Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Pizza

Rise Up Pizza Brick & Mortar

review star

No reviews yet

101 W Loudon Ave Suite 112

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Roberta's BeeSting
Pepperoni
Spinach & Garlic

Traditional

Cheese

$12.00

An individual pizza made on housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone

Pepperoni

$13.00

An individual pizza made on a housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone, pepperoni

Spinach & Garlic

$14.00

An individual pizza made on a housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone, spinach, and garlic.

Sausage & Banana Pepper

$15.00

An individual pizza made on housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone, sweet italian sausage, and banana peppers.

Pepperoni & Banana Pepper

$15.00

An individual pizza made on a housemade sourdough crust, with crushed san marzano tomatoes, shredded mozz & provolone, pepperoni, and banana peppers.

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Sourdough knots, brushed with butter and tossed in parmesan and garlic seasoning (5 per order)

Tomato Sauce

$1.00

Pepperoni & Sausage

$16.00

House Specialties

Margherita

$15.00

Individual pizza on housemade sourdough, crusted tomatoes, fresh mozz, fresh basil, olive oil

Roberta's BeeSting

$16.00

An individual pizza featurning housemade sourdough crust, crushed tomatoes, fresh mozz, pepperoni, housemade honey habanero glaze

Brussels, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts

$15.00

'Nduja, Red Onion, Roasted Garlic

$16.00

Vegan

Vegan Cheese

$14.00

Vegan Spinach & Garlic

$16.00

Vegan Margherita

$15.00

Vegan Garlic Knots

$5.00

Brussels, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts

$17.00

DRINK

Coke Can

$1.00

Diet Coke Can

$1.00

Sprite Can

$1.00

Bottled Ale 8

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Rise Up Pizza Brick & Mortar features housemade sourdough crust, local ingredients, and delicious flavor combinations.

Location

101 W Loudon Ave Suite 112, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
Rise Up Pizza image
Rise Up Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

QASEM INC DBA GIOVANNIS PIZZA - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
128 E New Circle Rd Lexington, KY 40505
View restaurantnext
Pearl's
orange star4.7 • 124
133 N. Limestone Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Limestone Blue
orange starNo Reviews
133 N. Limestone Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Smashing Tomato Hamburg
orange starNo Reviews
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160 Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Richmond Rd
orange star4.0 • 5
2640 Richmond Rd Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Lexington
orange star3.5 • 105
124 Marketplace Dr Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston