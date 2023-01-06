Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place Summerlin

2,856 Reviews

$$

9827 W Flamingo Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89147

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Egg Breakfast
Orange Juice
Side of Bacon

Juice

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.75

Watermelon & Strawberry Juice

$6.95

Carrot & Green Apple Juice

$6.95

Green GO GO Juice

$6.95
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.75

Apple Juice

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$3.95

Coffee - Italian Roast

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Tea

French Press Coffee

French Press Coffee

$7.25
Single Espresso

Single Espresso

$3.75

Espresso - Single

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$4.75

Espresso - Double

Cappucino

$4.75

Latte

$4.75
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.50
Iced Italian Roast

Iced Italian Roast

$5.75

Iced Italian Roast Coffee

Iced Caramel

Iced Caramel

$5.75

Iced cold brew coffee with half & half and caramel drizzle. Topped with whipped cream.

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Iced cold brew with half & half and chocolate drizzle. Topped with whipped cream.

COCONUT Milk Latte

$1.30

SOY Milk Creamer

$0.65

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$3.75

Pepsi Products

Iced tea

$3.75

Bottle water

$3.50

Milk

$4.25

Chocolate milk

$4.25

Parfait

BYO Yogurt Parfait

$8.50

Smoothie

Banana - Pineapple Smoothie

$8.75

Banana - Mixed Berry Smoothie

$8.75

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

Build Your Own Omelette

$13.95

choose any 3 items (each additional item is .95 cents) with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.

Cheese Omelette

Cheese Omelette

$11.95

choice of cheddar, american, swiss, or provolone cheese with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.

Fancy Steakhouse Omelette

Fancy Steakhouse Omelette

$17.25

grilled steak, cheddar cheese, onion, mushroom, spinach & bernaise sauce with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.

Lox & Cream Cheese Cheese Omelette

Lox & Cream Cheese Cheese Omelette

$15.95

smoked salmon, dijon-cream cheese, capers, grilled onions, and spinach with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.

Chicken, Avo & Egg White Omelette

$16.95

grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, avocado, mushrooms, spinach, and salsa with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.

Steak, Avo & Egg White Omelette

$18.50

grilled steak, cheddar cheese, avocado, mushrooms, spinach, and salsa with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.

XTRA Protein & Egg White Omelette

$18.95

grilled steak, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, mushrooms, onion, spinach, and salsa with hash brown potatoes (contain green onions) and your choice of toast, biscuit or cup o bread.

Classics

Two Egg Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$13.50

with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.

Three Egg Breakfast

Three Egg Breakfast

$14.50

with choice of bacon, banger sausage (contains gluten), or turkey kielbasa, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions), & your choice of toast, biscuit, or Cup O' Bread.

Homemade Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Homemade Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$14.95

(contains pork & green onions) - 3 eggs any-style, choice of toast, biscuit or Cup O Bread.

Sausage Gravy, Buttermilk Biscuits & Eggs

Sausage Gravy, Buttermilk Biscuits & Eggs

$13.95

two eggs any style, hash brown potatoes (contain green onions)

Oatmeal & Toasted Pecans

Oatmeal & Toasted Pecans

$8.95

served with a side of milk, maple syrup, brown sugar, and raisins

Eggs Benedict

Ham-N-Eggs Benedict

Ham-N-Eggs Benedict

$15.75

english muffin, shaved ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsalmic, hash browns ( contain green onions)

AvoVeggie-N-Eggs Benedict

AvoVeggie-N-Eggs Benedict

$15.95

avocado mashed on english muffin. grilled tomato, spinach, poached eggs, hollandaise, aged-balsamic, hash brown (contains green onion)

Smoked Salmon-N-Eggs Benedict

Smoked Salmon-N-Eggs Benedict

$18.95

english muffin, smoked salmon, poached egs, hollandaise, spinach, red onion, capers, hash browns (contain green onions)

Two Fisted Bagel Egg Sandwiches

3 Little Pigs Bagel

3 Little Pigs Bagel

$15.95

Plain or Everything bagel served with bacon, ham, banger sausage (contains gluten), 2 eggs scrambled & american cheese, served with French Fries

AvoVeggie & Cheddar Bagel

$14.95

Plain or Everything bagel with mashed avocado, grilled tomato, spinach, 2 eggs scrambled and cheddar cheese, served with french fries.

