Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rise & Grind Cafe Fitch

review star

No reviews yet

805 Main Street

Fitchburg, MA 01420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Basic

$3.95

Fried Egg, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread

The Traditional

$5.95

Fried Egg, Choice of Cheese, Choice of Bread, Choice of Meat

The Butcher

$8.45

The Madeira

$7.95

Fried Egg, Cheddar, Portuguese Muffin, Linguica Patty

Roscoe Waffle Sandwich

$8.45

Fried Egg, American Cheese, Bacon, Hot Honey, Waffle

Fitch Black Bean Sandwich

$11.45

Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Black Bean Patty, Tomato, Avocado on Everything Bagel

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Avocado spread, sliced egg, sourdough bread, Balsamic Drizzle

Bacon Avocado Toast

$7.45

Avocado spread, sliced egg, sourdough bread

Veggie Power

$7.95

Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Avocado, salsa, sourdough bread

Flatbreads

Breakfast Flatbread

$11.95

Fried Egg, Cheese Blend, Bacon or Sausage, Red Onion on Flatbread

Bakery

Joe Chips

$2.50

Deep River chips

$2.00

Bagel/Toast

$2.95

Muffin

$2.95

Cookies

$2.50

Scone

$3.50

Brownie

$2.95

Stretch's Pickles

$1.00

Waffles with syrup

$5.95

Waffles, Powdered sugar, sliced strawberries, maple syrup

Brownie a'la Mode

$6.95

Cookie a'la Mode

$6.95

Waffle a'la Mode

$8.95

Waffles, Vanilla Gelato, Caramel Drizzle

Lunch

Sandwiches

The Bandit

$11.95

Sous Vide Chicken, Cheese Blend, Red Onion, Corn/Bean Salsa on Wrap or Bread *Try Mild Sausage in Place of Chicken!

Big Time Bean

$13.95

Black Bean Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado on Whole Grain Bread

Caprese Sandwich

$9.95

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Pesto, Balsamic Drizzle on Toasted sourdough

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini

$10.95

Chicken Sous Vide, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch on Country White

Turkey Panini

$10.95

Turkey Panini

Meatball Panini

$10.95

Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Salad Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$11.45

Triple Decker Club

BLT Sandwich

$9.45

Triple Decker BLT

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

Veggie Sandwich

$9.95

Veggie Sandwich

Wrap

Ceasar Wrap

$7.95

Ceasar Wrap

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$10.45

Ceasar Wrap w Chicken

Cobb Wrap

$10.95

Cobb Wrap

Salad Wrap (House)

$8.45

Salad Wrap (House)

Turkey Wrap

$10.95

Turkey Wrap

Santa Fe Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.95

Flatbread

Traditional Flatbread

$10.95

Flatbread Pizza w Modifiers

Margarita Flatbread

$11.95

Mozzarella, Tomato, Balsamic

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.95

Chicken Ranch Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$12.95

Veggie Flatbread

Meatball Flatbread

$12.95

Meatball Flatbread

Childrens Flatbread

$7.95

Basic Flatbread 4 x 8

Meat Lover's Flatbread

$12.95

Bowls

Savory Breakfast Bowl

$6.95Out of stock

Breakfast Bowl

Sweet Breakfast Bowl

$5.45Out of stock

Breakfast Bowl

Salad

Ceasar Salad

$7.95

Ceasar Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.45

Cobb Salad

House Salad

$7.95

House Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$12.95

Childrens Menu

Kids Breakfast Flatbread

$8.95

Flatbread Breakfast pizza

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$4.95

PBJ

Childrens Flatbread

$7.95

Basic Flatbread 4 x 8

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Chicken Tenders

Bakery (Copy)

Bagel/Toast/Muffin

$2.95

Waffle A la Mode

$7.95

Waffles and Ice Cream

Cookies/Brownies/Muffins/scones

$2.95

Muffin

$3.95

Scone

$4.50

Slice of Pie

$5.95

Bagel

$2.95

Toast (2 slices)

$2.95

Croissant Ham and Cheese

$4.75

Croissant Plain

$3.25

Danish

$2.95

Whoopie Pie

$2.95

Cookies

$2.50

Waffles w Fruit/syrup

$6.95

Waffles a la Mode

$7.95

Drinks

RTD

Polar Classic soda

$2.25

Polar soda/seltzer 20oz

$2.00

Root beer 20oz

$2.00

Orange sunkist 20oz

$2.00

Essentia Water

$2.75

Poland spring water

$1.75

Nobl Cold Brew Can

$4.25

Nobl Mocha Cold Brew Can

$4.25

Aqua Kombucha Can

$3.49

Pricklee Cactus Can

$3.49

Coke can

$1.50

Diet Coke can

$1.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Vera NITRO can

$4.95

GOAT energy drink

$2.99

Country Time

$2.49

Mati Energy

$3.49

Gatorade

$2.00

Ghost - Sour Patch Redberry

$2.99

Ghost - Sour Patch Blue Raspberry

$2.99

JST WRK - ICEE Cherry

$2.99

JST WRK - ICEE Blue Raspberry

$2.99

JST WRK - Glacier

$2.99

Protein Shake

Ayples & Banaynays

$7.29+

Blue Breeze

$7.29+

Blueberry Cobbler

$7.29+

Campfire Dessert (Nutella)

$7.29+

Campfire Nutter (PB)

$7.29+

Caramel Narc-acino (Coffee)

$7.29+

Caught in the Rain

$7.29+

Chocolate PB Cup

$7.29+

Chonky Monkey

$7.29+

Creamsicle

$7.29+

El Chapo (Coffee)

$7.29+

Hey-Oh Straw Banan

$7.29+

Mega Stuf

$7.29+

Mocha Dream (Coffee)

$7.29+

Moose Tracks (Coffee)

$7.29+

Nutty Buddy

$7.29+

Oats N' Banonos

$7.29+

Pablo Esco-Vera (Coffee)

$7.29+

Peanut Butter & Jealousss

$7.29+

Strawberries N' Squats

$7.29+

Non Protein Shakes

Hey Oh Straw Banan (NP)

$5.95+

Caught in The Rain (NP)

$5.95+

Ayples and Banaynays (NP)

$5.95+

Tropical Sunrise (NP)

$5.95+

Blue Breeze (NP)

$5.95+

Peach Baby (NP)

$5.95+

Drinks

Drip Hot Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.45+

Espresso Shot

$1.95+

Cortado

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Hot Americano

$4.25+

Iced Americano

$4.25+

Hot Latte

$4.50+

Iced Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+

Mug refill

$1.50

Hot Matcha

$4.25+

Iced Matcha

$4.50+

Hot Tea

$3.95+

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Decaf

$4.25+

On Tap

Cold Brew Draft Columbia Medium Roast

$3.75+

Cold Brew Draft Sweet Love Blend

$3.75+

NITRO Cold Brew Sweet Love Blend

$5.95

Tea Draft Jasmine Unsweetened Black

$3.95+

Tea Draft Peach Turmeric Black

$3.95+

Kombucha Draft Strawberry Sage

$4.95+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rise & Grind Cafe strives to deliver great coffee, food and shakes in an inviting atmosphere

Location

805 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fay Club - 658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA
orange star4.6 • 50
658 Main Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
ZAPATA MEXICAN COCINA
orange star4.7 • 1,266
23 Lunenburg Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Pammy’s Place
orange starNo Reviews
68 Airport Rd Unit 1 Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Roots Market + Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
100 Crawford Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
New York Fried Chicken and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
23 Pleasant St Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext
Rise & Grind Cafe Leominster
orange starNo Reviews
507r Lancaster Street Leominster, MA 01453
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fitchburg

ZAPATA MEXICAN COCINA
orange star4.7 • 1,266
23 Lunenburg Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Legends Bar & Grille - Fitchburg
orange star4.5 • 52
68 Airport Rd Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
The Fay Club - 658 Main Street, Fitchburg, MA
orange star4.6 • 50
658 Main Street Fitchburg, MA 01420
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fitchburg
Leominster
review star
Avg 3 (14 restaurants)
Groton
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
West Boylston
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Holden
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Acton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Westford
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston