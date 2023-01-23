Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rise’n Grind

review star

No reviews yet

35 Main Street

Milbridge, ME 04658

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

medium iced coffee
large iced coffee
medium RedBull infusion

COLD DRINKS

small iced coffee

$2.99

medium iced coffee

$3.49

large iced coffee

$3.99

small signature iced coffee

$3.65

medium signature iced coffee

$4.20

large signature iced coffee

$4.65

small RedBull infusion

$3.99

medium RedBull infusion

$5.49

large RedBull infusion

$6.99

small signature RedBull infusion

$4.25

medium RedBull signature infusion

$5.75

large RedBull signature infusion

$7.25

small iced latte

$3.99

medium iced latte

$4.69

large iced latte

$4.99

small iced macchiato

$4.09

medium iced macchiato

$4.79

large iced macchiato

$5.09

small iced americano

$2.99

medium iced americano

$3.49

large iced americano

$4.69

small iced tea

$2.85

medium iced tea

$3.15

large iced tea

$3.85

small lemonade

$2.85

medium lemonade

$3.15

large lemonade

$3.85

Small chocolate milk

$2.99

medium chocolate milk

$3.99

large chocolate milk

$4.99

small iced chai

$3.95

medium iced chai

$4.65

large iced chai

$4.85

small sunshine twist

$2.85

half lemonade & half iced tea

medium sunshine twist

$3.15

half lemonade & half iced tea

large sunshine twist

$3.85

half lemonade & half iced tea

small iced matcha

$3.95

medium iced matcha

$4.65

large iced matcha

$4.85

HOT DRINKS

small hot coffee

$2.39

large hot coffee

$2.79

small hot latte

$4.35

large hot latte

$4.95

small hot macchiato

$4.35

large hot macchiato

$4.95

small hot cappuccino

$4.35

large hot cappuccino

$4.95

small hot americano

$3.99

large hot americano

$4.59

small hot tea

$2.49

large hot tea

$2.99

small hot chai

$4.35

large hot chai

$4.95

small hot chocolate

$2.79

large hot chocolate

$3.39

COLDER DRINKS

small smoothie

$3.99

medium smoothie

$5.49

large smoothie

$6.99

small frozen hot chocolate

$3.99

medium frozen hot chocolate

$5.49

large frozen hot chocolate

$6.99

small frozen coffee

$3.99

medium frozen coffee

$5.49

large frozen coffee

$6.99

small frozen lemonade

$3.99

medium frozen lemonade

$5.49

large frozen lemonade

$6.99

EXTRAS

iced cup, lid, and straw

$0.75

hot cup, and lid

$0.55

Single Espresso Shot

$1.39

double espresso shot

$2.19

Extra Flavor Shot

$0.50

BAKERY

Cookies (2pck)

$2.15

Donuts

Donut

$1.39

Donut Hole Cup

$1.99

Muffins

Muffin

$2.15

Muffin Top

$2.15

MERCHANDISE

28 oz reusable Rise'n Grind Cup

$34.99

(2Xl) Sweatshirt

Out of stock

(Xlg) Sweatshirt

Out of stock

(Lg) Sweatshirt

$33.99Out of stock

(Md) Sweatshirt

Out of stock

(Sm) Sweatshirt

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 6:59 pm
Monday4:00 am - 6:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 6:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 6:59 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 6:59 pm
Friday4:00 am - 6:59 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 6:59 pm
Restaurant info

Early mornin' RISER or a nighttime GRINDER? You came to the right place.

Website

Location

35 Main Street, Milbridge, ME 04658

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Fish House Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1 West St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
The Stadium - Bar Harbor
orange starNo Reviews
62 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
orange starNo Reviews
15 Cottage Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
West Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 3,058
76 West Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor - 33 Cottage St
orange starNo Reviews
33 Cottage St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Langosta - 37 Cottage St
orange starNo Reviews
37 Cottage St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Milbridge
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston