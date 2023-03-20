Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rise & Grind Cafe Leominster

No reviews yet

507r Lancaster Street

Leominster, MA 01453

Coffee

Coffee

Box O' Joe

$15.99
Caramel Narc-accino

Caramel Narc-accino

$8.99+

El Chapo Lite

$8.99+

El Chapo Thicc

$8.99+

Hot Coffee

$2.99+

Iced Coffee

$3.19+

Nitro Cold Brew Can - 12oz

$4.49

Nitro Cold Brew on Tap - 12oz

$5.95

Salted Caramel Nitro w/Cold Foam - 16oz

$6.99

Coffee Smoothies

Moose Tracks

Smoothie with Cookies n' Cream Protein, Chocolate Protein, Frozen Banana, Iced Coffee, Oat Milk

Mocha Dream

$8.99+

Pablo Esco-Vera

$8.99+

Protein Shakes

Protein Shake

Ayples & Banaynays

$8.29+

Vanilla Protein, Frozen Banana, Frozen Apple, Almond Milk, Apple Juice

Banana Split

$8.29+

Blue Breeze

$8.49+

Blueberry Cobbler

$8.49+

Build Your Own

$4.00+

Campfire Dessert

$8.29+

Campfire Nutter

$8.29+

Caramel Narc-acino

$8.29+

Caught in the Rain

$8.29+

Chocolate PB Cup

$8.29+

Chonky Monkey

$8.29+

Creamsicle

$8.29+

Vanilla Protein, Frozen Banana, Frozen Orange, Tang, Almond Milk

El Chapo Lite

$8.29+

El Chapo Thicc

$8.29+

Hey-Oh Straw Banan

$8.29+

Strawberry Protein, Frozen Strawberry, Frozen Banana, Almond Milk, Pineapple Juice

Mega Stuf

$8.29+

Mocha Dream

$8.29+

Moose Tracks

$8.29+

Murican Pie

$8.29+

Nutty Buddy

$8.29+

Oats N' Banonos

$8.29+

Vanilla Protein, Frozen Banana, Oats, Cinnamon, Oat Milk, Apple Juice

Pablo Esco-Vera

$8.29+

Peanut Butter & Jealousss

$8.29+

Quadnosaur - 32oz

$12.99

Strawberries N' Squats

$8.29+

Strawberry Protein, Frozen Strawberry, Cranberry Juice, Almond Milk

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Rise & Grind strives to deliver great coffee, variety of unique protein shakes.

507r Lancaster Street, Leominster, MA 01453

Directions

