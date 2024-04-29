Time to Rise & Shine
2611 North 204th Street
Ste 102
Elkhorn, NE 68022
Omelets (1)
- BYO Omelet$12.49
Made with your choice of cheese and 1 ingredient. Add as many ingredients as you'd like for $1.00 more each
- Southern Omelet$13.99
Made with crumbled breakfast sausage, cheddar jack cheese, onions, stuffed with hash browns and topped with country gravy.
- This Little Piggy Omelet$13.99
Made with diced ham, crumbled breakfast sausage, bacon bits and cheddar jack cheese.
- The Garden Omelet$12.99
Made with spinach, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, mushrooms and swiss cheese.
- La Mexicana Omelet$14.99
Stuffed with pepperjack cheese, corn salsa. charro styled refried beans, diced green peppers, dice tomatoes and diced onions. Topped with warm chip salsa, sour cream & fresh cilantro.
- Nopales Omelet$14.89
Filled with pepperjack cheese, nopales (cactus) and corn salsa. Topped with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro & crumbled queso fresco.
- Chorizo Loco *Spicy! Omelet$14.99
Filled with pepperjack and american cheese, chorizo and fresh grilled jalapenos. Topped with avocado slices, tomatillo salsa, fresh cilantro & crumbled queso fresco.
- Chilaquiles Omelet$15.89
** 4 fresh crack eggs filled with our fresh made corn tortilla chips tossed in your choice of sauce, then topped with fresh sliced avocado, fresh crumbled queso fresco, fresh chopped cilantro & pico de gallo
Skillets (1)
- Big Bacon Skillet$14.99
Double bacon, grilled onions, smothered with country gravy, then topped with cheddar jack cheese & diced tomatoes
- Nebraska Skillet$14.99
Crumbled ground beef, green peppers, onions, cheddar jack cheese and covered with queso blanco.
- Farmers Skillet$13.99
Diced ham, mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, green peppers, onions and swiss cheese.
- Colorado Skillet$14.99
Bacon bits, crumbled breakfast sausage, cheddar jack cheese, topped with pork green chili and drizzled with sour cream.
- Chorizo Skillet$13.99
Topped with chorizo cooked with fresh grilled jalapenos, diced onions, green peppers & tomatoes. Topped with country gravy, fresh chopped cilantro & crumbled queso fresco.
- La Flaca Skillet$13.49
Topped with pepperjack cheese, nopales (cactus), corn salsa, warm chip salsa, pico de gallo, fresh chopped cilantro and fresh crumbled queso fresco.
- La Toxica Skillet$14.99
Topped with pepperjack cheese, diced ham, chorizo, fresh grilled jalapenos, diced onions, green peppers, tomatoes, fresh chopped cilantro & warm tomatillo salsa.
Breakfast Entrees (1)
- Eggs & Bread$5.99
2 eggs cooked to order and your choice of 2 classic pancakes or toast
- Eggs, Potatoes & Bread$9.99
2 eggs cooked to order, served w/ hashbrowns & your choice of 2 classic pancakes or toast.
- Eggs, Meat & Bread$9.99
2 eggs cooked to order, with your choice of breakfast meat and 2 classic pancakes or toast.
- Eggs, Meat, Potatoes & Bread$12.99
2 eggs cooked to order, served with hashbrowns, your choice of breakfast meat and 2 classic pancakes or toast.
- Chicken & Waffle$14.99
2 eggs cooked to order, 2 chicken strips and half a waffle
- Farmer's Biscuit Platter$13.99
1 Big biscuit cut in half, covered w/ country gravy, 2 eggs, hashbrowns & 2 strips of bacon
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$15.99
Our beef fritter smothered in country gravy & 2 eggs cooked to order Served w/ a side of hashbrowns & your choice of 2 classic pancakes or toast.
- Ham Steak & Eggs$16.99
Bone-in Ham Steak, 2 eggs, hashbrowns and choice of pancakes or toast.
- Huevos Rancheros$14.25
2 Deep fried corn tortillas topped w/ charro style refried beans, 2 eggs cooked to order, warm chip salsa, fresh avocado & a slice of queso fresco. Served w/ a side of charro style refried beans.
- Huevos Ala Mexicana$11.99
Our 3 egg scramble mixed with diced onions, diced tomatoes and fresh sliced jalapenos, fresh chopped cilantro & topped with corn salsa. Served with a side of charro style refried beans and 2 warmed tortillas (flour or corn)
- Chilaquiles$12.99
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips tossed in your choice of salsa, sprinkled with corn salsa, quesco fresco, drizzled with sour cream, fresh chopped cilantro & 2 eggs cooked to order. Served with a side of charro style refried beans, sliced avocado & sliced queso fresco.
- Nachos Mi Familia$14.89
Our fresh fried corn tortilla chips covered with your choice either queso blanco or country gravy, then topped with our charro style refried beans, 2 eggs scrambled w/ corn salsa and chorizo, then topped with pico de gallo, fresh guacamole, fresh grilled jalapenos, drizzled with sour cream, fresh chopped cilantro and fresh crumbled queso fresco. Served with a side of tomatillo salsa.
