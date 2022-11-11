Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria imageView gallery
Pizza
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

Mission St. & 7th Ave

Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Avocado Toast
Country
Cold Salami Provolone

Sandwiches + Tartines

Avocado Toast

$12.00

avocado, heirloom tomatoes, pickled shallots, + golden balsamic

Cold Salami Provolone

$12.00

Hot Turkey Panini

$15.00

roasted turkey breast, avocado, cheddar, aioli, on our country loaf

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$15.00

herbed fromage blanc, roasted tomato + capers, on our seeded rye

Holiday Pie Orders

Apple

$28.00

Pumpkin

$25.00

Loaf

Rosemary Olive

$9.00

Country

$9.00

Fruit + Nut

$9.00

Seeded Rye

$9.00

Baguette

$5.00

Ciabatta

$5.00

Hot Cross Buns pack of 6

$18.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:30 am, 11:31 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bakery + Cafe specializing in daily baked artisanal pastries and assorted homestyle breads. For lunch, enjoy creative soups, salads, sandwiches and 11" handcrafted pizzas. Come and savor with a glass of local wine or beer on tap.

Website

Location

Mission St. & 7th Ave, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923

Directions

Gallery
Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria image
Rise + Roam Bakery & Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
467 Alvarado Street Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
Bear + Flag Roadside - 7152 Carmel Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
7152 Carmel Valley Road Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Julia's Vegetarian Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1180 Forest Ave Suite F Pacific Grove, CA 93950
View restaurantnext
Coniglio Brother's Italian Deli - Cannery Row
orange starNo Reviews
750 Cannery Row Ste 108 Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
First Awakenings - Pacific Grove
orange star4.7 • 302
125 Ocean View Blvd, Ste 105 Pacific Grove, CA 93950
View restaurantnext
The Meatery
orange starNo Reviews
1534 Fremont Avenue Seaside, CA 93955
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Carmel-By-The-Sea

Folktale - Events Location
orange star4.3 • 635
8940 Carmel Valley Rd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carmel-By-The-Sea
Carmel By The Sea
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston