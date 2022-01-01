Rise N Dine Pancake Cafe - Wheeling
2,302 Reviews
$$
102 S Milwaukee Ave
Wheeling, IL 60090
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
*Breakfast Sammies
American Biscuits
Two biscuits with sausage patties, scrambled eggs and American cheese. Served with hash browns
*Avocado N Sriracha Toast
Scrambled eggs, smashed avocado, tomato, mozzarella cheese & Sriracha on toasted sourdough. Served with fruit.
*Ham & Egg Croissant
Scrambled eggs, ham off the bone on a Croissant Bun with melted cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns.
*House Favorites
*Red Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips cooked in red salsa topped with avocado, queso fresco and two eggs any style. Served with fresh fruit. Substitute Chicken +2 Steak +3
*Santa Monica Frittata
Mushrooms, tomato, spinach, onions, avocado and mozzarella cheese. Served with toast or pancakes
*Carnitas Hash
Carnitas, Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & 2 Eggs, on Hash Browns. Served w/ a Biscuits.
*Steak and Three Eggs
Three fresh farm eggs cooked any style with skirt steak and served with Hash-browns, fruit, toast or pancakes.
*Biscuits & Gravy
Warm biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.
*Lox Platter
Nova Lox, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Capers. Served with a toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese.
*Skillets
*American Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
*Mexican Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, salsa, mozzarella cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
*Irish Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, corned beef hash, onions, cheddar cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
*Rise N Dine Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, skirt steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
*Veggie Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, zucchini, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
*Gyros Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, gyros meat, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
*CYO Skillet (4 Ingredients)
*Omelets
*Veggie Omelette
Spinach, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms.
*Gyros & Feta Omelette
Gyro meat and Feta cheese.
*Spanish Omelette
Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa.
*Volcano Omelette
Skirt steak, jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and asiago cheese, topped with Sriracha sauce.
*Impossible Power Scrambler
Three egg whites scrambled with plant-based sausage, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with fresh fruit and toast or pancakes. (No potatoes)
*American Omelette
Ham, green pepper and onion.
*Cheese Omelette
*Create your own
*Hawaii 5-0 Omlette
Bacon, Ham, Pineapple, Jalapeño, & mozzarella cheese.
*Breakfast Bowls
Summer Berry Oatmeal
Slowly cooked oatmeal topped with pecans, cranberries, & Roasted Cinnamon Apples. Served with raisins and brown sugar.
Keto Breakfast Bowl
Crisp bacon, avocado slices, Tomatoes, hardboiled eggs over a bed of cooked spinach. Served with fresh fruit.
Sophia's Yogurt Bowl
Plain Greek Yogurt, Crunchy Granola, Fresh Berries, Bananas, Pecans. Served with Banana Bread.
*Bennys
*Traditional Benny
Two poached eggs atop English muffin with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce. Served with Hashbrowns
*Carnitas Benny
Pulled Carnitas, Smashed Avocado, Poached eggs on top of a croissant with Hollandaise sauce.
*Florentine Benny
Two poached eggs atop English muffin with sautéed spinach, tomato, artichokes ,shredded cheddar and Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns
Lox Benny
Poached Eggs, Nova Lox, Capers, English Muffin & Hollandaise Sauce.
*Pancakes
Plain Pancakes (4)
Our signature stack of pancakes.
Rise N Dine Pancakes (4)
Pancakes filled with pecans then topped with bananas, strawberries and whipped cream then drizzled with strawberry jelly.
Nutella Pancakes (4)
Strawberries, Bananas & Nutella Sauce.
Honeyberry Pancakes (4)
Filled with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle
Raspberry/White Choc. Chip (4)
Filled with Raspberries & White Chocolate chips drizzled with Raspberry Sauce & Whipped Cream.
GF Pancakes (4)
A stack of our signature Gluten free pancakes. Made from Cassava Flour.
Chocolate Chip Cakes (4)
Pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with more chocolate chips.
Blueberry Pancakes (4)
Filled w/ Blueberries & topped w/ chilled Blueberry Compote.
Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz
*French Toast/Waffles
*Banana Bread French Toast
Our homemade banana bread French toast topped with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.
*Nutella French Toast
Challah French toast topped with Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Bananas and Nutella Sauce.
*Honeyberry French Toast
White bread French toast with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream.