Smoked Salmon & Bacon Bagel

Smoked Salmon & Bacon Bagel

$18.95

Plain or Everything bagel with capers, tomato, red onion, scrambled egg, and dijon-cream cheese served with french fries.

Steak & Eggs

Big Bone-In Country Ham Steak & Eggs

Big Bone-In Country Ham Steak & Eggs

$18.95

2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.

Crispy Fried Chicken & Waffle

Crispy Fried Chicken & Waffle

$17.95

giant buttermilk battered boneless chicken breast, belgian waffle, and maple syrup make it a platter with 2 eggs any style & your choice of bacon, banger sausage, or turkey kielbasa

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$16.95

ribeye steak burger, sliced spam, white rice, gravy-yaki sauce, two eggs any-style (our spin on an island classic!)

Country Fried New York Steak & Eggs

Country Fried New York Steak & Eggs

$24.95

buttermilk battered, 2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) & country sausage gravy

The Ultimate Ribeye Steak & 2 Egg Breakfast

The Ultimate Ribeye Steak & 2 Egg Breakfast

$24.95

ribeye steak 2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.

The Ultimate Ribeye Steak & 3 Egg Breakfast

The Ultimate Ribeye Steak & 3 Egg Breakfast

$25.95

ribeye steak, 3 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.

New York Steak Spinach & Benedict-Bagel

New York Steak Spinach & Benedict-Bagel

$22.95

NY steak, open-faced toasted bagel (plain or everything), two eggs any-style, spinach, hollandaise, hash brown potatoes ( contain green onions)

Buffalo-Style Crispy Chicken Breast & Eggs

Buffalo-Style Crispy Chicken Breast & Eggs

$18.95

battered fried boneless chicken breast, buffalo wing sauce, 2 eggs any style, has brown potatoes ( contain green onions) - choice of toast, biscuit, or cup o bread.

Chicken Biscuit Skillet

$16.95

Chilaquiles

Rise & Shine Chilaquiles

Rise & Shine Chilaquiles

$14.95

ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream

Spice-Rubbed Rib Eye Steak Chilaquiles

Spice-Rubbed Rib Eye Steak Chilaquiles

$26.95

ribeye steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream

Pork Carnitas Chilaquiles

Pork Carnitas Chilaquiles

$17.95

ranchero chips, vede sauce, refried bens, cheddar & cotija cheese, pork carnitas, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream.

Carne Asada Steak Chilaquiles

Carne Asada Steak Chilaquiles

$19.50

carne asada steak, ranchero chips, rojas sauce, refried beans, cheddar & cotija cheese, two eggs any-style, avocado, green onion, salsa & sour cream

Burritos

Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito

Grilled Carne Asada Steak Burrito

$18.50

flour tortilla, eggs, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with cheddar, cotija & green onions.

Green Chili & Pork Carnitas Burrito

$16.95

flour tortilla, eggs, pork carnitas, jalapenos, cilantro and avocado. Smothered in verde sauce with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.

Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito

Grilled Chicken & Chorizo Burrito

$17.50

flour tortilla, eggs, grilled chicken, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.

Grilled Steak & Chorizo Burrito

$18.50

flour tortilla, eggs, grilled steak, chorizo, refried beans, jalapenos, onion and tomato. Smothered in verde and rojas sauce, with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.

The Rise & Shine Burrito

$16.50

flour tortilla, chorizo, scrambled eggs, hash browns ( contain green onions), refried beans, avocado. Smothered in verde & rojas sauce with with cheddar, cotija & green onions.

Pancakes

Old Fashioned Pancakes

Old Fashioned Pancakes

$11.95

*Photo shown with fruit addition* add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each. In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$13.95

white and milk chocolate chips, served with cream cheese syrup add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95.

Short Stack Old Fashioned Pancakes

$8.95

add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each. In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

Short Stack Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.95

white and milk chocolate chips, served with cream cheese syrup add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95.

Oreo Chocolate Chip

$13.95

Short Stack Oreo

$10.95

Side Ice Cream

$3.00

French Toast

Classic Texas Cut French Toast

Classic Texas Cut French Toast

$11.95

add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast

Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast

$12.95

add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

Bacon & Egg in the Hole French Toast

Bacon & Egg in the Hole French Toast

$15.95

add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

1/2 Classic Texas Cut French Toast

$8.95

add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

1/2 Crunchy Cinnamon French Toast

$9.95

add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

Side Ice Cream

$3.00

Waffles

Iron Baked Belgian Waffle

Iron Baked Belgian Waffle

$10.95

add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

Banana Foster Waffle

Banana Foster Waffle

$14.95

brown sugar bananas, foster sauce, vanilla ice cream. Add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

S'Mores Campfire Waffles

S'Mores Campfire Waffles

$14.95

chocolate chips, chocolate sauce, golden grahams, & toasted marshmallow. Add fresh strawberry, blueberry, or banana for $2.50 each In addition, make it a platter with 2 eggs any-style and your choice of bacon, banger, or turkey kielbasa for $4.95

Valentines Day WFL

$14.95

Side Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

Side Egg

Side Egg

$2.75
Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese

Toasted Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.95
Biscuit Butter & Jam

Biscuit Butter & Jam

$3.50
Cup O Bread

Cup O Bread

$3.95

served with cream cheese syrup

Toast Butter & Jam

Toast Butter & Jam

$3.75

GF Toast

$3.95
Seasonal Fruit Plate

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$6.95

Side of bananas

$2.75

Side of blueberries

$2.75

Side of strawberries

$2.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.95

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.95

Side of Cream Cheese

$1.95

Side of Ranch

$1.95
Side of Salsa

Side of Salsa

$1.95
Side of Sour Cream

Side of Sour Cream

$1.95
Side of Country Gravy

Side of Country Gravy

$4.75

Side of Gravyaki

$4.75

Side of Rojas

$1.95

Side of Verde

$1.95
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$5.95
Side of Banger Sausage

Side of Banger Sausage

$6.50
Biscuit & Gravy (1)

Biscuit & Gravy (1)

$5.50
Biscuit & Gravy (2)

Biscuit & Gravy (2)

$6.95
Side of Corned Beef Hash

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Side Grilled New York Steak

$17.95

Side Grilled Ribeye Steak

$20.95

Side Steak Burger Patty

$9.50
Side of Turkey Kielbasa

Side of Turkey Kielbasa

$6.25

Side of Spam

$5.25

Side of hash browns

$4.25

Side of french fries

$4.75

Avocado half

$3.75

AVO MASH

$4.75

Kids Menu

Kids Half Waffle Breakfast

Kids Half Waffle Breakfast

$7.25
Kids ABC Breakfast

Kids ABC Breakfast

$8.95

1 egg, 2 bacon strips, 3 silver dollar pancakes (sub red velvet add .95 cents)

Kids Little Steak & Egg

Kids Little Steak & Egg

$11.95

1 egg, small steak, hash browns ( contain green onions)

Kids Silver Dollar Cakes

Kids Silver Dollar Cakes

$7.25

3 cakes plain or with one fruit choice (strawberry, blueberry, banana) (sub red velvet .95 cents)

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$9.50
Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & French Fries

$8.50

Kids French Toast

$8.95

Garden Salads

New York Steak Ceasar Salad

New York Steak Ceasar Salad

$15.50
Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50
BTA Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

BTA Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.50

bacon, tomato, avocado, grilled chicken breast

Steak Burgers & Chicken Sandwiches - served with herbed french fries (sub fruit plate for $3.95 additional)

Bacon, Mushrooms Swiss Burger

Bacon, Mushrooms Swiss Burger

$13.95
Sourdough Patty Melt

Sourdough Patty Melt

$14.95

grilled onions, swiss & american, 1000 island dressing

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich

$14.95

provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Avocado Sandwich

$14.95

provolone cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado

BYO Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

BYO Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

BYO Steak Burger

$13.95

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

9827 W Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89147

Directions

Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image
Rise & Shine, a steak & egg place image

