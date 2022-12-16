Main picView gallery

Rise Up NBTX - New 625 Central Parkway

625 Central Parkway

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Smoothies 12oz

Born on a Pedestal 12oz

Born on a Pedestal 12oz

$5.95

Acai, pomegranate, blueberry, and strawberry

Sunrise Delight 12oz

$5.95

Raspberry, banana, and orange

Last Call 12oz

$5.95

Peanut butter, chocolate flakes, honey, and protein

Subtle & Saucy 12oz

$5.95

Pineapple, blueberry, and banana

Never Basic 12oz

$5.95

Strawberry, peaches, and orange

Pool Daze 12oz

$5.95

Kiwi, strawberry, and raspberry

Green Goddess 12oz

$5.95

Kale, cucumber celery, spinach, apple, and lemon

Rise Up Blondie 12oz

$5.95

Spark(fruit punch), blueberry, strawberry, protein, and bee pollen

Dreamy 12oz

$5.95

banana, orange, avocado, spinach, and almond milk

Soar Darling 12oz

$5.95

Orange juice, honey, bee pollen, pineapple, and protein

The Hustle 12oz

$5.95

Spark, collagen, and bee pollen

CYO Smoothie 12oz

$5.95

Choose four bases

Seasonal Special 12oz

$5.95

Season special

Smoothies 24oz

Born on a Pedestal 24oz

Born on a Pedestal 24oz

$7.25

Acai, pomegranate, blueberry, and strawberry

Sunrise Delight 24oz

$7.25

Raspberry, banana, and orange

Last Call 24oz

$7.25

Peanut butter, chocolate flakes, honey, and protein

Subtle & Saucy 24oz

$7.25

Pineapple, blueberry, and banana

Never Basic 24oz

$7.25

Strawberry, peaches, and orange

Pool Daze 24oz

$7.25

Kiwi, strawberry, and raspberry

Green Goddess 24oz

$7.25

Kale, cucumber celery, spinach, apple, and lemon

Rise Up Blondie 24oz

$7.25

Spark(fruit punch), blueberry, strawberry, protein, and bee pollen

Dreamy 24oz

$7.25

banana, orange, avocado, spinach, and almond milk

Soar Darling 24oz

$7.25

Orange juice, honey, bee pollen, pineapple, and protein

The Hustle 24oz

$7.25

Spark, collagen, and bee pollen

CYO Smoothie 24oz

$7.25

Choose four bases

Seasonal Special 24oz

$7.25

Season special

Shots/Boosters

Tumeric

$0.99

Coconut Water

$0.99

Honey

$0.99

Almond Milk

$0.99

Wheatgrass

$0.99

Aloe

$0.99

Coconut Flakes

$0.99

B12

$0.99

Cayenne

$0.99

Bee Pollen

$0.99

Whey Protein

$0.99

Soy Protein

$0.99

Hemp Protein

$0.99

Vitamin C

$0.99

Apple Cider

$0.99

Spark

$0.99

Vinegar

$0.99

Maca

$0.99

Granola

$0.99

Probiotic

$0.99

Collagen

$0.99

Almonds

$0.99

Creatine

$0.99

Acai

$0.99

BCAA

$0.99

Teas 12oz

Detox 12oz

$4.29

Green tea, lemon, ginger, and honey

Remedy 12oz

$4.29

Chamomile, peppermint, and lemon

Zen 12oz

$4.29

Lavender, honey, and lemon

Honey I'm Home 12oz

$4.29

hibiscus, lime, and honey

Isla Lover 12oz

$4.29

Pomegranate, honey, and pineapple

Get Well 12oz

$4.29

Green tea, lemon, mint, peach, and honey

Yoga Tea 12oz

$4.29

Black pepper corn, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and black tea

Season Special 12oz

$4.29

Teas 20oz

Detox 20oz

$5.49

Green tea, lemon, ginger, and honey

Remedy 20oz

$5.49

Chamomile, peppermint, and lemon

Zen 20oz

$5.49

Lavender, honey, and lemon

Honey I'm Home 20oz

$5.49

hibiscus, lime, and honey

Isla Lover 20oz

$5.49

Pomegranate, honey, and pineapple

Get Well 20oz

$5.49

Green tea, lemon, mint, peach, and honey

Yoga Tea 20oz

$5.49

Black pepper corn, clove, cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and black tea

Season Special 20oz

$5.49

Coffee 12oz

Americano 12oz

$4.29

Espresso and water

Latte 12oz

$4.29

Espresso and almond milk

That Glow Though 12oz

$4.29

espresso, honey, and almond milk

Caramel Lover 12oz

$4.29

espresso, caramel, and almond milk

Bliss 12oz

$4.29

espresso, white chocolate, almond milk, and honey

Seasonal Special 12oz

$4.29

Hey Joe 12oz

$2.00

Coffee 20oz

Hey Joe 20oz

$3.50

Americano 20oz

$5.49

Espresso and water

Latte 20oz

$5.49

Espresso and almond milk

That Glow Though 20oz

$5.49

espresso, honey, and almond milk

Caramel Lover 20oz

$5.49

espresso, caramel, and almond milk

Bliss 20oz

$5.49

espresso, white chocolate, almond milk, and honey

Seasonal Special 20oz

$5.49

Infuse Yourself

Peppermint

$0.99

Lavender

$0.99

Mint

$0.99

Lemongrass

$0.99

Hibiscus

$0.99

Lime

$0.99

Ginger

$0.99

Peach

$0.99

French Vanilla

$0.99

Pineapple

$0.99

Ginger Lemongrass

$0.99

Vanilla Bean

$0.99

Salted Caramel

$0.99

Lemon

$0.99

Acai Bowls

Acai Bowl

$11.95

Seasonal Special

$11.95

Juices

Green Juice

$6.99

Orange Turmeric

$6.99

Strawberry Basil Lemon

$6.99

Avocado Greens

$6.99

Roots with Ginger

$6.99

Shots

Chlorophyll

$3.99

Vitality

$3.99

Recovery

$3.99

Relax

$3.99

Probiotic

$3.99

Aloe Vera

$3.99

And More

Bottled Water

$3.50
Our goal at Rise Up NBTX is to have a little fun while eating healthy and making healthy lifestyle choices. Everyone has that smell or taste that we associate a memory or a good time with. Our goal is to create a healthy mix that will create a new and lasting memory full of fun and love.

Main pic