*Cinnamon Roll French Toast
A cinnamon roll sliced and grilled in our signature french toast batter topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla glaze.
*Challah French Toast
Traditional Challah French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
*Churro French Toast
Challah bread dipped in egg batter encrusted with bran flakes then grilled topped with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla glaze.
*Gluten Free French Toast
Gluten Free French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
*Waffle
Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar.
*Rise N Dine Waffle
Belgium waffle topped with Strawberry compote, bananas, pecans, and whipped cream.
*Honeyberry Waffle
Waffle topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. & Whipped Cream.
*Nutella Waffle
A Belgium waffle topped with fresh bananas, strawberries and Nutella.
Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz
*Crepes
*Crepes
Plain crepes dusted with powdered sugar.
*Rise N Dine Crepes
Crepes filled with strawberries, bananas, pecans and topped with glazed strawberries and whipped cream.
*Nutella Crepes
Three crepes topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, Nutella, and powdered sugar.
*Honeyberry Crepes
Three Crepes topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. Whipped Cream.
Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz
Loaded Griddle Combos
*Breakfast Platters
*Two Eggs Your Way
Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.
*Two Eggs & Bacon
Three Strips of Thick Cut Bacon. Served w/ Hash Browns & Pancakes or Toast
*Two Eggs w/Meat
Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style. Choice of meat and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.
Corned beef hash and Eggs
Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style, corned beef hash and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.
*Diced Ham in Scrambled Eggs
Three eggs scrambled with diced ham.
*Sandwhiches & Wraps
*Honey Chicken Salad Melt
Signature Honey Chicken Salad, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough.
*Half Sandwich & Soup
Choice of: Turkey, Ham, Honey chicken salad or Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese on Wheat Bread.
*Gyro Platter
Extra portions of gyros meat with double pita bread, tomato, onions, cucumber, banana peppers & gyros sauce on the side. Served with a side of fries.
*Smash Burger
Two Patties w/ American Cheese & grilled onions on a brioche bun.
*Jalapeno Burger
Single beef patty, American cheese, 2 bacon strips, grilled jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion on a brioche bun.
*Cali Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Mayonnaise on a Brioche bun.
*Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on grilled rye and melted American cheese
*Turkey Club
Turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Served on toasted white bread
*Chicken & Bacon Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Dijonnasie, Mozzarella in a Flour Tortilla.
*Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Hard boiled Eggs, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.
*Soup of the Day
*Salads & Soups
Mediterrenean Salad
Feta cheese, tomato, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini peppers, onions, and Romaine lettuce. Served with pita wedges
*Southwest Shrimp Salad
Seasoned shrimp, tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, onion & poblano peppers, queso fresco, tortilla strips on romaine lettuce.
*Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, avocado, bacon bits, hard boiled eggs, tomato and crumbled bleu cheese over Romaine Lettuce.
*Rise N Dine Chicken Salad
Chunks of Chicken, Red Grapes, Pecans, Mixed w/ Honey Greek Yogurt on Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Fresh Berries, Avocado and Pecans.
*Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Croutons, Hard Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese tossed in Caesar Dressing.
Soup of the Day
*Cool Stuffers
Avocado or Pineapple Stuffed w/ your choice of Tuna Salad or Honey Chicken Salad. Served w/ Fresh Fruit and Banana Bread.
*Sides
*Kids Menu
*Kiddy Egg Platter
Pancakes Served with one egg, bacon or sausage.
*French Toast Sticks
Two slices of white bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar. Served with choice of meat or egg
*Dollar Cakes
*M&M Pancakes
Kiddy pancakes filled w/ M&Ms
*Kiddy Omelette
2 egg omelette with American cheese. Served with fruit or Hash browns
*Kiddy Grilled Cheese
Grilled white bread with American cheese. Served with fries or fresh fruit.
*Mac N Chz
*Chicken Fingers
Served with fruit or applesauce
*Drinks
*Breakfast Sammies
**Korean Street Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, carrots, cabbage & mozzarella cheese on grilled white bread with sugar, ketchup & mayo. Served with fruit.
**American Biscuits
Avocado, sliced cucumber, chilled shrimp with tomato, onion jalapenos, cilantro & squeeze of lemon on toasted multi-grain. Served with fruit.
**Shrimp & Avocado Toast
Avocado, sliced cucumber, chilled shrimp with tomato, onion jalapenos, cilantro & squeeze of lemon on toasted multi-grain. Served with fruit.
