- Home
- /
- Burlingame
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Rise Pizzeria - Burlingame
Rise Pizzeria Burlingame
5,624 Reviews
$$
1451 Burlingame Avenue
Burlingame, CA 94010
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Beets + Goat Cheese
evoo, chives, crostini
Brussels Sprouts
garlic, evoo, sea salt & pepper, parmesan, add bacon +3
Cheese Board
chevre (goat cheese), gorgonzola, parmesan, taleggio, fontina, walnuts, organic honey, crostini
Fire Roasted Seasonal Vegetables
served with ranch sauce
Grassfed Beef Meatballs
grassfed beef meatballs, tomato sugo, parmesan, crostini
Meat Board
chef's selection of assorted premium meats, paired with pickles, mustard, crostini
Shishito Peppers
evoo, sea salt, ranch sauce
Woodfired Chicken Wings
wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce
Burratas
Salads
(NEW!) Wedge Salad with Peppercorn Ranch + Gorgonzola
iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, red onion, topped with bacon, peppercorn ranch and gorgonzola
Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, panko crumbs, classic caesar dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad
mixed greens, roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled farm fresh egg, blue cheese, toybox tomatoes, avocado, peppercorn ranch
Greek Salad
mixed baby greens, feta, cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
Italian Chopped Salad
iceberg, radicchio, red onion, salami, aged provolone, chickpeas, pepperoncini, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Mixed Green Salad
cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, lemon herb vinaigrette
Small Caesar Salad
romaine hearts, garlic croutons, panko crumbs, classic caesar dressing
Small Italian Chopped Salad
iceberg, radicchio, red onion, salami, aged provolone, chickpeas, pepperoncini, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette
Small Mixed Green Salad
cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, lemon herb vinaigrette