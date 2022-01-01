Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rise N Dine Pancake Cafe - Wheeling

2,302 Reviews

$$

102 S Milwaukee Ave

Wheeling, IL 60090

Popular Items

*American Skillet
*CYO Skillet (4 Ingredients)
*Two Eggs & Bacon

Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Hard Lemonade

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Vodka Mix

$9.00

Tequila Mix

$9.00

Champagne Bottle

$45.00

Mimosa Pitchers

$45.00

On the rocks

$7.00

Whiskey Mix

$9.00

Add shot

$5.00

*Breakfast Sammies

American Biscuits

American Biscuits

$14.00

Two biscuits with sausage patties, scrambled eggs and American cheese. Served with hash browns

*Avocado N Sriracha Toast

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella cheese & Sriracha on toasted sourdough. Served with fruit.

*Ham & Egg Croissant

*Ham & Egg Croissant

$10.15

Scrambled eggs, ham off the bone on a Croissant Bun with melted cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns.

*House Favorites

*Red Chilaquiles

*Red Chilaquiles

$14.00

Tortilla chips cooked in red salsa topped with avocado, queso fresco and two eggs any style. Served with fresh fruit. Substitute Chicken +2 Steak +3

*Santa Monica Frittata

*Santa Monica Frittata

$15.50

Mushrooms, tomato, spinach, onions, avocado and mozzarella cheese. Served with toast or pancakes

*Carnitas Hash

*Carnitas Hash

$15.50

Carnitas, Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & 2 Eggs, on Hash Browns. Served w/ a Biscuits.

*Steak and Three Eggs

$24.00

Three fresh farm eggs cooked any style with skirt steak and served with Hash-browns, fruit, toast or pancakes.

*Biscuits & Gravy

*Biscuits & Gravy

$12.50

Warm biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.

*Lox Platter

*Lox Platter

$18.00

Nova Lox, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Capers. Served with a toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese.

*Skillets

Layered with diced potatoes, ingredients, melted cheese and topped with two fresh farm eggs. Served with toast or pancakes.
*American Skillet

*American Skillet

$15.50

Layered with diced potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

*Mexican Skillet

$15.50

Layered with diced potatoes, chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, salsa, mozzarella cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

*Irish Skillet

$16.00

Layered with diced potatoes, corned beef hash, onions, cheddar cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

*Rise N Dine Skillet

$20.00

Layered with diced potatoes, skirt steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

*Veggie Skillet

$15.00

Layered with diced potatoes, zucchini, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

*Gyros Skillet

$16.00

Layered with diced potatoes, gyros meat, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

*CYO Skillet (4 Ingredients)

$16.00

*Omelets

All Omelettes are made with four fresh farm eggs. Served with Hashbrowns, fruit, toast or pancakes.
*Veggie Omelette

*Veggie Omelette

$15.00

Spinach, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms.

*Gyros & Feta Omelette

$16.00

Gyro meat and Feta cheese.

*Spanish Omelette

$16.00

Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa.

*Volcano Omelette

*Volcano Omelette

$19.00

Skirt steak, jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and asiago cheese, topped with Sriracha sauce.

*Impossible Power Scrambler

*Impossible Power Scrambler

$16.00

Three egg whites scrambled with plant-based sausage, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with fresh fruit and toast or pancakes. (No potatoes)

*American Omelette

$15.00

Ham, green pepper and onion.

*Cheese Omelette

$13.00

*Create your own

$15.00

*Hawaii 5-0 Omlette

$14.50

Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeño, & mozzarella cheese.

*Breakfast Bowls

Summer Berry Oatmeal

$11.00

Slowly cooked oatmeal topped with pecans, cranberries, & Roasted Cinnamon Apples. Served with raisins and brown sugar.

Keto Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

Crisp bacon, avocado slices, Tomatoes, hardboiled eggs over a bed of cooked spinach. Served with fresh fruit.

