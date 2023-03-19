Riserva Chisholm Creek
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
From freshly ground spices to organic produce, we use only the finest ingredients to prepare you bright + robust plates. Incorporating experience from travel & education, Chef Fox combines inspired flavors from around the world. Master the art of sharing at Riserva. Every item is meant to be shared. Our recs on what to order? One of everything.
1332 W. Memorial Road, Suite 108, Oklahoma City, OK 73114
