Bars & Lounges
American

Riser Tavern & Grill

No reviews yet

1135 W. Western Reserve Road

Suite E

Poland, OH 44514

Popular Items

Appetizers

Riser Knotty Pretzel

Riser Knotty Pretzel

$12.00

Riser's House Made Pretzel Served w/ 3 House Made Sauces. Queso, Beer Cheese, & Bavarian Mustard.

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Fried Avocados

$12.00

Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Hot Chips

$8.00

Hot Peppers & Oil

$8.00

Celery/Carrots & Ranch

$1.75

Side Of Ranch

$0.25

Extra dressing

$0.25

Side Ketchup

Extra Tartar

$0.25

Don't Make

Confit Wings

Riser Signature Confit Wings are not your traditional wing~they fall off the bone:)

8 Confit Wings

$12.00

12 Confit Wings

$16.00

Celery/Carrots & Ranch

$2.00

Celery/Carrots & Bleu Cheese

$2.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.25

Salads

Steak Salad

$18.00

House Salad

$9.00

Blueberry & Chicken Salad

$17.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Hot Peppers

$1.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Wraps

CBR Wrap

$12.00

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chix & Greens Wrap

$13.00

IPA Fish Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Wrap

$12.00

Sandwiches

Blueberry BBQ Chick Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chick Sandwich

$14.00

AB BLT

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Burgers

Burger

$12.00

Queso Cheeseburger

$14.00

Blueberry Peanut Butter Burger

$15.00

Entrées

Baked Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Vegetable Stir-Fry

$14.00

Atlantic Salmon

$18.00

Football Specials

Football 12 Wings

$12.00

Football Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Football Knotty Pretzel

$10.00

Football Burger & Domestic

$12.25

F-Ball 1/2 Off Chick Quesadilla

$5.00

Fish Friday

Beer-Battered Fish Dinner

$15.00

Baked Fish Dinner

$15.00

Panko Breaded Fish Dinner

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Sauces

Ketchup

Vinegar

Mustard

Mayo

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Extra Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side House BBQ

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.25

Side Sriracha Bomb

$0.50

Side Sweet Spicy Habanero

$0.50

Side Lime Ginger

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

12 packs

12 Pack Miller Lite

$14.00

12 Pack Bud Light

$14.00

12 Pack Coors Light

$14.00

12 Pack Mich Ultra

$16.50

12 Pack White Claw

$19.00

Apparell

Long Sleeve T-Shirt Small

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt Medium

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt Large

$20.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt XL

$20.00

Hoodie Sweatshirt

$30.00

Crew Sweatshirt

$28.00

Short Sleeve T

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Riser Tavern & Grill we strive to be a wonderful neighborhood restaurant & bar with a unique, delicious, and fresh menu.

Location

1135 W. Western Reserve Road, Suite E, Poland, OH 44514

Directions

