Rise and Shine

NA DRINKS

TAP SODA

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

MELLOW YELLOW

$3.00

BARTZ ROOTBEER

$3.00

RASPBERRY ICE TEA

$3.00

COFFEE

REGULAR

$3.50

DECAF

$3.50

COLD BREW

$5.50

MILK/JUICE

MILK 2%

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.50

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.50

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.50

TEA

UNSWEETENED ICE TEA

$4.00

GREEN TEA

$4.00

EARL GREY BLACK TEA

$4.00

CHAMOMILE

$4.00

ENGLISH BREAKFAST

$4.00

ROOIBOS CHAI

$4.00

PEPPERMINT

$4.00

PREMIUM LIQUOR

Vodka (Copy)

Titos

Twisted Chai

Smirnoff

Gin (Copy)

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

Rum (Copy)

CAPT MORGAN SPICED

BACARDI LIMON

BACARDI SUPERIOR

Tequila (Copy)

DON JULIO BLANCO

CAMARENA SILVER

IICHIKO SAITEN SHOCHU

Whiskey/Bourbon (Copy)

PENELOPE BOURBON

SEAGRAM 7 CROWN

ELF BUTTERSCOTCH WHISKEY

JACK

JACK FIRE

Scotch Whiskey/Brandy (Copy)

DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL SCOTCH

Liqueurs/Cordials (Copy)

RUMPLE MINZE

RUMCHATA

HARD CHAW IRISH

BAILEY'S

GOZIO AMARETTO

TOP SHELF LIQUOR

Vodka (Copy)

Rehorst

GLD Rehorst Citrus Honey

Grey Goose

Gin (Copy)

WHITLEY NEIL

REHORST

Rum (Copy)

ZACAPA

Tequila (Copy)

PATRON ANEJO

PATRON REPOSADO

PATRON SILVER

DON JULIO 70TH ANNIVERSARY

Whiskey/Bourbon (Copy)

BLADE & BOW

BLAUM BROS RYE

GLD KINNICKINNIC WHISKEY

GLD STILL & OAK BOURBON

GLD RYE

CROWN ROYAL

CROWN ROYAL PEACH

CROWN ROYAL VANILLA

CROWN ROYAL REGAL APPLE

Liqueurs/Cordials (Copy)

GLD GOOD LAND CHERRY LIQUEUR

GLD COFFEE LIQUEUR

GLD CRANBERRY LIQUEUR

GLD NOCINO LIQUEUR

GLD ORANGE LIQUEUR

SIGNATURE DRINKS

MIMOSAS

THE OG

$7.00

JUST PEACHY

$7.00

GRAPEFRUIT 'MOSA

$7.00

MARGARTIA 'MOSA

$8.00

ORANGE SHERBET

$8.00

BOTTLE OF CHAMPAGNE

$22.00

BLOODY MARYS

RISE & SHINE

$10.00

BACON MARY

$12.00

BLOODY MARIA

$10.00

TAZ-MANIAN DEVIL

$12.00

SPIKED COFFEE

IRISH COFFEE

$7.50

HOT WHITE RUSSIAN

$8.00

COLORADO BULLDOG

$8.00

CARMEL & BOURBON COLD BREW

$9.00

SPECIALS

SCREW DRIVER

$8.50

TEQUILA RISE & SHINE

$8.50

GRAPEFRUIT RADLER

$8.00

THEO-POLOTIN

$8.50

DARK & STORMY

$8.50

SHOTS

BREAKFAST SHOT

$7.00

JELLY DONUT SHOT

$6.00

RISE & SHOT

$6.00

SELTZER/MISC.

CANS (sangria, etc)

WHITE CLAW

$5.00

HIGH NOON PEACH

$5.00

RANCH WATER

$5.00

ODYSSEA ROSE SANGRIA

$5.00

ODYSSEA WHITE SANGRIA

$5.00

ODYSSEA RED SANGRIA

$5.00

BOTTLES (angry orchard, mixers, etc)

TWISTED TEA

ANGRY ORCHARD

NEW GLARUS RASPBERRY TART

TOP NOTE GINGER BEER

TOP NOTE CLASSIC TONIC WATER

TOP NOTE GRAPEFRUIT

BREAKFAST

STARTERS

BACON WRAPPED PEACHES

$10.00

MINI QUICHE

$12.00

Choice of three snack sized quiches (cheese, meat and cheese, veggie and cheese).

MONKEY BREAD

$12.00Out of stock

BERRIES & CREAM

$10.00

BRISKET MINI TACOS

$13.00

POUTINE

$13.00

SEARED BURNT ENDS

$13.00

SKILLETS

STANDARD ISSUE

$10.00

Fresh ham and cheese

SPICY

$14.50

Smoked Brisket with some heat

THE EVEREST

$12.50

sausage onion peppers spinach & cheese

VEGGIE 4 DAYZ

$12.50

medley of vegetables

BYO SKILLET

$13.00

choice of 3 vegs, 1 cheese, 2 meats

BENEDICTS

TRADITIONAL BENNY

$13.00

Candian bacon american cheese EM

THE ALASKAN BENNY

$22.00

Salmon spinach lemon dill EM

SOUTWEST CHICKEN BENNY

$16.00

Pulled Chicken Bacon Biscuit

CAPRESE BENNY

$15.00

pesto, mozzarella red onion EM

BRISKET BISCUIT BENNY

$16.50

Smoked Brisket BBQ Biscuits

OMELETS

DENVER

$13.50

Ham onion peppers cheddar cheese

RISE & SHINE SUPER CHEESE

$13.50

5 types of cheese

PEPPER STEPPER

$14.50

Bell peppers Japs chicken chorizo PJ

THE CARNIVORE

$15.50

Bacon, Sausage, Brisket, Ham Cheddar

THE VEGI

$13.50

medley of vegetables

BYO OMELET

$13.00

choice of 3 vegs, 1 cheese, 2 meats

ENTREES

BISCUITS & GRAVY

$13.50

house Biscuits sausage patties country gravy

MARIES SOUTHERN RAILROAD

$15.00

4 egg scrambler onion mushroom sausage bacon country gravy

AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

choice of toast topped with avocado cheese and veggies

BREAKFAST WRAP

$11.00

Wrap with choice of meat cheese and eggs

OLE SMOKED BURRITO

$15.50

three egg brisket veggies wrapped covered in country gravy

SOUTHWEST BURRITO

$15.50

Chicken chorizo veggies wrapped covered in hollandaise

THE JONNY B BREAKFAST SAMMY

$11.00

Two egg choice of bacon, sausage on sourdough bread sub EM

ROOSTER N WAFFLE

$12.00

house made waffle fried chicken hot honey

CORNED BEEF HASH

$13.50

House made Corned beef with potatoes swiss chives

SOUTHERN SWEET POTATO HASH

$12.00

Homemade hash with medley of veggies

BRISKET BOWL

$16.00

brown rice brisket with veggies and swiss cheese

MEDITERRANEAN BOWL

$13.00

Brown rice with veggies pesto and queso fresco

PANCAKES WAFFLES FRENCH TOAST

Short stack = 1

$4.00

Half stack =2

$7.50

Tall Stack = 3

$10.00

SIDES/EXTRAS

EGG SIDE

$3.00

POTATO SIDE

$6.00

TOAST SIDE

$2.00

MEAT CHOICE SIDE

$5.00

1PC BACON SIDE

$2.50

3PC BACON SIDE

$4.50

6PC BACON SIDE

$7.00

FRUIT/YOGURT

$6.00

LUNCH

B.Y.O.B 1/4lb (well done only)

$8.00

vegetables $1.00 Cheese $2.00 extra patty $3.00

B.Y.O.B 1/2lb

$12.00

vegetables $1.00 Cheese $2.00 extra patty $5.00

B.Y.O.C

$12.00

vegetables $1.00 cheese $2.00 extra patty $3.00 choice of bun or wrap

PATTY MELT

$13.00

1/2 patty fried onions rye bread swiss melted

THE IAN

$12.50

1/4 patty fried and raw onions additional patty

BLT

$12.00

texas toast choice of bacon leaf lettuce tomato mayo

BLT LOADED

$18.00

added to the blt choice of ham or turkey choice of cheese and avocado

STACKED ON GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

cheddar provolone swiss pepperjack your choice of bread

STACKED ON GRILLED CHEESE LOADED

$16.00

added to the grilled cheese your choice of bacon ham or turkey avocado and tomatoes

CAPRESE GRILLED CHEESE

$14.00

open faced on sourdough pesto mayo tomatoes mozzarella basil raspberry balsamic parmesan

REUBEN OR RACHEL

$14.50

choice of corned beef or turkey on rye bread with swiss cheese and sour kraut

MONTE CRISTO

$13.00

Egg washed sourdough peach aioli maple bacon jam melted swiss piled with ham

CHICKEN CORDON BLEU

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken with ham slices swiss & provolone cheese topped with cranberry honey mustard

CHEESESTEAK SIRLOIN

$17.00Out of stock

sirloin steak with peppers onions mushrooms cheddar & provolone cheese garlic hoagie roll

CHEESESTEAK CHICKEN

$15.00

Chicken with peppers onions mushrooms cheddar & provolone cheese garlic hoagie roll

CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP

$13.50

grilled or fried chicken choice of bacon lettuce onion tomato cheedar cheese ranch

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$12.50

grilled or fried chicken lettuce onion tomatos pepper jack cheese buffalo sauce

THE KUMBAYA

$13.50

turkey sandwich red pepper hummus onion peppers lettuce tomato queso fresco in wrao

SLAPPER SIRLOIN SANDWICH

$17.00Out of stock

texas toast grilled sirloin cowboy butter fried onion and mushrooms swiss cheese

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

full bowl of romaine lettuce croutons tomato cucumber tossed in caesar dressing parmesan

Caprese Salad

$12.50

full bowl of romaine lettuce basil leaves mozzarella tomato raspberry balsamic

Southwest salad

$12.50

full bowl of romaine lettuce onion radishes carrots peppers cheddar cheese cilantro lime dressing

Side Salad

$6.50

DESSERTS

COOKIES

$1.50

BARS

$2.00

CAKES

$4.00

PIES

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Relax with a nice drink and fine breakfast food.

Location

200 West Summit Avenue, Wales, WI 53183

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

