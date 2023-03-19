Restaurant header imageView gallery

Riserva Chisholm Creek

review star

No reviews yet

1332 W. Memorial Road, Suite 108

Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Alcohol

Cocktails

Amalfi 75

$12.00

Cranberry Ganoush

$12.00

Dama Blanco

$13.00

Fig Bang Theory

$13.00

Moroccan Mojito

$13.00

Old Fancy Fashioned

$15.00

Spiced Winter Red Sangria

$10.00+

Sueños de Alhambra

$13.00

Sunset in Sevilla

$13.00

The Brothel

$13.00

Tournevis

$11.00

Voyager

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Clover Club

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Negroni

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Vieux Carre

$10.00

Zero-Proof

Heineken 0.0 Lager

$6.00

My Big Fat Greek Mocktail

$8.00

Silk Road

$8.00

Urban Teahouse Hot Tea Pot

$7.00

Shots

Buttery Nipple

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Green Tea - Original

$6.00

Gummy Bear

$6.00

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Lunch Box

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Red Headed Slu*

$6.00

Royal Fu**

$6.00

Sex & Violence

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

MOROCCAN GREEN TEA

$7.00

Food (Online)

Mezze + Vege (Online)

Short Rib Hummus

$17.00

braised beef / valbreso feta / pomegranate molasses / mint / house pita

Patatas Bravas

$15.00

crispy fingerling potatoes / smoked paprika aioli / manchego / chives

Ground Lamb Flatbread

$22.00

crispy pita / whipped valbreso feta / muhammara / sumac red onions / arugula

Merguez Sausage

$16.00

white beans / sumac red onions / red peppers / olive oil / sherry vinegar

Roasted Sweet Potato

$15.00

coconut curry / cilantro / lime / toasted pistachio

Grilled Cauliflower

$15.00

fire-roasted jalapeño tahini / aleppo / mint / pomegranate

Mezze Dip Trio

$21.00

whipped eggplant / hummus / muhamarra / fresh vegetables / house pita

Charcuterie Board

$40.00

soprasetta / jamon / spanish chorizo / queso mahon / valbreso feta with zataar / drunken goat cheese / assorted accoutrements / house pita / crispy pita

Salad (Online)

Romaine

$14.00

fennel / red pepper / parmesan / crispy quinoa / red wine vinaigrette

Cucumber + Mint

$13.00

zaatar / sumac / roasted garlic olive oil / whipped valbreso feta

Grilled Watermelon

$16.00

seasonal greens / poblano whipped feta / red onion / olive oil / crispy quinoa

Roasted Beet

$15.00

pistachio / orange zest / harissa / avocado crema

Seared Tuna Niçoise

$23.00

arugula / fingerling potatoes / niçoise olives / haricots verts / soft boiled egg / chives / white wine vinaigrette

Fattoush

$16.00

romaine / arugula / seasonal radish / sweety drop peppers / cucumber / crispy quinoa / red onion / pomegranate / mint / sumac / toasted pita / lemon vinaigrette

Land + Sea (Online)

Turmeric Chicken Kebab

$15.00

preserved lemon / grapes / aleppo castelvetrano olives

Grilled Swordfish Kebab

$24.00

chermoula / couscous / garlic toum

Harissa Shrimp Kebab

$18.00

cucumber melon relish / shawarma salsa

Sticky Ribs

$21.00

citrus harissa glazed pork ribs / almond dukkah / cilantro

Lamb Chops

$34.00

roasted tomato serrano labneh / turmeric rice / pomegranate molasses

Skirt Steak Shawarma

$28.00

tzatziki / anaheim chile salsa / whipped feta / sumac red onion / house pita

Half Chicken

$26.00

citrus-marinated / garlic toum / mint chutney / anaheim chile salsa / house pita

Shrimp + Polenta

$24.00

crispy manchego polenta / spanish chorizo / red onion / castelvetrano olives

Mussels + Spanish Chorizo

$23.00

san marzano tomatoes / fennel / preserved lemon / shallots / garlic / cilantro

Market Fish

$48.00

fennel / saffron tomato nage / turmeric rice / cara cara orange / ruby grapefruit

Tajine Braised Short Rib

$28.00

pomegranate molasses / fregola sarda / crispy chickpeas / short rib demi / grilled rainbow chard / pickled fresnos

Sweet (Online)

Cardamom Date Cake

$13.00

toasted walnut / tart cherry whip / butterscotch caramel

Chocolate Tart

$13.00

tahini mousse / toasted sesame / apricot rose jam

Beverages (Online)

Water

Coke

$3.75

Diet Coke

$3.75

Coke Zero

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Coffee

$3.75

Hot Tea

$7.00

Orange Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Club Soda

$3.75

Tonic Water

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Sparkling Btl Water

$4.00

Still Btl Water

$4.00

Milk

$3.75

Redbull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From freshly ground spices to organic produce, we use only the finest ingredients to prepare you bright + robust plates. Incorporating experience from travel & education, Chef Fox combines inspired flavors from around the world. Master the art of sharing at Riserva. Every item is meant to be shared. Our recs on what to order? One of everything.

Location

1332 W. Memorial Road, Suite 108, Oklahoma City, OK 73114

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Surf Bar - Chisholm Creek
orange starNo Reviews
1332 West Memorial Road Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Chalk (NEW) - 1324 West Memorial Road
orange starNo Reviews
1324 West Memorial Road Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Hatch Chisholm Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13230 PAWNEE DRIVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Bandee's BBQ Chisholm Creek
orange starNo Reviews
13230 Pawnee Drive, Suite 115 Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurantnext
Cornish JerkHouse - 12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
12600 North Pennsylvania Avenue Oklahoma City, OK 73120
View restaurantnext
Birra Birra Craft Pizzeria
orange star4.2 • 1,040
West Memorial Road Oklahoma City, OK 73114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse -
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
No reviews yet
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston