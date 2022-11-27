Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rise and Roast

review star

No reviews yet

2011 Unser Blvd. SE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Custom Dozen (you mix it)
20 oz Cafe Latte
Express Dozen (We mix it)

Coffee

12 oz Brewed Coffee

$2.40

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

12 oz Cafe Latte

$3.95

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

12 oz Cappuccino

$3.90

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

12 oz Caramel Latte Macchiato

$4.70

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Brewed Coffee

$2.70

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Cafe Latte

$4.45

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Cappuccino

$4.40

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Caramel Latte Macchiato

$5.20

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

20 oz Brewed Coffee

$2.90

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

20 oz Cafe Latte

$4.95

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

20 oz Cappuccino

$4.90

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

20 oz Caramel Latte Macchiato

$5.40

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

12 oz Americano

$2.95

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Americano

$3.25

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

20 oz Americano

$3.45

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

Doppio

$2.40

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

Cortado

$3.40

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

12 oz Mocha

$4.20

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Mocha

$4.90

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

20 oz Mocha

$5.20

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

12 oz White Mocha

$5.20

16 oz White Mocha

$5.40

20 oz White Mocha

$5.90

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

40-50 cups Sm Cambro (2FB)

$55.00

60-70 cups Lg Cambro (3FB)

$80.00

80-90 cups Lg Cambro (4FB)

$100.00

Hot Water Box

$10.00

Coffee Box (10-12 people)

$20.99

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Iced Coffee

$3.80

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Iced Latte

$4.40

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Iced Mocha

$4.90

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Cold Brew

$4.20

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

24 oz Iced Coffee

$3.90

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

24 oz Iced Latte

$5.20

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

24 oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

24 oz Cold Brew

$4.40

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Iced Americano

$3.20

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Iced Crml Latte Macc

$5.20

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

16 oz Iced White Mocha

$5.40

16 oz Nitro

$4.65

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

24 oz Iced Americano

$3.40

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

24 oz Iced Crml Latte Macc

$5.70

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

24 oz Iced White Mocha

$6.20

Hey! Only check boxes where you need customization.

Smoothies

16 oz Strawberry Banana

$3.99

24 oz. Straw/Ban

$4.49

16 oz Strawberry Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Triple Berry Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Triple Berry Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Pina Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pina Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Mango/Peach Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Mango/Peach Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Passionfruit/Orange/Guava Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Passionfruit/Orange/Guava Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Straw/Mango/Peach Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Straw/Mango/Peach Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Strawberry Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Pomegranate/Cherry Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pomegranate/Cherry Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Orange Creme Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Orange Creme Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Triple Berry Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Triple Berry Banana Smoothie

$4.99

16 oz Pina Colada Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pina Colada Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Mango Peach Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Mango Peach Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Strawberry Mango Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Mango Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Passionfruit/Orange/Guava Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Passionfruit/Orange/Guava Banana Smoothie

$4.99

16 oz Strawberry Colada Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Colada Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Pomegranate/Cherry/Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pomegranate/Cherry Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Orange Creme Banana Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Orange Creme Banana Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Triple Berry Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Triple Berry Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Mango Peach Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Mango Peach Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Strawberry Mango Peach Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Strawberry Mango Peach Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Passionfruit Orange Guava Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Passionfruit Orange Guava Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Pomegranate Cherry Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Pomegranate Cherry Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Orange Creme Colada Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Orange Creme Colada Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Passionfruit Orange Guava Pomegranate Cherry Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Passionfruit Orange Guava Pomegranate Cherry Smoothie