Sophia's Yogurt Bowl

$12.00

Plain Greek Yogurt, Crunchy Granola, Fresh Berries, Bananas, Pecans. Served with Banana Bread.

*Bennys

All Benedicts are served with Hash-browns .

*Traditional Benny

$14.50

Two poached eggs atop English muffin with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce. Served with Hashbrowns

*Carnitas Benny

*Carnitas Benny

$15.00

Pulled Carnitas, Smashed Avocado, Poached eggs on top of a croissant with Hollandaise sauce.

*Florentine Benny

*Florentine Benny

$14.00

Two poached eggs atop English muffin with sautéed spinach, tomato, artichokes ,shredded cheddar and Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns

Lox Benny

$18.00

Poached Eggs, Nova Lox, Capers, English Muffin & Hollandaise Sauce.

*Pancakes

Plain Pancakes (4)

Plain Pancakes (4)

$11.00

Our signature stack of pancakes.

Rise N Dine Pancakes (4)

Rise N Dine Pancakes (4)

$14.00

Pancakes filled with pecans then topped with bananas, strawberries and whipped cream then drizzled with strawberry jelly.

Nutella Pancakes (4)

$14.00

Strawberries, Bananas & Nutella Sauce.

Honeyberry Pancakes (4)

$14.00

Filled with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle

Raspberry/White Choc. Chip (4)

$14.00

Filled with Raspberries & White Chocolate chips drizzled with Raspberry Sauce & Whipped Cream.

GF Pancakes (4)

$13.00

A stack of our signature Gluten free pancakes. Made from Cassava Flour.

Chocolate Chip Cakes (4)

$14.00

Pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with more chocolate chips.

Blueberry Pancakes (4)

$14.00

Filled w/ Blueberries & topped w/ chilled Blueberry Compote.

Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz

$2.00

*French Toast/Waffles

*Banana Bread French Toast

*Banana Bread French Toast

$14.00

Our homemade banana bread French toast topped with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.

*Nutella French Toast

$14.00

Challah French toast topped with Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Bananas and Nutella Sauce.

*Honeyberry French Toast

$14.00

White bread French toast with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream.

*Cinnamon Roll French Toast

*Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.00

A cinnamon roll sliced and grilled in our signature french toast batter topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla glaze.

*Challah French Toast

$11.00

Traditional Challah French toast dusted with powdered sugar.

*Churro French Toast

*Churro French Toast

$14.00

Challah bread dipped in egg batter encrusted with bran flakes then grilled topped with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla glaze.

*Gluten Free French Toast

$14.00

Gluten Free French toast dusted with powdered sugar.

*Waffle

*Waffle

$11.00

Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar.

*Rise N Dine Waffle

*Rise N Dine Waffle

$14.00

Belgium waffle topped with Strawberry compote, bananas, pecans, and whipped cream.

*Honeyberry Waffle

$14.00

Waffle topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. & Whipped Cream.

*Nutella Waffle

$14.00

A Belgium waffle topped with fresh bananas, strawberries and Nutella.

Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz

$2.00

*Crepes

Three crepes topped with fresh blueberries and white chocolate chips then dusted with powdered sugar.

*Crepes

$11.00

Plain crepes dusted with powdered sugar.

*Rise N Dine Crepes

*Rise N Dine Crepes

$13.00

Crepes filled with strawberries, bananas, pecans and topped with glazed strawberries and whipped cream.

*Nutella Crepes

$14.00

Three crepes topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, Nutella, and powdered sugar.

*Honeyberry Crepes

$14.00

Three Crepes topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. Whipped Cream.

Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz

$2.00

Loaded Griddle Combos

All loaded combos are served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.

*French Toast Combo

$16.00+

Two slices of white bread french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.

*Pancake Combo

$17.00+

Three specialty pancakes of your choice. NO MIX N MATCH served with two eggs and bacon or sausage.

Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz

$2.00

*Breakfast Platters

Two Eggs any style breakfasts. Served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.

*Two Eggs Your Way

$10.00

Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.

*Two Eggs & Bacon

$15.00

Three Strips of Thick Cut Bacon. Served w/ Hash Browns & Pancakes or Toast

*Two Eggs w/Meat

*Two Eggs w/Meat

$14.00

Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style. Choice of meat and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.

Corned beef hash and Eggs

Corned beef hash and Eggs

$15.00

Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style, corned beef hash and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.

*Diced Ham in Scrambled Eggs

$13.50

Three eggs scrambled with diced ham.

*Sandwhiches & Wraps

*Honey Chicken Salad Melt

$15.00

Signature Honey Chicken Salad, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough.

*Half Sandwich & Soup

$14.00

Choice of: Turkey, Ham, Honey chicken salad or Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese on Wheat Bread.

*Gyro Platter

*Gyro Platter

$17.00

Extra portions of gyros meat with double pita bread, tomato, onions, cucumber, banana peppers & gyros sauce on the side. Served with a side of fries.

*Smash Burger

*Smash Burger

$15.00

Two Patties w/ American Cheese & grilled onions on a brioche bun.

*Jalapeno Burger

$15.50

Single beef patty, American cheese, 2 bacon strips, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun.

*Cali Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Mayonnaise on a Brioche bun.

*Tuna Melt

$14.00

Tuna salad on grilled rye and melted American cheese

*Turkey Club

$15.00

Turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Served on toasted white bread

*Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Dijonnasie, Mozzarella in a Flour Tortilla.

*Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.50

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Hard boiled Eggs, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.

*Soup of the Day

$5.25+

*Salads & Soups

Mediterrenean Salad

$16.00+

Feta cheese, tomato, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini peppers, onions, and Romaine lettuce. Served with pita wedges

*Southwest Shrimp Salad

$17.00

Seasoned shrimp, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, onion & poblano peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips on romaine lettuce.

*Cobb Salad

*Cobb Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, avocado, bacon bits, hard boiled eggs, tomato and crumbled bleu cheese over Romaine Lettuce.

*Rise N Dine Chicken Salad

*Rise N Dine Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chunks of Chicken, Red Grapes, Pecans, Mixed w/ Honey Greek Yogurt on Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Fresh Berries, Avocado and Pecans.

*Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Croutons, Hard Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese tossed in Caesar Dressing.

Soup of the Day

$4.25+

*Cool Stuffers

$16.00+

Avocado or Pineapple Stuffed w/ your choice of Tuna Salad or Honey Chicken Salad. Served w/ Fresh Fruit and Banana Bread.

*Sides

*Breakfast Meats

*Breakfast Meats

$6.25+

*Hash Browns

$4.00

*$$Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

*Cafe Garden Salad

$4.95

*Cafe Fries

$3.50

Soup of the Day

$4.15

By the Bulk

$10.00+

*Side 2 Eggs

$2.99

*Kids Menu

*Kiddy Egg Platter

$8.00

Pancakes Served with one egg, bacon or sausage.

*French Toast Sticks

$7.00

Two slices of white bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar. Served with choice of meat or egg

*Dollar Cakes

$7.00

*M&M Pancakes

$7.00

Kiddy pancakes filled w/ M&Ms

*Kiddy Omelette

$7.00

2 egg omelette with American cheese. Served with fruit or Hash browns

*Kiddy Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Grilled white bread with American cheese. Served with fries or fresh fruit.

*Mac N Chz

$7.00

*Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Served with fruit or applesauce

*Drinks

*Orange Juice

$5.50+

*Soda

$4.00

Smoothies

$7.00+

*Whipped Coffee

$4.00

Instant coffee whipped with sugar over iced milk.

*Coffee

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hot Coco

$3.00

1lb Ground coffee bag (Copy)

$12.00

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

Sweet Treats

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Coffee Cake

$6.00

Choc. Chip Cookie

$2.50

*Breakfast Sammies

**Korean Street Sandwich

$17.00

Scrambled eggs, carrots, cabbage & mozzarella cheese on grilled white bread with sugar, ketchup & mayo. Served with fruit.

**American Biscuits

$17.00

Avocado, sliced cucumber, chilled shrimp with tomato, onion jalapenos, cilantro & squeeze of lemon on toasted multi-grain. Served with fruit.

**Shrimp & Avocado Toast

$19.00

Avocado, sliced cucumber, chilled shrimp with tomato, onion jalapenos, cilantro & squeeze of lemon on toasted multi-grain. Served with fruit.

*House Favorites

**Red Chilaquiles

**Red Chilaquiles

$16.00

Tortilla chips cooked in red salsa topped with avocado, queso fresco and two eggs any style. Served with fresh fruit. Substitute Chicken +2 Steak +3

**Santa Monica Frittata

**Santa Monica Frittata

$17.50

Mushrooms, tomato, spinach, onions, avocado and mozzarella cheese. Served with toast or pancakes

**Carnitas Hash

**Carnitas Hash

$17.50

Carnitas, Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & 2 Eggs, on Hash Browns. Served w/ a Biscuits.

**Steak and Three Eggs

$27.00

Three fresh farm eggs cooked any style with skirt steak and served with Hash-browns, fruit, toast or pancakes.

**Biscuits & Gravy

**Biscuits & Gravy

$14.50

Warm biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.

**Lox Platter

**Lox Platter

$20.00

Nova Lox, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Capers. Served with a toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese.

*Skillets

Layered with diced potatoes, ingredients, melted cheese and topped with two fresh farm eggs. Served with toast or pancakes.
**American Skillet

**American Skillet

$17.50

Layered with diced potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

**Mexican Skillet

$17.50

Layered with diced potatoes, chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, salsa, mozzarella cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

**Irish Skillet

$18.00

Layered with diced potatoes, corned beef hash, onions, cheddar cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

**Rise N Dine Skillet

$22.00

Layered with diced potatoes, skirt steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

**Veggie Skillet

$17.00

Layered with diced potatoes, zucchini, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

**Gyros Skillet

$17.50

Layered with diced potatoes, gyros meat, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese, topped with two eggs any style.

**CYO Skillet (4 Ingredients)

$18.00

*Omelets

All Omelettes are made with four fresh farm eggs. Served with Hashbrowns, fruit, toast or pancakes.
**Veggie Omelet

**Veggie Omelet

$17.00

Spinach, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms.

**Gyros & Feta Omelet

$17.00

Gyro meat and Feta cheese.

**Spanish Omelett

$17.50

Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa.

**Volcano Omelet

**Volcano Omelet

$22.00

Skirt steak, jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and asiago cheese, topped with Sriracha sauce.

**Impossible Power Scrambler

**Impossible Power Scrambler

$18.00

Three egg whites scrambled with plant-based sausage, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with fresh fruit and toast or pancakes. (No potatoes)

**Shrimp Fajita Omelet

$18.00

Shrimp, corn, roasted onions, poblano pepper, queso fresco.

**American Omelet

$17.00

Ham, green pepper and onion.

**Cheese Omelet

$16.00

**Create your own

$17.00

*Breakfast Bowls

**Summer Berry Oatmeal

$13.00

Slowly cooked oatmeal topped with pecans, cranberries, & Roasted Cinnamon Apples. Served with raisins and brown sugar.

**Keto Breakfast Bowl

$17.00

Crisp bacon, avocado slices, Tomatoes, hardboiled eggs over a bed of cooked spinach. Served with fresh fruit.

**Sophia's Yogurt Bowl

$14.00

Plain Greek Yogurt, Crunchy Granola, Fresh Berries, Bananas, Pecans. Served with Banana Bread.

