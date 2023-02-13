Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rise Coffee Company

1309 Spur Drive Suite 500

Marshfield, MO 65706

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Latte

Cappucino

Americano

Espresso

Drip Coffee

Chai Tea Latte

Tea

Hot Chocolate

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

Iced Americano

Iced Espresso

Cold Brew

Iced Chai

Shakerato

Iced Tea

Refresher

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Frozen Drinks

Frappe

Cream Frappe

Seasonal

Peppermint Mocha

Cookie Butter

Brown Butter Toffee

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Grab and Go

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Aha

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Food

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

Bagel

Baked Goods

Oatmeal

$2.50

Sandwiches

Grinder

$8.00

Shiner

$8.00

Misc

Coffee

Guatemala 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

$15.00Out of stock

12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

Papau New Guinea 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

$15.00

12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

Ethiopa 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

$15.00

12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

Restoration Blend 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

$15.00

12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

Espresso 12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

$15.00

12 oz. Pre-Packaged Coffee

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

We are a coffee shop in Marshfield, Missouri. Our vision is to introduce a convenient and flavorful way of getting your daily cup of coffee. We are devoted to handcrafting quality beverages and would love for you to give us a try next time you find yourself with a coffee craving. We are just a few dudes who love Jesus, coffee, and our community. Your cup is in our hands.

Website

Location

1309 Spur Drive Suite 500, Marshfield, MO 65706

Directions