*House Favorites
**Red Chilaquiles
Tortilla chips cooked in red salsa topped with avocado, queso fresco and two eggs any style. Served with fresh fruit. Substitute Chicken +2 Steak +3
**Santa Monica Frittata
Mushrooms, tomato, spinach, onions, avocado and mozzarella cheese. Served with toast or pancakes
**Carnitas Hash
Carnitas, Jalapenos, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & 2 Eggs, on Hash Browns. Served w/ a Biscuits.
**Steak and Three Eggs
Three fresh farm eggs cooked any style with skirt steak and served with Hash-browns, fruit, toast or pancakes.
**Biscuits & Gravy
Warm biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with hash browns.
**Lox Platter
Nova Lox, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Capers. Served with a toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese.
*Skillets
**American Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, green peppers, onions, smoked sausage, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
**Mexican Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, chorizo sausage, onions, tomatoes, salsa, mozzarella cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
**Irish Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, corned beef hash, onions, cheddar cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
**Rise N Dine Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, skirt steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
**Veggie Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, zucchini, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, American and Swiss cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
**Gyros Skillet
Layered with diced potatoes, gyros meat, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese, topped with two eggs any style.
**CYO Skillet (4 Ingredients)
*Omelets
**Veggie Omelet
Spinach, green peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms.
**Gyros & Feta Omelet
Gyro meat and Feta cheese.
**Spanish Omelett
Chorizo sausage, jalapeño peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of salsa.
**Volcano Omelet
Skirt steak, jalapeños, onions, mushrooms, and asiago cheese, topped with Sriracha sauce.
**Impossible Power Scrambler
Three egg whites scrambled with plant-based sausage, spinach, mushrooms, grilled onions, and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with fresh fruit and toast or pancakes. (No potatoes)
**Shrimp Fajita Omelet
Shrimp, corn, roasted onions, poblano pepper, queso fresco.
**American Omelet
Ham, green pepper and onion.
**Cheese Omelet
**Create your own
*Breakfast Bowls
**Summer Berry Oatmeal
Slowly cooked oatmeal topped with pecans, cranberries, & Roasted Cinnamon Apples. Served with raisins and brown sugar.
**Keto Breakfast Bowl
Crisp bacon, avocado slices, Tomatoes, hardboiled eggs over a bed of cooked spinach. Served with fresh fruit.
**Sophia's Yogurt Bowl
Plain Greek Yogurt, Crunchy Granola, Fresh Berries, Bananas, Pecans. Served with Banana Bread.
*Bennys
**Traditional Benny
Two poached eggs atop English muffin with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce. Served with Hashbrowns
**Carnitas Benny
Pulled Carnitas, Smashed Avocado, Poached eggs on top of a croissant with Hollandaise sauce.
**Florentine Benny
Two poached eggs atop English muffin with sautéed spinach, tomato, artichokes ,shredded cheddar and Hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns
**Lox Benny
Poached Eggs, Nova Lox, Capers, English Muffin & Hollandaise Sauce.
*Pancakes
**Plain Pancakes (4)
Our signature stack of pancakes.
**Rise N Dine Pancakes (4)
Pancakes filled with pecans then topped with bananas, strawberries and whipped cream then drizzled with strawberry jelly.
**Nutella Pancakes (4)
Strawberries, Bananas & Nutella Sauce.
**Honeyberry Pancakes (4)
Filled with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle
**Raspberry/White Choc. Chip (4)
Filled with Raspberries & White Chocolate chips drizzled with Raspberry Sauce & Whipped Cream.
**GF Pancakes (4)
A stack of our signature Gluten free pancakes. Made from Cassava Flour.
**Chocolate Chip Cakes (4)
Pancakes filled with chocolate chips and topped with more chocolate chips.
**Black Cherry Pancakes (4)
Filled w/ Chocolate Chips topped w/ chilled Black Cherry Compote.
**Blueberry Pancakes (4)
Filled w/ Blueberries & topped w/ chilled Blueberry Compote.
**Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz
*French Toast/Waffles
**Banana Bread French Toast
Our homemade banana bread French toast topped with fresh bananas and dusted with powdered sugar.
**Nutella French Toast
Challah French toast topped with Fresh Strawberries, Fresh Bananas and Nutella Sauce.