*Bennys

All Benedicts are served with Hash-browns .

**Traditional Benny

$16.50

Two poached eggs atop English muffin with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce. Served with Hashbrowns

**Carnitas Benny

**Carnitas Benny

$17.00

Pulled Carnitas, Smashed Avocado, Poached eggs on top of a croissant with Hollandaise sauce.

**Florentine Benny

**Florentine Benny

$17.00

Two poached eggs atop English muffin with sautéed spinach, tomato, artichokes ,shredded cheddar and Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns

**Lox Benny

$20.00

Poached Eggs, Nova Lox, Capers, English Muffin & Hollandaise Sauce.

*Pancakes

**Plain Pancakes (4)

**Plain Pancakes (4)

$13.00

Our signature stack of pancakes.

**Rise N Dine Pancakes (4)

**Rise N Dine Pancakes (4)

$17.00

Pancakes filled with pecans then topped with bananas, strawberries and whipped cream then drizzled with strawberry jelly.

**Nutella Pancakes (4)

$17.00

Strawberries, Bananas & Nutella Sauce.

**Honeyberry Pancakes (4)

$17.00

Filled with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle

**Raspberry/White Choc. Chip (4)

$17.00

Filled with Raspberries & White Chocolate chips drizzled with Raspberry Sauce & Whipped Cream.

**GF Pancakes (4)

$15.00

A stack of our signature Gluten free pancakes. Made from Cassava Flour.

**Chocolate Chip Cakes (4)

$17.00

Pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with more chocolate chips.

**Black Cherry Pancakes (4)

$17.00

Filled w/ Chocolate Chips topped w/ chilled Black Cherry Compote.

**Blueberry Pancakes (4)

$17.00

Filled w/ Blueberries & topped w/ chilled Blueberry Compote.

**Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz

$5.00

*French Toast/Waffles

**Banana Bread French Toast

**Banana Bread French Toast

$16.00

Our homemade banana bread French toast topped with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.

**Nutella French Toast

$16.00

Challah French toast topped with Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Bananas and Nutella Sauce.

**Honeyberry French Toast

$16.00

White bread French toast with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream.

**Cinnamon Roll French Toast

**Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$16.00

A cinnamon roll sliced and grilled in our signature french toast batter topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla glaze.

**Challah French Toast

$13.00

Traditional Challah French toast dusted with powdered sugar.

**Churro French Toast

**Churro French Toast

$17.00

Challah bread dipped in egg batter encrusted with bran flakes then grilled topped with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla glaze.

**Gluten Free French Toast

$17.00

Gluten Free French toast dusted with powdered sugar.

**Waffle

**Waffle

$13.00

Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar.

**Rise N Dine Waffle

**Rise N Dine Waffle

$17.00

Belgium waffle topped with Strawberry compote, bananas, pecans, and whipped cream.

**Honeyberry Waffle

$17.00

Waffle topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. & Whipped Cream.

*Nutella Waffle

$17.00

A Belgium waffle topped with fresh bananas, strawberries and Nutella.

**Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz

$5.00

*Crepes

Three crepes topped with fresh blueberries and white chocolate chips then dusted with powdered sugar.

**Crepes

$13.00

Three crepes topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, Nutella, and powdered sugar.

**Rise N Dine Crepes

$16.00

Three Crepes topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. Whipped Cream.

**Nutella Crepes

$16.00

**Honeyberry Crepes

$16.00

Three Crepes topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. Whipped Cream.

**Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz

$5.00

Loaded Griddle Combos

All loaded combos are served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.

**French Toast Combo

$18.00+

Two slices of white bread french toast topped with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of meat.

**Pancake Combo

$19.00+

Three specialty pancakes of your choice. NO MIX N MATCH served with two eggs and bacon or sausage.

**Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz

$5.00

*Breakfast Platters

Two Eggs any style breakfasts. Served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.

**Two Eggs Your Way

$12.00

Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.

