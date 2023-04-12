Restaurant header imageView gallery

RBF Coffee House

No reviews yet

604 State Highway 78 N Ste 117

Farmersville, TX 75442

Coffee Drink

Americano

Americano

$2.00+

Mocha

Chocolate Mocha

$3.75+

White Mocha

$3.75+

SF Chocolate Mocha

$3.75+

SF White Mocha

$3.75+

Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.95+

Caramel Latte

$3.95+

No Flavor Latte

$3.95+

Cinnamon Latte

$3.95+

Coconut Latte

$3.95+

Hazelnut Latte

$3.95+

Irish Cream Latte

$3.95+

Peppermint Latte

$3.95+

SF Belgian Cookie Latte

$3.95+

SF Caramel Latte

$3.95+

SF Hazelnut Latte

$3.95+

SF Irish Cream Latte

$3.95+

SF Vanilla Latte

$3.95+

Espresso

Espresso

$2.00

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$3.95+

Freshly Brewed Coffee

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$1.75+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.75+

Frappes

Frapps

Mocha Frappe

$3.50+

White Choc Frappe

$3.50+

Vanilla Frappe

$3.50+

Choc Chip Frappe

$3.50+

Caramel Frappe

$3.50+

RBF Fixer

Blackberry - RBF

$3.75

Mango - RBF

$3.75

Peach - RBF

$3.75

Strawberry - RBF

$3.75

Raspberry - RBF

$3.75

Watermelon - RBF

$3.75

SF Raspberry - RBF

$3.75

SF Mango - RBF

$3.75

SF Peach - RBF

$3.75

SF Strawberry - RBF

$3.75

Italian Soda

RBF Fixer

Blackberry - Italian Soda

$3.25+

Mango - Italian Soda

$3.25+

Peach - Italian Soda

$3.25+

Raspberry - Italian Soda

$3.25+

Strawberry - Italian Soda

$3.25+

Watermelon - Italian Soda

$3.25+

SF Mango - Italian Soda

$3.25+

SF Peach - Italian Soda

$3.25+

SF Raspberry - Italian Soda

$3.25+

SF Strawberry - Italian Soda

$3.25+

Tea

Chai Tea

Iced Chai

$4.45+

Hot Chai

$4.45+

Bag Tea

Chamomile

$1.75+

Peppermint

$1.75+

Green

$1.75+

Jasmine

$1.75+

Early Grey

$1.75+

Lemon Ginger

$1.75+

English Breakfast

$1.75+

Steamer

Flavor

Chocolate Steamer

$3.50+

White Chocolate Steamer

$3.50+

Vanilla Steamer

$3.50+

Hazelnut Steamer

$3.50+

Peppermint Steamer

$3.50+

Coconut Steamer

$3.50+

Irish cream Steamer

$3.50+

SF Caramel - Steamer

$3.50+

SF Vanilla Steamer

$3.50+

SF Irish Cream Steamer

$3.50+

SF Hazelnut Steamer

$3.50+

SF Belgian Cookie Steamer

$3.50+

SF Chocolate Steamer

$3.50+

SF White Chocolate Steamer

$3.50+

Food

Muffins

Chocolate

$2.50

Blue Berry

$2.50

Poppyseed

$2.50

Strudel

$2.50

Danish

Apple

$3.00

Cheese

$3.00

Waffle

Waffle

$2.50

Huds Honey

Huds Honey

$12.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

604 State Highway 78 N Ste 117, Farmersville, TX 75442

Directions