$4.49

16 oz Orange Cherry Smoothie

$3.99

16 oz Mango Orange Creme Smoothie

$3.99

24 oz Mango Orange Creme Smoothie

$4.49

Frapp

16 oz Caramel Frapp

$4.90

16 oz Mocha Frapp

$4.90

16 oz Coffee Creme Frapp

$4.90

16 oz Frozen Chai Frapp

$4.90

24 oz Caramel Frapp

$5.40

24 oz Mocha Frapp

$5.40

24 oz Coffee Creme Frapp

$5.40

24 oz Frozen Chai Frapp

$5.40

16 oz Sweet Vanilla Frapp

$4.85

24 oz Sweet Vanilla Frapp

$5.15

16 Chocolate Milkshake Frapp

$4.85

24 Chocolate Milkshake Frapp

$5.15

16 Matcha Frapp

$4.85

24 Matcha Frapp

$5.15

Tea

12 oz Hot Tea

$3.00

12 oz London Fog

$3.90

12 oz Hot Chai

$3.90

12 oz Hot Matcha Latte

$3.90

16 oz Hot Tea

$3.00

16 oz London Fog

$4.70

16 oz Hot Chai

$4.70

16 oz Hot Matcha Latte

$4.70

20 oz Hot Tea

$3.00

20 oz London Fog

$4.90

20 oz Hot Chai

$4.90

20 oz Hot Matcha Latte

$4.90

16 oz Iced Black Tea

$3.20

24 oz Iced Black Tea

$3.40

16 oz Iced Green Tea

$3.20

24 oz Iced Green Tea

$3.40

16 oz Iced Chai Latte

$4.95

24 oz Iced Chai Latte

$5.65

16 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$4.95

24 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.65

16 oz Iced London Fog

$4.70

24 oz Iced London Fog

$4.90

16 oz Watermelon Oolong

$3.20Out of stock

24 oz Watermelon Oolong

$3.40Out of stock

Specialty

12 oz Hot Cocoa

$3.20

16 oz Hot Cocoa

$3.70

20 oz Hot Cocoa

$3.90

12 oz Steamed Milk

$3.20

16 oz Steamed Milk

$3.70

20 oz Steamed Milk

$3.90

Pup Cup

12 Oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.20

16 Oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.70

20 Oz Caramel Apple Cider

$3.90Out of stock

16 oz Cold Milk

$2.50

24 oz Cold Milk

$2.75

Seltzers

16 oz The Sandia

$3.50Out of stock

24 oz The Sandia

$4.50Out of stock

16 oz Build Your Own Seltzer

$2.25Out of stock

24 oz Build Your Own Seltzer

$3.00

Slushes

16 oz The Dougie

$3.50

24 oz The Dougie

$4.50

16 oz Build Your Own Slush

$2.75

24 oz Build Your Own Slush

$3.75

16 oz The Frosty Palmer

$3.50

24 oz The Frosty Palmer

$4.50

16 oz Build Your Own Frosty Lemonade

$3.50

24 oz Build Your Own Frosty Lemonade

$4.50

Single Donuts

Glazed

$1.19
Strawberry Frosted

Strawberry Frosted

$1.89
Chocolate Frosted

Chocolate Frosted

$1.89
Vanilla Sprinkle

Vanilla Sprinkle

$1.89

Plain

$1.19Out of stock
Maple Frosted

Maple Frosted

$1.89

Spiced Chai

$2.69
Boston Cream

Boston Cream

$2.49

Maple Bavarian

$2.19
Banana Chocolate Filled

Banana Chocolate Filled

$2.29
Bavarian Cream

Bavarian Cream

$2.19
Lemon Filled

Lemon Filled

$2.19
Raspberry Filled

Raspberry Filled

$2.19

Dutch Apple Pie

$2.49

Cherry Vanilla

$2.19
Triple Chocolate

Triple Chocolate

$2.19
Chocolate Glazed

Chocolate Glazed

$1.89
Blueberry Glazed

Blueberry Glazed

$1.89

Blueberry Lavender

$2.29
Blueberry Lemon

Blueberry Lemon

$2.19

Biscochitos

$2.29
Apple Fritter

Apple Fritter

$2.19
Cinnamon Twist

Cinnamon Twist

$2.49
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$2.79
Long John Maple Almond

Long John Maple Almond

$2.49

Peanut Chocolate

$2.49

Dozens

Dozen Glazed

$12.99

Express Dozen (We mix it)

$19.99
Custom Dozen (you mix it)

Custom Dozen (you mix it)

$19.99

For online orders: If you would like more than one of any variety, please specify in the special requests. In the event of a sold out item, we will sub with the closest related option.

12 Glazed Donut Bites

Donut Bites

$1.59

Acai Bowl

The Peak

$7.25

Oatmeal

Rich and filling blend of oats; sure to satisfy. Make it your own or try the Classic.

Classic Oatmeal (Dried Berries, Brown Sugar, Chia Seeds, and Cinnamon)

$3.25

Plain Oatmeal

$3.25

Custom Oatmeal

$3.00

Null

Employee

$1.86

Chantilly Sundae

Layers of Chantilly icing, fruit, and donut bites.

Chantilly Sundae

$6.79Out of stock

Chantilly Party Bowl

$27.00Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Bottle Water

$1.69Out of stock

Choco Milk

$1.99Out of stock

Milk

$1.99

Almond Milk

$2.05Out of stock

Shirts

Classic T-Shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Classic Long Sleeve

$27.00Out of stock

Black Long Tee

$22.00Out of stock

Black Female Tee

$17.00Out of stock

Espresso Half Pound

$8.00

Espresso Whole Pound

$15.00

House Coffee Half Pound

$8.00

House Coffee Full Pound

$12.26

Sticker

$0.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rise + Roast is New Mexico brewed, committed to quality, + values your time. You can expect fresh donuts + top-shelf coffee, served quickly with a smile. We want to be a part of your day regardless of where you’re going, who you’re seeing, or what you’re accomplishing. We are dedicated to keeping our donuts handcrafted, our coffee hand-pressed, + we do it all with a smile. There is a science to what we do, but we don’t over complicate the process. At Rise + Roast we keep things simple - no-nonsense necessary. Great coffee, delectable donuts, + quick service. That’s our recipe for deliciousness. We hope you enjoy it.

Website

Location

2011 Unser Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 4,772
1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124
View restaurantnext
Cafe Bella Coffee - Rio Rancho Golf Course
orange star4.5 • 344
2115 Golf Course Rd SE,Ste 102 Rio Rancho, NM 87124
View restaurantnext
Hot Tamales
orange starNo Reviews
1520 Rio Rancho Dr SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124
View restaurantnext
Chalkboard Eats
orange starNo Reviews
2287 Lema Road Southeast Rio Rancho, NM 87124
View restaurantnext
Icicles - ALBUQUERQUE NW - 3705 Ellison Drive Northwest, Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
3705 Ellison Drive Northwest, Suite B Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext
Urban Hotdog Company - ABQ Westside Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 1,344
10250 Cottonwood Park NW Albuquerque, NM 87114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rio Rancho

M'tucci's Moderno Italian Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 4,772
1908 Wellspring Avenue, SE Rio Rancho, NM 87124
View restaurantnext
Cafe Bella Coffee - Rio Rancho Golf Course
orange star4.5 • 344
2115 Golf Course Rd SE,Ste 102 Rio Rancho, NM 87124
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rio Rancho
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston