Rise + Thyme

211 S. Akard st.

Dallas, TX 75202

Order Again

Popular Items

Everything Bagel Sandwich
French Toast
Turkey Club

Breakfast

Egg Lovin' Muffin

Egg Lovin' Muffin

$7.00

Chef's Scramble

$10.00

Burrito

$9.00
Fried Chicken Biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$7.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

Everything Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

French Toast

$8.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.00

Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Jam Toast

$6.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.00
Smoked Salmon Toast

Smoked Salmon Toast

$13.00

Almond Butter Toast

$7.00

*SPECIAL* Taco Thyme & Caramel + Brown Sugar Cold Brew Combo

$10.50

Salads

R&T House Salad

R&T House Salad

$9.00
Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00
Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$15.00

Sandwiches

Impossibly Perfect Patty Melt

$13.00

Roasted Chicken French Dip

$12.00
Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00
Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$12.00

Sides

Farm Eggs

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Thyme Potatoes

$4.00

Sautéed Kale and Garlic

$4.00

Tomato Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Bagel

$2.50

One Big Pancake

$3.00

Fruit of the Day

$4.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Roasted Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Sweet Treats

Cookie

$2.50

Banana Bread

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Walnut & Tart Cherry Scone

$3.75

Brazilian Kisses

$4.95

Concha

$4.50

Gloria

$4.75

Almond Biscotti

$5.75

Chocolate Dipped Almond Biscotti

$7.95

Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti

$7.95

Coffee...Tea...Etc...

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Drip Refill

$0.50

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.00

Cortado

$3.50

Undertow

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.50

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Chai Latte

$4.50

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Fog

$3.00

Cafe Au Lait

$2.75

Glass of Milk

$1.50

Glass of Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Joe-To-Go Carryout Gallon of Drip Coffee

$50.00

Soda

$2.95

White Mint Latte

$5.00

Honey Jasmine Latte

$5.00

Cosmic Lemonade

$5.50

Lg Water (Exchange Cup)

$1.00

Pup Cup

$0.50

Food

Cake Slice

$7.00

DZ Cookies

$3.00

Empanadas

$4.25

Gansita

$4.25

Flan

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Boutique Café presented by Amanda Freitag located in the lower level of The Exchange Food Hall at AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas.⁣ Come in and enjoy!

Location

211 S. Akard st., Dallas, TX 75202

Directions

