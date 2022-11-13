  • Home
  Camillus
  Rise and Grind Cafe II - 240 Township Blvd Suite 50
Rise and Grind Cafe II 240 Township Blvd Suite 50

240 Township Blvd Suite 50

Camillus, NY 13031

Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel W/Bacon
Latte
Iced Latte

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Pour Over Coffee

$3.50+

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

Steamer

$3.00

Box Coffee

$22.00

Beans 1lb

$13.00

R+G Mugs

$15.00

Cider

$5.00

Espresso Beverages

Espresso

$3.50

3oz. Macchiato

$4.00

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Americano

$4.00+

Mocha

$6.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$5.75+

Cortado

$4.00

Xtra Syrup Shot

$0.75

Iced Beverages

Iced Drip

$3.50+

Iced Pour Over

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Iced Americano

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.00+

Iced Mocha

$6.00+

Iced Cider

$5.50Out of stock

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

London Fog Tea

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Tea

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50

Blendies

Strawberry Banana

$6.50

Peanut Butter Banana

$6.50

Acai Blendie

$6.50

Peach Perfection

$6.50Out of stock

Matcha

$6.50

Banana Mocha Slush

$7.00

Add Spinach

$0.55

Van Protein Powder

$1.00

Lemonades

Small lemonade

$4.00

Medium lemonade

$4.50

Large lemonade

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Choc.

$4.00

Medium Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Large Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Gourmet Hot Cocoa

$6.00

Power Bowls

Peanut Butter Bowl

$9.50

Acai Bowl

$9.50

Matcha Bowl

$9.50

PB &J Bowl

$9.50

Bagels & Breakfast sandwiches

Plain bagel

$3.50

Everything bagel

$3.50

Toast

$3.00

Guacamole toast

$7.00

Breakfast Bagel W/Bacon

$6.00

Breakfast Bagel W/Turkey sausage

$6.00

Guacamole BLT

$8.50

Nutella Toast

$8.00

Croissant

$4.00

Pb Chia Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Everything Avocado Toast

$7.50

Mini Quiche

$5.00

Chkn Pot Pie

$12.00

Bakery Items

Brownies

$4.50

Muffins

$3.50

GF COOKIE

$4.25

GF MUFFIN

$4.50

Oatmeal pies\cookie Sandwich

$5.00

Crumble bars

$4.50

Macarons

$4.00

Coconut Macaroon

$4.00

Cinn Buns

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$3.50

Scones

$4.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.00

Stuffed Cookie

$5.00

Hand Pies

$4.25

Half Moon

$3.00

Biscotti

$4.50

Bagel Bomb

$5.00

Danish/Poptart

$6.00

Almond Cakes

$5.25

Pecan Pie\Coconut Cream Pie

$6.00

Donuts

$3.00

Truffles

$3.00

Cupcake

$5.00

Cheesecake Bite

$2.00

Cake Pops

$5.00

Quick Grab Items

Water

$3.00

splendid

$2.00

Apple/grapefruit/orange Juice

$2.50

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

Granola Bars

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Pepsi\Bubly

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

240 Township Blvd Suite 50, Camillus, NY 13031

