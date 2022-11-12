Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Rise Pizzeria Burlingame

5,624 Reviews

$$

1451 Burlingame Avenue

Burlingame, CA 94010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita Pizza
Double Pepperoni Pizza
Veggie Pizza

Starters

Beets + Goat Cheese

Beets + Goat Cheese

$12.00

evoo, chives, crostini

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

garlic, evoo, sea salt & pepper, parmesan, add bacon +3

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$15.00

chevre (goat cheese), gorgonzola, parmesan, taleggio, fontina, walnuts, organic honey, crostini

Fire Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

Fire Roasted Seasonal Vegetables

$12.00

served with ranch sauce

Grassfed Beef Meatballs

Grassfed Beef Meatballs

$14.00

grassfed beef meatballs, tomato sugo, parmesan, crostini

Meat Board

Meat Board

$17.00

chef's selection of assorted premium meats, paired with pickles, mustard, crostini

Shishito Peppers

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

evoo, sea salt, ranch sauce

Woodfired Chicken Wings

Woodfired Chicken Wings

$16.00

wings, peppercorn ranch, choice of chipotle barbecue glaze or buffalo sauce

Burratas

evoo, sea salt, crostini
Burrata + Tomatoes with Pesto

Burrata + Tomatoes with Pesto

$15.00

premium burrata, fresh tomatoes, arugula, evoo, sea salt, crostini

Burrata, Beets + Balsamic

Burrata, Beets + Balsamic

$15.00

evoo, sea salt, crostini

Prosciutto, Melon + Burrata

Prosciutto, Melon + Burrata

$17.00

cantaloupe, honeydew, arugula, evoo, balsamic, sea salt, crostini

Salads

(NEW!) Wedge Salad with Peppercorn Ranch + Gorgonzola

$13.00

iceberg wedge, grape tomatoes, red onion, topped with bacon, peppercorn ranch and gorgonzola

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.00

romaine hearts, garlic croutons, panko crumbs, classic caesar dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$17.00

mixed greens, roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled farm fresh egg, blue cheese, toybox tomatoes, avocado, peppercorn ranch

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$16.00

mixed baby greens, feta, cucumber, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, lemon herb vinaigrette

Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$16.00

iceberg, radicchio, red onion, salami, aged provolone, chickpeas, pepperoncini, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$13.00

cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, lemon herb vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$8.00

romaine hearts, garlic croutons, panko crumbs, classic caesar dressing

Small Italian Chopped Salad

Small Italian Chopped Salad

$12.00

iceberg, radicchio, red onion, salami, aged provolone, chickpeas, pepperoncini, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, lemon herb vinaigrette

Small Mixed Green Salad

Small Mixed Green Salad

$9.00

cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions, lemon herb vinaigrette

Woodfired Pizzas

Artichoke + Spinach Pizza

Artichoke + Spinach Pizza

$20.00

pesto, mozzarella, fire roasted garlic, wild baby arugula, parmesan

Barbeque Chicken Pizza

Barbeque Chicken Pizza

$20.00

housemade bbq sauce, mozzarella, rotisserie bbq chicken, red onion, shaved smoked gouda, cilantro