**Two Eggs & Bacon

$17.00

Three Strips of Thick Cut Bacon. Served w/ Hash Browns & Pancakes or Toast

**Two Eggs w/Meat

**Two Eggs w/Meat

$16.00

Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style. Choice of meat and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.

**Corned beef hash and Eggs

**Corned beef hash and Eggs

$17.00

Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style, corned beef hash and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.

**Diced Ham in Scrambled Eggs

$17.00

Three eggs scrambled with diced ham.

*Sandwhiches & Wraps

**Honey Chicken Salad Melt

$17.50

Signature Honey Chicken Salad, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough.

**Half Sandwich & Garden Salad

$15.00

Choice of Roast Beef, Salami, Ham, Spicy Capicola, Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayonnaise on Wheat Bread.

**Gyro Platter

**Gyro Platter

$19.00

Extra portions of gyros meat with double pita bread, tomato, onions, cucumber, banana peppers & gyros sauce on the side. Served with a side of fries.

**Smash Burger (Deep Copy)

**Smash Burger (Deep Copy)

$17.50

Two Patties w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun.

**Cali Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Mayonnaise on a Brioche bun.

**Tuna Melt

$17.00

Tuna salad on grilled rye and melted American cheese

**Turkey Club

$17.50

Turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Served on toasted white bread

**Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Dijonnasie, Mozzarella in a Flour Tortilla.

**Veggie Pesto Wrap

$16.00

Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Smashed Avocado, Red Onion, Artichokes, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella in a Flour Tortilla.

**Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Hard boiled Eggs, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.

**Soup of the Day

$6.25+

*Salads & Soups

**Mediterranean Salad

$17.00+

Feta cheese, tomato, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini peppers, onions, and Romaine lettuce. Served with pita wedges

**Cobb Salad

**Cobb Salad

$17.50

Grilled Chicken, avocado, bacon bits, hard boiled eggs, tomato and crumbled bleu cheese over Romaine Lettuce.

**Rise N Dine Chicken Salad

**Rise N Dine Chicken Salad

$17.50

Chunks of Chicken, Red Grapes, Pecans, Mixed w/ Honey Greek Yogurt on Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Fresh Berries, Avocado and Pecans.

**Chicken Caesar Salad

$17.50

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Croutons, Hard Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese tossed in Caesar Dressing.

**Soup of the Day

$6.25+

**Cool Stuffers

$19.00+

Avocado or Pineapple Stuffed w/ your choice of Tuna Salad or Honey Chicken Salad. Served w/ Fresh Fruit and Banana Bread.

*Sides

*Breakfast Meats

*Breakfast Meats

$6.25+

*Hash Browns

$4.00

*$$Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

*Cafe Garden Salad

$4.95

*Cafe Fries

$3.50

Soup of the Day

$4.15

By the Bulk

$10.00+

*Side 2 Eggs

$2.99

*Kids Menu

**Kiddy Egg Platter

$10.00

Pancakes Served with one egg, bacon or sausage.

**French Toast Sticks

$10.00

Two slices of white bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar. Served with choice of meat or egg

**Dollar Cakes

$9.00

**M&M Pancakes

$9.00

Kiddy pancakes filled w/ M&Ms

**Kiddy Omelette

$9.00

2 egg omelette with American cheese. Served with fruit or Hash browns

**Mac N Chz

$9.00

**Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Served with fruit or applesauce

*Drinks

**Orange Juice

$7.50+

**Smoothies

$9.00+

**Whipped Coffee

$4.00

Instant coffee whipped with sugar over iced milk.

**Coffee

$6.00

**Milk

$6.00

**Chocolate Milk

$6.00

**Hot Coco

$6.00

**Soda

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a family owned and operated breakfast and lunch restaurant offering classic American meals.

Website

Location

102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090

Directions

Gallery
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch image
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch image
Rise N Dine Breakfast & Lunch image