**Honeyberry French Toast
White bread French toast with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream.
**Cinnamon Roll French Toast
A cinnamon roll sliced and grilled in our signature french toast batter topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with vanilla glaze.
**Challah French Toast
Traditional Challah French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
**Churro French Toast
Challah bread dipped in egg batter encrusted with bran flakes then grilled topped with cinnamon sugar and drizzled with vanilla glaze.
**Gluten Free French Toast
Gluten Free French toast dusted with powdered sugar.
**Waffle
Belgium waffle dusted with powdered sugar.
**Rise N Dine Waffle
Belgium waffle topped with Strawberry compote, bananas, pecans, and whipped cream.
**Honeyberry Waffle
Waffle topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. & Whipped Cream.
*Nutella Waffle
A Belgium waffle topped with fresh bananas, strawberries and Nutella.
**Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz
*Crepes
**Crepes
Three crepes topped with fresh strawberries, bananas, Nutella, and powdered sugar.
**Rise N Dine Crepes
Three Crepes topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. Whipped Cream.
**Nutella Crepes
**Honeyberry Crepes
Three Crepes topped with granola, layered honey mascarpone, topped with berries & bananas with a honey drizzle & whipped cream. Whipped Cream.
**Pure Maple Syrup 1.6oz
Loaded Griddle Combos
*Breakfast Platters
**Two Eggs Your Way
Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.
**Two Eggs & Bacon
Three Strips of Thick Cut Bacon. Served w/ Hash Browns & Pancakes or Toast
**Two Eggs w/Meat
Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style. Choice of meat and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.
**Corned beef hash and Eggs
Two fresh farm eggs cooked any style, corned beef hash and served with Hash-browns or fruit, toast or pancakes.
**Diced Ham in Scrambled Eggs
Three eggs scrambled with diced ham.
*Sandwhiches & Wraps
**Honey Chicken Salad Melt
Signature Honey Chicken Salad, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese on Grilled Sourdough.
**Half Sandwich & Garden Salad
Choice of Roast Beef, Salami, Ham, Spicy Capicola, Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Mayonnaise on Wheat Bread.
**Gyro Platter
Extra portions of gyros meat with double pita bread, tomato, onions, cucumber, banana peppers & gyros sauce on the side. Served with a side of fries.
**Smash Burger (Deep Copy)
Two Patties w/ American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion on a Brioche Bun.
**Cali Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Smashed Avocado, Tomato, Mayonnaise on a Brioche bun.
**Tuna Melt
Tuna salad on grilled rye and melted American cheese
**Turkey Club
Turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. Served on toasted white bread
**Chicken & Bacon Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Grilled Onions, Dijonnasie, Mozzarella in a Flour Tortilla.
**Veggie Pesto Wrap
Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Red Peppers, Smashed Avocado, Red Onion, Artichokes, Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella in a Flour Tortilla.
**Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Hard boiled Eggs, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing in a Flour Tortilla.
**Soup of the Day
*Salads & Soups
**Mediterranean Salad
Feta cheese, tomato, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini peppers, onions, and Romaine lettuce. Served with pita wedges
**Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, avocado, bacon bits, hard boiled eggs, tomato and crumbled bleu cheese over Romaine Lettuce.
**Rise N Dine Chicken Salad
Chunks of Chicken, Red Grapes, Pecans, Mixed w/ Honey Greek Yogurt on Romaine Lettuce, Kale, Fresh Berries, Avocado and Pecans.
**Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Croutons, Hard Boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese tossed in Caesar Dressing.
**Soup of the Day
**Cool Stuffers
Avocado or Pineapple Stuffed w/ your choice of Tuna Salad or Honey Chicken Salad. Served w/ Fresh Fruit and Banana Bread.
*Sides
*Kids Menu
**Kiddy Egg Platter
Pancakes Served with one egg, bacon or sausage.
**French Toast Sticks
Two slices of white bread French toast dusted with powdered sugar. Served with choice of meat or egg
**Dollar Cakes
**M&M Pancakes
Kiddy pancakes filled w/ M&Ms
**Kiddy Omelette
2 egg omelette with American cheese. Served with fruit or Hash browns
**Mac N Chz
**Chicken Fingers
Served with fruit or applesauce
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
We're a family owned and operated breakfast and lunch restaurant offering classic American meals.
102 S Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090