cass$3.99
- French Fries$3.99
- Homemade Coleslaw$3.99
- Coconut Jasmine Rice$3.99
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts$3.99
- Side Scallop$13.99
- Side Shrimp$9.49
- Side Chicken$6.99
- Side Fried Oyster$9.99
- Side Pita Chips$2.99
- Side Dinner Bread$1.00
- Side Crabcake$13.99
- 1 lobster tail$19.50
- Side Hushpuppies$1.99
- Side Whiting$9.99
Flame Broiled Burgers
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms, melted Swiss cheese and a dijon aioli. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Big Kahuna
Topped with grilled pineapple, Wisconsin sharp Cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, with barbecue sauce on the side. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Black & Bleu Burger
A blackened seasoned burger, melted bleu cheese crumbles, hickory smoked bacon, caramelized onions and a Cajun aioli. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Backyard Bacon Burger (Triple B)
Traditional cheeseburger topped with Wisconsin sharp Cheddar cheese, served with hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, and tomato. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$11.99
- Big Texan Burger
Topped with bacon, jalapeños, Cheddar cheese, onion rings and a smoky BBQ sauce. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$12.99
- Oscar De La Burger
Topped with lump crab meat, fried egg, Wisconsin sharp Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and an Old Bay aioli. Contains (or may contain) raw or undercooked ingredients$18.99
Fried Lunch Baskets
Bowl
- Taco Bowl
Deep fried tortilla shell layered with coconut jasmine rice, black beans, chopped lettuce, shredded Cheddar cheese, yellow corn, pico de gallo, crema fresca, and salsa verde$15.99
- Poke Bowl
Coconut jasmine rice, diced cucumber, diced red onion, mango salsa, fresh avocado, sweet corn, green onion, sesame seeds. Choice of sriracha aioli or honey ginger dressing$17.99
Daily Specials
Thursday Specials
Tuesday Specials
Wednesday Special
Sunday Special
Desserts
Cheesecakes
Specialty Desserts
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|12:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11212 Ironbridge Rd, Chester, VA 23831