- Elena's Grilled Avocado Toast$9.99
1 Slice of our whole grain wheatberry bread buttered & grilled topped with fresh guacamole & 2 eggs cooked to order on the side. Served with a fresh fruit cup.
- Pancake Tacos$11.99
3 buttermilk pancake tacos stuffed with cheesy scrambled eggs and your choice of breakfast meat inside. Choice of bacon bits, crumbled sausage, diced ham or chorizo. Served with a side of syrup to dip.
On the Sweeter Side (1)
- Classic Buttermilk Pancakes (3)$8.99
3 of our 100% from scratch buttermilk pancakes, topped with a scoop of butter. Batter made fresh in-house daily, no premix here!
- Blueberry Pancakes (3)$9.99
3 blueberry pancakes topped with butter & powdered sugar
- Strawberry Pancakes (3)$10.49
3 buttermilk pancakes with powdered sugar, strawberry topping and whipped cream
- TresLeches cakes (3)$10.49
3 buttermilk pancakes drizzled with sweetened condensed milk, sprinkled with granola, powdered sugar and topped off with a dollop of whipped cream.
- Churro Delight Pancakes$10.49
3 pancakes made from our special churro batter, sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.
- French Toast (3)$9.99
3 slices of our thick cut Brioche bread topped with butter & powdered sugar.
- TresLeches French Toast$11.49
4 triangles of our thick cut Brioche drizzled with sweetened condensed milk, sprinkled with granola, powdered sugar and topped off with a dollop of whipped cream.
- Churro Delight French Toast$11.49
4 triangles of our thick cut Brioche french toast, sprinkled with cinnamon & sugar, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a caramel drizzle.
- Belgian Waffle$10.99
Topped with butter & powdered sugar.
Sandwiches (1)
- Cheeseburger$12.59
A seasoned 1/3 lb Angus beef patty with your choice of cheese and toppings served on a Brioche bun.
- Breakfast Burger$13.89
A seasoned 1/3 lb Angus beef patty with your choice of cheese, topped with hash browns, 2 strips of bacon & an egg cooked to order on a Brioche bun.
- Chicken Avocado Melt$14.99
Grilled sourdough bread with crispy chicken strips, pepperjack cheese, sliced avocado, sliced tomato and 2 bacon strips served with a side of our housemade ranch.
- Four Cheese Grilled Cheese$10.49
Our grilled sourdough bread filled with pepper jack, cheddar jack, swiss and american cheeses.
- Jalisco Hamburguesa$14.29
A seasoned 1/3 lb Angus beef patty topped with pepperjack cheese, fresh grilled jalapenos, diced grilled onions and topped with fresh guacamole. Dare you to try w/ our creamy habanero!
- Desayuno Hamburguesa$15.29
A seasoned 1/3 lb Angus beef patty topped with a melted pepperjack chorizo blend, hashbrowns, 1 egg cooked to order and drizzled with our chipotle mayo.
Soups & Salads (1)
- Chicken Spinach Salad$12.89
A bed of spinach topped with a sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon bits, diced tomatoes, mushrooms & sliced red onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Elkhorn Fried Chicken Salad$13.89
A bed of romaine blended spring mix w/ crispy chicken, bacon bits, shredded cheddar jack, diced tomatoes, red onion, green peppers and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Cobb Salad$13.49
A bed of romaine blended spring mix topped with a sliced grilled chicken breast, bacon bits. diced tomatoes, red onion, avocado, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Santa Fe Chicken Salad$13.99
A bed of romaine blended spring mix topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, corn salsa, diced tomatoes, shredded cheddar jack cheese, avocado, fried tortilla straws and drizzled with chipotle ranch dressing.
- Cup of Soup$3.99
- Bowl of Soup$5.29
Kids Breakfast (1)
- My Sunshine$6.25
1 egg, 1 meat and 1 pancake
- Kids Cakes$6.25
2 Buttermilk pancake topped with rainbow sprinkles, mini chocolate chips, powdered sugar, whipped cream & a fresh fruit cup
- Kids French Toast$6.25
1 Slice of Brioche french toast topped with butter & powdered sugar served with a slice of bacon.
Kids Lunch (1)
Sides (1)
- Egg (1)$1.69
- Toast$3.09
- Sausage Patties (2)$4.19
- Sausage Links (2)$4.19
- Bacon (2)$4.19
- Cinnamon Roll$4.89
- Fresh Fruit Cup$3.89
- Hashbrowns$3.89
- Biscuits (1)$3.49
One biscuit cut in half and grilled
- Country Gravy$2.99
- Sausage Gravy$3.49
- Bowl of Oatmeal$4.19
A bowl of steel cut oatmeal with milk, butter and brown sugar
- Fries$2.19
- Side Salad$3.99
- Charro style refried beans$3.99
- Tortilla Chips$1.99
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:59 am
